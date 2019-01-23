Log in
ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI)
01/23 07:02:00 pm
64.4750 USD   +0.33%
12:34pICF INTERNATIONAL : Meet ICF Next
PU
2018ICF INTERNATIONAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ICF INTERNATIONAL : to Launch Next
PU
ICF International : Meet ICF Next

0
01/23/2019 | 12:34pm EST

We're thrilled to launch ICF Next, our new global marketing services agency. We challenge ourselves and our clients to confront market and industry realities and tackle new challenges. Our 1,700+ deep bench of creatives, communicators, strategists, technologists, and data analysts are committed to helping organizations to meet barriers head-on. To find real value - sooner. And to create lasting change that leaves them better prepared to face the future.

ICF Next marks the convergence of ICF's award-winning marketing, communications and associated technology businesses and consultancies. These teams have now officially come together to provide unmatched behavioral insight, human creativity, and technology-forward solutions...at scale.

Read the press release

Why ICF Next? Consumerization and technological disruption have put heavy pressure on organizations big and small, young and old, public and private. Everyone is fighting for relevance. But they need the right engagement and transformation partner to help them boldly go forward.

'There is a willingness to professionally provoke our clients. It's a missing ingredient for a lot of the agencies, holding companies and consultancies who are all too happy to protect and defend the status quo. Creating constructive conflict is our reputation today and it's a reputation we intend to maintain.' - John Armstrong, President ICF Next

The latest marketing trends, uncovered.

Subscribe to get insights, commentary, and news sent straight to your inbox.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 314 M
EBIT 2018 94,8 M
Net income 2018 64,2 M
Debt 2018 164 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,28
P/E ratio 2019 16,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
Capitalization 1 211 M
Chart ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
ICF International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudhakar Kesavan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Wasson President & Chief Operating Officer
James C. M. Morgan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL INC-0.80%1 211
WORLDPAY INC7.04%26 005
CINTAS CORPORATION8.79%19 106
LG CORP--.--%11 588
INTERTEK GROUP4.06%10 445
EDENRED13.73%9 934
