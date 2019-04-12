Icelandair : welcomes Dusseldorf aboard!

On April 11, Icelandair flight FI578 took off from Keflavík with the return of a non-stop service to Dusseldorf International Airport. It has been a decade since the carrier operated flights from Dusseldorf and this route will serve as the airline's 23rd European gateway. Upon arrival, passengers were treated to a gate celebration including a water salute.

Icelandair will operate the route 3 times per week in April and up to 4 times per week from May onwards. Flight FI579 departs Dusseldorf at 14:00 and lands in Keflavík at 15:40 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, just in time to make easy connections to North America or to enjoy a break in Iceland. Flight FI578 departs Keflavík International at 07:40 and arrives in Dusseldorf at 13:00.



'We are very excited to be back in Dusseldorf,' declared Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir, CCO Sales and Customer Experience, upon arrival on the inaugural flight. 'Dusseldorf is Icelandair's fifth gateway here in Germany, after Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. We are happy to extend our network and offer customers easy and direct access to Iceland and all of our gateways in North America.'

This new service will also help connect travelers from Belgium and the Netherlands, who will now be able to choose between Brussels, Amsterdam or Dusseldorf on their journey to Iceland and North America. The new service will be operated by a Boeing 757 aircraft with a flight time of around 3 hours and 30 minutes.

With a population of 611,000, Dusseldorf is a great mix of business-meets-pleasure. It's prosperous, creative and fashion-forward. The compact Old Town is easy to cover on foot and the city is good for cycling. It has a wide cultural offering and an excellent shopping selection.

