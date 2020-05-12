Iceland Seafood International : Extended Annual General Meeting and Q1 2020 Results

Iceland Seafood International hf ('Iceland Seafood') will publish its Consolidated Interim Financial statements for Q1 2020 after closing of markets on May 18th 2020.

As announced on 28th April, Iceland Seafood will on May 19th at 8.30am hold its Extended Annual General Meeting. The agenda includes one item, where the board proposes that no dividend will be paid for the fiscal year 2019 and that net earnings for 2019 will be added to the Company's equity.

Following the Extended Annual General Meeting the management of Iceland Seafood will present and discuss the Q1 results with shareholders, investors and market participants. The meeting will be held at Iceland Seafood premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík, Iceland.