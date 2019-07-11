Log in
ICF International : Navy Awards ICF Multiple Award Cyber Services IDIQ Valued Up to $330 Million

07/11/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

The U.S. Navy recently awarded ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new multiple-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide cyberspace technical, management and professional services. The company was one of a handful of qualified firms selected for this work.

The multiple-award contract, which is with the Navy Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific), has a potential ceiling value of $800 million over seven years, including one three-year base and two two-year options. The base period has a potential award value up to $330 million.

Through it, ICF will support NIWC Pacific and any Navy client agencies in need of cyber services. This includes supporting technology assessments, cybersecurity research and development, rapid prototyping and integration, cybersecurity operations, vulnerability assessments and simulation and training, to name a few.

'We view cyber as an enabler for resilience, one of many domains that affect the security of the entire enterprise,' said Jonathan Sholtis, senior vice president for ICF's cyber line of business. 'At ICF, we're focused on providing holistic solutions designed to secure all systems-from IT to people and processes to physical infrastructure-where clients have access to a diverse set of capabilities designed to meet the full scale of diffuse and asymmetric cyber threats.'

With this win, ICF now holds cyber services contracts with three of the five armed services branches of the U.S. Department of Defense: Army, with over 20 years of cyber support to the Army Research Laboratory (ARL); Air Force, with its 2018 contract award with Air Combat Command (ACC); and now with the Navy.

'The Navy win is a natural extension of our overall growth strategy: to extend ICF's cyber and resilience capabilities from our work with ARL and ACC to additional defense clients,' said Baris Yener, ICF senior vice president for cyber and enterprise resilience business development. 'We're truly honored to have been selected by the Navy to support its ongoing cyber mission.'

ICF's cyber and resilience specialists help military, national security and commercial clients build and successfully defend the most aggressively attacked infrastructures on the planet. Read more about ICF's cybersecurity and resilience services.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 20:09:03 UTC
