Ichigo : Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 16, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)

Ichigo established Ichigo Land Shinchiku ("Ichigo Land") as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2017 to accelerate the growth of Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate business and further contribute to a sustainable society. Today Ichigo executed an agreement to transfer one retail asset and one residential asset to Ichigo Land via a corporate divestiture.

(Note: Because this transaction is between Ichigo and a wholly-owned subsidiary and therefore does not impact Ichigo's consolidated financials, this is an abbreviated disclosure document.)

1. Purpose of the Asset Transfer

To accelerate the growth of Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate business via transferring one retail asset and one residential asset to Ichigo Land.

2. Transaction Overview

(a) Schedule

Ichigo Board Approval April 16, 2020 Contract Date April 16, 2020 Completion Date June 1, 2020 (expected)

Note: Because the divestiture meets the requirements of a simplified absorption-type divestiture under Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for Ichigo and under Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for Ichigo Land, neither Ichigo nor Ichigo Land will call for a shareholder vote on the divestiture.

(b) Corporate Divestiture Method

The divestiture will take the form of an absorption-type company divestiture with Ichigo as the divesting company and Ichigo Land as the succeeding company.

Allotment Details N/A

The divesture will not require any share or monetary transfer, because Ichigo Land is wholly owned by Ichigo.