Ichigo : Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)

Ichigo Inc.    2337

ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/14
262 JPY   +3.15%
02:36aICHIGO : FY20/2 Earnings
PU
02:16aICHIGO : Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)
PU
02:16aICHIGO : Nomination of Directors
PU
04/16/2020 | 02:16am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 16, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Asset Transfer to Subsidiary (Retail & Residential)

Ichigo established Ichigo Land Shinchiku ("Ichigo Land") as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2017 to accelerate the growth of Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate business and further contribute to a sustainable society. Today Ichigo executed an agreement to transfer one retail asset and one residential asset to Ichigo Land via a corporate divestiture.

(Note: Because this transaction is between Ichigo and a wholly-owned subsidiary and therefore does not impact Ichigo's consolidated financials, this is an abbreviated disclosure document.)

1. Purpose of the Asset Transfer

To accelerate the growth of Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate business via transferring one retail asset and one residential asset to Ichigo Land.

2. Transaction Overview

(a) Schedule

Ichigo Board Approval

April 16, 2020

Contract Date

April 16, 2020

Completion Date

June 1, 2020 (expected)

Note: Because the divestiture meets the requirements of a simplified absorption-type divestiture under Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for Ichigo and under Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for Ichigo Land, neither Ichigo nor Ichigo Land will call for a shareholder vote on the divestiture.

(b) Corporate Divestiture Method

The divestiture will take the form of an absorption-type company divestiture with Ichigo as the divesting company and Ichigo Land as the succeeding company.

  1. Allotment Details N/A

The divesture will not require any share or monetary transfer, because Ichigo Land is wholly owned by Ichigo.

  1. Share Issuance N/A
  2. Changes in Capital N/A

(f) Transfer of Rights and Obligations

Ichigo Land will succeed any and all rights and obligations pertaining to the retail and residential assets as set out in the divestiture agreement.

(g) Prospect of Fulfillment of Obligations

Ichigo Land is expected to have no difficulties in fulfilling its obligations as the succeeding company in the divestiture.

3. Overview of Ichigo Land

Name

Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd.

Address

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Ryutaro Yamamoto, President & Representative Director

Principal Business

Sustainable Real Estate

Capital

JPY 50 million

Establishment Date

October 17, 2017

Shares Outstanding

1,000 shares

Fiscal Year-End

February

Major Shareholder

Ichigo Inc. (100%)

Business and Financial Conditions of Ichigo Land in the Previous Fiscal Year (FY19/2)

Net Assets

JPY 1,695 million

Total Assets

JPY 4,331 million

Net Assets per Share

JPY 1,695,424.94

Revenue

JPY 299 million

Operating Profit

JPY 84 million

Recurring Profit

JPY 80 million

Net Income

JPY 43 million

Net Income per Share

JPY 43,414.54

4. Overview of Ichigo

Name

Ichigo Inc.

Address

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Takuma Hasegawa, President & Representative Director

Principal Business

Asset management, sustainable real estate, and clean

energy

Capital

JPY 26,885 million (as of February 29, 2020)

Establishment Date

March 17, 2000

Shares Outstanding

505,368,918 shares

Fiscal Year-End

February

Major Shareholder

Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd. (49.35%) as of February 29, 2020

Business and Financial Conditions of Ichigo in the Previous Fiscal Year (FY20/2)

Net Assets

JPY 86,246 million

Total Assets

JPY 146,570 million

Net Assets per Share

JPY 176.98

Revenue

JPY 21,895 million

Operating Profit

JPY 17,351 million

Recurring Profit

JPY 16,612 million

Net Income

JPY 9,424 million

Net Income per Share

JPY 19.40

5. Overview of Business Segment to be Divested

(a) Business Details

Part of Sustainable Real Estate (one retail asset and one residential asset)

  1. Financial Results of Business to be Divested (FY20/2) Revenue: JPY 315 million
  2. Assets and Liabilities to be Divested (as of February 29, 2020)

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book Value

Item

Book Value

Fixed Assets

JPY 1,449 million

-

-

Note: The above amount will be adjusted as necessary based on the actual amount as of the Completion Date.

6. Corporate Details

There will be no changes to Ichigo's Name, Address, Representative, Principal Business, Capital, or Fiscal Year-End as a result of the divestiture.

7. Earnings Outlook

The impact of the divestiture has already been reflected in Ichigo's FY21/2 consolidated earnings as announced today.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:15:04 UTC
