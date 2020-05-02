MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Ichigo Inc. 2337 JP3120010008 ICHIGO INC. (2337) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/01 267 JPY -4.98% 09:39p ICHIGO : Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting PU 09:39p ICHIGO : Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting PU 04/16 ICHIGO : FY20/2 Earnings PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Ichigo : Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting 0 05/02/2020 | 09:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Make The World More Sustainable [Provisional Translation Only] This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. Ichigo (2337) Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Business Report

Employee Stock Options Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to the Parent Financial Statements Pursuant to Japanese law and Article 14 of Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation, these Notes are posted on Ichigo's website at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en 1 Employee Stock Options 1. Stock Options Issued as Compensation for Execution of Duties by Officers 12th Stock Option Plan Date of resolution January 10, 2014 Number of stock options 383,382 units1 Type and number of shares 383,382 common shares (1 share per unit) Issue price N/A Exercise price JPY 337 per share Exercise period January 12, 2016 - January 10, 2021 Exercise conditions2 Directors Number of stock options: 61,654 units Number of shares: 61,654 shares Details (excluding Independent Directors) Number of holders: 2 Number of stock options: - Independent Directors Number of shares: - Holding Number of holders: - Statutory Executive Officers Number of stock options: 83,928 units (excluding those who are Number of shares: 83,928shares Directors) Number of holders: 7 Of the total stock options 145,582 units have been issued to Directors. (110,988 units have been exercised in the fiscal year ending February 2020.) Exercise Conditions

Exercise Conditions

Any person who is allotted stock options is required to remain in the position of Director, Statutory Executive Officer, or employee of Ichigo, or Director, Statutory Executive Officer, Auditor or employee of Ichigo's subsidiaries and other similar positions until the rights are exercised, except for retirement due to expiration of term, mandatory retirement, and other cases approved by the Board of Directors. Pledges and other disposition of stock options are not permitted. If a person who is allotted stock options should become deceased, the heir may exercise the rights subject to the conditions provided for in the Stock Options Allotment Agreement as described in (iv). Other conditions are subject to the Stock Options Allotment Agreement entered into between Ichigo and recipient of stock options pursuant to the resolution of Ichigo's Board of Directors.

2 13th Stock Option Plan Date of resolution January 13, 2015 Number of stock options 1,255,600 units1 Type and number of shares 1,255,600 common shares (1 share per unit) Issue price N/A Exercise price JPY 382 per share Exercise period January 14, 2017 - January 13, 2022 Exercise conditions2 Directors Number of stock options: 287,700 units Number of shares: 287,700 shares Details (excluding Independent Directors) Number of holders: 3 Number of stock options: 12,000 units Independent Directors Number of shares: 12,000 shares Holding Number of holders: 1 Statutory Executive Officers Number of stock options: 221,000 units (excluding those who are Number of shares: 221,000 shares Directors) Number of holders: 8 Of the total stock options 520,700 units have been issued to Officers. Exercise Conditions

Exercise Conditions

[Same as 12th Stock Option Plan]

3 14th Stock Option Plan Date of resolution January 13, 2016 Number of stock options 1,240,200 units1 Type and number of shares 1,240,200 common shares (1 share per unit) Issue price N/A Exercise price JPY 474 per share Exercise period January 14, 2018 - January 13, 2023 Exercise conditions2 Directors Number of stock options: 215,000 units Number of shares: 215,000 share Details (excluding Independent Directors) Number of holders: 3 Number of stock options: 24,000 units Independent Directors Number of shares: 24,000 shares Holding Number of holders: 3 Statutory Executive Officers Number of stock options: 181,000 units (excluding those who are also Number of shares: 181,000 shares Directors) Number of holders: 9 Of the total stock options 420,000 units have been issued to Officers.

2 Exercise Conditions

Exercise Conditions

[Same as 12th Stock Option Plan]

4 15th Stock Option Plan Date of resolution January 13, 2017 Number of stock options 1,743,700 units1 Type and number of shares 1,743,700 common shares (1 share per unit) Issue price N/A Exercise price JPY 423 per share Exercise period January 14, 2020 - January 13, 2025 Exercise conditions2 Directors Number of stock options: 260,000 units Number of shares: 260,000 shares Details (excluding Independent Directors) Number of holders: 3 Number of stock options: 60,000 units Independent Directors Number of shares: 60,000 shares Holding Number of holders: 4 Statutory Executive Officers Number of stock options: 270,000 units (excluding those who are also Number of shares: 270,000 shares Directors) Number of holders: 9 Of the total stock options 590,000 units have been issued to Officers.

2 Exercise Conditions

Exercise Conditions

[Same as 12th Stock Option Plan]

5 16th Stock Option Plan Date of resolution January 12, 2018 Number of stock options 1,692,800 units1 Type and number of shares 1,692,800 common shares (1 share per unit) Issue price N/A Exercise price JPY 519 per share Exercise period January 13, 2021 - January 12, 2026 Exercise conditions2 Directors Number of stock options: 218,700 units Number of shares: 218,700 shares Details (excluding Independent Directors) Number of holders: 3 Number of stock options: 67,500 units Independent Directors Number of shares: 67,500 shares Holding Number of holders: 5 Statutory Executive Officers Number of stock options: 255,900 units (excluding those who are also Number of shares: 255,900 shares Directors) Number of holders: 9 Of the total stock options 542,100 units have been issued to Officers.

2 Exercise Conditions

Exercise Conditions

[Same as 12th Stock Option Plan]

6 17th Stock Option Plan Date of resolution January 11, 2019 Number of stock options 1,781,600 units1 Type and number of shares 1,781,600 common shares (1 share per unit) Issue price N/A Exercise price JPY 432 per share Exercise period January 12, 2022 - January 11, 2027 Exercise conditions2 Directors Number of stock options: 177,300 units Number of shares: 177,300 shares Details (excluding Independent Directors) Number of holders: 3 Number of stock options: 67,500 units Independent Directors Number of shares: 67,500 shares Holding Number of holders: 5 Statutory Executive Officers Number of stock options: 257,900 units (excluding those who are also Number of shares: 257,900 shares Directors) Number of holders: 9 Of the total stock options 502,700 units have been issued to employees.

2 Exercise Conditions

Exercise Conditions

[Same as 12th Stock Option Plan]

7 2. Stock Options Issued for Compensation for Execution of Duties by Officers and Employees during the Current Fiscal Year N/A 3. Other Material Matters regarding Stock Options N/A 8 Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct Pursuant to Article 416 of the Company Law and Article 112 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law, Ichigo's Board of Directors approved and enacted a "Basic Policy for the Establishment of Structure of Internal Controls," with details shown below. Pursuant to Article 14 of Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation, Ichigo has made this policy available on its corporate website: www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/management_policies/internal_controls.html 1. Internal Controls to Ensure that Statutory Executive Officers and Employees Execute Their Duties in Full Compliance with Japanese Law and Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation (Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law, Article 112, Paragraph 2, Item 4 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law) Overview The Board of Directors complies with relevant laws and regulations, the Articles of Incorporation, resolutions adopted at shareholders' meetings, Ichigo's mission, Ichigo's Code of Corporate Ethics, and Ichigo's Code of Conduct in making its decisions and delegating daily management to the Statutory Executive Officers, that in turn supervise employees within their respective delegated areas of management. The Board of Directors supervises the Statutory Executive Officers by receiving periodic reports on the status of business execution. The Audit Committee audits the performance of duties for both Statutory Executive Officers and employees. The Board of Directors sets internal rules, establishes relevant divisions and

appoints Statutory Executive Officers, and engages external experts with respect to establishing compliance, financial reporting controls, internal audit, prevention of dealings with anti-social forces, and prevention of insider trading. Status The Board of Directors is comprised of five independent and four internal Directors, and had a total of 10 meetings during FY20/2 with a 100% attendance rate. Statutory Executive Officers make decisions and/or seek board approval through board proposals, and report their activities to the Board of Directors at least quarterly. The Audit Committee is comprised of three Independent Directors, and held a total of 19 meetings during FY20/2 with a 100% attendance rate. (a) Compliance - The Compliance Committee held two meetings to deliberate material compliance matters and conducted training sessions based on the company's Code of Corporate Ethics and Code of Conduct. A whistle-blowing system exists, including the ability to directly notify an external lawyer. Financial Reporting Controls - The President and Statutory Executive Officers of each division and subsidiary work to ensure compliance with internal controls and the evaluation thereof. Internal Audit Department - The objective of the Internal Audit Department for FY20/2 was to contribute to management level decision-making through a group- wide, risk-based approach along with the Audit Committee and auditors of subsidiaries. Specifically, the Internal Audit Department examined the execution of management duties, the status of overall system maintenance and operations, and the status of information management. 9 Prevention of Dealings with Anti-Social Forces - Ichigo has written manuals on how to handle Anti-Social Forces as well as rules that require Anti-Social Force clauses to be included in contracts. Furthermore, Ichigo works with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and other external experts in conducting due diligence of business counterparties. (See "System Against Anti-Social Forces.") Prevention of Insider Trading - Through its internal rules on the management of insider information, Ichigo strictly manages all critical corporate information and ensures proper disclosure thereof. Internal rules require that all officers and employees must pre-clear any transaction in designated securities with the Statutory Executive Officer of their respective divisions. Systems to Ensure Proper Storage and Management of Information Required for Execution of Duty by Statutory Executive Officers (Article 112, Paragraph 2, Item 1 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law)

Overview

Ichigo has internal rules with respect to the creation, management, and storage of information and documents pertaining to the execution of duties by Statutory Executive Officers. Ichigo remains fully compliant with all relevant laws and regulations.

Status

Handling of information is stipulated in the Information Management Policy and handling of documents is stipulated in the Document Management Policy, and all officers and employees conduct business in full compliance with both policies. Risk Management Policies and Systems (Article 112, Paragraph 2, Item 2 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law)

Overview

Ichigo's policy is that the Statutory Executive Officer of each division is responsible for the compliance of respective business operations and for managing business risks. In addition, a Chief Risk Officer has been appointed and a Risk Management Division established in order to ensure a proper risk management framework exists across the entire group and to deal with any significant risks that arise. Ichigo's risk management framework also prescribes how to respond to any loss of basic business functions as a result of natural disasters or accidents.

Status

Ichigo continually monitors business execution and the risk thereof, and the Chief Risk Officer reports monitoring results to the Board. Ichigo has business continuity plans that specify how to recover from natural disasters and accidents, and all officers and employees are fully aware of these plans. 10 Systems to Ensure Effective Execution of Duties by Statutory Executive Officers (Article 112, Paragraph 2, Item 3 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law)

Overview

Ichigo provides for efficient and agile execution of duties by establishing clarity with respect to scope of responsibilities and associated authority. Ichigo sets business plans and monitors progress based on the group's management philosophy and mission, annual group policies, and annual business targets. Furthermore, Ichigo holds a regular Senior Management Meeting comprised of the Chairmen, President, Executive Vice President, and representatives of each subsidiary to evaluate and make decisions on material business matters.

Status

Statutory Executive Officers execute their duties within their respective delegated scopes of responsibilities without any undue overlap or negligence. For FY20/2, Statutory Executive Officers set their business policies and targets in accordance with the Ichigo 2030 long-term vision announced in April 2019 and successfully achieved these targets. The Head of Finance provides analytic support to the Senior Management Meeting to support its effectiveness as a forum for vigorous discussion and review of key business issues. Audit Committee and Audit Systems (Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Company Law, Article 112, Paragraph 1, Items 1~7 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law) Overview Ichigo appoints Directors and employees that assist the Audit Committee in the execution of its duties. Such Directors and employees are carry out their duties independent from the Board of Directors, other Directors, and Statutory Executive Officers, with any change in appointment requiring the authorization of the Audit Committee. Audit Committee Members attend important meetings, and can request explanations from officers and employees as well as view all related materials. Officers and employees must report to the Audit Committee or Audit Committee Members matters that have material impact on the business and financial situation of Ichigo. Any person making such report shall not receive disadvantageous treatment for making such report. The Audit Committee maintains a close relationship with the Internal Audit Department by discussing audit plans and receiving reports on audit results. The Audit Committee also receives periodic reports from the Independent Auditor as well as exchanges views on any material audit matters. The Audit Committee holds meetings with Audit Committee Members and auditors of subsidiaries, attends important meetings at subsidiaries, and receives explanations and reports from subsidiaries in order to assess the appropriate execution of duties by Directors and Statutory Executive Officers of subsidiaries. The Audit Committee, at its sole discretion, can appoint external specialists necessary for the execution of audits and can request that Ichigo bear associated costs. 11 Status In accordance with internal rules pertaining to Directors and employees assisting in the duties of the Audit Committee, Ichigo has appointed several employees to assist the Audit Committee and has ensured their independence. Furthermore, the prior consent from the Audit Committee has been sought for any organizational or compensation matter with respect to these appointed individuals. In accordance with Audit Committee Rules, the Audit Committee attended important management meetings and received explanations as well as reviewed any relevant materials. In addition, officers and employees have made all required reporting to the Audit Committee, and no disadvantageous treatment has resulted from such reporting. The Audit Committee approved internal audit plans and received reports on the results of audits. Furthermore, the Audit Committee has received periodic reports from the external auditor and has engaged in discussion of material audit matters. The Audit Committee holds two liaison meetings a year with Audit Committee Members and auditors of subsidiaries, and receives explanations and reports from the officers and employees of subsidiaries. The Audit Committee has requested that Ichigo bear the costs associated with auditing of subsidiaries. 6. Systems to Ensure Fully Appropriate Business Activities by Ichigo and its Subsidiaries (Article 112, Paragraph 2, Item 5 of the Enforcement Regulation of the Company Law) Overview Ichigo and all subsidiaries share Ichigo's Management Philosophy, Code of Corporate Ethics, and Code of Conduct, and have executed a management agreement requiring that they work collaboratively in dealing with corporate governance, compliance, risk management, and prevention of dealings with Anti-Social Forces. Ichigo has appointed a Statutory Executive Officer and established a Business Management Division responsible for monitoring business activities of subsidiaries, and requires each subsidiary to provide business reports. With respect to any transaction with Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd., the major shareholder of Ichigo, Ichigo takes special care to protect the interests of minority shareholders by having the Board of Directors evaluate the purpose, process, and price of any such transactions and ensure that they contribute to increasing Ichigo's corporate value and protect all Ichigo shareholders. Ichigo supports, advises, and manages its subsidiaries to ensure their business activities are fully compliant with the Company Law. Ichigo oversees appropriate business conduct of subsidiaries by receiving periodic reports with respect to their business operations as well as execution of duties by Directors and officers. 12 Through its internal rules on the management of insider information, Ichigo strictly manages all critical corporate information and ensures proper disclosure thereof. Internal rules require that all officers and employees must pre-clear any transaction in designated securities with the Statutory Executive Officer of their respective divisions. Status Structure to Ensure that Ichigo Subsidiaries Execute Their Duties in Compliance with Laws and Regulations and Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation

The Boards of each subsidiary have approved a "Basic Policy for the Establishment of Structure of Internal Controls," pursuant to the one established by Ichigo. Audit Committee Members and internal auditors of respective subsidiaries attend Board of Directors meetings as well as any other important management meetings and examine related materials to ensure Directors and officers are executing their duties in compliance with laws and regulations, and Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation. Structure for Ichigo Subsidiaries to Report to Ichigo on the Execution of Their Duties

The President receives a report every three months from the presidents of each subsidiary with respect to business operations and the execution of duties by Directors and officers. Structure of Risk Management at Ichigo Subsidiaries Each subsidiary monitors business risks pursuant to their respective risk management policies, and reports results to Ichigo's Risk Management Division. The Head of Ichigo's Risk Management Division, in turn, reports this information to Ichigo's Board. The Chief Risk Officer provides the Board of Directors with a comprehensive update on the status of group-wide risk management. Structure to Ensure Efficient Execution of Duties at Ichigo Subsidiaries

Each subsidiary has policies in place to ensure clarity of scope of responsibilities, with management decisions being made in line with such policies, therefore resulting in the efficient execution of duties. Reference: Establishment and Status of Internal Structures to Prevent Dealings with Anti-Social Forces As part of its internal control systems, Ichigo has established an internal structure to prevent dealings with Anti-Social Forces: Ichigo and its subsidiaries have clear policies on preventing dealings with Anti- Social Forces stipulated within its Code of Corporate Ethics. Ichigo has appointed the Executive Vice President and the Corporate Operations Division as being responsible in handling requests from Anti-Social Forces, and also receives advice on this issue from external legal counsel. Furthermore, Ichigo augments its efforts in this area by collaborating with external experts such as the Organized Crime Control Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the Marunouchi Police Station, and the National Center for Removal of Criminal Organizations. Ichigo's Statutory Executive Officer (Corporate Operations) centrally manages group-wide information pertaining to Anti-Social Forces. 13 Under no circumstance will Ichigo heed to the request from an Anti-Social Force, and working together with external experts Ichigo shall firmly reject any request. All contracts with external parties will include language that aims to prevent dealings with Anti-Social Forces. Ichigo will terminate business relationships with any existing counterparty that is identified as being an Anti- Social Force. All officers and employees of Ichigo and subsidiaries receive compliance training, and are made fully aware of their obligation to prevent dealings with Anti-Social Forces and escalate any concerns on this matter. 14 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements I. Material Matters for Preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements A. Scope of Consolidation Consolidated Subsidiaries

Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 53

Major Consolidated Subsidiaries

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.

Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. Ichigo Owners Co., Ltd.

Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd.

Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd. Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.

Miyako City Co., Ltd. Centro Co., Ltd.

Storage Plus Corporation Ichigo Animation KK Hakata Hotels Inc.

Ichigo Animation KK has been added to the scope of consolidation, because it was established in FY20/2.

Hakata Hotels Inc. has been added to the scope of consolidation, because its materiality increased during FY20/2.

Six investment partnerships have been excluded from the scope of consolidation, because their materiality decreased during FY20/2.

One investment partnership which was dissolved during 20/2 has excluded from the scope of consolidation. Major Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries N/A Reason Why Some Companies Were Not Classified as Subsidiaries Despite the Possession of a Majority of their Voting Rights

N/A Equity-Method Accounting Equity-Method Affiliates

Number of Equity-Method Affiliate(s): 1

Major Equity-Method Affiliate(s): I Think Rent Co., Ltd. Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries Accounted for Under the Equity-Method N/A 15 Material Non-Consolidated Subsidiaries Not Accounted for Under the Equity- Method

N/A Non-Equity-Method Affiliates N/A Reason Why Some Companies Were Not Classified as Affiliates despite Ichigo Possessing between 20% and 50% of Their Voting Rights

N/A Fiscal Year of Consolidated Subsidiaries

The fiscal year-ends of consolidated subsidiaries are as follows: January-end 23 companies February-end 10 companies March-end 2 companies December-end 18 companies For subsidiaries whose fiscal year-ends are in December or January, financial data as of that date have been used. For subsidiaries whose fiscal year-ends are in March, provisional financial data (created at a point in time within three-months from March-end) have been used. All necessary adjustments for consolidation have been made with respect to significant transactions which occurred in FY20/2. D. Accounting Standards 1. Valuation of Material Assets a. Other Securities Securities with market prices Mark-to-market on the last day of the fiscal year (Valuation difference is reported as a component of shareholders' equity; the cost is calculated using the moving average cost method.) Securities without market prices Moving average cost method (The valuation method for investment partnerships is noted in 6. (c) Investment Partnerships.) b. Derivatives Mark-to-market c. Real Estate for Sale Cost (however, impair assets whose profitability declines) 2. Depreciation Methods for Material Depreciable Assets Property, Plant, and Equipment Primarily straight-line method Useful life Buildings and structures: 7~45 years Solar power plant equipment: 20 years 16 3. Accounting Standards for Material Allowances a. Allowance for Doubtful Accounts Reserved based on the record of bad debts with respect to ordinary receivables and loans, plus an estimate of uncollectible amounts determined with reference to specific doubtful receivables from customers experiencing financial difficulties. b. Allowance for Employee Bonuses Reserved based on an estimated amount for the current fiscal year. 4. Material Hedge Accounting Method a. Hedge Accounting Method In general, Ichigo adopts the deferral hedge accounting method. However, interest rate swaps and interest rate caps that meet the criteria for special treatment are accounted for under the special treatment method. b. Hedging Instruments and Hedging Targets Hedging instruments Interest rate swaps and interest rate caps Hedging targets Loans c. Hedging Policy Pursuant to its internal rules, Ichigo hedges against interest rate risks that arise from its business activities. d. Evaluation Method of the Effectiveness of Hedges Ichigo evaluates the effectiveness of hedging activities with reference to the accumulated gain or loss on the hedging instruments and related hedging targets for a period from the commencement of the hedges to the time of evaluation. Interest-rate swaps and interest rate caps accounted for under the special treatment method are omitted from this evaluation. Goodwill Amortization Period and Method

Goodwill is amortized on a straight-line basis for a period of 10 to 20 years depending on the specific characteristics of each subsidiary. Other Material Matters Related to the Preparation of the Financial Statements a. Consumption Tax For most items, consumption taxes are excluded from the relevant revenue, costs, or expenses. Non-deductible consumption taxes are generally accounted for as costs in the current fiscal year; however, certain items paid in connection with the acquisition of assets are amortized over 5 years using the straight-line method or are included in acquisition costs. b. Operational Investments Operational investments are separated from non-operational investments and are accounted for under Operational Securities Investments and Operational Loan Investments within Current Assets. Profits and losses arising from operational 17 investments are accounted for under Operating Profits and Losses. Although Ichigo may control the decision-making body of investment vehicles or hold significant influence over them by holding shares, shares are held solely for operational investment purposes and Ichigo has no intention of holding them as subsidiaries or affiliates. Therefore, such investment vehicles are excluded from subsidiaries or affiliates. c. Investment Partnerships Ichigo accounts for investments in investment partnerships as Operational Securities Investments. Such investments are recorded at the time the investments are made. Gains and losses distributed from the investment partnerships are recorded as Revenue, and Operational Securities Investments increases or decreases by the same amount. Refunds received from the investment partnerships are credited to Operational Securities Investments. d. Consolidated Tax Treatment Ichigo qualifies for consolidated tax treatment. E. Changes in Accounting Treatment Changes due to Amendments to Japanese Tax Accounting Standards Due to a change in Japanese tax accounting standards applicable from the current fiscal year, Deferred Tax Assets are accounted for as Investments and Other Assets and Deferred Tax Liabilities are accounted for as Long-Term Liabilities. Consolidated Income Statement Insurance income has become material from the current fiscal year and therefore is accounted as a separate line item under Non-Operating Income instead of aggregating it in Non-Operating Income - Other. For reference, Insurance income in the previous fiscal year (FY19/2) was JPY 25 million. 18 F. Additional Information Covid-19 Writedown of Real Estate for Sale The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo conducted a systematic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and wrote down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus recorded a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale in the current fiscal year. Covid-19 Writedown of Goodwill Ichigo recorded the following goodwill writedown in the current fiscal year. (1) Writedown Asset Type Location Writedown Amount Other Goodwill Chuo-ku, Fukuoka JPY 210 million (2) Writedown Rationale Ichigo impairs the values of assets to their respective recoverable amount based on the current business environment. An equivalent amount has been recorded as a loss under Extraordinary Losses. Note that Ichigo calculates the recoverable amount based on value-in-use. For assets that are not expected to generate future cash flows, the recoverable amount is set to zero. Reclassification of Certain Real Estate for Sale Assets to Fixed Assets Ichigo has reclassified to Fixed Assets the following Real Estate for Sale assets that are not expected to be sold in the short-term. Real Estate for Sale assets for which sales activities are underway or sale plans are in place remain as Real Estate for Sale assets. (JPY million) FY20/2 (Feb 29, 2020) Buildings and structures 33,136 Land 70,112 Buildings under construction 1,304 Other 94 Leasehold rights 284 Total 104,931 19 Reclassification of Certain Fixed Assets to Real Estate for Sale Assets Ichigo has reclassified to Real Estate for Sale the following Fixed Assets that are expected to be sold in the short-term, including some assets acquired as Fixed Assets during FY20/2. (JPY million) FY20/2 (Feb 29, 2020) Buildings and structures 905 Depreciation -222 Buildings and structures (net) 682 Other 11 Depreciation -7 Other (net) 3 Land 1,222 Leasehold rights 32 Total 1,941 20 Notes to the Consolidated Balance Sheet

A. Assets Provided as Collateral and Secured Obligations Assets Provided as Collateral Cash and deposits JPY 3,166 million Trade notes and accounts receivable JPY 124 million Operational loan investments JPY 1,324 million Real estate for sale JPY 37,436 million Current assets - other JPY 3 million Buildings and structures JPY 35,728 million Solar power plant equipment JPY 5,917 million Land JPY 79,120 million Buildings under construction JPY 145 million Buildings under construction (reserved for collateral) JPY 119 million Property, plant, and equipment - other JPY 853 million Leasehold rights JPY 474 million Total JPY 164,415 million Figures shown in Buildings and structures, Solar power plant equipment, and Property, plant, and equipment - other are net amounts. Secured Obligations Short-term loans JPY 106 million Long-term loans (due within one year) JPY 4,247 million Long-term loans JPY 125,180 million Total JPY 129,533 million B. Non-Recourse Loans Non-recourse loans are borrowings where funds for repayment are limited only to the value of the underlying real estate and profits from such real estate. The lender has no recourse to Ichigo in the event of a failure of payment. Assets provided as collateral and the related non-recourse loans are as follows: Assets Provided as Collateral Cash and deposits JPY 4,769 million Trade notes and accounts receivable JPY 137 million Current assets - other JPY 1 million Buildings and structures JPY 12,860 million Solar power plant equipment JPY 9,842 million Land JPY 29,582 million Investment and other assets - other JPY 358 million Total JPY 57,553 million Figures shown in Buildings and structures and Solar power plant equipment are net amounts. Non-Recourse Loans Long-termnon-recourse loans (due within one year) JPY 1,178 million Long-termnon-recourse loans JPY 39,156 million Total JPY 40,334 million 21 C. Deferred Gains (Losses) on Long-Term Interest Rate Hedges Using interest rate swaps and interest rate caps, Ichigo has significantly reduced its interest rate risk should Japanese interest rates rise. Unrealized gains or losses on these hedges are recorded as a deferred gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges. D. Overdraft, Loan Commitment, and Term Loan Agreements To secure funding flexibility and stability, Ichigo has overdraft, loan commitment, and term loan agreements with financial institutions. Unused balance of the above agreements (as of the end of FY20/2) Total amount of overdraft, loan commitment, and term loan agreements Draw-down amount Unused balance JPY 36,615 million JPY 23,186 million JPY 13,428 million III. Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement Valuation Gains (Losses) on Derivatives Using interest rate swaps and interest rate caps, Ichigo has significantly reduced its interest rate risk should Japanese interest rates rise. Any increase (decrease) in the market value of these instruments is recorded as a valuation gains (losses) on derivatives. IV. Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity A. Type and Number of Shares Issued and Type and Number of Treasury Shares Number of Increase in Decrease in Number of shares at the shares during shares during shares at the beginning of FY20/21 FY20/22 end of FY20/2 FY20/2 Shares issued Common shares 505,066,430 302,488 - 505,368,918 Total 505,066,430 302,488 - 505,368,918 Treasury shares Common shares 16,556,200 7,081,200 - 23,637,400 Total 16,556,200 7,081,200 - 23,637,400 Increase in shares issued due to employee exercise of stock options: 302,488 shares

2 Increase in treasury shares due to share buyback: 7,081,200 shares 22 B. Employee Stock Options Share Underlying Number of Shares Value (as of Stock Options March 1, Increase in Decrease February February 29, Type 2019 FY20/2 in FY20/2 29, 2020 2020) 11th Common stock option 46,200 - 46,200 - - shares issuance 12th Common stock option 530,970 - 147,588 383,382 JPY 60 million shares issuance 13th Common stock option 1,522,700 - 267,100 1,255,600 JPY 122 million shares issuance 14th Common stock option 1,330,700 - 90,500 1,240,200 JPY 234 million shares issuance 15th1 Common stock option 1,854,400 - 110,700 1,743,700 JPY 283 million shares issuance 16th1 Common stock option 1,765,600 - 72,800 1,692,800 JPY 239 million shares issuance 17th1 Common stock option 1,800,000 - 18,400 1,781,600 JPY 47 million shares issuance Total - 8,850,570 - 753,288 8,097,282 JPY 988 million The 16 th and 17 th stock option issuances are currently not exercisable, because their exercise dates are in the future. 23 Dividends

1. Dividends Paid Ichigo's Board of Directors approved the following dividend on April 17, 2019: (a) Total Dividend JPY 3,419 million (b) Source Retained earnings (c) Dividend per Share JPY 7 (d) Record Date February 28, 2019 (e) Payment Date May 27, 2019 2. Dividends where the Record Date is in FY20/2, but the Payment Date is in FY21/2 Ichigo's Board of Directors approved the following dividend on April 16, 2020: (a) Total Dividend JPY 3,372 million (b) Source Retained earnings (c) Dividend per Share JPY 7 (d) Record Date February 29, 2020 (e) Payment Date May 25, 2020 24 V. Notes on Financial Instruments A. Matters Concerning Status of Financial Instruments 1. Policies on Financial Instruments Ichigo funds itself primarily via bank loans and bonds, taking into account Ichigo's asset acquisition and disposition activity. Short-term excess funds are managed in liquid financial instruments such as bank deposits, and short-term working capital is financed via bank loans. Ichigo's policy is to use derivatives only for hedging purposes and not for speculative transactions. 2. Details and Risks of Financial Instruments Trade notes, accounts receivable, and operational loan investments are operating receivables that are exposed to customer credit risks. Foreign currency-denominated financial instruments in overseas business operations are exposed to currency risks. Operational securities investments are primarily investments in Japanese and foreign equities, and securities investments primarily take the form of equity and are typically investments in companies with which Ichigo has a business relationship. All of these investments are exposed to issuer credit risk, interest rate risk, and market price fluctuation risk. Bank loans, bonds, and non-recourse loans are for the purpose of financing investments and capital expenditures, and are expected to be redeemed or repaid within approximately thirty years after the fiscal year-end.Floating-rate loans are exposed to interest rate risk, a part of which is hedged using derivative transactions (e.g. interest rate swaps and interest rate caps). Please refer to (I) Material Matters for Preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements (D) Accounting Standards, (4) Material Hedge Accounting Method. 3. Risk Management of Financial Instruments (a) Management of Credit Risk Operating receivables exist primarily at subsidiaries. Responsible departments monitor the collection status pursuant to the designated procedure for mitigation of collection risk. Other operating receivables arise irregularly, e.g. at the time of investment monetization, and the responsible department determines the execution of the transaction based on the time needed for collection and the credit worthiness of the counterparty and monitors the receivable until it is collected in accordance with the agreement. Ichigo monitors operational securities investments and securities investments with respect to the financial status of the issuers and reviews holding policies, as necessary and appropriate. Management of Market Risk

Ichigo uses interest rate swaps and interest rate caps for the purpose of reducing interest rate risk on corporate and non-recourse loans. Ichigo monitors operational securities investments and securities investments which have market risks (e.g. real estate funds) or are denominated in foreign currencies regularly for the impact from changes in market value and currency rates and reviews the holding policies as necessary. Derivative transactions are executed and controlled in the Finance Department in accordance with the designated procedure. 25 (c) Management of Liquidity Risk Ichigo establishes and updates its funding plan as necessary based on new investment and disposition plans set by the responsible departments, and manages liquidity risk by maintaining short-term liquidity. 4. Supplement to Matters Concerning Market Values of Financial Instruments Market values of financial instruments include prices based on market prices as well as prices calculated based on rational assumptions where market prices are not available. Such prices may fluctuate, since their calculations include variables that can vary based on assumptions. 26 B. Adjustments to Market Values of Financial Instruments Amounts recorded on the consolidated balance sheet, corresponding market values, and their differences as of February 29, 2020 are shown below. Items for which it is deemed highly difficult to obtain market values are not included. (See Note 2 on page 29). (JPY million) Amount Recorded on Consolidated Market Value Difference Balance Sheet Assets (1) Cash and deposits 41,067 41,067 - (2) Trade notes and accounts receivable - 2,308 2,308 (3) Operational loan investments - 1,324 1,324 (4) Securities investments - 1,338 1,338 (5) Long-term loan receivable1 500 502 2 Total Assets 46,539 46,542 2 Liabilities (1) Short-term loans 3,086 3,086 - (2) Bonds (due within one year) 274 274 - (3) Long-term loans (due within one year) 12,277 - 12,277 (4) Long-termnon-recourse loans 1,178 1,178 - (due within one year) (5) Income taxes payable - 2,416 2,416 (6) Bonds 6,082 6,160 77 (7) Long-term loans 151,483 151,771 288 (8) Long-termnon-recourse loans 39,156 40,292 1,136 Total Liabilities 215,955 217,457 1,502 Derivative Transactions2 -822 -822 - Excluding allowance for doubtful accounts which are recorded separately. The receivables and payables related to derivative transactions are shown as a net amount. 27 (Note 1) Calculation Method of Market Value of Financial Instruments and Matters Concerning Securities and Derivatives Transactions Assets Cash and Deposits

Carried at book value due to short settlement period. Trade Notes and Accounts Receivable

Carried at book value less allowance for doubtful accounts due to short settlement period and because allowance for doubtful accounts appropriately takes into consideration credit risks. Operational Loan Investments

Carried at book value less allowance for doubtful accounts due to short settlement period and because allowance for doubtful accounts appropriately takes into consideration credit risks. Securities Investments

The market values of equities are the last traded exchange price, and bonds are the last-traded exchange price or dealer-indicated price. Long-Term Loans

The market values of long-term loans are calculated based on the present value of the total amount of the principal and interest using a discount rate for similar new loans. Certain debts such as loans with default risk are at book value less the estimated doubtful accounts. Liabilities Short-Term Loans, (2) Bonds due within One Year, (3) Long-Term Loans due within One Year, (4) Long-TermNon-Recourse Loans due within One Year, and

(5) Income Tax Payable Carried at book value due to short settlement period. Bonds

The fair value of bonds issued by Ichigo is calculated based on the current value by applying a discount rate to the total of principal and interest. Long-Term Loans, and (8) Long-TermNon-Recourse Loans

Floating-rate borrowings for long-term loans, and long-termnon-recourse loans are carried at book value because their book values closely track their market values. Partial floating-ratelong-term loans and long-termnon-recourse loans are subject to the special accounting treatment of interest rate swaps, and their market values are calculated by taking the present value of their principal and interest along with the corresponding interest rate swap, using a discount rate for similar new loans.

The market values of fixed-rate loans are calculated based on the present value of the total amount of principal and interest using a discount rate for similar new loans. Derivative Transactions The market values of derivative transactions are the prices presented by financial institutions. The market value of interest rate swaps under special treatment is included in long-term loans and long-termnon-recourse loans since it is accounted for with the instrument it hedges. 28 (Note 2) Financial Instruments for which it is Difficult to Obtain Market Values (JPY million) Classification Amount Recorded in Consolidated Balance Sheet (1) Operational Securities Investments 902 (2) Securities Investments1 2,907 (3) Long-term Security Deposits Received 8,118 Excluding allowance for doubtful accounts which are recorded separately Operational Securities Investments are foreign non-listed bonds and Japanese real estate funds that don't have market prices, and are not subject to market value disclosures. Securities Investments are investment in Japanese non-listed bonds and equities that don't have market prices and whose future cash flow cannot be easily estimated, and are not subject to market value disclosures. Long-term Security Deposits Received which are security deposits received from tenants of rental properties are not subject to market value disclosures because they are not priced in the market and it is difficult to estimate future cash flow because the actual period of deposit is not known. VI. Notes on Leased Real Estate Not Currently Held for Sale A. Income from Leased Real Estate Not Currently Held for Sale Ichigo and some of its consolidated subsidiaries own leased real estate mainly in Tokyo Metropolitan area that are not currently held for sale. Income on this leased real estate in FY20/2 was JPY 8,127 million (rental revenue is recorded in Revenue and the cost of lease is recorded in Costs of Goods Sold). B. Market Value of Leased Real Estate Not Currently Held for Sale (JPY million) Book Value on Consolidated Balance Sheet1 Market Value as of Feb 29, Mar 1, 2019 Increase/Decrease2 Feb 29, 2020 20203 70,531 108,374 178,906 226,289 Book Value on Consolidated Balance Sheet = Acquisition Cost - (Cumulative Depreciation + Cumulative Impairment Loss) The main components of the increase for the fiscal year is JPY 104,931 million transferred from Real Estate for Sale due to a change in the purpose of ownership, JPY 5,947 million due to the acquisition of real estate, and JPY 851 million from Capital Expenditures. The main components of the decrease for the fiscal year is JPY 1,941 million transferred to Real Estate for Sale due to a change in the purpose of ownership, and JPY 1,383 million of Depreciation. Market value as of February 29, 2020 is based upon third-party real estate appraisals and calculated by Ichigo using reasonable indices reflecting market prices. 29 VII. Per Share Data Net Assets per Share JPY 208.49 Net Income per Share JPY 16.89 Net Income per Share (fully diluted) JPY 16.88 VIII. Material Subsequent Events N/A 30 Notes to the Parent Financial Statements I. Material Accounting Policies A. Valuation Method for Securities 1. Shares in subsidiaries and affiliates Moving average cost method 2. Other securities Securities with market prices Mark-to-market on the last day of the fiscal year (Valuation difference is reported as a component of shareholders' equity; the cost is calculated using the moving average cost method.) Securities without market prices Moving average cost method (Valuation method for investment partnerships is noted in (F) Other Material Matters Related to the Preparation of the Financial Statements (3) Investment Partnerships.) 3. Derivatives Mark-to-market 4. Real estate for sale Cost (however, impair assets whose profitability declines) B. Depreciation Method for Fixed Assets 1. Property, Plant, and Equipment Primarily straight-line method Useful life Buildings and Structures: 8~39 years 2. Intangible Assets Straight-line method Useful life Software: 5 years C. Amortization of Deferred Assets Issuance cost of shares: Full amount is recorded as cost. D. Accounting Standards for Allowances Allowance for doubtful accounts Reserved based on the record of bad debts with respect to ordinary receivables and loans, plus an estimate of uncollectible amounts determined with reference to specific doubtful receivables from customers experiencing financial difficulties. 31 E. Hedge Accounting Method 1. Hedge Accounting Method In general, Ichigo adopts the deferral hedge accounting method. However, interest rate swaps that meet the criteria for special treatment are accounted for under the special treatment method. 2. Hedging Instruments and Hedging Targets Hedging instruments Interest rate swaps Hedging targets Loans 3. Hedging Policy Pursuant to its internal rules, Ichigo hedges against interest rate risks that arise from its business activities. 4. Evaluation of Hedge Effectiveness Ichigo evaluates the effectiveness of hedging activities with reference to the accumulated gain or loss on the hedging instruments and related hedging targets for a period from the commencement of the hedges to the time of evaluation. Interest- rate swaps accounted for under the special treatment method are omitted from this evaluation. F. Other Material Matters Related to the Preparation of the Financial Statements Consumption Tax

Consumption taxes are excluded from the relevant revenue, costs or expenses. Non-deductible consumption taxes are generally accounted for as costs in the current fiscal year; however, certain items paid in connection with the acquisition of assets are amortized over 5 years using the straight-line method. Operational Investments

Operational investments are separated from non-operational investments and are accounted for under Operational Securities Investments and Operational Loan Investments within Current Assets. Profits and losses arising from operational investments are accounted for under Operating Profits and Losses.

Although Ichigo may control the decision-making body of investment vehicles or hold significant influence over them by holding shares, shares are held solely for operational investment purposes and Ichigo has no intention of holding them as subsidiaries or affiliates. Therefore, such investment vehicles are excluded from subsidiaries or affiliates. Investment Partnerships

Ichigo accounts for investments in investment partnerships as Operational Securities Investments or Investment Securities in Other Affiliates. Such investments are recorded at the time the investments are made. Gains and losses distributed from the investment partnerships are recorded as Revenue, and the corresponding balance sheet item increases or decreases by the same amount. Refunds received from the investment partnerships are credited to the corresponding balance sheet item. 4. Consolidated Tax Treatment Ichigo qualifies for consolidated tax treatment. 32 G. Changes in Accounting Treatment Changes due to Amendments to Japanese Tax Accounting Standards Due to a change in Japanese tax accounting standards applicable from the current fiscal year, Deferred Tax Assets are accounted for as Investments and Other Assets and Deferred Tax Liabilities are accounted for as Long-Term Liabilities. Details are provided in "V. Taxes" below. H. Additional Information Covid-19 Writedown of Real Estate for Sale The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo conducted a systematic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and wrote down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus recorded a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale in the current fiscal year. Reclassification of Certain Real Estate for Sale Assets to Fixed Assets Ichigo has reclassified to Fixed Assets the following Real Estate for Sale assets that are not expected to be sold in the short-term. Real Estate for Sale assets for which sales activities are underway or sale plans are in place remain as Real Estate for Sale assets. (JPY million) FY20/2 (Feb 29, 2020) Buildings and structures 1,777 Land 1,562 Total 3,340 Notes to the Balance Sheet A. Assets Provided as Collateral and Secured Obligations Assets provided as collateral Cash and deposits Buildings and structures Land Buildings under construction Property, plant, and equipment - other Shares of affiliated companies Long-term loans to affiliates Total JPY 41 million JPY 162 million JPY 2,099 million JPY 4 million - JPY 1 million JPY 1,399 million JPY 3,709 million Figures in Buildings and structures and Property, plant, and equipment - other are net amounts. 33 Secured obligations Long-term loans (due within one year) JPY 100 million Long-term loans JPY 1,025 million Total JPY 1,125 million 34 B. Contingent Liabilities Ichigo is guaranteeing the following subsidiaries' loans from financial institutions: Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd. JPY 36,065 million Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. JPY 6,452 million Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co, Ltd. JPY 15,076 million Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd. JPY 2,478 million Ichigo Owners Co., Ltd. JPY 12,906 million Centro Co., Ltd. JPY 481 million Storage Plus Corp. JPY 503 million Getter LAB Inc. JPY 327 million OSMIC Co., Ltd. JPY 500 million GK Daiba Jisho JPY 8,000 million GK SA3 JPY 2,070 million GK Asakusa Jisho JPY 1,500 million GK Chouan JPY 2,988 million GK Gyoutatsu JPY 568 million GK Azabu Juban Jisho JPY 630 million GK Kawabata Holdings JPY 3,349 million GK Nakasu Holdings JPY 2,383 million GK Cosmos JPY 1,610 million GK ACZ JPY 5,446 million GK Ichigo Yubetsu Barou ECO Power Plant JPY 203 million GK Ichigo Toyokoro Sasadamachi ECO Power Plant JPY 115 million GK Ichigo Betsukai Kawakamicho ECO Power Plant JPY 165 million GK Ichigo Akkeshi Shirahama ECO Power Plant JPY 152 million GK Ichigo Minakami Aramaki ECO Power Plant JPY 3,300 million GK Ichigo Yonago Izumi ECO Power Plant JPY 533 million GK Sera Aomizu Ushinoro ECO Power Plant JPY 431 million GK Ichigo Hamanaka Bokujo ECO Power Plant JPY 1,073 million GK Ichigo Toki Oroshicho ECO Power Plant JPY 299 million GK Ichigo Toride Shimotakai ECO Power Plant JPY 305 million GK Ichigo Kijo Takajo ECO Power Plant JPY 191 million Total JPY 110,108 million C. Affiliate Receivables and Payables (excluding items separately indicated) Short-term receivables from affiliates Short-term payables to affiliates Long-term payables to affiliates JPY 1,625 million JPY 118 million JPY 44 million 35 D. Deferred Gains (Losses) on Long-Term Interest Rate Hedges Using interest rate swaps and caps, Ichigo has significantly reduced its interest rate risk should Japanese interest rates rise. Any unrealized gains (losses) on these hedges is recorded as a deferred gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges. Income Statement A. Transactions with affiliates Operational Transactions JPY 20,518 million Revenue Operating expenses JPY 36 million Non-Operational Transactions JPY 574 million B. Mark-to-market gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges Using interest rate swaps and interest rate caps, Ichigo has significantly reduced its interest rate risk should Japanese interest rates rise. Any increase (decrease) in the market value is recorded as a mark-to-market gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges. IV. Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Type and Number of Treasury Shares Common shares V. Taxes Breakdown of Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities Deferred Tax Assets Accrued business taxes Surplus for provision of allowance for doubtful accounts Valuation loss on securities investments Valuation loss on investments in real estate Valuation loss on securities of affiliates Deferred gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges Other Sub-total Allowance for valuation Deferred Tax Assets Total Deferred Tax Liabilities Valuation gain on other securities Asset retirement obligation expense Deferred Tax Liabilities Total Net Deferred Tax Assets 23,637,400 shares JPY 227 million JPY 26 million JPY 86 million JPY 1,833 million JPY 575 million JPY 171 million JPY 214 million JPY 3,136 million -JPY 2,704 million JPY 432 million -JPY 52 million - -JPY 52 million JPY 379 million 36 VI. Related Party Transactions (JPY million) Affiliation Name Voting Rights Nature of Transaction Transaction Account Balance Held Relationship Amount Outstanding by Ichigo Short-term 12,255 loans to Lending1 8,428 affiliates Long-term 16,881 loans to affiliates Current 66 Interest assets - 275 other received Current - liabilities - other Provision of 36,065 - - credit Ichigo Estate Service guarantee2 Subsidiary 100% Receipt of Co., Ltd. contract credit 1,682 - - guarantee3,4 Receipt of credit 2,456 - - guarantee and collateral6,7 Receipt of credit 3,284 - - guarantee and collateral7 Payment of Prepaid - expenses credit - Investment guarantee fee and other 1 to guarantor assets - other Lending1 1,800 Short-term 4,034 loans to Ichigo ECO affiliates Service Interest Current Subsidiary Energy Co., 100% 42 assets - 13 contract received Ltd. other Provision of 6,452 - - credit guarantee2 37 (JPY million) Voting Rights Nature of Transaction Balance Affiliation Name Held Relationship Transaction Amount Account Outstanding by Ichigo Short-term 3,800 loans to Lending1 6,250 affiliates Long-term 2,422 loans to Ichigo Real affiliates Interest Current Estate Services Service 49 16 Subsidiary 100% assets - Fukuoka Co., contract received other Ltd. Provision of 15,076 - - credit guarantee2 Receipt of credit 1,618 - guarantee and collateral6,7 Lending1 2,100 Short-term 2,660 loans to Ichigo Land affiliates Service Provision of Subsidiary Shinchiku Co., 100% credit 2,478 - - contract Ltd. guarantee2 Interest Current 23 assets - 8 received other Short-term 14,850 18,580 loans to Lending1 affiliates Long-term 2,587 Ichigo Owners Service loans to Subsidiary 100% affiliates Co., Ltd. contract Interest Current 126 assets - 41 received other Provision of 12,906 - - credit guarantee2 Provision of 8,000 - - GK Daiba credit Subsidiary 010 TK Equity guarantee2 Receipt of Jisho Advances credit 2 15 received guarantee fee 38 (JPY million) Voting Rights Nature of Transaction Balance Affiliation Name Held Relationship Transaction Amount Account Outstanding by Ichigo Provision of 3,349 - - GK Kawabata credit Subsidiary 010 TK Equity guarantee2 Receipt of Holdings Advances credit 1 6 received guarantee fee Provision of 2,383 - - GK Nakasu credit Subsidiary 010 TK Equity guarantee2 Receipt of Holdings Advances credit - 4 received guarantee fee Provision of 2,070 - - credit guarantee2 Subsidiary GK SA3 0 10 TK Equity Receipt of 2,776 - - collateral6 Receipt of Advances credit - 4 received guarantee fee Provision of 1,500 - - credit guarantee2 Subsidiary GK Asakusa 0 10 TK Equity Receipt of 1,859 - - Jisho collateral6 Receipt of - Advances 3 credit guarantee fee received Subsidiary GK Chouan 010 TK Equity Provision of 2,988 - - credit guaranteel2 Provision of 1,610 - - credit Subsidiary GK Cosmos 010 TK Equity guarantee2 Receipt of Advances credit - 4 received guarantee fee 39 (JPY million) Voting Rights Nature of Transaction Balance Affiliation Name Held Relationship Transaction Amount Account Outstanding by Ichigo Provision of 5,446 - - credit Subsidiary GK ACZ 010 TK Equity guarantee2 Receipt of Advances credit 1 14 received guarantee fee GK Ichigo Provision of Minakami Subsidiary 010 TK Equity credit 3,300 - - Aramaki ECO guarantee2 Power Plant GK Ichigo Subsidiary Showamura 0 10 TK Equity Provision of 1,374 - - Ogose ECO collateral9 Power Plant Prepaid 2 Payment of expenses credit 2 Investment guarantee fee and other 18 to guarantor assets - other GK Receipt of 3 - - credit Subsidiary Shinsaibashi 010 TK Equity guarantee fee Jisho Additional Other investment investment 2,152 2,855 securities of for refinance affiliates Receipt of credit 2,719 - - guarantee and collateral6,7 Prepaid 2 Payment of expenses credit 2 Investment guarantee fee and other 18 Subsidiary GK Sunrise 010 TK Equity to guarantor assets - other Receipt of credit 2,884 - - guarantee and collateral6,7 KK Kimura 100% Subsidiary Receipt of Subsidiary credit 1,682 - (Indirectly - Building TK Equity guarantee and held) collateral4,7 40 (JPY million) Voting Rights Nature of Transaction Balance Affiliation Name Held Relationship Transaction Amount Account Outstanding by Ichigo GK Minami Receipt of Subsidiary credit 1,682 - Ikebukuro 010 TK Equity - Jisho guarantee and collateral4,7 Payment of Prepaid credit 5 1 guarantee fee expenses Subsidiary GK Kichijoji 010 TK Equity to guarantor Investment Holdings Receipt of 5,076 and other 8 collateral5,8 assets - other Payment of Prepaid credit - - guarantee fee expenses Subsidiary GK Akihabara 010 TK Equity to guarantor Jisho Receipt of Investment 2,007 and other 6 collateral5,8 assets - other The interest rate on loans from Ichigo to affiliates is based upon Ichigo's actual borrowing costs, with due consideration to the particular circumstances of the affiliates. Ichigo has provided credit guarantees to banks on loans to the subsidiary. The subsidiary has received credit guarantees from Ichigo on loans from banks. Ichigo has received credit guarantees or collateral from its subsidiaries for a loan of JPY 1,682 million from banks. The subsidiary has received collateral from Ichigo for loans from banks. Ichigo has received collateral from its subsidiaries for a loan of JPY 7,653 million from banks. The subsidiary has received both guarantees and collateral from Ichigo for the loans from banks.

8 Ichigo has received collateral from its subsidiaries for a loan of JPY 6,568 million from banks. 9 Ichigo has provided collateral for loans from banks. Although Ichigo holds 0% of the voting rights, its wholly-owned subsidiary holds 100% of managerial authority over the investment partnership (aka TK or Tokumei Kumiai). However, the entity is considered to be Ichigo's subsidiary, because Ichigo has adopted the accounting standard "Practical Solutions on Application of Control Criteria and Influence Criteria to Investment Partnerships" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Practical Issues Task Force No. 20, March 25, 2011). The above amounts do not include consumption tax and other taxes. However, the amounts recorded on the balance sheet do include consumption tax and other taxes. XIII. Per Share Data Net Assets per Share JPY 176.98 Net Income per Share JPY 19.40 Net Income per Share (fully diluted) JPY 19.40 IX. Material Subsequent Events N/A 41 Attachments Original document

