Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Icade    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Icade : Nicolas Virondaud joins Icade as Head of Development for the Paris region in the Office Division of Icade Promotion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT

APPOINTMENT NOTICE

July 27, 2020

NICOLAS VIRONDAUD JOINS ICADE AS HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT

FOR THE PARIS REGION IN THE OFFICE DIVISION OF ICADE PROMOTION

Nicolas Virondaud has joined Icade as Head of Development for the Paris region in the Office Division of Icade Promotion. He will report to Caroline Vaubourgoin, Deputy Managing Director for the Paris region in the Office Division of Icade Promotion.

A graduate of ESTP (engineering) and IAE, Nicolas Virondaud began his career in 1994 at Bouygues Construction.

In 2002, he joined Bouygues Immobilier as Technical Director of Commercial Property Development for the Paris region. There he successively held the positions of Head of Commercial Real Estate in Toulouse, Regional Head of Commercial Real Estate for South-West France, Head of Rehagreen® and Head of Commercial Real Estate outside of the Paris region. He joined OGIC in 2017 and until his appointment at Icade was Deputy Managing Director of Major Development Projects & Innovation in France.

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly €1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

CONTACTS

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Head of Financial Communication and Investor

Press Relations Manager

Relations

+33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

+33 (0)1 41 57 71 19

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:15:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ICADE
05:16aICADE : Nicolas Virondaud joins Icade as Head of Development for the Paris regio..
PU
07/24ICADE : Credit ratings reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's - BBB+ with a stable outl..
PU
07/24CREDIT RATINGS REAFFIRMED BY STANDAR : BBB+ with a stable outlook
PU
07/21ICADE : 2020 Half-year Results slideshow
PU
07/21ICADE : Half-Year Financial Report - 30 juin 2020
PU
07/21ICADE : Half Year Results 2020
PU
07/21ICADE : Promotion hands over an 18,196-sq.m office building in Villejuif (Val--d..
PU
07/21ICADE : Promotion sells 1,091 homes off plan to CDC Habitat for 208 million
PU
07/16ICADE : half-yearly earnings release
07/06ICADE : Promotion completes the off-plan sale of a mixed-use complex of close to..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 341 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net income 2020 142 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2020 6 035 M 7 067 M 7 067 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,4x
Yield 2020 7,99%
Capitalization 4 100 M 4 824 M 4 801 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 78,80 €
Last Close Price 55,45 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICADE-42.86%4 824
GECINA-33.33%9 267
MIRVAC GROUP-33.65%5 834
GPT GROUP-26.96%5 694
CHARTER HALL GROUP-7.85%3 324
SAFEHOLD INC.20.84%2 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group