Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data -July 2020
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 5, 2020
Issuer
Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho,Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo
Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020
FY21/6
No. of
Panel
Forecast
Actual
CO2
Solar
Power
Power
Difference
Output
Reduction
Power
Generation
Generation
(B) - (A)
(MW)
(kg-CO2)2
Plants
(kWh) (A)1
(kWh) (B)
July
15
29.43
3,383,411
3,052,570
-330,841
2,014,696
August
-
-
3,443,166
-
-
-
September
-
-
3,002,621
-
-
-
October
-
-
2,836,321
-
-
-
November
-
-
2,151,937
-
-
-
December
-
-
1,973,047
-
-
-
January
-
-
2,089,543
-
-
-
February
-
-
2,353,133
-
-
-
March
-
-
3,096,326
-
-
-
April
-
-
3,293,619
-
-
-
May
-
-
3,424,332
-
-
-
June
-
-
3,075,040
-
-
-
Full Year
-
-
34,122,504
-
-
-
July solar power generation was 3,052,570kWh, 10% below the P50 forecast, due to a seasonal rain front that caused heavy rain and a below-average number of productive daylight hours across Japan.
Forecast Power Generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
1
Power Generation by Solar Power Plant
July 2020
Panel
Forecast Power
Actual Power
Difference
Solar Power Plant
Output
Generation
Generation
(kWh)
(MW)
(kWh) (A)
(kWh) (B)
(B) - (A)
Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa
1.33
135,652
93,706
-41,946
Ichigo Motomombetsu
1.40
138,767
174,766
35,999
Ichigo
Muroran Hatchodaira
1.24
131,841
120,369
-11,472
Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa
1.12
116,990
129,895
12,905
Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi
1.23
146,780
110,910
-35,870
Ichigo
Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka
1.93
174,996
190,931
15,935
Ichigo
Abira Toasa
1.16
109,386
126,604
17,218
Ichigo
Toyokoro
1.02
99,534
105,629
6,095
Ichigo Nago Futami
8.44
1,137,065
1,018,042
-119,023
Ichigo Engaru Higashimachi
1.24
129,845
140,104
10,259
Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii
2.43
303,349
229,783
-73,566
Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho1
1.44
165,298
126,936
-38,362
Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama
1.80
192,535
152,234
-40,301
Ichigo
Yamaguchi Aionishi
1.24
142,666
110,833
-31,833
Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama
2.35
258,699
221,822
-36,877
Total
29.43
3,383,411
3,052,570
-330,841
1 In July, there was no request from Kyushu Electric to suspend renewable energy purchases for Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho ECO Power Plant. The table below shows the number of days stopped in each month during the current period (April 2020 to March 2021).
