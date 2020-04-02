Icade : Adjusted dividend and clarification on General Meeting to be held on April 24 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 2, 2020, 7:30 a.m.

Proposed 2019 dividend adjusted to €4.01 per share,

second instalment to be paid in early July 2020 as planned

General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2020 as scheduled

and clarification on how to participate

1. New proposed dividend for the financial year 2019 and Resolution 3 of the General Meeting of April 24, 2020 amended

In response to the French government's urging last week and in line with our commitment to act responsibly, Icade's Board of Directors met on April 1, 2020 and decided to lower the 2019 dividend amount that will be submitted for shareholder approval at the General Meeting of April 24, 2020.

As a result, the dividend subject to such approval will be aligned with SIIC dividend payment obligations (for amounts owed by the Company at the end of 2019), i.e. a total dividend of €4.01, instead of €4.81 per share that was initially proposed (-16.64%).

The Board of Directors made this decision upon the recommendation of Icade's CEO even though the Company does not currently intend to make use of loans backed by the French government or defer payment on its tax and social security obligations.

The unpaid dividend amount, i.e. approximately €60m, will increase the Company's cash holdings allowing it to further expand once the crisis passes thanks to its greater financial resources.

The payment date of the second instalment remains unchanged. An interim dividend of €2.41 per share was paid on March 6, 2020. The remaining balance, i.e. €1.60, will be paid on July 8, 2020 subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2020.

In light of this, Resolution 3 with respect to the appropriation of profit for the financial year and determination of the dividend amount has been amended accordingly (see the Addendum to the Management Information Circular published today on the Company's website).

Frédéric Thomas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, explained: "The Company's financial position allows it to meet all its commitments. However, given the extraordinary circumstances and the French government's urging, we felt it would be advisable and responsible to adopt a different stance. This decision was made unanimously by the Board and backed by our three main shareholders represented on the Board, namely Caisse des Dépôts, Crédit Agricole Assurances and Icamap".

Finally, the Board decided unanimously not to remunerate its directors (attendance fees) for meetings of the Board and of the Committees essentially devoted to the management of the sanitary crisis. The corresponding sums will be dedicated to charities involved in fighting this pandemic.