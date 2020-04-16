Ichigo : Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)
04/16/2020
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
April 16, 2020
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)
Ichigo established Ichigo Land Shinchiku ("Ichigo Land") as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2017 to accelerate the growth of Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate business and further contribute to a sustainable society. Today Ichigo executed an agreement to transfer one retail asset and one residential asset to Ichigo Land via a corporate divestiture.
(Note: Because this transaction is between Ichigo and a wholly-owned subsidiary and therefore does not impact Ichigo's consolidated financials, this is an abbreviated disclosure document.)
1. Purpose of the Asset Transfer
To accelerate the growth of Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate business via transferring one retail asset and one residential asset to Ichigo Land.
2. Transaction Overview
(a) Schedule
Ichigo Board Approval
April 16, 2020
Contract Date
April 16, 2020
Completion Date
June 1, 2020 (expected)
Note: Because the divestiture meets the requirements of a simplified absorption-type divestiture under Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for Ichigo and under Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for Ichigo Land, neither Ichigo nor Ichigo Land will call for a shareholder vote on the divestiture.
(b) Corporate Divestiture Method
The divestiture will take the form of an absorption-type company divestiture with Ichigo as the divesting company and Ichigo Land as the succeeding company.
Allotment Details N/A
The divesture will not require any share or monetary transfer, because Ichigo Land is wholly owned by Ichigo.
Share Issuance N/A
Changes in Capital N/A
(f) Transfer of Rights and Obligations
Ichigo Land will succeed any and all rights and obligations pertaining to the retail and residential assets as set out in the divestiture agreement.
(g) Prospect of Fulfillment of Obligations
Ichigo Land is expected to have no difficulties in fulfilling its obligations as the succeeding company in the divestiture.
3. Overview of Ichigo Land
Name
Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd.
Address
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative
Ryutaro Yamamoto, President & Representative Director
Principal Business
Sustainable Real Estate
Capital
JPY 50 million
Establishment Date
October 17, 2017
Shares Outstanding
1,000 shares
Fiscal Year-End
February
Major Shareholder
Ichigo Inc. (100%)
Business and Financial Conditions of Ichigo Land in the Previous Fiscal Year (FY19/2)
Net Assets
JPY 1,695 million
Total Assets
JPY 4,331 million
Net Assets per Share
JPY 1,695,424.94
Revenue
JPY 299 million
Operating Profit
JPY 84 million
Recurring Profit
JPY 80 million
Net Income
JPY 43 million
Net Income per Share
JPY 43,414.54
4. Overview of Ichigo
Name
Ichigo Inc.
Address
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative
Takuma Hasegawa, President & Representative Director
Principal Business
Asset management, sustainable real estate, and clean
energy
Capital
JPY 26,885 million (as of February 29, 2020)
Establishment Date
March 17, 2000
Shares Outstanding
505,368,918 shares
Fiscal Year-End
February
Major Shareholder
Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd. (49.35%) as of February 29, 2020
Business and Financial Conditions of Ichigo in the Previous Fiscal Year (FY20/2)
Net Assets
JPY 86,246 million
Total Assets
JPY 146,570 million
Net Assets per Share
JPY 176.98
Revenue
JPY 21,895 million
Operating Profit
JPY 17,351 million
Recurring Profit
JPY 16,612 million
Net Income
JPY 9,424 million
Net Income per Share
JPY 19.40
5. Overview of Business Segment to be Divested
(a) Business Details
Part of Sustainable Real Estate (one retail asset and one residential asset)
Financial Results of Business to be Divested (FY20/2) Revenue: JPY 315 million
Assets and Liabilities to be Divested (as of February 29, 2020)
Assets
Liabilities
Item
Book Value
Item
Book Value
Fixed Assets
JPY 1,449 million
-
-
Note: The above amount will be adjusted as necessary based on the actual amount as of the Completion Date.
6. Corporate Details
There will be no changes to Ichigo's Name, Address, Representative, Principal Business, Capital, or Fiscal Year-End as a result of the divestiture.
7. Earnings Outlook
The impact of the divestiture has already been reflected in Ichigo's FY21/2 consolidated earnings as announced today.