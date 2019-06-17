Icade : Arkadea, Poste Immo and Icade begin construction on 182 homes in the Rungis business park

PRESS RELEASE

Issy-les-Moulineaux, June 17, 2019

ARKADEA, POSTE IMMO AND ICADE BEGIN CONSTRUCTION

ON 182 HOMES IN THE RUNGIS BUSINESS PARK

On June 14, Jean-Pierre Matton, Chairman of ARKADEA, Rémi Feredj, CEO of Poste Immo and Olivier Wigniolle, CEO of Icade, broke ground on EXPANSION, a 182-unit residential project in Icade's Orly-Rungis business park, in the presence of Raymond Charresson, Mayor of Rungis.

EXPANSION is a 182-unit residential project carried out by ARKADEA, a property development company formed by Icade and Poste Immo in 2017, on land owned by Icade in its Rungis business park.

The complex, designed by the architectural firm KANOPIA, consists of 182 homes divided between 5 buildings. It will become a genuine residential neighbourhood, ramping up the transformation of Icade's Orly-Rungis business park driven by the Coach Your Growth marketing plan implemented by Icade.

This residential development will complement the 4-star hotel completed in late 2019 in Icade's Orly-Rungis business park.

The project features 98 housing units for sale (including around ten affordable home ownership units), 63 social housing units and 21 intermediate housing units managed by DOMAXIS, as well as 168 parking spaces and 226 sq.m of retail space on the ground floor.

The units are scheduled to be completed in early 2021 and 80% have already been pre-sold.

EXPANSION has obtained NF Habitat HQE (high environmental quality) certification and exceeds Thermal Regulation 2012 by 10% ("RT 2012 -10%").