ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv : Interim Dividend Announcement

8 March 2019
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited
(the 'Company')
Interim Dividend Announcement
The Company is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share covering the period 1 November 2018 to 31 January 2019.
|
Distribution period:
|
1 November 2018 to 31 January 2019
|
Distribution amount per share:
|
1.5 pence
|
Ex-dividend date:
|
21 March 2019
|
Dividend record date:
|
22 March 2019
|
Payment date:
|
12 April 2019
For further information, please contact:
|
Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited: +44 (0)14 8174 2742
|
|
|
Cenkos Securities:
|
Will Rogers
Alex Collins
|
+44 (0)20 7397 1920
+44 (0)20 7397 1913
|
Maitland Consultancy Limited:
|
Rebecca Mitchell
|
+44 (0)20 7379 5151
|
ICG-Longbow
Martin Wheeler
David Mortimer
|
+44 (0)20 3201 7502
+44 (0)20 3201 7532
Further information on the Company can be found on its website at http://www.lbow.co.uk.
ICG Longbow LEI: 2138008BKBH3OP2CA764
Disclaimer
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 07:13:09 UTC