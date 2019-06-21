Icade : Crédit Agricole Immobilier, Icade (legal representative) and Novaxia's project for the site of the Nanterre hospital wins the “Inventing the Greater Paris Metropolis 2” competition

Crédit Agricole Immobilier, Icade and Novaxia's project for the site of the Nanterre hospital wins the "Inventing the Greater Paris Metropolis 2" competition With their "NANTERRE PARTAGÉE" project, Crédit Agricole Immobilier, Icade and Novaxia, supported by CDU Immobilier, have been chosen by Métropole du Grand Paris for the urban development of the site of the CASH hospital in Nanterre. As part of its modernisation and refurbishment, the Hospital Accommodation and Care Centre (CASH) of Nanterre will free up over 20,000 sq.m which will be reconfigured to open up the hospital to its neighbourhood and provide residents with a new experience. Designed in close partnership with Nanterre residents, the "Nanterre Partagée" project was conceived by three architectural firms, namely Scau, Reichen & Robert, and Nem. By creating a link with the Petit Nanterre neighbourhood, the site will offer a lifestyle combining neighbourhood solidarity, shared activities in a nature-friendlyenvironment, and places for interaction and exchange. A project promoting social interaction Around the historical building, which will be preserved and refurbished, this 29,000-sq.m project will consist of housing units, shared housing units, a student residence, a residence for employees on the go, a collaborative café and a Montessori school. Energy transition and nature at the heart of the project The project is characterised by its energy performance, optimised management of rainwater and low-carbon strategy.

Two major innovations: materials from demolished buildings will be re-used for new buildings on the site, and zinc-air batteries, an EDF innovation, will be used to store energy produced by photovoltaic panels. Lastly, "Nanterre Partagée" will feature 71% of landscaped and green spaces. A wide range of residential solutions 259 housing units: different types of homes to meet people's needs in their "residential journey". The homes are adaptable, in line with contemporary lifestyles. 20% of the homes will be sold as affordable housing. A "Cohab" residence for shared housing: a concept developed in partnership with CDU Immobilier which will offer large shared apartments. A wide variety of services accessible to all to make living together easier La Flânerie esplanade: the refurbished central historic building will become a place for conviviality, relaxation and wandering. It will offer access to affordable activities and services such as restaurants, flea markets or artistic discovery, in line with the principles of a social and solidarity-based economy. This will include "La ressourcerie Le Cercle" (upcycling shop) and Ecodair (computer refurbishing). Passage Enchanté, a company specialising in convivial wandering spaces, will be the investor and operator of La Flânerie. The cloister garden: located next to the La Flânerie esplanade, it will be open to all Nanterre residents. Main courtyard: in partnership with Passage Enchanté, Les Fermes de Gally will be responsible for developing the main courtyard and organising urban agriculture workshops, right next to a soft mobility hub. A Pauséôme residence: original concept for employees on the go, which offers an alternative to the traditional hotel concept. Citéolab: on the ground floor of the residence for employees on the go: a collaborative café, as well as a wellness area and a fitness area open to all will be created. A nurse's residenceaccessible to the hospital's staff and the students of the Institute for Training in Nursing located on the CASH hospital's site. A bilingual Montessori schooloffering recognised innovative teaching approaches.

About Crédit Agricole Immobilier Crédit Agricole Immobilier is the multi-service real estate expert of the Crédit Agricole Group, combining market experience, habits and lifestyles optimisation and human consideration. For more than 25 years, Crédit Agricole Immobilier has demonstrated its ability to plan, build, market and manage real estate development in urban areas. About ICADE Building for every future As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.3bn as of 12/31/18 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2018 economic revenues of €1,251m), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. About Novaxia "We are experts in urban transformation. Obsolete buildings are assets to us, and we transform them to create value". Joachim Azan, Chairman and Founder. An expert in finance and real estate, the Novaxia group has developed a unique method addressing the interests of the different parties involved in projects-owners, elected officials, local authorities and landlords. After undergoing transformation, the assets (buildings, warehouses, brownfield sites, etc.) become new living spaces, creating value for all. Innovation and the expertise of Novaxia in terms of urban development have been recognised and have earned the group several awards, some of them in prestigious competitions-"Reinventing Paris" in 2016 and "Reinventing Paris 2" in 2019, and "Inventing the Greater Paris Metropolis" in 2017. For the past 12 years, Novaxia has refurbished and built 400,000 sq.m and completed property developments representing €2 billion.