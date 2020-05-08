ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Proposed Amendment of Warrants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2020) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is announcing its plans to extend the expiry dates of 13,282,732 Common Share purchase warrants and to also reduce the exercise price of 4,842,128 of these Common Share purchase warrants that were previously granted by the Company prior to December 31, 2020 (collectively the "Amended Warrants"). The Company is undertaking these actions to further reduce its dependency on outside financing sources should any future round of financing be required. All warrants issued in association with private placement financings which concluded post January 1, 2020 shall be left unamended as they will continue to hold terms preferential to the proposed amendments.

From January 1, 2017 through to December 31, 2019, ICEsoft issued a total of 18,564,065 warrants to purchase common shares in the Company in association with various debt financings, debt restructuring and private placement financings. These warrants were all granted with an exercise price of CAD $0.20 per share with expiry dates of two years from the initial range, and therefore ranging from July 7, 2021 through December 23, 2023. None of these warrants have been exercised to date. The proposed amendments shall become effective Monday, May 11th, 2020, and are subject to satisfaction of applicable securities laws and receipt of any required corporate approvals.

Only those warrants that would benefit from the proposed amendments shall be amended under the current proposals. Less than 10% of those warrants proposed for a repricing are held by insiders. Details of the proposed amendments are set out in the table below:

Warrant Tranche # of Warrants Originally Granted Date of Issuance Original Expiration Date Exercise Price $CAD at Date of Grant Market Value of Underlying Security at Time of Grant Number Warrants Repriced to CAD $0.15/share Number Warrants extended to March 26, 2022 Expiration Date A 450,000 2017-11-21 2021-11-20 $0.20 $0.10 450,000 450,000 B 1,000,000 2017-12-22 2021-12-21 $0.20 $0.10 1,000,000 1,000,000 C 225,000 2018-07-03 2021-07-02 $0.20 $0.12 225,000 225,000 D 416,666 2018-09-28 2021-09-27 $0.20 $0.12 416,666 416,666 E 200,000 2018-12-07 2021-12-06 $0.20 $0.12 200,000 200,000 F 541,667 2018-11-27 2021-11-26 $0.20 $0.12 541,667 541,667 G 292,000 2018-12-14 2021-12-13 $0.20 $0.12 292,000 292,000 H 156,250 2019-03-15 2022-03-14 $0.20 $0.12 156,250 156,250 I 345,000 2019-04-01 2022-03-31 $0.20 $0.12 345,000 0 J 15,000 2019-04-02 2022-04-01 $0.20 $0.12 15,000 0 K 583,333 2019-04-15 2022-04-14 $0.20 $0.12 583,333 0 L 133,000 2019-09-06 2022-09-05 $0.20 $0.15 133,000 0 INSIDERS AND RELATED PERSONS

M 2,201,150 2017-12-31 2021-12-30 $0.20 $0.10 425,262 2,201,150 N 1,500,000 2017-12-31 2021-06-29 $0.20 $0.10 0 1,500,000 O 550,000 2017-12-31 2021-08-18 $0.20 $0.10 0 550,000 P 1,000,000 2018-03-19 2022-03-18 $0.20 $0.12 0 1,000,000 Q 850,000 2018-06-25 2021-06-24 $0.20 $0.12 0 850,000 R 833,333 2018-06-26 2021-06-25 $0.20 $0.12 0 833,333 S 150,000 2018-07-27 2021-07-26 $0.20 $0.12 10,630 150,000 T 1,250,000 2018-09-12 2021-09-11 $0.20 $0.12 48,320 1,250,000 U 1,666,666 2019-03-26 2022-03-25 $0.20 $0.12 0 1,666,666 Total 16,884,065







4,842,128 13,282,732 Total Held by Insiders 10,001,149







484,212 10,001,149

On the basis that Bruce Derrick is a director and a beneficial owner of, and/or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the Common Shares, Nine Three Holdings LLC is a beneficial owner of, and/or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the Common Shares, Bluesky Equities Ltd., is owned and controlled by Derrick Hunter, a director and a beneficial owner of, and/or has control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the Common Shares, and S. Mark Francis is a director, each are "related parties" or "insiders" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61 101 ("MI 61 101").

Mr. Derrick owns or controls 17,041,959 Common Shares, options to purchase 350,000 Common Shares, and warrants to purchase 4,408,200 Common Shares, being 21.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 25.9% on an as converted basis. 94,108 warrants held by Mr. Derrick would be repriced and 2,434,483 warrants held by Mr. Derrick would be extended under the proposed warrant amendment. The proposed warrant amendment shall not change the ownership position of Mr. Derrick. Nine Three Holdings LLC owns or controls 11,250,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase 1,875,000 Common Shares, being 14.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 16.2% on an as converted basis. 48,320 warrants held by Nine Three Holdings LLC would be repriced and 1,250,000 warrants held by Nine Three Holdings LLC would be extended under the proposed warrant amendment. The proposed warrant amendment shall not change the ownership position of Nine Three Holdings LLC. Mr. Hunter, directly or indirectly, owns or controls 15,932,357 Common Shares, Options to purchase 350,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase 17,595,737 Common Shares, being 20.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 23.4% on a as converted basis. 331,154 warrants held by Mr. Hunter would be repriced and 6,166,666 warrants held by Mr. Hunter would be extended under the proposed warrant amendement. The proposed warrant amendment shall not change the ownership position of Mr. Hunter. Mr. Francis, directly or indirectly, owns or controls 661,954 Common Shares, Options to purchase 350,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase 275,000 Common Shares, being 0.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 1.4% on an as converted basis. 10,630 warrants held by Mr. Francis would be repriced and 150,000 warrants held by Mr. Francis would be extended under the proposed warrant amendement. The proposed warrant amendment shall not change the ownership position of Mr. S. Mark Francis.

In conducting their review and approval process of the proposed warrant amendment, the board of directors of the Company determined that the preparation and distribution of a formal valuation and the seeking of shareholder approval for, and in connection with, the proposed warrant amendment was not necessary under MI 61 101 because: (a) for the purposes of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61 101, no securities of the Company are listed on a specified stock exchange, and at the time the related party transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the related party transactions, exceeded 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization; and (b) the proposed transaction to be approved by a majority of the voting members of the Company's board of directors with directors Francis, Derrick and Hunter abstaining from voting. The material change report in relation to the related party transactions may not filed less than 21 days before the completion of the proposed warrant amendment as the Company wished to complete the warrant amendment as soon as commercially feasible.

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services. For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403‐663‐3320

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55610