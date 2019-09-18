Icelandair : Celebrate 10 Years of Icelandair at Sea-Tac with the #SEAcloseup Challenge!

This October, Icelandair celebrates 10 years in the Emerald City with exciting, Icelandic prizes

Washingtonians can win a prize each day, including a 10-day grand prize trip to Iceland!

Be on the lookout on Icelandair's social media platforms October 10-19, 2019

For updates and to participate, follow Icelandair and #SEAcloseup on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

To celebrate a successful 10 years with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the State of Washington, and the Cities of Seattle, Tacoma and SeaTac, we're awarding 10 days of prizes with our valued partners from Iceland and Washington state.

This October, Seattle hosts the return of the Taste of Iceland festival - the best way to learn, enjoy, and celebrate Icelandic culture before boarding a flight to the Land of Fire & Ice! Get involved to experience authentic Icelandic food, drink, music, film and literature. During the festival, Icelandair invites Washington to a very special contest - the #SEAcloseup Challenge - Icelandair's biggest contest yet with a stunning 10-day grand prize trip to Iceland for you and a friend!

What is the #SEAcloseup Challenge?

From October 10-19, 2019, each day of this exciting social media challenge tests your mettle by having you guess the identity of a close-up image showing one of the many connections Seattle (sister city of Iceland's capital Reykjavík) has with Iceland and Icelandic culture. It won't be easy, but are you up to the challenge?

For a little test, or TASTE of Iceland in Seattle, can you guess this location? Find the answer at the bottom of this page!



What's in it for you, Seattle?



Join us during the #SEAcloseup Challenge for the beginning of your next BIG adventure! We have amazing prizes for you to win, including:

A fantastic 10-day grand prize trip to Iceland including round-trip flights, hotels nights courtesy of Icelandair Hotels, domestic flights courtesy of Air Iceland Connect and a six-day escorted tour courtesy of Iceland Travel

A 2019 Iceland Airwaves vacation package courtesy of Icelandair, Icelandair Hotels and Iceland Airwaves

A Blue Lagoon skin care product package, based on the active ingredients of geothermal seawater, allowing people to experience the benefits of this unique ecosystem, anywhere and anytime. Blue Lagoon skin care products are dermatologically tested. Ingredients and finished products are not tested on animals. Production technology is natural and green.

A rare VIP tour of the Boeing factory floor and Customer Experience Center in Renton, WA. Enjoy an experience not available to the public. A V.I.P. tour of the Boeing Everett plant will be a hands-on experience, where typically only airline VIPs are on the actual factory floor, walking next to the family of Boeing wide-bodied aircraft. See first-hand how these amazing aircraft are designed and built. This one-hour tour will highlight the Boeing 747, 767, 777, 787 Dreamliner and the new 777X.

A one-year supply of Icelandic Glacial Water

A one-year supply of Icelandic skyr, courtesy of Icelandic Provisions

Dinner for two at the Taste of Iceland restaurant venue, Cuoco, between October 17 - 20, 2019

A private Icelandic cocktail mixing class for five with an Icelandic mixologist on Thursday, October 17, 2019

And more!

How can I participate?

Each morning at 9am during the 10-day Challenge, Icelandair will post a close-up image on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram stories of a location, place or even a person (or persons!) in the Puget Sound area highlighting Seattle's connection to Iceland

A clue about the image, and information about that day's prize will be provided in each morning's post

Submit your answer in the post's comment section by 4pm that day to qualify

Icelandair will collect all correct answers from across all mentioned social media accounts and enter the contestants' names into a random draw

Once each day's winner is chosen at 5pm, Icelandair will reply to the winner's comment and private message them through the platform they participated on

On October 19, 2019, the final winner of the #SEAcloseup Challenge will be awarded with the grand prize of an amazing 10-day trip to Iceland, to be handed out on stage at the free, 21+ Taste of Iceland concert 'Reykjavik Calling,' at KEXP - Seattle Center. The award event will be live-streamed on the official Instagram account of Icelandair

Stay up to date by following Icelandair on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram, or visit the official #SEAcloseup Challenge Terms & Conditions to learn more.

To further celebrate, Icelandair will offer a 10% discount on flights with the promocode TASTEICE. Promotion is valid for tickets purchased between October 10-20, 2019 on reservations departing Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) between November 3-December 14, 2019 and January 7-April 30, 2020.



For more information about Taste of Iceland, including festival highlights, visit the Iceland Naturally site.

*Answer: Gravesite of Jakob Bjarnason, Icelandic immigrant and Seattle Police Officer in the early 1900s, known as 'Big Jake' due to his height of 7'3'.