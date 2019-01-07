Icade : “Best of Both” project chosen for lot M9A in the Paris Rive Gauche development zone

PRESS RELEASE

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 7, 2019

ICADE'S "BEST OF BOTH" PROJECT CHOSEN FOR LOT M9A

IN THE PARIS RIVE GAUCHE DEVELOPMENT ZONE

On December 7, 2018, the city of Paris, the city council of the 13th district, SEMAPA and the University of Chicago chose Icade's project designed by the Franco-American architects Studio Gang (Chicago/NY/Paris) and Parc Architectes (Paris) to build a nearly 9,500-sq.m mixed-use project.

"Best of Both": An ambitious mixed-use project

Overlooking the tracks of the Austerlitz train station right near an RER C (Regional Express Network rail line) station, this project combines-all on the same site-the University of Chicago's new Centre in Paris and a residential building made up of around 86 low-cost ownership units, a portion of which jointly developed.

A vibrant setting

The building complex will feature around 950 sq.m of local shops and businesses on its ground floor and will offer a concept based on a mix of cultures from both Chicago and Paris.

"Forging links together"

As a signatory of the "A Work of Art for Every Building" charter, Icade commissioned the American artist Janet

Echelman to create a monumental piece that can be seen from the public space, representing another milestone in the "Street art 13" initiative supported by the city council of the 13th district.

Before the work of art is installed, the curator Amélie Couillaud will perform an artistic foreshadowing in the form of a choreographic performance in order to activate the site during the works.

An eco-friendly construction project

Best of Both is in line with the ambitious eco-friendly approach adopted by SEMAPA, the city of Paris and Icade.

The construction process will fully benefit from the potential of the wood industry and from locally-sourced, low-carbon building materials, such as stone from quarries in the Paris region. Wood will make up 80% of the structure. Landscape architects OLM Paysagistes have created a harmonious whole by including green terraces and balconies in addition to hanging and rooftop gardens that provide safe havens for biodiversity.

The labels and certifications that the project aims to obtain include: E+C- label (positive energy and lower carbon intensity) with an E3C2 rating; BBCA (low-carbon building) label, Standard level; BiodiverCity label and NF Habitat HQE certification for residential properties.

The university building aims to obtain NF HQE certification for office buildings, Passport ranked Excellent; Biosourced Building label, level 3; American LEED certification, Silver level; WELL label, Silver level.

The project's key players:

- Urban planner: SEMAPA

- University project acquired by: UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO

- Property developer: ICADE PROMOTION

- Architects: STUDIO GANG & PARC Architectes

- Landscape architects: OLM

- Artist: Studio Echelman (Janet ECHELMAN)

Anticipated timeline:

Work to be launched in Q1 2020 and completed in Q4 2021 for the university (structural works) and Q2 2022 for the residential building.

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities- local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.4bn as of 06/30/18 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2017 economic revenues of €1,209m), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr

CONTACTS