Ichigo : Completion of Share Buyback

November 1, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Completion of Share Buyback
Ichigo has completed the share buyback announced on July 11 and extended on October 10, and will continue to work to grow value for Ichigo's shareholders.
|
Share Type
|
Common shares
|
Number of Shares Purchased
|
7,081,200 shares
|
Amount
|
JPY 2,999,996,200
|
Buyback Period
|
July 12, 2019 - November 1, 2019
|
Buyback Method
|
In-market purchases via trust bank
Reference Information
Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019 and October 10, 2019
|
Share Type
|
Common shares
|
Number of Shares
|
10,000,000 shares (maximum)
|
|
(2.05% of total shares outstanding net of treasury shares)
|
Amount
|
JPY 3 billion (maximum)
|
Buyback Period
|
July 12, 2019 - January 10, 2020
|
Buyback Method
|
In-market purchases via trust bank
