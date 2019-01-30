ICF International : to Present at Cowen and Company 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, announced its participation at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. John Wasson, ICF's President and Chief Operating Officer, and James Morgan, ICF's Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 6.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen51/icfi/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.
