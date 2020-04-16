Ichigo : FY20/2 Earnings 0 04/16/2020 | 02:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields [Provisional Translation Only] This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. FY20/2 Earnings April 16, 2020 Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Takuma Hasegawa, President Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818 www.ichigo.gr.jp/en Annual Shareholders Meeting: May 24, 2020 (expected) Submission of the Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): May 25, 2020 (expected) Dividend Payment: May 25, 2020 (expected) Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) 1. FY20/2 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) (1) Consolidated Financial Results (YOY = year-on-year % change) Revenue Operating Profit Recurring Profit Net Income (JPY million) YOY (JPY million) YOY (JPY million) YOY (JPY million) YOY FY20/2 87,360 +4.6% 27,721 +5.5% 24,395 +5.7% 8,201 -46.7% FY19/2 83,540 +44.4% 26,279 +19.9% 23,076 +20.3% 15,373 +9.7% Note: Comprehensive Income FY20/2: JPY 8,921 million (-42.6% YOY) FY19/2: JPY 15,554 million (+6.9% YOY) Net Income Net Income Return on Return on Operating per Share per Share Assets Profit Margin Equity (Basic, JPY) (Diluted, JPY) (Recurring Profit) FY20/2 16.89 -45.8% 16.88 -45.7% 8.2% 7.5% 31.7% FY19/2 31.14 +10.7% 31.12 +10.7% 16.3% 7.5% 31.5% (2) Consolidated Financial Condition Total Assets Net Assets Shareholder Net Assets per (JPY million) (JPY million) Equity Ratio Share (JPY) FY20/2 333,726 101,607 30.1% 208.49 FY19/2 319,343 102,859 30.9% 202.14 Note: Shareholders' Equity FY20/2: JPY 100,434 million FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million 1 (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents Operations Investments Financing at Period-End (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) (JPY million) FY20/2 11,892 -10,263 9,537 40,826 FY19/2 21,762 -15,602 4,346 45,029 Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net change in Real Estate and Power Plants for Sale) FY20/2: JPY 29,492 million FY19/2: JPY 25,522 million 2. Dividends Dividend per Share (JPY) Total Dividend on First Second Third Fourth Total Dividend Payout Ratio Equity Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter (JPY million) (DOE) FY19/2 - - - 7 7 3,419 22.5% 3.7% FY20/2 - - - 7 7 3,372 41.5% 3.4% FY21/2 - - - - - - (Forecast) Note: The FY21/2 dividend is currently undetermined. For details, please see "Dividend Policy and FY20/2 & FY21/2 Dividend" on page 4. 3. FY21/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021) (YOY = year-on-year % change) Operating Profit Recurring Profit Net Income Net Income per Share (JPY million) YOY (JPY million) YOY (JPY million) YOY (JPY) FY21/2 6,200~ -53.5%~ 3,400~ -57.4%~ 2,000~ -2.5%~ 4.15~ -1.7%~ 12,900 -77.6% 10,400 -86.1% 8,000 -75.6% 16.60 -75.4% Note: Given Covid-19 uncertainty, Ichigo is reporting its FY21/2 earnings forecast as a range. For details, please see "Earnings Outlook" on page 3. 4. Other (1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (material changes in scope of consolidation): Yes New subsidiaries: None Subsidiary removed from consolidation: YK PIT PARTNERS Tokumei Kumiai Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements (i) Changes in accounting standards/principles: None (ii) Changes in accounting principles other than the above: None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: None (iv) Revisions of previous financial statements: None 2 Number of outstanding common shares Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at period-end FY20/2: 505,368,918 FY19/2: 505,066,430 (ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end FY20/2: 23,637,400 FY19/2: 16,556,200 (iii) Average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) during the period FY20/2: 485,698,401 FY19/2: 493,714,169 Segment Information Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition. Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete. Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its recently announced Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo has changed the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company. Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land. Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts. Earnings Outlook The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically reducing hotel demand and putting pressure on tenants' businesses across-the-board. The uncertainties surrounding the pandemic's potential impact also create difficulties in forecasting FY21/2 earnings. Ichigo is thus forecasting its FY21/2 earnings as a range, taking a conservative view on the bottom of the range. Ichigo is forecasting FY21/2 Operating Profit of JPY 6.2 billion to JPY 12.9 billion, Recurring Profit of JPY 3.4 billion to JPY 10.4 billion, Net Income of JPY 2.0 billion to JPY 8.0 billion, and EPS of JPY 4.15 to JPY 16.60. Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast. In addition, Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because we believe the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value. 3 Dividend Policy and FY20/2 & FY21/2 Dividend Ichigo has a progressive dividend policy to provide a secure and stable dividend to its shareholders. Under this policy, the FY20/2 Dividend is JPY 7. As noted in "Earnings Outlook" above, the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic's potential impact create difficulties in forecasting FY21/2 earnings. Ichigo is thus forecasting its FY21/2 earnings as a range, and currently leaving the FY21/2 Dividend undetermined. The FY21/2 Dividend will be announced upon its determination. 4 Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY20/2) (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Feb 28, 2019) (Feb 29, 2020) Assets Current Assets Cash and deposits 50,225 41,067 Trade notes and accounts receivable 1,344 2,308 Operational loan investments 1,324 1,324 Operational securities investments 1,218 902 Real estate for sale 161,322 68,290 Other 2,156 3,721 Less: allowance for doubtful accounts -2 -6 Total Current Assets 217,590 117,608 Fixed Assets Property, Plant, and Equipment Buildings and structures 24,577 60,131 Depreciation -4,238 -5,080 Buildings and structures (net) 20,338 55,050 Solar power plant equipment 21,229 26,713 Depreciation -2,170 -3,287 Solar power plant equipment (net) 19,058 23,425 Land 49,924 122,114 Buildings under construction 956 2,432 Solar power plants under construction 3,656 2,058 Other 1,441 1,844 Depreciation -399 -727 Other (net) 1,042 1,116 Total Property, Plant, and Equipment 94,976 206,198 Intangible Assets Goodwill 1,346 1,090 Leasehold rights 316 687 Other 331 705 Total Intangible Assets 1,993 2,482 Investments and Other Assets Securities investments 2,455 4,321 Long-term loans receivable 10 510 Deferred tax assets 177 568 5 (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Feb 28, 2019) (Feb 29, 2020) Other 2,231 2,128 Less: allowance for doubtful accounts -91 -91 Total Investments and Other Assets 4,782 7,436 Total Fixed Assets 101,752 216,118 Total Assets 319,343 333,726 6 (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Feb 28, 2019) (Feb 29, 2020) Liabilities Current Liabilities Short-term loans Bonds (due within one year) Long-term loans (due within one year) Long-termnon-recourse loans (due within one year) Income taxes payable Accrued bonuses Other current liabilities Total Current Liabilities Long-Term Liabilities Bonds Long-term loans Long-termnon-recourse loans Deferred tax liabilities Long-term security deposits received Other long-term liabilities Total Long-Term Liabilities Total Liabilities Net Assets Shareholders' Equity Capital Capital reserve Retained earnings Treasury shares Total Shareholders' Equity Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Valuation gain (loss) on other securities Deferred gain (loss) on long-term interest rate hedges Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Stock Options Minority Interests Total Net Assets Total Liabilities and Net Assets 3,275 3,086 112 274 7,881 12,277 1,666 1,178 3,760 2,416 31 33 5,178 5,013 21,905 24,280 538 6,082 131,569 151,483 51,068 39,156 2,164 1,890 8,292 8,118 946 1,107 194,579 207,838 216,484 232,119 26,820 26,885 11,207 11,272 66,730 71,505 -5,988 -8,988 98,769 100,674 386 158 -408 -397 -239 -21 827 988 3,283 184 102,859 101,607 319,343 333,726 7 Consolidated Income Statement (FY20/2) (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Mar 1, 2018 to (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 28, 2019) Feb 29, 2020) Revenue 83,540 87,360 Cost of Goods Sold 51,413 52,851 Gross Profit 32,126 34,509 SG&A 5,847 6,787 Operating Profit 26,279 27,721 Non-Operating Income Interest income 3 8 Dividend income 68 78 Insurance income 25 35 Valuation gains on foreign currency 21 - Mark-to-market gains on long-term 5 - interest rate hedges Other 23 27 Total Non-Operating Income 147 150 Non-Operating Expenses Interest expense 2,328 2,293 Mark-to-market losses on long-term 491 336 interest rate hedges Debt financing-related fees 327 538 Other 203 307 Total Non-Operating Expenses 3,350 3,476 Recurring Profit 23,076 24,395 Extraordinary Gains Gains on sale of securities investments 2 11 Gains on sale of subsidiary shares - 169 Other - 35 Total Extraordinary Gains 2 215 Extraordinary Losses Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 27 Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale - 7,487 Covid-19 writedown of securities - 229 investments Covid-19 writedown of goodwill - 319 Total Extraordinary Losses - 8,065 Pre-Tax Net Income 23,079 16,545 8 (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Mar 1, 2018 to (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 28, 2019) Feb 29, 2020) Income Taxes - Current 7,091 7,990 Income Taxes - Deferred 241 584 - Total Income Taxes 7,333 7,406 Pre-Minority Interest Net Income 15,746 9,139 Net Income Attributable to Minority 373 938 Interests Net Income 15,373 8,201 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (FY20/2) (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Mar 1, 2018 to (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 28, 2019) Feb 29, 2020) Pre-Minority Interest Net Income 15,746 9,139 Other Comprehensive Income Valuation gains (losses) on other securities Deferred gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges Total Other Comprehensive Income Comprehensive Income Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests -156-228 -3510 -192-217 15,5548,921 15,1807,983 373938 9 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (FY20/2 - Current Period) (JPY million) Shareholders' Equity Capital Retained Treasury Total Capital Shareholders' Reserve Earnings Shares Equity Balance as of March 1, 2019 26,820 11,207 66,730 -5,988 98,769 Changes in the Current Period Share Issuance1 64 64 129 Dividend Payment -3,419 -3,419 Net Income 8,201 8,201 Change in Consolidated - -7 -7 Subsidiaries Change due to Transactions - with Non-Controlling Shareholders Share Buyback -2,999 -2,999 Sale of Treasury Shares1 - Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes 64 64 4,774 -2,999 1,904 Balance as of February 29, 2020 26,885 11,272 71,505 -8,988 100,674 Other Comprehensive Income Valuation Deferred Total Other Stock Minority Total Net Gain (Loss) Gain (Loss) Compre- on Other on Long- hensive Options Interests Assets Term Interest Securities Rate Hedges Income Balance as of 386 408 21 827 3,283 102,859 March 1, 2019 - - Changes in the Current Period Share Issuance1 129 Dividend Payment 3,419 Net Income 8,201 - Change in Consolidated 7 Subsidiaries - Change due to Transactions with Non-Controlling - Shareholders Share Buyback 2,999 Sale of Treasury Shares1 - - Changes in Items other than 228 10 217 160 3,098 3,156 Shareholders' Equity -228 -217 -3,098 -1,251 Total Changes 10 160 2020 - - - - Balance as of February 29, 158 397 239 988 184 101,607 - - Shares sold to Ichigo employees upon exercise of employee stock options. 10 (FY19/2 - Previous Period) (JPY million) Shareholders' Equity Capital Retained Treasury Total Capital Shareholders' Reserve Earnings Shares Equity Balance as of March 1, 2018 26,723 11,113 54,324 -2,995 89,165 Changes in the Current Period Share Issuance1 97 97 194 Dividend Payment -2,974 -2,974 Net Income 15,373 15,373 Change in Consolidated 7 7 Subsidiaries Change due to Transactions 1 1 with Non-Controlling Shareholders Share Buyback -2,999 -2,999 Sale of Treasury Shares1 -5 6 1 Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes 97 93 12,406 -2,993 9,604 Balance as of February 28, 2019 26,820 11,207 66,730 -5,988 98,769 Other Comprehensive Income Valuation Deferred Total Other Gain (Loss) Stock Minority Total Net Gain (Loss) on Long- Compre- Options Interests Assets on Other Term hensive Securities Interest Rate Income Hedges Balance as of 543 -372 171 666 2,722 92,725 March 1, 2018 Changes in the Current Period Share Issuance1 194 Dividend Payment -2,974 Net Income 15,373 Change in Consolidated 7 Subsidiaries Change due to Transactions 1 with Non-Controlling Shareholders Share Buyback -2,999 Sale of Treasury Shares1 1 Changes in Items other than -156 -35 -192 160 561 529 Shareholders' Equity Total Changes -156 -35 -192 160 561 10,133 Balance as of February 28, 386 -408 -21 827 3,283 102,859 2019 Shares sold to Ichigo employees upon exercise of employee stock options. 11 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (FY20/2) (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Mar 1, 2018 to (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 28, 2019) Feb 29, 2020) Cash Flows from Operations: Pre-Tax Net Income Depreciation Share-based compensation expenses Amortization of goodwill Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts Interest and dividend income Interest expense Losses (gains) on sales of subsidiary shares Losses (gains) on sale of securities investments Covid-19 writedown of goodwill Covid-19 writedown of operational securities investments Decrease (increase) in trading notes and receivables Decrease (increase) in operational securities investments Decrease (increase) in real estate for sale Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale Decrease (increase) in advances paid Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable Increase (decrease) in accounts payable Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses Increase (decrease) in advances received Increase (decrease) in deposits received Increase (decrease) in security deposits received Other 23,079 16,545 1,696 2,630 213 194 254 174 -3 2 -26 4 71 86 - - 2,328 2,293 - 169 2 - 11 -- - 319 - 229 - 247 903 - 3,509 11,682 3,163 - 17,447 - - 7,487 333 16 -350 290 -399 - 29 1,064 844 - - 332 -201 25 36 269 - 285 - 219 -413 264 169 - 954 1,321 Sub-Total 28,420 23,304 Interest and dividend income received 71 86 Interest expense paid 2,118 2,068 Income taxes paid -4,645 -9,430 Income taxes refunded - 35 - - Net Cash from (Used for) Operations 21,762 11,892 12 (JPY million) FY19/2 FY20/2 (Mar 1, 2018 to (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 28, 2019) Feb 29, 2020) Cash Flows from Investments: Payments into time deposits -118 -113 Redemptions of time deposits 1,060 2,063 Proceeds from cancellation of time deposits - 2,970 Payments for securities investments -539 -2,361 Proceeds from sale of securities investments 32 111 Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment -15,440 -11,244 Acquisition of intangible assets -425 -562 Payments of SPC capital contributions -6 -2 Redemptions of SPC capital contributions 32 - Payments of security deposits -16 -34 Redemptions of security deposits - - Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary - -187 Payments of loans receivable - -910 Other -181 8 Net Cash from (Used for) Investments -15,602 -10,263 Cash Flows from Financing: Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans 2,232 426 Proceeds from bond issuance 129 5,828 Repayment of maturing bond principal -112 -193 Proceeds from long-term loans 43,062 49,957 Repayment of long-term loans -20,352 -26,475 Proceeds from long-termnon-recourse loans 3,500 5,300 Repayment of long-termnon-recourse loans -18,473 -17,701 Proceeds from employee exercise of stock options 143 95 Share buyback -2,999 -2,999 Proceeds from minority interests 90 - Payments to minority interests - -1,276 Sale of subsidiary shares resulting in no change of 100 - consolidation scope Dividends paid -2,972 -3,416 Dividends paid to minority interests - -8 Net Cash from (Used for) Financing 4,346 9,537 Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash - - Equivalents Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 10,507 11,167 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 39,365 45,029 Cash and Cash Equivalents Resulting from -4,843 -15,369 Exclusion from Consolidation Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 45,029 40,826 13 Notes to Consolidated Balance Sheet 1. Reclassification of Real Estate for Sale Ichigo has reclassified to Fixed Assets the following Real Estate for Sale assets that are not expected to be sold in the short-term. Real Estate for Sale assets for which sales activities are underway or sale plans are in place remain as Real Estate for Sale assets. (JPY million) FY20/2 (Feb 29, 2020) Buildings and structures 33,136 Land 70,112 Buildings under construction 1,304 Other 94 Leasehold rights 284 Total 104,931 2. Reclassification of Fixed Assets Ichigo has reclassified to Real Estate for Sale the following Fixed Assets that are expected to be sold in the short-term, including some assets acquired as Fixed Assets during FY20/2. (JPY million) FY20/2 (Feb 29, 2020) Buildings and structures 905 Depreciation -222 Buildings and structures (net) 682 Other 11 Depreciation -7 Other (net) 3 Land 1,222 Leasehold rights 32 Total 1,941 14 Notes to Consolidated Income Statement 1. Covid-19 Writedown of Real Estate for Sale FY20/2 (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo has done a holistic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and is writing down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are being significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus expects to record a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale. 2. Writedown of Goodwill FY20/2 (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) Ichigo did a writedown of the below asset in FY 20/2. (1) Asset and Writedown Amount Asset Type Location Impairment Loss Other Goodwill Chuo-ku, Fukuoka JPY 210 million (2) Writedown Rationale Ichigo impairs the values of assets to their respective recoverable amount based on the current business environment. An equivalent amount has been recorded as a loss under Extraordinary Losses. Note that Ichigo calculates the recoverable amount based on value-in-use. For assets that are not expected to generate future cash flows, the recoverable amount is set to zero. 15 Revenue, P&L, and Assets by Segment (Current FY20/2) (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020) (JPY million) Segment Amount Asset Sustainable Clean Adjustment 2 Recorded in Management Real Estate Energy Total Financial (AM) (SRE) (CE) Statements Revenue Revenue from 3,048 80,516 3,796 87,360 - 87,360 External Customers -902 Inter-Segment Activities or 901 1 - 902 - Reclassifications Total 3,949 80,517 3,796 88,263 - 902 87,360 Segment P&L1 2,526 23,971 1,272 27,771 49 27,721 Segment P&L - Details1 Stock Earnings (Rental Income, 1,731 9,484 1,272 12,487 - - Base AM Fees, FIT Solar Power Earnings, etc.) Flow Earnings (Profits on Sustainable Real Estate Sales, 795 14,487 - 15,283 - - Profits on Solar Power Plant Sales, Spot AM Fees, etc.) Segment Assets 2,519 273,455 31,627 307,602 26,124 333,726 Other Depreciation - 1,479 1,120 2,599 31 2,630 Impairment Loss - 319 - 319 - 319 Increase in Property, Plant, - 7,716 4,272 11,988 45 12,034 and Equipment and Intangible Assets Segment P&L is on an Operating Profit basis. For FY20/2, company-wide business expansion and new business entry costs have increased year-on-year and thus their allocation to the Segments has reduced Stock and Flow Earnings in each Segment. The Adjustment to Segment P&L (-JPY 49 million) reflects transaction eliminations and corporate expenses that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Segment Assets (JPY 26,124 million) reflects corporate assets, such as cash and deposits, that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Depreciation (JPY 31 million) reflects depreciation of corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to 16 Increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets (JPY 45 million) reflects corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. 17 Revenue, P&L, and Assets by Segment (Previous FY19/2) (Mar 1, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019) (JPY million) Segment Amount Asset Sustainable Clean Adjustment 2 Recorded in Management Real Estate Energy Total Financial (AM) (SRE) (CE) Statements Revenue Revenue from 2,440 77,450 3,648 83,540 - 83,540 External Customers - Inter-Segment 1,017 1 - 1,019 1,019 - Activities or Reclassifications Total 3,458 77,452 3,648 84,559 - 1,019 83,540 Segment P&L1 2,195 22,669 1,364 26,229 50 26,279 Segment P&L Details1 Stock Earnings (Rental Income, 1,791 10,315 1,364 13,471 - - Base AM Fees, FIT Solar Power Earnings, etc.) Flow Earnings (Profits on Sustainable Real Estate Sales, 403 12,354 - 12,758 - - Profits on Solar Power Plant Sales, Spot AM Fees, etc.) Segment Assets 1,849 258,947 28,620 289,417 29,925 319,343 Other Depreciation - 619 1,052 1,672 24 1,696 Increase in Property, Plant, - 11,917 3,958 15,876 112 15,764 and Equipment and Intangible - Assets Segment P&L is on an Operating Profit basis. The Adjustment to Segment P&L (JPY 50 million) reflects transaction eliminations and corporate expenses that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Segment Assets (JPY 29,925 million) reflects corporate assets, such as cash and deposits, that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Depreciation (JPY 24 million) reflects depreciation of corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets (-JPY 112 million) reflects corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. 18 Goodwill and Amortization by Segment (Current FY20/2) (Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020) Goodwill (JPY million) Segment Amount Asset Sustainable Adjustment Recorded in Clean Energy Total Consolidated Management Real Estate Financial Statements Amortization 70 88 15 174 - 174 during the period Outstanding 771 115 203 1,090 - 1,090 balance as of period-end Goodwill and Amortization by Segment (Previous FY19/2) (Mar 1, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019) Goodwill (JPY million) Segment Amount Asset Sustainable Adjustment Recorded in Clean Energy Total Consolidated Management Real Estate Financial Statements Amortization 70 168 15 254 - 254 during the period Outstanding 841 285 218 1,346 - 1,346 balance as of period-end 19 Per Share Information (JPY) FY19/2 FY20/2 (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019) (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) Net Assets per Share 202.14 Net Assets per Share 208.49 Net Income per Share 31.14 Net Income per Share 16.89 Diluted Net Income per Share 31.12 Diluted Net Income per Share 16.88 Calculation of net income per share and diluted net income per share is as follows: FY19/2 FY20/2 (March 1, 2018 to (March 1, 2019 to February 28, 2019) February 29, 2020) Net Income per Share Net Income Attributable to 15,373 8,201 Shareholders (JPY million) Amount Not Attributable to - - Common Shareholders Net Income Attributable to Shareholders in Regards to 15,373 8,201 Common Shares (JPY million) Average Number of Shares 493,714,169 485,698,401 Outstanding Increase in Shares Outstanding 333 107 during Period (thousand) (of which are related to exercise of employee stock options) (333) (107) (thousand) Jan 13, 2016 Employee Jan 13, 2016 Employee Stock Options Outstanding: Stock Options Outstanding: 1,330,700 shares 1,240,200 shares Jan 13, 2017 Employee Jan 13, 2017 Employee Stock Options Outstanding: Stock Options Outstanding: Details of Potentially Dilutive Shares 1,854,400 shares 1,743,700 shares Outstanding Jan 12, 2018 Employee Jan 12, 2018 Employee Stock Options Outstanding: Stock Options Outstanding: 1,765,600 shares 1,692,800 shares Jan 11, 2019 Employee Jan 11, 2019 Employee Stock Options Outstanding: Stock Options Outstanding: 1,800,000 shares 1,781,600 shares 20 Attachments Original document

