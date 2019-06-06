Log in
ICF International Inc

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC

(ICFI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

ICF International : EPA Awards ICF $48 Million Risk Assessment Contract

0
06/06/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a five-year re-compete contract to conduct human health risk assessments. The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of $48 million.

Under the agreement, ICF will expand on its human health risk assessment work with EPA, bringing new, innovative perspectives to the development of methods and analysis tools to help the agency conduct scientifically defensible assessments of chemical hazards and other environmental stressors.

For over 10 years, ICF has been a trusted partner to EPA's human health risk assessment program, bringing decades of experience and some of the most innovative leaders in the fields of human health risk assessment, toxicology, exposure assessment, epidemiology, systematic literature review, statistics and quantitative dose response modeling.

'We understand the increasingly complex challenges EPA's risk assessment program faces and its need to access the best available science, data management tools and approaches,' said Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for ICF. 'We look forward to continuing work with the agency to help them identify new state-of-the-art methods for evaluating current and emerging threats that will ultimately help decision-makers better protect public health and environment.'

Read more about ICF's human health risk assessment services.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 20:07:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 473 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 73,2 M
Debt 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 19,10
P/E ratio 2020 17,14
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 1 389 M
Chart ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
ICF International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 86,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudhakar Kesavan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Wasson President & Chief Operating Officer
James C. M. Morgan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Srikant T. Madhav Datar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL INC13.89%1 379
WORLDPAY INC61.05%36 814
CINTAS CORPORATION34.83%23 360
TELEPERFORMANCE25.14%11 305
EDENRED28.74%11 106
LG CORP--.--%11 044
