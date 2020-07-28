Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment : Earnings Forecast Revision for the January 2021 Fiscal Period
0
07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
July 28, 2020
Issuer
Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Hotel," 3463)
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Osamu Miyashita, Executive Director
Earnings Forecast Revision for the January 2021 Fiscal Period
Ichigo Hotel is revising down its January 2021 earnings forecast announced in the March 16, 2020 release "January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings."
1. January 2021 Earnings Forecast Revision
(JPY million)
Operating
Operating
Recurring
Net
Dividend
per Share
Revenue
Profit
Profit
Income
(JPY)
Previous Forecast
1,525
797
594
593
2,328
(A)
New Forecast
1,107
472
259
259
1,015
(B)
Difference
-418
-325
-335
-334
-1,313
(B) - (A)
% Change
-27.4%
-40.7%
-56.3%
-56.3%
-56.4%
Reference:
January 2020
3,561
2,334
2,132
2,130
8,356
Actual
Reference: Net Income per Share: JPY 1,015
Period-end number of shares outstanding: 254,974 shares
Note: Actual operating revenue, operating profit, recurring profit, net income, and the dividend may vary due to changes in circumstances, so these forecasts should not be construed as a guarantee of such results. Ichigo Hotel will make a forecast revision should a material discrepancy emerge between this forecast and actual operating results.
1
2. January 2021 Earnings Forecast Revision Rationale
The ongoing impact of Covid-19 continues to be deeply uncertain. Although some hotels, including a number of our hotels, have resumed operations upon the lifting of Japan's nationwide state of emergency and the Japanese government has implemented a Go To Travel campaign to stimulate demand, recovery of both Japanese and inbound demand is expected to take some time.
Given these conditions, Ichigo Hotel is revising down its January 2021 fiscal period (August 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) earnings forecast announced in the March 16, 2020 release "January 2020 Fiscal Period Earnings."
The revised forecast and the below "Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast" assume current Covid-19 impacts. Should an additional forecast revision become necessary, Ichigo Hotel will promptly disclose the details.
Please note that Ichigo Hotel is not revising at this time the July 2020 forecast announced in the release "Earnings Forecast Revision for the July 2020 Fiscal Period" on April 27, 2020. However, Ichigo Hotel is currently discussing the rental outlook with hotel operators that temporarily closed the hotels in response to lowered demand due to Covid-19. Should an additional earnings forecast revision become necessary as a consequence, for example due to impacts that emerge with respect to fixed and minimum guaranteed rents, Ichigo Hotel will promptly disclose the details.
2
Preconditions for the January 2021 Fiscal Period Earnings Forecast
Preconditions
Period
∙ August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 (184 days)
Number of
• The forecast assumes 23 hotels
Hotels
Within operating revenue, rental income is forecast based on current lease contracts taking into consideration such factors as the hotel and market conditions, and Covid-19 impact on hotel demand.1
1 The forecast rental income assumes operators and tenants will fully pay their contractual rents without delay or default.
Details of January 2021 Rental Income Forecast
(JPY million)
Fixed Rent/
Hotel Name
Minimum
Variable
Total
Guaranteed
Rent
Rent
Smile Hotel Kyoto Shijo
34
-
34
Nest Hotel Sapporo Ekimae
32
-
32
Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi
39
-
39
Comfort Hotel Hamamatsu
55
-
55
Nest Hotel Sapporo Odori
26
2
29
Operating
Valie Hotel Tenjin
32
-
32
Nest Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi
65
-
65
Revenue
Comfort Hotel Central International
151
-
151
Airport
Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya
59
-
59
Nest Hotel Matsuyama
35
-
35
Comfort Hotel Okayama
37
1
38
Comfort Hotel Kushiro
18
-
18
Comfort Hotel Suzuka
15
-
15
Court Hotel Kurashiki
33
3
36
Nest Hotel Kumamoto
27
28
55
Valie Hotel Hiroshima
23
1
24
HOTEL EMIT SHIBUYA
45
-
45
Other1
293
-
293
Total
1,026
38
1,064
1 Figures for Hotel Wing International Nagoya and Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, which are variable rent hotels, and figures for Hotel Livemax Nihombashi-Hakozaki,Grandpark-Inn Yokohama, Urbain Hiroshima Executive, and Washington Hotel Plaza Shimonoseki Eki Nishi, which are fixed rent hotels are included in
3
"Other" because the hotel operators did not provide consent to disclose hotel-specific data.
Retail: JPY 43 million of rental income from retail tenants at Chisun Inn Osaka Hommachi, Hotel Wing International Kobe Shin Nagata Ekimae, and Smile Hotel Tokyo Asagaya (including utility income)
Depreciation: JPY 337 million. Depreciation has been calculated using the straight-line method.
Property and city planning taxes: JPY 108 million
Building maintenance and repair expenses are based on what Ichigo Investment Advisors, the asset management company of Ichigo Hotel, estimates will be necessary for each hotel during the period. However,
Operating
actual expenses for the period could differ significantly from these
forecast amounts for reasons including the variability of maintenance
Expenses
and repair expenses, one-time costs due to unexpected building damage,
etc.
Rental expenses, Ichigo Hotel's principal operating expense (other than depreciation, see above), are calculated based on historical data adjusted for anticipated expense variations.
Actual operating expenses may differ significantly from these assumptions due to unforeseeable factors.
Non-
∙ Interest expenses and other borrowing-related expenses: JPY 212
million
Operating
∙ Amortization of expenses related to the establishment of Ichigo Hotel:
Expenses
JPY 100,000
Borrowings ∙ Total borrowings: JPY 25.47 billion as of January 31, 2021
Number of
∙ 254,974 shares issued and outstanding as of today. The forecast assumes
there will be no additional new issuance of shares through January 31,
Shares
2021.
The dividend forecast assumes that dividends will comply with the dividend distribution policy stipulated in Ichigo Hotel's Articles of
Incorporation.
Dividend ∙ The dividend is subject to change due to factors such as sales of portfolio assets, changes in rental income associated with operator turnover, the occurrence of unexpected maintenance and repair costs, and fluctuations in interest rates.
Dividend in
∙ Ichigo Hotel does not plan on paying any Dividend in Excess of
Excess of
Earnings.
Earnings
This forecast assumes that there are no material revisions to laws and regulations, the tax system, accounting standards, listing rules of the
Other
Tokyo Stock Exchange, and rules of the Investment Trusts Association,
Japan, and no material changes in the state of the economy and real
