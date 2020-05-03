Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Icelandair Group hf.    ICEAIR   IS0000013464

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.

(ICEAIR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Icelandair : Iceland could mull taking stake in Icelandair if state injects funds - PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 01:48pm EDT
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.

Iceland may consider taking a stake in Icelandair Group if the government injects funds into the airline, Bloomberg reported, citing comments by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir to a local radio station.

"If there will be specific support, we need to weigh if it is natural that the state gets a share in it (Icelandair Group)or if the state's interest is better guarded with another solution," Jakobsdottir was quoted as saying in the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-03/iceland-support-for-icelandair-may-involve-taking-stake-pm-says.

Airlines have been among the companies worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with global travel coming to a near-halt.

Icelandair, now flying less than 10% of scheduled flights, said last week it would cut 2,000 jobs across its entire operation to stop the outflow of cash primarily going to salaries.

The prime minister's office and Icelandair did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
01:48pICELANDAIR : Iceland could mull taking stake in Icelandair if state injects fund..
RE
05/01ICELANDAIR GROU : ‘s Preliminary Results for Q1 2020
AQ
05/01ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Shareholders' Meeting on 22 May 2020
AQ
04/30ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : The Financial Restructuring of Icelandair Group
AQ
04/28ICELANDAIR : cuts 2,000 jobs to stop cash outflow
RE
04/28ICELANDAIR GROUP : Reduction in the number of employees and restructuring
AQ
04/24ICELANDAIR GROUP : The Company signs an agreement with DB Schenker on cargo fli..
AQ
04/22ICELANDAIR GROUP : Further measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
04/17ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. : Financial Restructuring of Icelandair Group
AQ
04/06ICELANDAIR : Traffic Data March 2020
AQ
More news
Chart ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Duration : Period :
Icelandair Group hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bogi Nils Bogason President & Chief Executive Officer
Úlfar Steindórsson Chairman
Jens Þórðarson Chief Operating Officer
Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir Chief Financial Officer
Tomas Ingason Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF.-68.61%89
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group