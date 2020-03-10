Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICF International, Inc.    ICFI

ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ICFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICF International : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:09am EDT

ICF Investor Presentation

March 2020

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.

2

ICF: A professional + technology services firm

Serve a balanced

Leverage

Deliver strong

Benefit from

roster of

deep domain

cross-cutting

visibility of a

government +

expertise to

capabilities in

substantial

commercial

achieve superior

technology +

backlog +

clients

results for clients

engagement

growth profile of

commercial

revenues

A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions

3

Synergy in markets + capabilities

Advisory + Strategy

Program

Management

Technology,

Analytics +

Engagement

Energy, Environment + Infrastructure 45%

Consumer + Financial

10%

Health + Social Programs 37%

Safety + Security 8%

Revenue percentages are based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020

4

Drivers of long-standing client relationships

Proprietary IP/

Workforce of

loyalty

long-time

programs

industry experts

ProprietaryLong-term

analyticscontract vehicles

5

ICF culture: a source of competitive advantage

Purpose

To build a more prosperous and resilient world for all.

Values

Interact with integrity Bring your passion Embrace differences Challenge assumptions Work together

Be greater than

6

Track record of strong revenue + EPS growth

Revenue:

GAAP EPS:

5-year CAGR

5-year CAGR

7.1%

12.4%

7

Catalysts for continued organic growth

Federal

  • Civilian agency spending
  • Public health
  • Next gen IT
  • Citizen engagement

Marketing Services

  • Personalization/loyalty
  • Digital transformation
  • Data convergence

State + Local

  • Disaster management: recovery + mitigation
  • Infrastructure spending

Commercial Energy

  • Energy efficiency outsourcing in California
  • Distributed energy resources
  • Resilience planning

8

ITG acquisition

Key business statistics

$90M

+$100M

2019 Revenue

revenue run-rate

margin

350

EBITDA

> than ICF's

Digital transformation

consultants

ITG is a unique IT consulting firm delivering application modernization and business transformation for U.S. federal government clients

Key tech partners

92%

prime contract revenue

65+

CSM & SAFe certifications

Representative systems ITG builds

-

-

-

-

-

-

Case

Purchasing +

Grants

Asset

Contract

Content

Management

Acquisitions

Management

Management

Writing

Management

-

-

-

-

-

-

Financial

Audit

Inspections

Workforce

Healthcare

Emergency Management

Management

Tracking

Management

Compliance

9

Compelling strategic rationale

IT modernization and

Sustaining ICF's future

Creates immediate revenue

cloud is estimated to be a

revenue growth requires a

synergies due to the

$21B Federal market1,

broader technology offering

combination of ICF's domain

comprised of large

beyond existing engagement,

expertise and client

projects

cyber, and software

relationships with ITG's IT

development

modernization capabilities

1 Source: Bloomberg Government, Deltek GovWin Federal Priorities Spotlight

10

Meaningful joint growth opportunities

ICF's Domain

Expertise + Client

ICF's Robust Business

ICF's Best-in-Class

Selective

ITG's

Relationships

Development Engine

Contract Vehicles

Insourcing

Qualifications

ITG brings a substantial business development pipeline and a backlog that provides visibility

ICF has a large number of net new opportunities in its pipeline for which ITG enhances our win potential

Combination of ICF's deep domain expertise and broad client base with ITG's IT modernization skills will allow us to identify "new-new" opportunities

Opportunity also exists to bring inhouse the revenues historically subcontracted out by ITG

11

We serve a balanced roster of government

+ commercial clients* Commercial

35%

Provides significant opportunities for expansion

*Based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020

Non-US Government 8%

US State and Local 19%

US Federal 38%

12

We work with a broad array of government clients

Government revenues 65% of total revenues*

US federal revenues primarily from civilian agencies

HHS 16%

DOD 6%

DOS 4%

EPA 2%

HUD 1%

DOT 1%

DOJ 1%

Other Fed 7%

Non-US Government 8%

Commercial 35%

US State and Local 19%

*Based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020

13

Our commercial clients are primarily in energy + marketing services*

Commercial Energy Markets + Marketing Services account for majority of commercial revenues

Advisory + Implementation Services mutually reinforcing

Commercial revenues 35% of total revenues*

Commercial - Energy

Markets

15%

Commercial -

Marketing

Services

17%

Commercial - Other 3%

*Based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020

14

Energy markets

Energy efficiency programs for utilities: State-mandated

Utility transformation: distributed energy + grid modernization

Majority long-term contracts

15

ICF's go-to-market brand for integrated digital + engagement services

$400M+

40%

Annual revenue across a

balanced portfolio

Government

Opportunity

60%

pipeline is +3X

Commercial

revenue

16

ICF Next capabilities + differentiators

Loyalty

Technology

Analytics

Engagement

Strategy

Combines creativity of

Designs solutions that

Built specifically to

an agency with deep

drive real participation

realize the benefits of

domain expertise of

with customers,

an integrated model

a consultancy

citizens, colleagues

17

Financial Performance

Revenue + EPS, 2020 guidance

Revenue ($ Millions)

EPS

  • Mid-pointof 2020 Revenue Guidance ($1.625B) represents 9.9% YoY growth
  • Mid-pointof 2020 GAAP EPS Guidance ($3.60) represents 0.3% YoY growth

*Based on 2020 midpoint of management guidance as of February 27, 2020

**Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP EPS plus tax-affected impact of acquisition-related charges, special charges, and amortization of intangibles

***2017 Non-GAAP EPS excludes the one-time benefit of a Deferred Tax Liability (DTL) revaluation for 2017, as a result of the 2017 Tax Reform Act

19

Revenue + EPS, Q4 2019

Revenue ($ Millions)*

Q-o-Q Growth: 5.0%

EPS*

Non-GAAP EPS** Q-o-Q Growth: 0.9%

Y-o-Y Growth: 10.5%

Non-GAAP EPS** Y-o-Y Growth: 11.3%

$1,600

$1,478.5

$4.50

$1,400

$1,338.0

$4.00

$1,200

$3.50

$1,000

$3.00

$2.50

$800

$2.00

$600

$396.6

$1.50

$377.9

$400

$1.00

$1.17 $1.18

$4.15

$3.73

$3.18 $3.59

$200

$0.50

$0

$0.00

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

$0.97

$1.01

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS

*Based on Q4 2019 financial performance released on February 27, 2020

**Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP EPS plus tax-affected impact of acquisition-related charges, special charges, and amortization of intangibles

20

Contract awards + backlog

Contract Awards ($ Millions)*

Book-to-Bill Ratio (TTM)

$2,100

Q4 2018 1.4

Q4 2019 1.0

$1,800

$1,824

$1,523

$1,500

$1,200

$900

$600

$353

$286

$300

$0

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

Backlog ($ Billions)*

$3.0

Funded

Unfunded

$2.4

$2.4

$2.5

$2.0

$1.2

$1.1

$1.5

$1.0

$1.2

$1.3

$0.5

$0.0

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

*Based on Q4 2019 financial performance released on February 27, 2020

21

Pipeline ($B)

$7.0

$6.4

$6.3

$6.5

$6.5

$6.0

$5.7

$5.8

$5.5

$5.0

$4.7

$4.6

$4.3

$4.2

$4.4

$4.0

$3.0

$2.0

$1.0

$0.0

Q1-17

Q2-17

Q3-17

Q4-17

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Increasing pipeline of qualified opportunities, the majority of which relate to U.S. federal clients

22

Operating cash flow, 2015 - 2019

$M

Dividends

$117.2

Debt Repayment & Other

$120.0

Share Repurchase

CAPEX

$100.0

$80.1

$91.4

$80.0

$76.3

$70.2

$74.7

$10.5

$60.0

$7.9

$31.9

$36.4

$51.5

$30.0

$40.0

$23.9

$27.7

$11.3

$20.5

$20.0

$10.8

$19.3

$25.5

$28.5

$16.0

$17.8

$0.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net Debt

$303.8

$253.3

$194.4

$188.7

$159.0

Debt/ EBITDA*

2.64x

2.15x

1.73x

1.57x

1.17x

2020 Operating Cash Flow Guidance**: $120M

*As defined by banking agreement

**Based on Q4 2019 financial performance released on February 27, 2020

23

Corporate citizenship - it matters

Investing in

Making a Sustainable

Our People

Commitment

Provided opportunities for all

Made progress on our carbon

employees to develop +

reduction goal + remained carbon

advance.

neutral.

Supporting

Important Causes

Donated to causes important to our employees + communities.

56%

29%

female leaders

female board

members

Gender Pay Equity

no meaningful disparity across genders in the same roles*

Lower Turnover

16.5% voluntary turnover rate, as compared to 18.6% benchmark

100%

net renewable electricity for global operations-via renewable energy certificates

31%

reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per employee since baseline 2013

Zero

net zero carbon status since 2006 due to investments in high-quality carbon offsets

$473,000

corporate cash donations

$140,000

employee donations through our giving program

1 to 1

ICF-matched employee donations

*Annual audit concluded no statistically significant disparities across genders for comparable incumbents in the same roles.

24

In summary - ICF

Distinctive expertise in

Established

Substantial contract backlog

high-growth sectors of

relationships with

- robust business

government +

diversified portfolio of

development pipeline and

commercial markets

domestic + international

track record of high win

clients

rates

All leading to substantial organic growth opportunities + the potential for accretive acquisitions

25

Thank you

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 12:08:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:09aICF INTERNATIONAL : Investor Presentation
PU
03/05ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
03/02ICF INTERNATIONAL : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten..
PU
02/28ICF INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/27ICF : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
02/27ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
02/27ICF : Announces New Executive Leadership Roles
PR
02/04ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/04ICF : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 616 M
EBIT 2020 114 M
Net income 2020 69,6 M
Debt 2020 51,0 M
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 1 428 M
Chart ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
ICF International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 97,67  $
Last Close Price 75,76  $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Wasson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sudhakar Kesavan Executive Chairman
James C. M. Morgan Chief-Business Operations
Bettina Garcia Welsh Chief Financial Officer
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.31%1 428
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.78%26 025
TELEPERFORMANCE-4.23%13 973
EDENRED-5.90%12 040
RENTOKIL INITIAL3.69%11 334
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-17.09%10 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group