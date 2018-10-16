ICF : Wins $200 Million Contract to Conduct Demographic and Health Surveys

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was awarded a re-compete contract by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to continue to implement its Demographic and Health Surveys Program (DHS). The contract, which was awarded by the Bureau for Global Health, has a contract value of over $200 million and a term of five years.

"Long recognized as a gold standard of survey research, the DHS Program provides vital information and builds in-country analytical capacity to help advance global understanding of health and population trends in lower and middle income countries," said Leo Ryan, senior vice president for ICF. "We are thrilled to continue to support this important data collection, capacity building and data use program whose ultimate goal is to improve the overall health and economic status of populations in developing countries."

ICF is expected to provide technical assistance to about 90 population-based and facility-based surveys in more than 50 countries in this eighth round of the DHS contract. This includes researching, collecting, analyzing and disseminating data in areas such as fertility, family planning, maternal and child health, gender, HIV/AIDS, malaria and nutrition. Data from the DHS surveys is used by national governments and international organizations for planning, policymaking and program management purposes, as well as researchers worldwide.

ICF is also expected to help strengthen capacity of in-country institutions to enable them to collect and use data for their own decision-making purposes.

