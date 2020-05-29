Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.    ISFT   CA45090C1095

ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP.

(ISFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICEsoft Announces Postponement of Filing Its Quarter One 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A Due to COVID-19 Related Delays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") has postponed filing its quarter one financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 (collectively the "Q1 2020 documents") due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICEsoft is relying on exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its Q1 2020 documents required by National Instrument 51-102 by May 31, 2020. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings.

ICEsoft estimates that its Q1 2020 documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur in early June 2020. Until such time as the Q1 2020 documents are filed, ICEsoft's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

All material business developments since the filing date of its 2019 annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been press released and filed and copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

For more information, please contact:
Brian McKinney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56895


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANAD
05:54pICEsoft Announces Postponement of Filing Its Quarter One 2020 Financial State..
NE
05/11ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP : . Announces Proposed Amendment of Warrants
AQ
05/08ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Proposed Amendment of Warrants
NE
05/07ICEsoft Announces Year-End 2019 Financial Results; Voyent Alert! Expanded to ..
NE
04/09ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Provides Notice of Performance Stock Option..
NE
03/30ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP : . Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Priva..
AQ
03/27ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Priva..
NE
03/12ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Priva..
NE
2019ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP : . Announces Q3 2019 Financial & Operating Res..
AQ
2019ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP : . Announces Continued Strong Growth in Voyent..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,41 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net income 2019 -0,67 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net Debt 2019 0,98 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,90 M 5,72 M 5,73 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float -
Chart ICESOFT TECHNOLOGIES CANADA CORP.
Duration : Period :
ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group