Ichigo : Completion of Share Buyback

November 1, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Completion of Share Buyback

Ichigo has completed the share buyback announced on July 11 and extended on October 10, and will continue to work to grow value for Ichigo's shareholders.

Share Type Common shares Number of Shares Purchased 7,081,200 shares Amount JPY 2,999,996,200 Buyback Period July 12, 2019 - November 1, 2019 Buyback Method In-market purchases via trust bank

Reference Information

Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019 and October 10, 2019