Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data -July 2020

Make The World More Sustainable [Provisional Translation Only] This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. August 5, 2020 Issuer Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo Representative: Mami Nagasaki, Executive Director www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en Asset Management Company Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President Inquiries: Takao Nitta, Head of Ichigo Green Tel: +81-3-3502-4854 Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020 FY21/6 No. of Panel Forecast Actual CO2 Solar Power Power Difference Output Reduction Power Generation Generation (B) - (A) (MW) (kg-CO2)2 Plants (kWh) (A)1 (kWh) (B) July 15 29.43 3,383,411 3,052,570 -330,841 2,014,696 August - - 3,443,166 - - - September - - 3,002,621 - - - October - - 2,836,321 - - - November - - 2,151,937 - - - December - - 1,973,047 - - - January - - 2,089,543 - - - February - - 2,353,133 - - - March - - 3,096,326 - - - April - - 3,293,619 - - - May - - 3,424,332 - - - June - - 3,075,040 - - - Full Year - - 34,122,504 - - - July solar power generation was 3,052,570kWh, 10% below the P50 forecast, due to a seasonal rain front that caused heavy rain and a below-average number of productive daylight hours across Japan. Forecast Power Generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan. CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh. 1 Power Generation by Solar Power Plant July 2020 Panel Forecast Power Actual Power Difference Solar Power Plant Output Generation Generation (kWh) (MW) (kWh) (A) (kWh) (B) (B) - (A) Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa 1.33 135,652 93,706 -41,946 Ichigo Motomombetsu 1.40 138,767 174,766 35,999 Ichigo Muroran Hatchodaira 1.24 131,841 120,369 -11,472 Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa 1.12 116,990 129,895 12,905 Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi 1.23 146,780 110,910 -35,870 Ichigo Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka 1.93 174,996 190,931 15,935 Ichigo Abira Toasa 1.16 109,386 126,604 17,218 Ichigo Toyokoro 1.02 99,534 105,629 6,095 Ichigo Nago Futami 8.44 1,137,065 1,018,042 -119,023 Ichigo Engaru Higashimachi 1.24 129,845 140,104 10,259 Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii 2.43 303,349 229,783 -73,566 Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho1 1.44 165,298 126,936 -38,362 Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama 1.80 192,535 152,234 -40,301 Ichigo Yamaguchi Aionishi 1.24 142,666 110,833 -31,833 Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama 2.35 258,699 221,822 -36,877 Total 29.43 3,383,411 3,052,570 -330,841 1 In July, there was no request from Kyushu Electric to suspend renewable energy purchases for Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho ECO Power Plant. The table below shows the number of days stopped in each month during the current period (April 2020 to March 2021). Year 2020 2021 Month Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Total No. of Days 8 5 - - Ichigo Green discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en/portfolio. 2

