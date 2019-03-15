PRESS RELEASE

March 15, 7.15 am

ICADE TAKES TOP HONOURS AT THE 2019 MIPIM AWARD IN THE "BEST HEALTHCARE DEVELOPMENT" CATEGORY WITH THE REIMS-BEZANNES

POLYCLINIC

At the MIPIM Awards ceremony, Icade received the Best Healthcare Development award for the Reims-Bezannes Polyclinic project led by ICADE SANTE and developed by ICADE PROMOTION. This award, for a facility covering over 42,000 sq.m, which was completed in March 2018, is a true acknowledgement of Icade's expertise in healthcare real estate.

In this outstanding facility, ICADE SANTE and ICADE PROMOTION have implemented Ambu'Stage, an innovative solution for the geolocation of outpatients.

This recognition and the fact that MIPIM has created a category dedicated to healthcare real estate confirms this segment's status as a full-fledged asset class.

THE POLYCLINIC FIGURES :

- The Polyclinic, led by ICADE SANTE and developed by ICADE PROMOTION Floor area: 30,000-sq.m polyclinic Delegated Project Manager: Icade Promotion Lease term: 12 years with no break option Tenant: Courlancy group Icade Santé's1 investment: €76m excl. Taxes 396 inpatient and outpatient beds 24 operating rooms Download link to pictures: https://we.tl/t-CJt1UOXd6S 2 C-section delivery rooms 9 delivery rooms 700 employees 200 practitioners

- Annex buildings developed by ICADE PROMOTION

Floor area: 12,000 sq.m of Property development & off-plan contracts: €22m excl. taxes

Doctor's offices

Medical laboratory facilities

Department of radiology and nuclear medicine

1 Cost of the polyclinic as approved by Icade's and Icade Santé's governance bodies. This cost includes the fair value of land, cost of works, carrying costs.

-

Total land area: 62,000 sq.m

Completion: March 2018

Urban architect: Jean-Michel Jacquet

Engineering firm: ARTELIA (Healthcare Buildings business unit)

Consortium: Eiffage Construction and Cari

Construction duration: 27 months

As part of its partnership with the Courlancy group, Icade Santé is breaking new ground by developing, with the assistance of a start-up, the first service for the geolocation of patients and their portable lockers in ambulatory care units: Ambu'Stage.

Outpatients receive smart wristbands that allow caregivers to locate them in the unit, track their movements and inform their families while they are at the hospital. Similarly, the geolocation of portable lockers optimises their management. This service, which improves the efficiency of outpatient care, significantly assists the staff and contributes to improved patient experience.

Labels & certifications:

The building complex has received HQE® certification with an "Excellent" rating with particular attention paid to the building's eco-design together with air and water quality, in line with the polyclinic's operations.

The facility has also been awarded the "Reims Sustainable City" label, which recognises the vision that Icade shares with local authorities in terms of urban development and green construction.

Courlancy Santé, a major independently-owned regional group, is a key provider of healthcare services in the Champagne- Ardenne region. A centre of excellence for acute care, the group remains at the cutting edge of technology by investing to improve its innovative equipment. Courlancy Santé is a founding member of the cooperative group SantéCité.

Icade Santé, the leading healthcare REIT in Europe, owns 115 properties and supports healthcare providers in their expansion.

