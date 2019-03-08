ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv : Interim Dividend Announcement

8 March 2019

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited

(the 'Company')

Interim Dividend Announcement

The Company is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share covering the period 1 November 2018 to 31 January 2019.

Distribution period: 1 November 2018 to 31 January 2019 Distribution amount per share: 1.5 pence Ex-dividend date: 21 March 2019 Dividend record date: 22 March 2019 Payment date: 12 April 2019

For further information, please contact:

Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited: +44 (0)14 8174 2742 Cenkos Securities: Will Rogers Alex Collins +44 (0)20 7397 1920 +44 (0)20 7397 1913 Maitland Consultancy Limited: Rebecca Mitchell +44 (0)20 7379 5151 ICG-Longbow Martin Wheeler David Mortimer +44 (0)20 3201 7502 +44 (0)20 3201 7532

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at http://www.lbow.co.uk.

ICG Longbow LEI: 2138008BKBH3OP2CA764