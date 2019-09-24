Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd    LBOW   GG00B8C23S81

ICG-LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPERTY D

(LBOW)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2019 | 07:07am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN.

24 September 2019

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited(the 'Company')

Portfolio Update

The Company has entered into a new £6.5 million loan commitment to a fund managed by LBS Properties, in support of its acquisition of a multi-let office property in Farringdon, London.

The loan carries a three-year term with an initial LTV ratio of 69%. Day 1 drawings on the loan will be approximately £4.9 million, with the Company also providing a committed capital expenditure facility in support of the borrower's business plan. The loan provides an attractive risk-adjusted return to the Company and is accretive to shareholders.

The Chairman, Jack Perry comments, 'The board are delighted that the Company continues to redeploy capital in deals that offer attractive returns to shareholders, with good risk profiles. The Investment Advisor has a strong pipeline of deals and the board is optimistic that further loans will be completed over the coming months. With dividend cover already fully restored, this latest deal will further lengthen the average life of the portfolio and enhance the future portfolio IRR.'

For further information please contact:

Estera International Fund Managers (Guernsey) Limited:

Louise Manklow

+44 (0)14 8174 2783

Cenkos Securities:

Will Rogers

Alex Collins

+44 (0)20 7397 1920

+44 (0)20 7397 1913

Maitland Consultancy Limited:

Rebecca Mitchell

+44 (0)20 7379 5151

ICG-Longbow

Martin Wheeler

David Mortimer

+44 (0)20 3201 7502

+44 (0)20 3201 7532

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at http://www.lbow.co.uk.

Disclaimer

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 11:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ICG-LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED
07/03ICG LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPER : Dividend Declaration
PU
03/27ICG LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPER : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
03/16ICG LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPER : Quarterly Update
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPER : Quarterly Update
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPER : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPER : Quarterly Update
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Portfolio Update
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Portfolio Update
PU
2019ICG LONGBOW SNR SEC UK PROP DT INV : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
More news
Chart ICG-LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPERTY DEBT INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICG-LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,73 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
John Scott Perry Non-Executive Chairman
Graeme Simon Troll Chief Financial Officer
Paul Jonathan Meader Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Naylor Huntley Non-Executive Director
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICG-LONGBOW SENIOR SECURED UK PROPERTY DEBT INVESTMENTS LTD-24.08%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.77%5 929
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.72%3 315
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.52%2 465
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-44.37%1 688
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.85%1 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group