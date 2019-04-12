Log in
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF

ICELANDAIR GROUP HF

(ICEAIR)
04/12 07:39:48 am
9.6 ISK   +0.42%
Icelandair : welcomes Dusseldorf aboard!

04/12/2019 | 08:08am EDT

On April 11, Icelandair flight FI578 took off from Keflavík with the return of a non-stop service to Dusseldorf International Airport. It has been a decade since the carrier operated flights from Dusseldorf and this route will serve as the airline's 23rd European gateway. Upon arrival, passengers were treated to a gate celebration including a water salute.

Icelandair will operate the route 3 times per week in April and up to 4 times per week from May onwards. Flight FI579 departs Dusseldorf at 14:00 and lands in Keflavík at 15:40 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, just in time to make easy connections to North America or to enjoy a break in Iceland. Flight FI578 departs Keflavík International at 07:40 and arrives in Dusseldorf at 13:00.

'We are very excited to be back in Dusseldorf,' declared Birna Ósk Einarsdóttir, CCO Sales and Customer Experience, upon arrival on the inaugural flight. 'Dusseldorf is Icelandair's fifth gateway here in Germany, after Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. We are happy to extend our network and offer customers easy and direct access to Iceland and all of our gateways in North America.'

This new service will also help connect travelers from Belgium and the Netherlands, who will now be able to choose between Brussels, Amsterdam or Dusseldorf on their journey to Iceland and North America. The new service will be operated by a Boeing 757 aircraft with a flight time of around 3 hours and 30 minutes.

With a population of 611,000, Dusseldorf is a great mix of business-meets-pleasure. It's prosperous, creative and fashion-forward. The compact Old Town is easy to cover on foot and the city is good for cycling. It has a wide cultural offering and an excellent shopping selection.

About Icelandair

Icelandair is a transatlantic airline and offers an opportunity for passengers to take a stopover in Iceland at no additional airfare. Since the 1960s, Icelandair has encouraged passengers to enjoy an Icelandair Stopover and now there's more choice and variety on offer than ever before, with the service available on all transatlantic routes from 23 European gateways to 19 North American gateways (including recent additions San Francisco and Kansas City). Icelandair offers flights between Iceland and the following destinations:

Canada: Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver

Europe: Amsterdam, Bergen, Berlin, Billund, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Glasgow, Hamburg, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm and Zurich

USA: Anchorage, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C.

For additional information about Icelandair's fares to Iceland, Dusseldorf and beyond, please visit www.icelandair.com

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 12:07:06 UTC
