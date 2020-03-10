ICF International : Investor Presentation

Certain statements made by us in this presentation that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans, events, or performances are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. All statements made by us in this presentation are qualified in all respects by the information disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically, the risks described therein under the heading "Risk Factors". We are under no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements pursuant to actual results or events, and do not intend to do so.
2
ICF: A professional + technology services firm
Serve a balanced
Leverage
Deliver strong
Benefit from
roster of
deep domain
cross-cutting
visibility of a
government +
expertise to
capabilities in
substantial
commercial
achieve superior
technology +
backlog +
clients
results for clients
engagement
growth profile of
commercial
revenues
A growth platform combining organic initiatives + acquisitions
3
Synergy in markets + capabilities
Advisory + Strategy
Program
Management
Technology,
Analytics +
Engagement
Energy, Environment + Infrastructure 45%
Consumer + Financial
10%
Health + Social Programs 37%
Safety + Security 8%
Revenue percentages are based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020
4
Drivers of long-standing client relationships
Proprietary IP/
Workforce of
loyalty
long-time
programs
industry experts
ProprietaryLong-term
analyticscontract vehicles
5
ICF culture: a source of competitive advantage
Purpose
To build a more prosperous and resilient world for all.
Values
Interact with integrity Bring your passion Embrace differences Challenge assumptions Work together
Be greater than
6
Track record of strong revenue + EPS growth
Revenue:
GAAP EPS:
5-year CAGR
5-year CAGR
7.1%
12.4%
7
Catalysts for continued organic growth
Federal
Civilian agency spending
Public health
Next gen IT
Citizen engagement
Marketing Services
Personalization/loyalty
Digital transformation
Data convergence
State + Local
Disaster management: recovery + mitigation
Infrastructure spending
Commercial Energy
Energy efficiency outsourcing in California
Distributed energy resources
Resilience planning
8
ITG acquisition
Key business statistics
$90M
+$100M
2019 Revenue
revenue run-rate
margin
350
EBITDA
> than ICF's
Digital transformation
consultants
ITG is a unique IT consulting firm delivering application modernization and business transformation for U.S. federal government clients
Key tech partners
92%
prime contract revenue
65+
CSM & SAFe certifications
Representative systems ITG builds
-
-
-
-
-
-
Case
Purchasing +
Grants
Asset
Contract
Content
Management
Acquisitions
Management
Management
Writing
Management
-
-
-
-
-
-
Financial
Audit
Inspections
Workforce
Healthcare
Emergency Management
Management
Tracking
Management
Compliance
9
Compelling strategic rationale
IT modernization and
Sustaining ICF's future
Creates immediate revenue
cloud is estimated to be a
revenue growth requires a
synergies due to the
$21B Federal market1,
broader technology offering
combination of ICF's domain
comprised of large
beyond existing engagement,
expertise and client
projects
cyber, and software
relationships with ITG's IT
development
modernization capabilities
1 Source: Bloomberg Government, Deltek GovWin Federal Priorities Spotlight
10
Meaningful joint growth opportunities
ICF's Domain
Expertise + Client
ICF's Robust Business
ICF's Best-in-Class
Selective
ITG's
Relationships
Development Engine
Contract Vehicles
Insourcing
Qualifications
ITG brings a substantial business development pipeline and a backlog that provides visibility
ICF has a large number of net new opportunities in its pipeline for which ITG enhances our win potential
Combination of ICF's deep domain expertise and broad client base with ITG's IT modernization skills will allow us to identify "new-new" opportunities
Opportunity also exists to bring inhouse the revenues historically subcontracted out by ITG
11
We serve a balanced roster of government
+ commercial clients*Commercial
35%
Provides significant opportunities for expansion
*Based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020
Non-US Government 8%
US State and Local 19%
US Federal 38%
12
We work with a broad array of government clients
Government revenues 65% of total revenues*
US federal revenues primarily from civilian agencies
HHS 16%
DOD 6%
DOS 4%
EPA 2%
HUD 1%
DOT 1%
DOJ 1%
Other Fed 7%
Non-US Government 8%
Commercial 35%
US State and Local 19%
*Based on Q4 2019 TTM financial performance released on February 27, 2020
13
Our commercial clients are primarily in energy + marketing services*
Commercial Energy Markets + Marketing Services account for majority of commercial revenues
