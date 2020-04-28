Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Iceland Seafood International hf    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF

(ICESEA)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iceland Seafood International : In excess of 17m long term financing secured in Spain whilst Q1 results were impacted by Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:28am EDT

As announced on March 16th the outbreak of Covid19 and actions taken by governments in key markets to control the outbreak, has impacted sales and profitability of Iceland Seafood International ('Iceland Seafood') from mid-March and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months. This applies especially to the foodservice sector in Europe, which to a large degree has been closed. In contrast retail sales are strong and are expected to remain resilient. Iceland Seafood's strong position enables the company to manage the situation effectively. Among actions that the company is focussing on are the following:

  1. Implementing appropriate contingency plans within our group businesses, focussing on health and safety of our employees and to secure the continuity of our operations
  2. Tightening our risk management controls, with focus on the key assets on the balance sheet, inventories and receivables.
  3. Secure liquidity and ongoing funding of our operation in cooperation with banks in Iceland and Spain. As part of this the Group has secured in excess of €17m new long-term funding for the operation in Spain with Spanish banks. The Company has also taken measures to increase funding headroom for the remaining part of the operation with its banking partner in Iceland. This borrowing does not further restrict the company than the current borrowing does.
  4. Utilise Iceland Seafood strong position to leverage opportunities that come up in the situation. This applies to both short term opportunities related to sourcing and marketing and longer-term strategic opportunities.

Preliminary draft of Q1 2020 financials indicate a Normalised PBT of €2.6m for the period compared to €3.5m for same period last year. As informed in previous announcement the most notable impacts were on sales and profitability of the HORECA and Foodservice sectors, especially in Southern Europe. Sales to retail, especially in Northern Europe have performed adequately.

Whilst it is still uncertain how much and for how long sales and profitability will be impacted by the situation, the Group will be negatively impacted in the coming weeks and months. Due to these negative short term impacts the previously announced Outlook range for 2020 Normalised PBT is withdrawn. Iceland Seafood will communicate further on the matter and provide an update on profit outlook for the year, as less ambiguity will be on the development of Covid-19 and the related restrictions.

Further information:

bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 11:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIO
07:28aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : In excess of 17m long term financing secured in..
PU
06:48aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : In excess 17m long term financing secured in..
AQ
04/27ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Extended Annual General Meeting 19 May 2020
AQ
04/15ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Date of transactions 15.4.2020
AQ
03/25ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : New board roles and responsibilities
AQ
03/19ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Results of Annual General Meeting 19.3.2020
AQ
03/19ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : AGM 2020 CEO'S Presentation
AQ
03/19ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Annual Report 2019
AQ
03/17ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : Information related to Annual General Meeting
PU
03/16ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Information related to Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Bjarnason Chairman
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF137
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.1.71%41 448
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-2.14%22 948
CORTEVA INC0.00%19 152
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED1.49%9 859
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS1.80%7 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group