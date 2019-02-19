Icahn Enterprises LP : Automotive Announces 'Race to 2026' Program to Address Service Technician Shortage Facing the Automotive Industry

Icahn Automotive Group LLC, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, which
owns and operates leading auto repair and maintenance providers Pep
Boys, AAMCO and Precision Tune Auto Care, today announced a new program
designed to invest in and support promising future automotive
technicians, as they make their way from the classroom to the service
bay. Through the new program, “Race to 2026,” Icahn Automotive is
encouraging more men and women to pursue viable careers in the skilled
trades by rolling out partnerships with technical training schools;
offering scholarships, tuition reimbursement and apprentice programs;
and creating internship programs, job placement and continuing education
opportunities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005932/en/
Jonathan Fanstill (left), a student at UTI, received a $2500 scholarship today from Icahn Automotive Group, presented by Brian Kaner, president of service for Icahn Automotive Group and Pep Boys. (Photo: Business Wire)
Icahn Enterprises’ automotive business segment has long invested in
companies with a vested interest in promoting the skilled trades and
supporting the well-trained professionals who each day help keep
millions of vehicles in safe, reliable condition. In 2015, Icahn
Enterprises automotive company Federal-Mogul Motorparts developed and
launched Garage Gurus, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive technical
education platform offering on-site, online and on-demand training and
related support to thousands of technicians, service writers, shop
owners and other industry professionals.
“Icahn Automotive is stepping forward to invest in the future of our
businesses and our industry by helping promising technicians develop the
skills necessary to be successful,” said Icahn Automotive Group CEO Dan
Ninivaggi. “This industry offers young people from all backgrounds the
opportunity for attractive, challenging and rewarding careers. We want
to be a catalyst for changing the way the automotive service industry
connects with, trains and supports tomorrow’s professional technicians.”
Now one of the largest service chain operators in North America, Icahn
Automotive offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and
career paths. Technicians can start by providing basic maintenance and
move on to more complex repairs, or progress to running a company-owned
store, owning and operating a franchised business, or serving in a
corporate leadership role. Once a technician joins an Icahn Automotive
business, they can take advantage of benefits such as tuition
assistance, an apprenticeship program and company-sponsored
certifications.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the automotive repair
industry will need nearly 46,000 more technicians by 2026 to meet
anticipated demand. Additionally, in any given year there are as many as
75,000 job openings, due in large part to the retirement of the last
generation of technicians who benefitted from broadly available
vocational education programs. While this demand is on par with other
fields, technical training and related career assistance for those
interested in the skilled trades has not kept pace.
“We’re at an inflection point in the automotive industry. We’re facing a
technician shortage at a time when demand has never been higher,” said
Brian Kaner, president of service for Icahn Automotive Group and Pep
Boys. “Over the past several decades, vehicles have become highly
computerized while we allowed the disinvestment in technical education
and steered a whole generation toward four-year degrees and crippling
student debt. Now, the need for service is increasing as people keep
their cars longer and fleet populations grow, and the national
conversation about the skilled trades is peaking as parents and students
realize that technical training is again, as it always has been, an
excellent first step to a successful career.”
The “Race to 2026” program was launched at Universal Technical
Institute’s (UTI) NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C., on
the heels of the 2019 Daytona 500, with the unveiling of an
instructional car that has an iconic ‘26 as the number. Icahn Automotive
opened two branded classrooms in which students will learn in an
environment featuring the latest educational resources as well as
inspiring messages such as “Find the tools you need,” “Find your own
path” and “Find out how far you can go.” Additional Icahn
Automotive-sponsored learning facilities will be established at Alfred
State College of Technology, and UTI and Lincoln Tech locations in New
Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.
The program launch and classroom unveiling attracted industry and
government leaders, including Pep Boys, AAMCO, Precision Tune and UTI
representatives; Pep Boys “Technician of the Year” winners; Garage
Gurus; elected officials and Auto Care Association leadership. The event
provided a platform to discuss the importance of preparing youth for
promising careers in the automotive trade. Icahn Automotive celebrated
by awarding a $2500 scholarship to Jonathan Fanstill, a student enrolled
at UTI. The scholarship is the first in a new program that will award
$30,000 to 12 students annually and the Company also plans to also
accept students into an internship program later in the year.
Over the past several years, Icahn Automotive has invested in growing
its service model through acquisition and the improvement of existing
locations and a focus on people, programs, training and technology. In
2018 the company launched
Pep Boys Mobile Crew, a state-of-the-art mobile repair unit that will
provide on-location maintenance and gives technicians the option of a
unique alternative work environment; and announced
a broad relationship with Amazon.com to serve online customers through
professional tire installation.
“We’re passionate about showing tomorrow’s technicians just how bright
the future can be,” Kaner said. “From learning in attractive classrooms
and labs to working in today’s service bays – which are sleeker than
ever and filled with the latest diagnostic tools and technology – these
are not their grandfathers’ auto shops. Our hope is that, by providing
robust career opportunities, we will ensure an expertly trained
technician is ready to provide superior customer service in every one of
our bays, every day, and that in turn we positively impact that
technician’s life and the overall industry.”
About Icahn Automotive
Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent,
Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate
businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our
businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and
services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys®
automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus®
automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned
and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care
franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman
Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of
Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned
and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US,
Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, many of
which are beyond our ability to control or predict. Forward-looking
statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”,
“intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “will” or words of
similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical
facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future
events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could
cause actual results to differ materially from the future results
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements
are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties
surrounding future expectations. We undertake no obligation to publicly
update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of
new information, future developments or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005932/en/