Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 15, 2019
Icade wins four "Pyramides d'Argent" in Paris and Toulouse
Icade Promotion has been awarded four Pyramides d'Argent by the French Federation of Real Estate Developers (FPI).
∙A Pyramide d'Argent for Industrial Innovation awarded for the Airtime building (13th district of Paris)
The building is located on the Avenue de France, directly opposite the Simone de Beauvoir footbridge and the National Library of France. Developed by Icade and designed by Marc Mimram, this bridge-shaped, fully steel-framed building spans the railway tracks of the Austerlitz station over 58 metres-a true engineering feat.
Completed and handed over to AG2R La Mondiale in December 2018, Airtime is an iconic building in the Tolbiac district, the most dynamic
on the Left Bank of Paris, in the heart of the main office area in eastern Paris.
The seven storeys of Airtime are distributed between 15,050 sq.m of office space and 1,050 sq.m of retail space on the ground floor.
∙A Pyramide d'Argent for low-carbon buildings for Thémis (17th district of Paris)
The Thémis office building has been awarded the following labels: E+C-, HQE® Excellent, BREEAM Excellent, Effinergie+ (RT 2012) and Biosourcé. These labels, together with the strong presence of wood in construction, have assured Icade a place among the ten BBCA label (low-carbon building) pilot projects.
Completed in 2018, the building was designed by architect Corinne Vezzoni & Associés using Building Information Modelling (BIM). The building's front façade extends 80 metres along the ring road, with inclined glass walls creating a visually impressive effect, and it features an entirely green south façade.
The Thémis project is a showcase for Icade's commitment to sustainable development: its wood and concrete structure and its well-controlled operation thanks to the production of geothermal energy make it a standard- bearer for environmental quality.
Icade also received two Pyramides d'Argent for two projects located in Toulouse:
∙Regional Grand Prize for the Wood'Art La Canopée complex in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne)
Located in the eco-district of La Cartoucherie in Toulouse, the Wood'Art La Canopée project comprises 137 new residential units with NF Habitat HQE certification, a 100-room EKLO hotel and 2,800 sq.m of retail space, covering a total floor area of over 13,000 sq.m.
Wood'Art La Canopée is a very innovative project (with wood representing 76% of building materials) which benefits from the best labels and levels of performance: E+C- thermal label with an E3C2 rating; Occitanie Sustainable Building Label with a Silver rating; Biosourced Building Label with a rating of 1; and BBCA label. The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2020.
∙A Pyramide d'Argent for Commercial Real Estate awarded for the Latécoère headquarters
Due to be completed in the summer of 2020, the headquarters of Latécoère-a major player in aerostructures and interconnection systems for the aviation, defence and space sectors-consists of a two-building complex with 12,737 sq.m of office space laid out around an urban park. It includes offices, a "shared services centre" called Maison commune,
a company restaurant, VIP lounge and fitness studio in a campus-like setting.
ABOUT ICADE
Building for every future
As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees,
institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.3bn as of 12/31/18 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2018 economic revenues of €1,251m), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.
Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group. The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr
|
|
|
CONTACTS
|
|
|
Anne-Sophie Lanaute
|
|
Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations
|
|
Press relations manager
|
|
|
+33(0)1 41 57 70 29
|
|
+33(0)1 41 57 71 19
|
|
|
anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr
|
|
charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr
|
|
|
|
|
|
