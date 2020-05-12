Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Iceland Seafood International hf    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF

(ICESEA)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iceland Seafood International : Extended Annual General Meeting and Q1 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Iceland Seafood International hf ('Iceland Seafood') will publish its Consolidated Interim Financial statements for Q1 2020 after closing of markets on May 18th 2020.

As announced on 28th April, Iceland Seafood will on May 19th at 8.30am hold its Extended Annual General Meeting. The agenda includes one item, where the board proposes that no dividend will be paid for the fiscal year 2019 and that net earnings for 2019 will be added to the Company's equity.

Following the Extended Annual General Meeting the management of Iceland Seafood will present and discuss the Q1 results with shareholders, investors and market participants. The meeting will be held at Iceland Seafood premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík, Iceland.

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIO
12:40pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : Extended Annual General Meeting and Q1 2020 Resu..
PU
11:58aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Extended Annual General Meeting and Q1 2020 R..
AQ
04/28ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : In excess of 17m long term financing secured in..
PU
04/28ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : In excess 17m long term financing secured in..
AQ
04/27ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Extended Annual General Meeting 19 May 2020
AQ
04/15ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Date of transactions 15.4.2020
AQ
03/25ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : New board roles and responsibilities
AQ
03/19ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Results of Annual General Meeting 19.3.2020
AQ
03/19ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : AGM 2020 CEO'S Presentation
AQ
03/19ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Annual Report 2019
AQ
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Director
Jakob Valgeir Flosason Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF130
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-4.43%36 213
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-1.53%22 178
CORTEVA INC0.00%18 245
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-1.56%9 685
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.92%6 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group