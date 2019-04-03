Icelandair : #minneadventure Giveaway Comes to the Twin Cities

Minneapolis hosts the annual Taste of Iceland festival - the best way to learn, enjoy, and celebrate Icelandic culture before boarding a flight to the Land of Fire & Ice!

Get involved to experience authentic Icelandic food, drink, music, film and literature. Plus, Icelandair invites Minneapolitans to a very special giveaway!

What is the #Minneadventure Giveaway?

From May 1-3, 2019, this exciting scavenger hunt puts Icelandair representatives in secret locations throughout the Twin Cities. For a chance to win a pair of round-trip tickets, just use the day's clues and if you're the first to find us, you'll be on your way to any one of our European destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, London, Paris, Reykjavik, and many more!

Can everyone win? Absolutely, with additional giveaways including $100 Icelandair gift certificates, T-shirts, and other cool prizes!

How can I participate?