Icade : Presentation of resolutions AGM 24 04 2019

The General Meeting, having read the reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, approves, as presented, the separate financial statements for the same year, showing a net profit of €185,833,282.36.

Pursuant to Article 223 quater of the French General Tax Code, it is noted that no amount has been recognised as a non-tax deductible expense as defined in Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code, during the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

We invite you to approve the separate financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 showing a net profit of €185,833,282.36 and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 as presented, showing a consolidated net profit attributable to the Group of €154,939,000.

In accordance with the decision made by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2019, a gross interim dividend of €2.30 was paid on March 21, 2019, with shares having gone ex-dividend on March 19, 2019, and the remaining balance will be paid in the form of a gross final dividend of €2.30 on July 4, 2019, with shares going ex-dividend on July 2, 2019.

Two withholding taxes are applied to these two components of the distribution (gross amount before withholding taxes): a flat-rate withholding income tax of 12.8% that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability (if the shareholder has not requested exemption) and a social security withholding tax of 17.2%, adding up to a total withholding tax rate of 30%.

-€0.71 taken from Icade's profits that are not exempt from corporate tax, which is eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1.

-€3.89 taken from Icade's profits exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime, which is not eligible for the 40% tax deduction if the progressive tax schedule was elected for the year N+1; and

The total gross distribution amount will be €4.60 per share, including €3.69 in ordinary dividend and a €0.91 distribution from a premium account, and its tax treatment will be as follows:

The General Meeting, having read the reports of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, approves, as presented, these financial statements showing a net profit attributable to the Group of €154,939,000.

The General Meeting notes that the total gross distribution amount is €4.60 per share, including €3.69 in ordinary dividend and a €0.91 distribution from a premium account, and its tax treatment is as follows:

-the "Merger reserve" sub-account will decrease from €68,723,017.72 to €895,493.41 including €160,076.45 treated for tax purposes as reserves from the tax-exempt activity and €735,416.96 treated for tax purposes as reserves from profits that are not exempt from corporate tax pursuant to the SIIC tax regime.

Following the dividend distribution, the "Retained earnings" account will decrease from €89,969,815.44 to €701,499.19.

Following this appropriation of profits, the Company's equity will remain greater than the amount of share capital plus non-distributable reserves.

Since January 1, 2018, dividends paid to French tax resident individuals have been taxed as follows:

Year in which the dividends are paid:

-flat-ratewithholding tax at a rate of 12.8% that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability and social security contributions at a rate of 17.2% (i.e. a total tax rate of 30%).

Year after the dividend payment:

-single flat-rate withholding tax ("PFU") at a rate of 12.8% after deduction of the flat-rate withholding tax that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability, which was paid during the year of dividend payment; or

-the taxpayer may expressly elect, in an irrevocable and general manner, that the dividend be subject to income tax based on the progressive income tax schedule, after a 40% tax deduction on the portion of dividend from taxable activities, after deduction of the flat-rate withholding tax that does not fully discharge the taxpayer's tax liability, which was paid during the year of dividend payment (Article 200 A, 13, and 158 of the French General Tax Code). Any overpaid tax is refunded by the tax authorities.

In accordance with applicable law, any shares held by the Company on the ex-dividend date shall not be entitled to distributions. As a result, the General Meeting resolves to grants full powers to the Board of Directors, with power to subdelegate to the Chief Executive Officer, to determine, based on the number of shares held by the Company on the ex-dividend date, any adjustments to be made to the total distributed amounts and, consequently, to the amount of remaining distributable profit to be transferred to the "Retained earnings" account and the remaining amount of the "Share premiums, merger premiums and contribution premiums" account.

Furthermore, pursuant to Article 243 bis of the French General Tax Code, we remind you that the dividends and income distributions for the previous three financial years were as follows:

Financial Dividend Amount eligible Amount not eligible Amount of year per share for the 40% tax deduction for the 40% tax dividend provided for in Article 158-3- deduction provided distributed 2° of the French General Tax for in Article 158-3- Code (if expressly elected 2° of the French starting in 2019) General Tax Code 2017 €4.30 €0.57 €3.73 €318,678,099.80 2016 €4.00 €1.84 €2.16 €296,444,744.00 2015 €3.73 €1.13 €2.60 €276,434,723.78

Related party agreements and commitments

PRESENTATION OF RESOLUTION 4

First of all, and in accordance with regulations, we remind you that only new related party agreements and commitments authorised and entered into during the last financial year ended, and at the beginning of the current financial year, are submitted to this Meeting.

Please note that there have been no new related party agreements or commitments as referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code.

4