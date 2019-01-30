Log in
ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI)
ICF International : to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

01/30/2019

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, announced its participation at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. John Wasson, ICF's President and Chief Operating Officer, and James Morgan, ICF's Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 6.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen51/icfi/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 01:28:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 314 M
EBIT 2018 94,8 M
Net income 2018 64,2 M
Debt 2018 164 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,79
P/E ratio 2019 16,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 1 180 M
Technical analysis trends ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,0 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudhakar Kesavan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Wasson President & Chief Operating Officer
James C. M. Morgan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL INC-3.35%1 180
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 602
CINTAS CORPORATION8.93%19 142
LG CORP--.--%11 861
INTERTEK GROUP2.21%10 365
UNITED RENTALS21.25%9 895
