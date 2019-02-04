Log in
ICF International : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/04/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Presenters:Mr. Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. John Wasson, President and Chief Operating Officer

Mr. James Morgan, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in:1.888.771.4371 (U.S. toll free)

Confirmation number: 44819 9107

Audio Webcast: http://investor.icf.com

ICF(NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after the market close. The results will be available at: http://investor.icf.com

To participate in the conference call, please register at http://investor.icf.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call and download and install any necessary software. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 1.888.771.4371 (U.S. toll free) and use access code 4819 9107. An archive will be available for one year following the live event.

A digital recording of the conference will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time February 26, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time March 12, 2019. You may listen to the digital recording by calling 1.888.843.7419 (U.S. toll free) or +1.630.652.3042 (outside of the U.S.). The passcode is 4819 9107.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 01:08:10 UTC
