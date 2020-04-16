Ichigo : FY20/2 Earnings

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
FY20/2 Earnings
April 16, 2020
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
Annual Shareholders Meeting: May 24, 2020 (expected)
Submission of the Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): May 25, 2020 (expected)
Dividend Payment: May 25, 2020 (expected)
Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes
Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. FY20/2 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Recurring Profit
Net Income
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
FY20/2
87,360
+4.6%
27,721
+5.5%
24,395
+5.7%
8,201
-46.7%
FY19/2
83,540
+44.4%
26,279
+19.9%
23,076
+20.3%
15,373
+9.7%
Note: Comprehensive Income FY20/2: JPY 8,921 million (-42.6% YOY)
FY19/2: JPY 15,554 million (+6.9% YOY)
Net Income
Net Income
Return on
Return on
Operating
per Share
per Share
Assets
Profit Margin
Equity
(Basic, JPY)
(Diluted, JPY)
(Recurring Profit)
FY20/2
16.89
-45.8%
16.88
-45.7%
8.2%
7.5%
31.7%
FY19/2
31.14
+10.7%
31.12
+10.7%
16.3%
7.5%
31.5%
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholder
Net Assets per
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
Equity Ratio
Share (JPY)
FY20/2
333,726
101,607
30.1%
208.49
FY19/2
319,343
102,859
30.9%
202.14
Note: Shareholders' Equity FY20/2: JPY 100,434 million
FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents
Operations
Investments
Financing
at Period-End
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
FY20/2
11,892
-10,263
9,537
40,826
FY19/2
21,762
-15,602
4,346
45,029
Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net change in Real Estate
and Power Plants for Sale)
FY20/2: JPY 29,492 million
FY19/2: JPY 25,522 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Total
Dividend on
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Dividend
Payout Ratio
Equity
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(JPY million)
(DOE)
FY19/2
-
-
-
7
7
3,419
22.5%
3.7%
FY20/2
-
-
-
7
7
3,372
41.5%
3.4%
FY21/2
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Forecast)
Note: The FY21/2 dividend is currently undetermined. For details, please see "Dividend Policy and FY20/2 & FY21/2 Dividend" on page 4.
3. FY21/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
Operating Profit
Recurring Profit
Net Income
Net Income per Share
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY)
FY21/2
6,200~ -53.5%~
3,400~ -57.4%~
2,000~
-2.5%~
4.15~
-1.7%~
12,900
-77.6%
10,400
-86.1%
8,000
-75.6%
16.60
-75.4%
Note: Given Covid-19 uncertainty, Ichigo is reporting its FY21/2 earnings forecast as a range. For details, please see "Earnings Outlook" on page 3.
4. Other
(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries
(material changes in scope of consolidation):
Yes
New subsidiaries:
None
Subsidiary removed from consolidation:
YK PIT PARTNERS Tokumei Kumiai
Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements
(i)
Changes in accounting standards/principles:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting principles other than the above:
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:
None
Number of outstanding common shares
Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at period-end
FY20/2: 505,368,918
FY19/2: 505,066,430
(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end
FY20/2: 23,637,400
FY19/2: 16,556,200
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) during the period
FY20/2: 485,698,401
FY19/2: 493,714,169
Segment Information
Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.
Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.
Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its recently announced Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo has changed the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.
Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.
Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts
Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.
Earnings Outlook
The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically reducing hotel demand and putting pressure on tenants' businesses across-the-board. The uncertainties surrounding the pandemic's potential impact also create difficulties in forecasting FY21/2 earnings. Ichigo is thus forecasting its FY21/2 earnings as a range, taking a conservative view on the bottom of the range.
Ichigo is forecasting FY21/2 Operating Profit of JPY 6.2 billion to JPY 12.9 billion, Recurring Profit of JPY 3.4 billion to JPY 10.4 billion, Net Income of JPY 2.0 billion to JPY 8.0 billion, and EPS of JPY 4.15 to JPY 16.60.
Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast.
In addition, Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because we believe the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value.
Dividend Policy and FY20/2 & FY21/2 Dividend
Ichigo has a progressive dividend policy to provide a secure and stable dividend to its shareholders. Under this policy, the FY20/2 Dividend is JPY 7.
As noted in "Earnings Outlook" above, the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic's potential impact create difficulties in forecasting FY21/2 earnings. Ichigo is thus forecasting its FY21/2 earnings as a range, and currently leaving the FY21/2 Dividend undetermined. The FY21/2 Dividend will be announced upon its determination.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY20/2)
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Feb 28, 2019)
(Feb 29, 2020)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and deposits
50,225
41,067
Trade notes and accounts receivable
1,344
2,308
Operational loan investments
1,324
1,324
Operational securities investments
1,218
902
Real estate for sale
161,322
68,290
Other
2,156
3,721
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
-2
-6
Total Current Assets
217,590
117,608
Fixed Assets
Property, Plant, and Equipment
Buildings and structures
24,577
60,131
Depreciation
-4,238
-5,080
Buildings and structures (net)
20,338
55,050
Solar power plant equipment
21,229
26,713
Depreciation
-2,170
-3,287
Solar power plant equipment (net)
19,058
23,425
Land
49,924
122,114
Buildings under construction
956
2,432
Solar power plants under construction
3,656
2,058
Other
1,441
1,844
Depreciation
-399
-727
Other (net)
1,042
1,116
Total Property, Plant, and Equipment
94,976
206,198
Intangible Assets
Goodwill
1,346
1,090
Leasehold rights
316
687
Other
331
705
Total Intangible Assets
1,993
2,482
Investments and Other Assets
Securities investments
2,455
4,321
Long-term loans receivable
10
510
Deferred tax assets
177
568
5
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Feb 28, 2019)
(Feb 29, 2020)
Other
2,231
2,128
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
-91
-91
Total Investments and Other Assets
4,782
7,436
Total Fixed Assets
101,752
216,118
Total Assets
319,343
333,726
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Feb 28, 2019)
(Feb 29, 2020)
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Short-term loans
Bonds (due within one year)
Long-term loans (due within one year) Long-termnon-recourse loans (due within one year)
Income taxes payable
Accrued bonuses
Other current liabilities
Total Current Liabilities
Long-Term Liabilities
Bonds
Long-term loans
Long-termnon-recourse loans Deferred tax liabilities Long-term security deposits received Other long-term liabilities
Total Long-Term Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Capital
Capital reserve
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total Shareholders' Equity
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income
Valuation gain (loss) on other securities Deferred gain (loss) on long-term interest rate hedges
Total Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income
Stock Options
Minority Interests
Total Net Assets
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
3,275
3,086
112
274
7,881
12,277
1,666
1,178
3,760
2,416
31
33
5,178
5,013
21,905
24,280
538
6,082
131,569
151,483
51,068
39,156
2,164
1,890
8,292
8,118
946
1,107
194,579
207,838
216,484
232,119
26,820
26,885
11,207
11,272
66,730
71,505
-5,988
-8,988
98,769
100,674
386
158
-408
-397
-239
-21
827
988
3,283
184
102,859
101,607
319,343
333,726
Consolidated Income Statement (FY20/2)
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Mar 1, 2018 to
(Mar 1, 2019 to
Feb 28, 2019)
Feb 29, 2020)
Revenue
83,540
87,360
Cost of Goods Sold
51,413
52,851
Gross Profit
32,126
34,509
SG&A
5,847
6,787
Operating Profit
26,279
27,721
Non-Operating Income
Interest income
3
8
Dividend income
68
78
Insurance income
25
35
Valuation gains on foreign currency
21
-
Mark-to-market gains on long-term
5
-
interest rate hedges
Other
23
27
Total Non-Operating Income
147
150
Non-Operating Expenses
Interest expense
2,328
2,293
Mark-to-market losses on long-term
491
336
interest rate hedges
Debt financing-related fees
327
538
Other
203
307
Total Non-Operating Expenses
3,350
3,476
Recurring Profit
23,076
24,395
Extraordinary Gains
Gains on sale of securities investments
2
11
Gains on sale of subsidiary shares
-
169
Other
-
35
Total Extraordinary Gains
2
215
Extraordinary Losses
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
27
Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale
-
7,487
Covid-19 writedown of securities
-
229
investments
Covid-19 writedown of goodwill
-
319
Total Extraordinary Losses
-
8,065
Pre-Tax Net Income
23,079
16,545
8
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Mar 1, 2018 to
(Mar 1, 2019 to
Feb 28, 2019)
Feb 29, 2020)
Income Taxes - Current
7,091
7,990
Income Taxes - Deferred
241
584
-
Total Income Taxes
7,333
7,406
Pre-Minority Interest Net Income
15,746
9,139
Net Income Attributable to Minority
373
938
Interests
Net Income
15,373
8,201
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (FY20/2)
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Mar 1, 2018 to
(Mar 1, 2019 to
Feb 28, 2019)
Feb 29, 2020)
Pre-Minority Interest Net Income
15,746
9,139
Other Comprehensive Income
Valuation gains (losses) on other securities Deferred gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges
Total Other Comprehensive Income
Comprehensive Income Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests
-156-228
-3510
-192-217
15,5548,921
15,1807,983
373938
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(FY20/2 - Current Period)
(JPY million)
Shareholders' Equity
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Total
Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Shares
Equity
Balance as of March 1, 2019
26,820
11,207
66,730
-5,988
98,769
Changes in the Current Period
Share Issuance1
64
64
129
Dividend Payment
-3,419
-3,419
Net Income
8,201
8,201
Change in Consolidated
-
-7
-7
Subsidiaries
Change due to Transactions
-
with Non-Controlling
Shareholders
Share Buyback
-2,999
-2,999
Sale of Treasury Shares1
-
Changes in Items other than
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
64
64
4,774
-2,999
1,904
Balance as of February 29, 2020
26,885
11,272
71,505
-8,988
100,674
Other Comprehensive Income
Valuation
Deferred
Total Other
Stock
Minority
Total Net
Gain (Loss)
Gain (Loss)
Compre-
on Other
on Long-
hensive
Options
Interests
Assets
Term Interest
Securities
Rate Hedges
Income
Balance as of
386
408
21
827
3,283
102,859
March 1, 2019
-
-
Changes in the Current
Period
Share Issuance1
129
Dividend Payment
3,419
Net Income
8,201
-
Change in Consolidated
7
Subsidiaries
-
Change due to Transactions
with Non-Controlling
-
Shareholders
Share Buyback
2,999
Sale of Treasury Shares1
-
-
Changes in Items other than
228
10
217
160
3,098
3,156
Shareholders' Equity
-228
-217
-3,098
-1,251
Total Changes
10
160
2020
-
-
-
-
Balance as of February 29,
158
397
239
988
184
101,607
-
-
Shares sold to Ichigo employees upon exercise of employee stock options.
(FY19/2 - Previous Period)
(JPY million)
Shareholders' Equity
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Total
Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Shares
Equity
Balance as of March 1, 2018
26,723
11,113
54,324
-2,995
89,165
Changes in the Current Period
Share Issuance1
97
97
194
Dividend Payment
-2,974
-2,974
Net Income
15,373
15,373
Change in Consolidated
7
7
Subsidiaries
Change due to Transactions
1
1
with Non-Controlling
Shareholders
Share Buyback
-2,999
-2,999
Sale of Treasury Shares1
-5
6
1
Changes in Items other than
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
97
93
12,406
-2,993
9,604
Balance as of February 28, 2019
26,820
11,207
66,730
-5,988
98,769
Other Comprehensive Income
Valuation
Deferred
Total Other
Gain (Loss)
Stock
Minority
Total Net
Gain (Loss)
on Long-
Compre-
Options
Interests
Assets
on Other
Term
hensive
Securities
Interest Rate
Income
Hedges
Balance as of
543
-372
171
666
2,722
92,725
March 1, 2018
Changes in the Current
Period
Share Issuance1
194
Dividend Payment
-2,974
Net Income
15,373
Change in Consolidated
7
Subsidiaries
Change due to Transactions
1
with Non-Controlling
Shareholders
Share Buyback
-2,999
Sale of Treasury Shares1
1
Changes in Items other than
-156
-35
-192
160
561
529
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
-156
-35
-192
160
561
10,133
Balance as of February 28,
386
-408
-21
827
3,283
102,859
2019
Shares sold to Ichigo employees upon exercise of employee stock options.
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (FY20/2)
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Mar 1, 2018 to
(Mar 1, 2019 to
Feb 28, 2019)
Feb 29, 2020)
Cash Flows from Operations:
Pre-Tax Net Income
Depreciation
Share-based compensation expenses
Amortization of goodwill
Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
Interest and dividend income
Interest expense
Losses (gains) on sales of subsidiary shares
Losses (gains) on sale of securities investments
Covid-19 writedown of goodwill
Covid-19 writedown of operational securities investments
Decrease (increase) in trading notes and receivables Decrease (increase) in operational securities investments
Decrease (increase) in real estate for sale
Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale
Decrease (increase) in advances paid
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
Increase (decrease) in advances received
Increase (decrease) in deposits received
Increase (decrease) in security deposits received
Other
23,079
16,545
1,696
2,630
213
194
254
174
-3
2
-26
4
71
86
-
-
2,328
2,293
-
169
2
- 11
--
-
319
-
229
-
247
903
-
3,509
11,682
3,163
-
17,447
-
-
7,487
333
16
-350
290
-399
- 29
1,064
844
-
-
332
-201
25
36
269
-
285
-
219
-413
264
169
-
954
1,321
Sub-Total
28,420
23,304
Interest and dividend income received
71
86
Interest expense paid
2,118
2,068
Income taxes paid
-4,645
-9,430
Income taxes refunded
-
35
-
-
Net Cash from (Used for) Operations
21,762
11,892
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Mar 1, 2018 to
(Mar 1, 2019 to
Feb 28, 2019)
Feb 29, 2020)
Cash Flows from Investments:
Payments into time deposits
-118
-113
Redemptions of time deposits
1,060
2,063
Proceeds from cancellation of time deposits
-
2,970
Payments for securities investments
-539
-2,361
Proceeds from sale of securities investments
32
111
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
-15,440
-11,244
Acquisition of intangible assets
-425
-562
Payments of SPC capital contributions
-6
-2
Redemptions of SPC capital contributions
32
-
Payments of security deposits
-16
-34
Redemptions of security deposits
-
-
Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary
-
-187
Payments of loans receivable
-
-910
Other
-181
8
Net Cash from (Used for) Investments
-15,602
-10,263
Cash Flows from Financing:
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans
2,232
426
Proceeds from bond issuance
129
5,828
Repayment of maturing bond principal
-112
-193
Proceeds from long-term loans
43,062
49,957
Repayment of long-term loans
-20,352
-26,475
Proceeds from long-termnon-recourse loans
3,500
5,300
Repayment of long-termnon-recourse loans
-18,473
-17,701
Proceeds from employee exercise of stock options
143
95
Share buyback
-2,999
-2,999
Proceeds from minority interests
90
-
Payments to minority interests
-
-1,276
Sale of subsidiary shares resulting in no change of
100
-
consolidation scope
Dividends paid
-2,972
-3,416
Dividends paid to minority interests
-
-8
Net Cash from (Used for) Financing
4,346
9,537
Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash
-
-
Equivalents
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
10,507
11,167
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
39,365
45,029
Cash and Cash Equivalents Resulting from
-4,843
-15,369
Exclusion from Consolidation
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
45,029
40,826
Notes to Consolidated Balance Sheet
1. Reclassification of Real Estate for Sale
Ichigo has reclassified to Fixed Assets the following Real Estate for Sale assets that are not expected to be sold in the short-term. Real Estate for Sale assets for which sales activities are underway or sale plans are in place remain as Real Estate for Sale assets.
(JPY million)
FY20/2
(Feb 29, 2020)
Buildings and structures
33,136
Land
70,112
Buildings under construction
1,304
Other
94
Leasehold rights
284
Total
104,931
2. Reclassification of Fixed Assets
Ichigo has reclassified to Real Estate for Sale the following Fixed Assets that are expected to be sold in the short-term, including some assets acquired as Fixed Assets during FY20/2.
(JPY million)
FY20/2
(Feb 29, 2020)
Buildings and structures
905
Depreciation
-222
Buildings and structures (net)
682
Other
11
Depreciation
-7
Other (net)
3
Land
1,222
Leasehold rights
32
Total
1,941
Notes to Consolidated Income Statement
1. Covid-19 Writedown of Real Estate for Sale FY20/2 (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo has done a holistic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and is writing down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are being significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus expects to record a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale.
2. Writedown of Goodwill
FY20/2 (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) Ichigo did a writedown of the below asset in FY 20/2.
(1) Asset and Writedown Amount
Asset
Type
Location
Impairment Loss
Other
Goodwill
Chuo-ku, Fukuoka
JPY 210 million
(2) Writedown Rationale
Ichigo impairs the values of assets to their respective recoverable amount based on the current business environment. An equivalent amount has been recorded as a loss under Extraordinary Losses.
Note that Ichigo calculates the recoverable amount based on value-in-use. For assets that are not expected to generate future cash flows, the recoverable amount is set to zero.
Revenue, P&L, and Assets by Segment (Current FY20/2)
(Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Segment
Amount
Asset
Sustainable
Clean
Adjustment
2
Recorded in
Management
Real Estate
Energy
Total
Financial
(AM)
(SRE)
(CE)
Statements
Revenue
Revenue from
3,048
80,516
3,796
87,360
-
87,360
External
Customers
-902
Inter-Segment
Activities or
901
1
-
902
-
Reclassifications
Total
3,949
80,517
3,796
88,263
-
902
87,360
Segment P&L1
2,526
23,971
1,272
27,771
49
27,721
Segment P&L
-
Details1
Stock Earnings
(Rental Income,
1,731
9,484
1,272
12,487
-
-
Base AM Fees,
FIT Solar Power
Earnings, etc.)
Flow Earnings
(Profits on
Sustainable Real
Estate Sales,
795
14,487
-
15,283
-
-
Profits on Solar
Power Plant
Sales, Spot AM
Fees, etc.)
Segment Assets
2,519
273,455
31,627
307,602
26,124
333,726
Other
Depreciation
-
1,479
1,120
2,599
31
2,630
Impairment Loss
-
319
-
319
-
319
Increase in
Property, Plant,
-
7,716
4,272
11,988
45
12,034
and Equipment
and Intangible
Assets
Segment P&L is on an Operating Profit basis. For FY20/2, company-wide business expansion and new business entry costs have increased year-on-year and thus their allocation to the Segments has reduced Stock and Flow Earnings in each Segment.
The Adjustment to Segment P&L (-JPY 49 million) reflects transaction eliminations and corporate expenses that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Segment Assets (JPY 26,124 million) reflects corporate assets, such as cash and deposits, that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Depreciation (JPY 31 million) reflects depreciation of corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to
Increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets (JPY 45 million) reflects corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments.
Revenue, P&L, and Assets by Segment (Previous FY19/2)
(Mar 1, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019)
(JPY million)
Segment
Amount
Asset
Sustainable
Clean
Adjustment
2
Recorded in
Management
Real Estate
Energy
Total
Financial
(AM)
(SRE)
(CE)
Statements
Revenue
Revenue from
2,440
77,450
3,648
83,540
-
83,540
External
Customers
-
Inter-Segment
1,017
1
-
1,019
1,019
-
Activities or
Reclassifications
Total
3,458
77,452
3,648
84,559
-
1,019
83,540
Segment P&L1
2,195
22,669
1,364
26,229
50
26,279
Segment P&L
Details1
Stock Earnings
(Rental Income,
1,791
10,315
1,364
13,471
-
-
Base AM Fees,
FIT Solar Power
Earnings, etc.)
Flow Earnings
(Profits on
Sustainable Real
Estate Sales,
403
12,354
-
12,758
-
-
Profits on Solar
Power Plant
Sales, Spot AM
Fees, etc.)
Segment Assets
1,849
258,947
28,620
289,417
29,925
319,343
Other
Depreciation
-
619
1,052
1,672
24
1,696
Increase in
Property, Plant,
-
11,917
3,958
15,876
112
15,764
and Equipment
and Intangible
-
Assets
Segment P&L is on an Operating Profit basis.
The Adjustment to Segment P&L (JPY 50 million) reflects transaction eliminations and corporate expenses that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Segment Assets (JPY 29,925 million) reflects corporate assets, such as cash and deposits, that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Depreciation (JPY 24 million) reflects depreciation of corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets (-JPY 112 million) reflects corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments.
Goodwill and Amortization by Segment (Current FY20/2)
(Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020)
Goodwill
(JPY million)
Segment
Amount
Asset
Sustainable
Adjustment
Recorded in
Clean Energy
Total
Consolidated
Management
Real Estate
Financial
Statements
Amortization
70
88
15
174
-
174
during the period
Outstanding
771
115
203
1,090
-
1,090
balance as of
period-end
Goodwill and Amortization by Segment (Previous FY19/2)
(Mar 1, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019)
Goodwill
(JPY million)
Segment
Amount
Asset
Sustainable
Adjustment
Recorded in
Clean Energy
Total
Consolidated
Management
Real Estate
Financial
Statements
Amortization
70
168
15
254
-
254
during the period
Outstanding
841
285
218
1,346
-
1,346
balance as of
period-end
Per Share Information
(JPY)
FY19/2
FY20/2
(March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)
(March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
Net Assets per Share
202.14
Net Assets per Share
208.49
Net Income per Share
31.14
Net Income per Share
16.89
Diluted Net Income per Share
31.12
Diluted Net Income per Share
16.88
Calculation of net income per share and diluted net income per share is as follows: