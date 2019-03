ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a consulting and digital services provider, announced its participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference to be held at New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York, NY. ICF President and Chief Operating Officer John Wasson will present at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2026/29768. A replay will be available for one year following the conference.