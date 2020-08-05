Log in
Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data -July 2020

08/05/2020

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 5, 2020

Issuer

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282) 1-1-1Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Representative: Mami Nagasaki, Executive Director

www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Hiroshi Iwai, President

Inquiries: Takao Nitta, Head of Ichigo Green

Tel: +81-3-3502-4854

Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020

FY21/6

No. of

Panel

Forecast

Actual

CO2

Solar

Power

Power

Difference

Output

Reduction

Power

Generation

Generation

(B) - (A)

(MW)

(kg-CO2)2

Plants

(kWh) (A)1

(kWh) (B)

July

15

29.43

3,383,411

3,052,570

-330,841

2,014,696

August

-

-

3,443,166

-

-

-

September

-

-

3,002,621

-

-

-

October

-

-

2,836,321

-

-

-

November

-

-

2,151,937

-

-

-

December

-

-

1,973,047

-

-

-

January

-

-

2,089,543

-

-

-

February

-

-

2,353,133

-

-

-

March

-

-

3,096,326

-

-

-

April

-

-

3,293,619

-

-

-

May

-

-

3,424,332

-

-

-

June

-

-

3,075,040

-

-

-

Full Year

-

-

34,122,504

-

-

-

July solar power generation was 3,052,570kWh, 10% below the P50 forecast, due to a seasonal rain front that caused heavy rain and a below-average number of productive daylight hours across Japan.

  1. Forecast Power Generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
  2. CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.

1

Power Generation by Solar Power Plant

July 2020

Panel

Forecast Power

Actual Power

Difference

Solar Power Plant

Output

Generation

Generation

(kWh)

(MW)

(kWh) (A)

(kWh) (B)

(B) - (A)

Ichigo Kiryu Okuzawa

1.33

135,652

93,706

-41,946

Ichigo Motomombetsu

1.40

138,767

174,766

35,999

Ichigo

Muroran Hatchodaira

1.24

131,841

120,369

-11,472

Ichigo Engaru Kiyokawa

1.12

116,990

129,895

12,905

Ichigo Iyo Nakayamacho Izubuchi

1.23

146,780

110,910

-35,870

Ichigo

Nakashibetsu Midorigaoka

1.93

174,996

190,931

15,935

Ichigo

Abira Toasa

1.16

109,386

126,604

17,218

Ichigo

Toyokoro

1.02

99,534

105,629

6,095

Ichigo Nago Futami

8.44

1,137,065

1,018,042

-119,023

Ichigo Engaru Higashimachi

1.24

129,845

140,104

10,259

Ichigo Takamatsu Kokubunjicho Nii

2.43

303,349

229,783

-73,566

Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho1

1.44

165,298

126,936

-38,362

Ichigo Toyokawa Mitocho Sawakihama

1.80

192,535

152,234

-40,301

Ichigo

Yamaguchi Aionishi

1.24

142,666

110,833

-31,833

Ichigo Yamaguchi Sayama

2.35

258,699

221,822

-36,877

Total

29.43

3,383,411

3,052,570

-330,841

1 In July, there was no request from Kyushu Electric to suspend renewable energy purchases for Ichigo Miyakonojo Yasuhisacho ECO Power Plant. The table below shows the number of days stopped in each month during the current period (April 2020 to March 2021).

Year

2020

2021

Month

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Total No. of Days

8

5

-

-

Ichigo Green discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en/portfolio.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:13 UTC
