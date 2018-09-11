Log in
ICADE (ICAD)
Icade : continues to improve its ESG ratings en 2018

09/11/2018

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, September 11, 2018

ICADE CONTINUES TO IMPROVE ITS ESG RATINGS IN 2018

Icade has once again improved its ESG ratings in 2018, thus confirming the quality of both its CSR policy and reporting.

GRESB rating on the rise

GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark), a leading international organisation specialising in the assessment of CSR policies implemented by real estate companies, has awarded Icade a rating of 82/100 in 2018, up compared to 2017.

Another two Gold Awards from EPRA

Icade has received a Gold Sustainability Award for the quality of its environmental reporting and a Gold Award for the quality and transparency of its financial reporting. EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association) issues guidelines and awards prizes to real estate companies based on the quality of their financial and environmental reporting.

Favourable rankings from Oekom, MSCI and FTSE4Good

Icade once again received "Prime" status awarded to leading companies in their industries by the ISS-Oekom agency in 2018. It moved up a notch to obtain a C+ (on a scale ranging from D- to A+) and is among the top 5% of companies in the real estate industry. ISS-Oekom is a German ESG rating agency.

In 2018, Icade received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. MSCI is an American rating agency which provides ESG indices and analyses.

Icade also maintained its ranking in the FTSE4Good Index in 2018. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

1

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As a commercial and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.4bn as of 06/30/18 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2017 economic revenues of €1,209m), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr.

Victoire Aubry,

Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Finance, Legal, IT, and Work Environmentvictoire.aubry@icade.fr

CONTACTS

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard, Press relations manager

+33 (0)1 41 57 71 19 charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

2

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:11:15 UTC
