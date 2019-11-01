Ichigo : Completion of Share Buyback

Log in
11/01/2019 | 02:47am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

November 1, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Completion of Share Buyback

Ichigo has completed the share buyback announced on July 11 and extended on October 10, and will continue to work to grow value for Ichigo's shareholders.

Share Type

Common shares

Number of Shares Purchased

7,081,200 shares

Amount

JPY 2,999,996,200

Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - November 1, 2019

Buyback Method

In-market purchases via trust bank

Reference Information

Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019 and October 10, 2019

Share Type

Common shares

Number of Shares

10,000,000 shares (maximum)

(2.05% of total shares outstanding net of treasury shares)

Amount

JPY 3 billion (maximum)

Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - January 10, 2020

Buyback Method

In-market purchases via trust bank

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:41:13 UTC
