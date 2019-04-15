PRESS RELEASE

Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 15, 2019

Icade wins four "Pyramides d'Argent" in Paris and Toulouse

Icade Promotion has been awarded four Pyramides d'Argent by the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI).

∙A Pyramide d'Argent for Industrial Innovation awarded for the Airtime building (13th district of Paris)

The building is located on the Avenue de France, directly opposite the Simone de Beauvoir footbridge and the National Library of France. Developed by Icade and designed by Marc Mimram, this bridge-shaped, fully steel-framed building spans the railway tracks of the Austerlitz station over 58 metres-a true engineering feat.

Completed and handed over to AG2R La Mondiale in December 2018, Airtime is an iconic building in the Tolbiac district, the most dynamic

on the Left Bank of Paris, in the heart of the main office area in eastern Paris.

The seven storeys of Airtime are distributed between 15,050 sq.m of office space and 1,050 sq.m of retail space on the ground floor.

∙A Pyramide d'Argent for low-carbon buildings for Thémis (17th district of Paris)

The Thémis office building has been awarded the following labels: E+C-, HQE® Excellent, BREEAM Excellent, Effinergie+ (RT 2012) and Biosourcé. These labels, together with the strong presence of wood in construction, have assured Icade a place among the ten BBCA label (low-carbon building) pilot projects.

Completed in 2018, the building was designed by architect Corinne Vezzoni & Associés using Building Information Modelling (BIM). The building's front façade extends 80 metres along the ring road, with inclined glass walls creating a visually impressive effect, and it features an entirely green south façade.

The Thémis project is a showcase for Icade's commitment to sustainable development: its wood and concrete structure and its well-controlled operation thanks to the production of geothermal energy make it a standard- bearer for environmental quality.