Icade : Nicolas Virondaud joins Icade as Head of Development for the Paris region in the Office Division of Icade Promotion

July 27, 2020

NICOLAS VIRONDAUD JOINS ICADE AS HEAD OF DEVELOPMENT

FOR THE PARIS REGION IN THE OFFICE DIVISION OF ICADE PROMOTION

Nicolas Virondaud has joined Icade as Head of Development for the Paris region in the Office Division of Icade Promotion. He will report to Caroline Vaubourgoin, Deputy Managing Director for the Paris region in the Office Division of Icade Promotion.

A graduate of ESTP (engineering) and IAE, Nicolas Virondaud began his career in 1994 at Bouygues Construction.

In 2002, he joined Bouygues Immobilier as Technical Director of Commercial Property Development for the Paris region. There he successively held the positions of Head of Commercial Real Estate in Toulouse, Regional Head of Commercial Real Estate for South-West France, Head of Rehagreen® and Head of Commercial Real Estate outside of the Paris region. He joined OGIC in 2017 and until his appointment at Icade was Deputy Managing Director of Major Development Projects & Innovation in France.

