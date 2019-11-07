Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Iceland Seafood International hf    ICESEA   IS0000026961

ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF

(ICESEA)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iceland Seafood International : agrees on head of terms to acquire Elba S.L.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:05pm EST

The heads of terms are signed with the intention of both parties to conclude a share purchase agreement as soon as possible. The proposed acquisition will be subject to customary Due Diligence review and board approval. The intention is to have the conditions fulfilled before year end 2019.

Elba S.L. is a strong seafood player in Spain, focussing on frozen light salted products. The company is based in Barcelona and operates a production facility with total sales volume of 2.200MT per year. Products are sold under the ElBa brand, which has a strong presence in the Spanish market and stands for quality seafood. The estimated turnover of the company in 2019 is €14,500,000 and the projected EBITDA for the year is in the range of €450,000.

According to the head of terms, the proposed acquisition price for 100% stake in Elba is €4.400.000 on a debt free cash free basis, with 50% of the payment settled with cash and the other 50% with new shares in Iceland Seafood. Subject to fulfilment of all conditions and the head of terms, current shareholders of Elba will hold approximately 1.2% stake in Iceland Seafood post the transaction, which is intended to settle in Q1 2020.

Bjarni Ármannsson CEO of Iceland Seafood

'Elba will be a great addition to our operation in Spain and enable us to further leverage our distribution and production capabilities in this largest market for Icelandic Cod. We believe this move is beneficial for our shareholders, customers and suppliers. This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategy to focus on growth in our key markets where we have a strong platform and market position. At the same time it will be a pleasure to welcome GPG Seafood and IceMar to our shareholders group and we welcome the employees of Elba in Spain to the Iceland Seafood family. We look forward to the partnership.'

Gunnlaugur Hreinsson, Chairman of GPG Seafood ehf

'It is an exciting step for Elba to join Iceland Seafood operation in Spain and become a part of a leading seafood provider in the South European market. We also believe the acquisition will deliver a strong partnership between GPG Seafood and Iceland Seafood that will be in the benefit of both companies for the years to come.'

Gunnar Örlygsson, Chairman of IceMar ehf

'The last couple of years, since we acquired Elba in 2017 have been very exciting, we have really enjoyed the cooperation with Elba's highly qualified management team and employees during this period. Elba is a strong company built on solid grounds and will be an excellent addition to the Iceland Seafood Group. '

About Iceland Seafood International

Tracing its roots to 1932, Iceland Seafood is a worldwide sales, processing and marketing company for frozen, salted and fresh seafood. Headquartered in Reykjavík with operations in eight countries with over 600 employees. Iceland Seafood is a publicly traded company with its shares listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The Group generates annual sales of €450m across 45 countries.

The S-European division of Iceland Seafood stands for majority of the Group's profitability. The divisional annual sales is around €180m and it delivers profit before tax of close to €7m.

Further information:

Iceland Seafood international

Bjarni Ármannsson, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com

Disclaimer

Iceland Seafood International hf published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 20:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIO
03:05pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : agrees on head of terms to acquire Elba S.L.
PU
02:06pICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Iceland Seafood agrees heads of terms to acqu..
AQ
10/30ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Iceland Seafood Internat..
PU
10/28ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : Share increase, main market listing and 20 large..
PU
10/28ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Share increase, main market listing and 20 la..
AQ
10/23ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Date of transactions 23.10.2019
AQ
10/21ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL : Results of Iceland Seafood International's publi..
PU
10/21ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF. : Results of Iceland Seafood International's p..
AQ
10/03ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF. : Publication of Prospectus and terms of Offer..
AQ
09/17ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Share options granted
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Bjarni Ármannsson Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Bjarnason Chairman
Reynir Jónsson Chief Financial Officer
Friðrik Blomsterberg Manager-Technical Services
Liv Bergþórsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF207
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA20.19%2 280
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.17.59%1 509
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS20.67%1 043
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.27%1 036
TOTAL PRODUCE3.60%633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group