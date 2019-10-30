Iceland Seafood International : Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Iceland Seafood International to the Main market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Iceland Seafood International hf. (short name: ICESEA), a mid cap company within the Consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland. Iceland Seafood International ('Iceland Seafood') was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Iceland and is the 48th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019.

'We are very pleased to have reached this important milestone in Iceland Seafood's journey and I would like to thank our staff and shareholders for their continuous support.' said Bjarni Ármannsson, CEO of Iceland Seafood. 'There are considerable growth opportunities ahead of us and we are very grateful for the good reception our public share offering received from investors, enabling us to further act on these opportunities. We welcome new investors and look forward to working with them in the future.'

'Iceland Seafood has set a great example when it comes realizing its business strategies through making use of the opportunities the equity market has to offer,' says Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. 'The company was listed on First North in 2016 and since that time its market value has grown by 250%. We congratulate the company and its staff on this great success, its transition to the Main market and look forward to continuing working with them towards further growth and visibility.'