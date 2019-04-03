Icade : Preliminary Notice of Meeting BALO

March 20, 2019 FRENCH OFFICIAL JOURNAL OF MANDATORY LEGAL NOTICES ("BALO") Issue No. 34 Invitation to attend / notice of meeting 1900662 Page 1

March 20, 2019 FRENCH OFFICIAL JOURNAL OF MANDATORY LEGAL NOTICES ("BALO") Issue No. 34 ICADE A French public limited company (société anonyme, SA) with a share capital of €113,613,795.19 Registered office: 27, rue Camille Desmoulins, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France Registered in the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under No. 582 074 944 NOTICE OF MEETING The shareholders of the Company are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (hereinafter the "General Meeting" or the "Meeting") to be held on April 24, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Company's headquarters located at Immeuble Open - 27 rue Camille Desmoulins, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, to vote on the following resolutions: Agenda Ordinary resolutions: 1.Approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, 2.Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, 3.Appropriation of profits for the financial year, determination of the dividend amount, distribution from the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account, 4.Statutory Auditors' special report on related party agreements and commitments, and acknowledgement that there have been no new agreements for the financial year 2018, 5.Reappointment of Mazars as principal statutory auditor, 6.Non-reappointmentand non-replacement of Mr Charles de Boisriou as alternate statutory auditor, 7.Reappointment of Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations as director, 8.Appointment of Mr Waël Rizk as director, 9.Appointment of Mr Emmanuel Chabas as director, 10.Appointment of Mr Gonzague de Pirey as director, 11.Amount of attendance fees allocated to members of the Board of Directors and its committees, 12.Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of total remuneration and the benefits of any kind paid or granted for the financial year ended to Mr André Martinez, Chairman of the Board of Directors, 13.Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of total remuneration and the benefits of any kind paid or granted for the financial year ended to Mr Olivier Wigniolle, Chief Executive Officer, 14.Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting the fixed, variable and exceptional components of total remuneration and the benefits of any kind that may be granted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, 15.Approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating and granting the fixed, variable and exceptional components of total remuneration and the benefits of any kind that may be granted to the Chief Executive Officer or any other corporate officer, 16.Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to have the Company repurchase its own shares under Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code, 1900662 Page 2

March 20, 2019 FRENCH OFFICIAL JOURNAL OF MANDATORY LEGAL NOTICES ("BALO") Issue No. 34 Extraordinary resolutions: 17.Authorisation to be given to the Board of Directors to cancel the shares repurchased by the Company under Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code, 18.Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalisation of reserves, profits and/or share premiums, 19.Powers to complete formalities. 1900662 Page 3

March 20, 2019 FRENCH OFFICIAL JOURNAL OF MANDATORY LEGAL NOTICES ("BALO") Issue No. 34 Proposed resolutions ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS: Resolution 1 - Approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 The General Meeting, having read the reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, approves, as presented, the separate financial statements for the same year, showing a net profit of €185,833,282.36. Resolution 2 - Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 The General Meeting, having read the reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, approves, as presented, these financial statements showing a net profit attributable to the Group of €154,939,000. Resolution 3 - Appropriation of profits for the financial year, determination of the dividend amount, distribution from share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums The General Meeting, having read the report of the Board of Directors, resolves to appropriate the profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, amounting to €185,833,282.36, and to pay the following distributions: Profit for the financial year €185,833,282.36 Less any amounts transferred to the "legal reserve" account €64,714.32 Plus "Retained earnings" €89,969,815.44 i.e. a distributable profit of: €275,738,383.48 Dividend distributed to the shareholders: €275,036,884.29 - Incl. mandatory dividend distribution (Article 208 C II €208,854,959.24 of the French General Tax Code) - Incl. additional dividend distribution from the tax- €13,985,651.67 exempt activity - Incl. dividend distribution from taxable activities €52,196,273.38 Premium distribution paid to shareholders from the "Share €67,827,524.31 premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account, which will decrease from €2,712,196,051.32 to €2,644,368,527.01: - Including the premium distribution from the sub-account €67,103,421.58 "Merger reserve" treated for tax purposes as distributions from reserves from the tax-exempt activity - Including the premium distribution from the sub-account €724,102.73 "Merger reserve" treated for tax purposes as distributions from reserves from taxable activities Total distribution €342,864,408.60 1900662 Page 4

March 20, 2019 FRENCH OFFICIAL JOURNAL OF MANDATORY LEGAL NOTICES ("BALO") Issue No. 34 Following this appropriation of profits, the Company's equity will remain greater than the amount of share capital plus non-distributable reserves. Following the dividend distribution, the "Retained earnings" account will decrease from €89,969,815.44 to €701,499.19. Following the premium distribution: -the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account will decrease from €2,712,196,051.32 to €2,644,368,527.01, -the "Merger reserve" sub-account will decrease from €68,723,017.72 to €895,493.41 including €160,076.45 treated for tax purposes as reserves from the tax-exempt activity and €735,416.96 treated for tax purposes as reserves from profits that are not exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime. The General Meeting notes that the total gross distribution amount is €4.60 per share, including €3.69 in ordinary dividend and a €0.91 distribution from a premium account, and its tax treatment is as follows: -€3.89 taken from Icade's profits exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime, which is not eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1; and -€0.71 taken from Icade's profits that are not exempt from corporate tax, which is eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1. Since January 1, 2018, dividends paid to French tax resident individuals have been taxed as follows: Year in which the dividends are paid: -flat-ratewithholding tax at a rate of 12.8% that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability and social security contributions at a rate of 17.2% (i.e. a total tax rate of 30%). Year after the dividend payment: -single flat-rate withholding tax ("PFU") at a rate of 12.8% after deduction of the flat-rate withholding tax that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability, which was paid during the year of dividend payment; or -the taxpayer may expressly elect, in an irrevocable and general manner, that the dividend be subject to income tax based on the progressive income tax schedule, after a 40% tax deduction on the portion of dividend from taxable activities, after deduction of the flat-rate withholding tax that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability, which was paid during the year of dividend payment (Article 200 A, 13, and 158 of the French General Tax Code). Any overpaid tax is refunded by the tax authorities. In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2019, a gross interim dividend of €2.30 was paid on March 21, 2019, with shares having gone ex-dividend on March 19, 2019, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.30 on July 4, 2019, with shares going ex-dividend on July 2, 2019. In accordance with applicable law, any shares held by the Company on the ex-dividend date shall not be entitled to distributions. As a result, the General Meeting resolves to grant full powers to the Board of Directors, with power to subdelegate to the Chief Executive Officer, to determine, based on the number of shares held by the Company on the ex-dividend date, any adjustments to be made to the total distributed amounts and, consequently, to the amount of remaining distributable profit to be transferred to the "Retained earnings" account and the remaining amount of the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account. Furthermore, pursuant to Article 243 bis of the French General Tax Code, we remind you that the dividends and income distributions for the previous three financial years were as follows: 1900662 Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.