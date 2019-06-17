Icade : Arkadea, Poste Immo and Icade begin construction on 182 homes in the Rungis business park

PRESS RELEASE
Issy-les-Moulineaux, June 17, 2019
ARKADEA, POSTE IMMO AND ICADE BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
ON 182 HOMES IN THE RUNGIS BUSINESS PARK
On June 14, Jean-Pierre Matton, Chairman of ARKADEA, Rémi Feredj, CEO of Poste Immo and Olivier Wigniolle, CEO of Icade, broke ground on EXPANSION, a 182-unit residential project in Icade's Orly-Rungis business park, in the presence of Raymond Charresson, Mayor of Rungis.
EXPANSION is a 182-unit residential project carried out by ARKADEA, a property development company formed by Icade and Poste Immo in 2017, on land owned by Icade in its Rungis business park.
The complex, designed by the architectural firm KANOPIA, consists of 182 homes divided between 5 buildings. It will become a genuine residential neighbourhood, ramping up the transformation of Icade's Orly-Rungis business park driven by the Coach Your Growth marketing plan implemented by Icade.
This residential development will complement the 4-star hotel completed in late 2019 in Icade's Orly-Rungis business park.
The project features 98 housing units for sale (including around ten affordable home ownership units), 63 social housing units and 21 intermediate housing units managed by DOMAXIS, as well as 168 parking spaces and 226 sq.m of retail space on the ground floor.
The units are scheduled to be completed in early 2021 and 80% have already been pre-sold.
EXPANSION has obtained NF Habitat HQE (high environmental quality) certification and exceeds Thermal Regulation 2012 by 10% ("RT 2012 -10%").
About ARKADEA
A unique developer
ARKADEA was founded in 2017 as a property development company and it is owned by Icade and Poste Immo.
ARKADEA intends to position itself as a unique developer, committed to meeting the real estate needs of both local authorities and their communities in a responsible and innovative way. ARKADEA will draw on the values of proximity, local development and respect for the environment that are common to its shareholders-Icade and Poste Immo, a real estate subsidiary of the La Poste Group-to provide innovative solutions in the property development market.
In the residential segment, ARKADEA is expected to launch the construction of 900 units representing a revenue of €190 million by the end of 2019.
About POSTE IMMO
Poste Immo, a subsidiary of the La Poste Group, is at the same time the Group's property investment company, a property developer and a service provider. Poste Immo manages, develops, maintains and operates a portfolio of around 6.2 million sq.m, including over 11,000 office, industrial and retail properties throughout France. It also assists the different divisions of the Group (mail and parcel services, Réseau La Poste, digital services, GeoPost and La Banque Postale) with the implementation of their property projects to provide them with property solutions adapted to their needs that meet the latest environmental standards while helping keep costs under control. Poste Immo also provides services to local authorities and businesses. With 930 employees located in its regional branches and its headquarters, Poste Immo maintains a close and trusting relationship with its partners.
ABOUT ICADE
BUILDING FOR EVERY FUTURE
As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations…
|
As an office and healthcare
|
property investor
|
(portfolio
|
value of €11.3bn as of 12/31/18
|
on a proportionate
|
consolidation basis)
|
and as a property developer
|
(2018 economic
|
revenues
|
of €1,251m), Icade has been able
|
to reinvent the
|
real estate business
and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.
The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr
|
|
CONTACTS
|
Anne-Sophie Lanaute
|
Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard
|
Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations
|
Press relations manager
|
+33(0)1 41 57 70 29
|
+33(0)1 41 57 71 19
|
|
|
anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr
|
charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr
|
Anne-Sophie Maille
|
|
Press Relations Manager
|
|
Communication department for the Paris Region
|
|
+33 (0)7 60 70 77 28
|
|
+33 (0)1 55 44 65 20
|
|
anne-sophie.maille@laposte.fr
|
|
|
