Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Icelandair Group hf    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF

(ICEAIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Iceland's Réttir: Sheep Roundup and a Grand Country Party

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

Sheep are integral to Iceland: some 800,000 roam the country, more than twice the human population, and they've sustained the island's inhabitants for centuries. Best of all, they're almost entirely free range. After lambing time in May, farmers turn their flocks loose to graze on the lush highland grasses and berries of Iceland's interior.

September brings réttir-the nationwide roundup where people on foot, ATVs or Icelandic horses retrieve their stock from the mountains and valleys, aided by trusty sheepdogs. The grueling endeavor sometimes requires days in the saddle, and entire communities turn out in support.

The ancient tradition is followed by sorting at réttirs, circular pens with radiating sections where farmers separate their herds. It's a grand country party, where friends, family, and neighbors come together to play music, picnic outdoors, and help each other marshal their sheep. Tourists are welcome to join in on the fun.

A schedule for réttir events in 2019 has been released (in Icelandic).

Here, these images capture iconic moments of réttir in Skagafjörður, North Iceland.

A bird's-eye view of Stafnsrétt reveals how the farmers' sections radiate like spokes on a wheel.
Photo by Ross Weinberg
Banner photo by Rebecca Stumpf

Children delight in the bustling excitement of the sorting.
Photo by Rebecca Stumpf

Stafnsrétt, located in the valley of Svartárdalur, is a prime example of a traditional rétt for sorting livestock.
Photo by Ross Weinberg

The réttir is a group effort, with dozens of people on foot, horseback, and in support vehicles working together during each roundup to herd thousands of sheep.
Photo by Rebecca Stumpf

At Mælifellsrétt, sheep wait patiently beneath a blustery September sky.
Photo by Ross Weinberg

Sorting complete, members of Starrastaðir farm guide their flock home.
Photo by Rebecca Stumpf

Travel notes

Experienced horse riders can often join tours that are involved in the réttir, while spectators are usually welcome at events. The roundups are usually held around the country in mid-September.

Text by Karen Carmichael

Photos by Ross Weinberg and Rebecca Stumpf

This article first appeared in the Icelandair Stopover magazine, Summer 2018

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICELANDAIR GROUP HF
08/28CORRECTION : Date of transaction 22 August 2019
AQ
08/22ICELANDAIR : Date of transaction 22 August 2019
AQ
08/16ICELANDAIR : Changes to Icelandair's flight schedule throughout the year due to ..
AQ
08/15ICELANDAIR : celebrates Reykjavik Pride
AQ
08/14ICELANDAIR : celebrates Reykjavík Pride
PU
08/06ICELANDAIR : Traffic Data July 2019
AQ
08/01ICELANDAIR : Improved Results Without the Impact of Max Aircraft Suspension
AQ
07/22ICELANDAIR : Publishing of Q2 2019 results
AQ
07/16Ryanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
07/16Ryanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
More news
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICELANDAIR GROUP HF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Úlfar Steindórsson Chairman
Jens Þórðarson Chief Operating Officer
Asthildur Margrét Otharsdotti Director
Ómar Benediktsson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF-26.93%295
DELTA AIR LINES INC.13.59%36 717
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC-1.53%21 183
AIR CHINA LTD.3.93%15 019
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.31%11 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-18.70%10 786
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group