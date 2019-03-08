Log in
ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd    LBOW   GG00B8C23S81

ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV LTD

(LBOW)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/07 11:35:06 am
99.1 GBp   -0.10%
02:14aICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
02/25ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Advancement of Loan
PU
2018ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Quarterly Update
PU
ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv : Interim Dividend Announcement

03/08/2019 | 02:14am EST

8 March 2019

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited

(the 'Company')

Interim Dividend Announcement

The Company is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share covering the period 1 November 2018 to 31 January 2019.

Distribution period:

1 November 2018 to 31 January 2019

Distribution amount per share:

1.5 pence

Ex-dividend date:

21 March 2019

Dividend record date:

22 March 2019

Payment date:

12 April 2019

For further information, please contact:

Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited: +44 (0)14 8174 2742

Cenkos Securities:

Will Rogers

Alex Collins

+44 (0)20 7397 1920

+44 (0)20 7397 1913

Maitland Consultancy Limited:

Rebecca Mitchell

+44 (0)20 7379 5151

ICG-Longbow

Martin Wheeler

David Mortimer

+44 (0)20 3201 7502

+44 (0)20 3201 7532

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at http://www.lbow.co.uk.

ICG Longbow LEI: 2138008BKBH3OP2CA764

Disclaimer

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 07:13:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
