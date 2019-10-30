Log in
Iceland Seafood International : Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Iceland Seafood International to the Main market

10/30/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Iceland Seafood International hf. (short name: ICESEA), a mid cap company within the Consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland. Iceland Seafood International ('Iceland Seafood') was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Iceland and is the 48th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019.

'We are very pleased to have reached this important milestone in Iceland Seafood's journey and I would like to thank our staff and shareholders for their continuous support.' said Bjarni Ármannsson, CEO of Iceland Seafood. 'There are considerable growth opportunities ahead of us and we are very grateful for the good reception our public share offering received from investors, enabling us to further act on these opportunities. We welcome new investors and look forward to working with them in the future.'

'Iceland Seafood has set a great example when it comes realizing its business strategies through making use of the opportunities the equity market has to offer,' says Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. 'The company was listed on First North in 2016 and since that time its market value has grown by 250%. We congratulate the company and its staff on this great success, its transition to the Main market and look forward to continuing working with them towards further growth and visibility.'

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:51:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Bjarnason Chairman
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF198
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA15.77%2 204
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.22.52%1 573
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS24.02%1 044
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT12.78%1 041
TOTAL PRODUCE3.18%630
