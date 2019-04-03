Icade : Presentation of resolutions AGM 24 04 2019

Log in
A French public limited company (société anonyme, SA) with a share capital of €113,613,795.19

Registered office: 27, rue Camille Desmoulins, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Registered in the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (RCS) under No. 582 074 944

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 24, 2019

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' EXPLANATORY NOTES TO

AND TEXT OF THE PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Dear Shareholders,

This report is intended to present the resolutions proposed by your Board of Directors at your Combined General Meeting on April 24, 2019.

The proposed resolutions are preceded by an introductory paragraph explaining the reasons for each resolution proposed.

All these paragraphs form the report of the Board of Directors to the General Meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018

PRESENTATION OF RESOLUTIONS 1 AND 2

We invite you to approve the separate financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 showing a net profit of €185,833,282.36 and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 as presented, showing a consolidated net profit attributable to the Group of €154,939,000.

Pursuant to Article 223 quater of the French General Tax Code, it is noted that no amount has been recognised as a non-tax deductible expense as defined in Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code, during the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

RESOLUTION 1

Approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018

The General Meeting, having read the reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, approves, as presented, the separate financial statements for the same year, showing a net profit of €185,833,282.36.

RESOLUTION 2

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018

The General Meeting, having read the reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, approves, as presented, these financial statements showing a net profit attributable to the Group of €154,939,000.

Appropriation of profits for the financial year, determination of the dividend amount, distribution from the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account

PRESENTATION OF RESOLUTION 3

As part of Resolution 3, it is proposed to the General Meeting to approve the appropriation of profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, amounting to €185,833,282.36, and to pay the following distributions:

Total

Per share

2018 dividend

342,864,408.60

4.60

Ordinary dividend

275,036,884.29

3.69

incl. mandatory dividend distribution

208,854,959.24

incl. additional dividend distribution from the tax-exempt

13,985,651.67

activity

incl. dividend distribution from taxable activities

52,196,273.38

Special dividend

67,827,524.31

0.91

incl. SIIC reserves

67,103,421.58

incl. non-SIIC reserves

724,102.73

SIIC dividend

289,944,032.49

3.89

Non-SIIC dividend

52,920,376.11

0.71

The total gross distribution amount will be €4.60 per share, including €3.69 in ordinary dividend and a €0.91 distribution from a premium account, and its tax treatment will be as follows:

-€3.89 taken from Icade's profits exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime, which is not eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1; and

-€0.71 taken from Icade's profits that are not exempt from corporate tax, which is eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1.

Two withholding taxes are applied to these two components of the distribution (gross amount before withholding taxes): a flat-rate withholding income tax of 12.8% that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability (if the shareholder has not requested exemption) and a social security withholding tax of 17.2%, adding up to a total withholding tax rate of 30%.

In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2019, a gross interim dividend of €2.30 was paid on March 21, 2019, with shares having gone ex-dividend on March 19, 2019, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.30 on July 4, 2019, with shares going ex-dividend on July 2, 2019.

2

RESOLUTION 3

Appropriation of profits for the financial year, determination of the dividend amount, distribution from share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums

The General Meeting, having read the report of the Board of Directors, resolves to appropriate the profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, amounting to €185,833,282.36, and to pay the following distributions:

Profit for the financial year

€185,833,282.36

Less any amounts transferred to the "legal reserve" account

€64,714.32

Plus "Retained earnings"

€89,969,815.44

i.e. a distributable profit of:

€275,738,383.48

Dividend distributed to the shareholders:

€275,036,884.29

-

Incl. mandatory dividend distribution (Article 208 C II of the French

€208,854,959.24

General Tax Code)

-

Incl. additional dividend distribution from the tax-exempt activity

€13,985,651.67

-

Incl. dividend distribution from taxable activities

€52,196,273.38

Premium distribution paid to shareholders from the "Share premiums, merger

€67,827,524.31

premiums and contribution premiums" account, which will decrease from

€2,712,196,051.32 to €2,644,368,527.01:

-

Including the premium distribution from the sub-account

€67,103,421.58

"Merger reserve" treated for tax purposes as distributions from

reserves from the tax-exempt activity

-

Including the premium distribution from the sub-account

€724,102.73

"Merger reserve" treated for tax purposes as distributions from

reserves from taxable activities

Total distribution

€342,864,408.60

Following this appropriation of profits, the Company's equity will remain greater than the amount of share capital plus non-distributable reserves.

Following the dividend distribution, the "Retained earnings" account will decrease from €89,969,815.44 to €701,499.19.

Following the premium distribution:

-the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account will decrease from €2,712,196,051.32 to €2,644,368,527.01,

-the "Merger reserve" sub-account will decrease from €68,723,017.72 to €895,493.41 including €160,076.45 treated for tax purposes as reserves from the tax-exempt activity and €735,416.96 treated for tax purposes as reserves from profits that are not exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime.

The General Meeting notes that the total gross distribution amount is €4.60 per share, including €3.69 in ordinary dividend and a €0.91 distribution from a premium account, and its tax treatment is as follows:

-€3.89 taken from Icade's profits exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime, which is not eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1; and

3

-€0.71 taken from Icade's profits that are not exempt from corporate tax, which is eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1.

Since January 1, 2018, dividends paid to French tax resident individuals have been taxed as follows:

Year in which the dividends are paid:

-flat-ratewithholding tax at a rate of 12.8% that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability and social security contributions at a rate of 17.2% (i.e. a total tax rate of 30%).

Year after the dividend payment:

-single flat-rate withholding tax ("PFU") at a rate of 12.8% after deduction of the flat-rate withholding tax that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability, which was paid during the year of dividend payment; or

-the taxpayer may expressly elect, in an irrevocable and general manner, that the dividend be subject to income tax based on the progressive income tax schedule, after a 40% tax deduction on the portion of dividend from taxable activities, after deduction of the flat-rate withholding tax that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability, which was paid during the year of dividend payment (Article 200 A, 13, and 158 of the French General Tax Code). Any overpaid tax is refunded by the tax authorities.

In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2019, a gross interim dividend of €2.30 was paid on March 21, 2019, with shares having gone ex-dividend on March 19, 2019, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.30 on July 4, 2019, with shares going ex-dividend on July 2, 2019.

In accordance with applicable law, any shares held by the Company on the ex-dividend date shall not be entitled to distributions. As a result, the General Meeting resolves to grants full powers to the Board of Directors, with power to subdelegate to the Chief Executive Officer, to determine, based on the number of shares held by the Company on the ex-dividend date, any adjustments to be made to the total distributed amounts and, consequently, to the amount of remaining distributable profit to be transferred to the "Retained earnings" account and the remaining amount of the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account.

Furthermore, pursuant to Article 243 bis of the French General Tax Code, we remind you that the dividends and income distributions for the previous three financial years were as follows:

Financial

Dividend

Amount eligible

Amount not eligible

Amount of

year

per share

for the 40% tax deduction

for the 40% tax

dividend

provided for in Article 158-3-

deduction provided

distributed

2° of the French General Tax

for in Article 158-3-

Code (if expressly elected

2° of the French

starting in 2019)

General Tax Code

2017

€4.30

€0.57

€3.73

€318,678,099.80

2016

€4.00

€1.84

€2.16

€296,444,744.00

2015

€3.73

€1.13

€2.60

€276,434,723.78

Related party agreements and commitments

PRESENTATION OF RESOLUTION 4

First of all, and in accordance with regulations, we remind you that only new related party agreements and commitments authorised and entered into during the last financial year ended, and at the beginning of the current financial year, are submitted to this Meeting.

Please note that there have been no new related party agreements or commitments as referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code.

4

RESOLUTION 4

Statutory Auditors' special report on related party agreements and commitments, and acknowledgement that there have been no new agreements for the financial year 2018

The General Meeting, having read the Statutory Auditors' special report mentioning that there have been no new agreements of the kind referred to in Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, takes note of this situation.

Joint principal and alternate statutory auditors

PRESENTATION OF RESOLUTIONS 5 AND 6

Reappointment of the joint principal statutory auditor

The term of the Mazars company as principal statutory auditor of the Company will expire at the end of the General Meeting to be held in 2019 to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

You are invited to decide on this reappointment for a term of six financial years, i.e. until the end of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2025 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Non-reappointment of the joint alternate statutory auditor

The term of Mr Charles de Boisriou as alternate statutory auditor of the Company will expire at the end of the General Meeting to be held in 2019 to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Since the Sapin II Act removed the statutory requirement to appoint an alternate statutory auditor where the principal statutory auditor is not a natural person or a single-member company, you are invited not to reappoint or replace Mr Charles de Boisriou.

RESOLUTION 5

Reappointment of Mazars as principal statutory auditor

On a proposal from the Board of Directors, the General Meeting reappoints Mazars, whose term will expire at the end of this Meeting, as principal statutory auditor for a term of six financial years, i.e. until the end of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held in 2025 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The firm has accepted this reappointment.

RESOLUTION 6

Non-reappointment and non-replacement of Mr Charles de Boisriou as alternate statutory auditor

On a proposal from the Board of Directors and having noted that the term of Mr Charles de Boisriou as alternate statutory auditor will expire at the end of this Meeting, the General Meeting resolves not to reappoint or replace him, in accordance with the law.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 16:56:09 UTC
