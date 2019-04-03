Icelandair : #minneadventure Giveaway Comes to the Twin Cities
04/03/2019 | 11:17am EDT
Minnesotans! With summer on the horizon, it's time to think cool, and what's cooler than winning tickets to Europe on Icelandair? Join us at the #Minneadventure Giveaway for the beginning of your next BIG adventure!
Icelandair celebrates the 2019 Taste of Iceland festival with fun giveaways
Minnesotans can win round-trip tickets to Iceland, or you can head to one of Icelandair's 20+ European destinations and stopover in Iceland for up to seven nights at no additional airfare! It's all up to you!
Be on the lookout throughout the Twin Cities May 1-3, 2019
For clues, updates, and to participate, follow Icelandair and #Minneadventure on Facebook and Twitter
Minneapolis hosts the annual Taste of Iceland festival - the best way to learn, enjoy, and celebrate Icelandic culture before boarding a flight to the Land of Fire & Ice!
Get involved to experience authentic Icelandic food, drink, music, film and literature. Plus, Icelandair invites Minneapolitans to a very special giveaway!
What is the #Minneadventure Giveaway?
From May 1-3, 2019, this exciting scavenger hunt puts Icelandair representatives in secret locations throughout the Twin Cities. For a chance to win a pair of round-trip tickets, just use the day's clues and if you're the first to find us, you'll be on your way to any one of our European destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, London, Paris, Reykjavik, and many more!
Can everyone win? Absolutely, with additional giveaways including $100 Icelandair gift certificates, T-shirts, and other cool prizes!
How can I participate?
During the three-day giveaway, Icelandair will provide a password on Facebook and Twitter each morning, along with clues to help find the location of each day's tickets.
Clues will be given at various times of the day until the tickets are found.
The first person to arrive at the secret location and reveal the password to the Icelandair representative(s) will win round-trip tickets for two to any of our European destinations, with the option to stopover in Iceland.
