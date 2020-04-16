Ichigo : FY20/2 Earnings

Log in
04/16/2020 | 02:36am EDT

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

FY20/2 Earnings

April 16, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative:

Takuma Hasegawa, President

Inquiries:

Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Annual Shareholders Meeting: May 24, 2020 (expected)

Submission of the Financial Report (Yuka Shoken Hokokusho): May 25, 2020 (expected)

Dividend Payment: May 25, 2020 (expected)

Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes

Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. FY20/2 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Revenue

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

FY20/2

87,360

+4.6%

27,721

+5.5%

24,395

+5.7%

8,201

-46.7%

FY19/2

83,540

+44.4%

26,279

+19.9%

23,076

+20.3%

15,373

+9.7%

Note: Comprehensive Income FY20/2: JPY 8,921 million (-42.6% YOY)

FY19/2: JPY 15,554 million (+6.9% YOY)

Net Income

Net Income

Return on

Return on

Operating

per Share

per Share

Assets

Profit Margin

Equity

(Basic, JPY)

(Diluted, JPY)

(Recurring Profit)

FY20/2

16.89

-45.8%

16.88

-45.7%

8.2%

7.5%

31.7%

FY19/2

31.14

+10.7%

31.12

+10.7%

16.3%

7.5%

31.5%

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholder

Net Assets per

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Equity Ratio

Share (JPY)

FY20/2

333,726

101,607

30.1%

208.49

FY19/2

319,343

102,859

30.9%

202.14

Note: Shareholders' Equity FY20/2: JPY 100,434 million

FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million

1

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents

Operations

Investments

Financing

at Period-End

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

FY20/2

11,892

-10,263

9,537

40,826

FY19/2

21,762

-15,602

4,346

45,029

Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net change in Real Estate

and Power Plants for Sale)

FY20/2: JPY 29,492 million

FY19/2: JPY 25,522 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Total

Dividend on

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Dividend

Payout Ratio

Equity

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(JPY million)

(DOE)

FY19/2

-

-

-

7

7

3,419

22.5%

3.7%

FY20/2

-

-

-

7

7

3,372

41.5%

3.4%

FY21/2

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Forecast)

Note: The FY21/2 dividend is currently undetermined. For details, please see "Dividend Policy and FY20/2 & FY21/2 Dividend" on page 4.

3. FY21/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021)

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

Net Income per Share

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY)

FY21/2

6,200~ -53.5%~

3,400~ -57.4%~

2,000~

-2.5%~

4.15~

-1.7%~

12,900

-77.6%

10,400

-86.1%

8,000

-75.6%

16.60

-75.4%

Note: Given Covid-19 uncertainty, Ichigo is reporting its FY21/2 earnings forecast as a range. For details, please see "Earnings Outlook" on page 3.

4. Other

(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries

(material changes in scope of consolidation):

Yes

New subsidiaries:

None

Subsidiary removed from consolidation:

YK PIT PARTNERS Tokumei Kumiai

  1. Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements

(i)

Changes in accounting standards/principles:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting principles other than the above:

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:

None

2

  1. Number of outstanding common shares
    1. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares) at period-end

FY20/2: 505,368,918

FY19/2: 505,066,430

(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end

FY20/2: 23,637,400

FY19/2: 16,556,200

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares) during the period

FY20/2: 485,698,401

FY19/2: 493,714,169

Segment Information

Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.

Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its recently announced Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo has changed the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.

Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.

Earnings Outlook

The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically reducing hotel demand and putting pressure on tenants' businesses across-the-board. The uncertainties surrounding the pandemic's potential impact also create difficulties in forecasting FY21/2 earnings. Ichigo is thus forecasting its FY21/2 earnings as a range, taking a conservative view on the bottom of the range.

Ichigo is forecasting FY21/2 Operating Profit of JPY 6.2 billion to JPY 12.9 billion, Recurring Profit of JPY 3.4 billion to JPY 10.4 billion, Net Income of JPY 2.0 billion to JPY 8.0 billion, and EPS of JPY 4.15 to JPY 16.60.

Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast.

In addition, Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because we believe the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value.

3

Dividend Policy and FY20/2 & FY21/2 Dividend

Ichigo has a progressive dividend policy to provide a secure and stable dividend to its shareholders. Under this policy, the FY20/2 Dividend is JPY 7.

As noted in "Earnings Outlook" above, the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic's potential impact create difficulties in forecasting FY21/2 earnings. Ichigo is thus forecasting its FY21/2 earnings as a range, and currently leaving the FY21/2 Dividend undetermined. The FY21/2 Dividend will be announced upon its determination.

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY20/2)

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Feb 28, 2019)

(Feb 29, 2020)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and deposits

50,225

41,067

Trade notes and accounts receivable

1,344

2,308

Operational loan investments

1,324

1,324

Operational securities investments

1,218

902

Real estate for sale

161,322

68,290

Other

2,156

3,721

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

-2

-6

Total Current Assets

217,590

117,608

Fixed Assets

Property, Plant, and Equipment

Buildings and structures

24,577

60,131

Depreciation

-4,238

-5,080

Buildings and structures (net)

20,338

55,050

Solar power plant equipment

21,229

26,713

Depreciation

-2,170

-3,287

Solar power plant equipment (net)

19,058

23,425

Land

49,924

122,114

Buildings under construction

956

2,432

Solar power plants under construction

3,656

2,058

Other

1,441

1,844

Depreciation

-399

-727

Other (net)

1,042

1,116

Total Property, Plant, and Equipment

94,976

206,198

Intangible Assets

Goodwill

1,346

1,090

Leasehold rights

316

687

Other

331

705

Total Intangible Assets

1,993

2,482

Investments and Other Assets

Securities investments

2,455

4,321

Long-term loans receivable

10

510

Deferred tax assets

177

568

5

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Feb 28, 2019)

(Feb 29, 2020)

Other

2,231

2,128

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

-91

-91

Total Investments and Other Assets

4,782

7,436

Total Fixed Assets

101,752

216,118

Total Assets

319,343

333,726

6

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Feb 28, 2019)

(Feb 29, 2020)

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Short-term loans

Bonds (due within one year)

Long-term loans (due within one year) Long-termnon-recourse loans (due within one year)

Income taxes payable

Accrued bonuses

Other current liabilities

Total Current Liabilities

Long-Term Liabilities

Bonds

Long-term loans

Long-termnon-recourse loans Deferred tax liabilities Long-term security deposits received Other long-term liabilities

Total Long-Term Liabilities

Total Liabilities

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Capital

Capital reserve

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income

Valuation gain (loss) on other securities Deferred gain (loss) on long-term interest rate hedges

Total Accumulated Other

Comprehensive Income

Stock Options

Minority Interests

Total Net Assets

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

3,275

3,086

112

274

7,881

12,277

1,666

1,178

3,760

2,416

31

33

5,178

5,013

21,905

24,280

538

6,082

131,569

151,483

51,068

39,156

2,164

1,890

8,292

8,118

946

1,107

194,579

207,838

216,484

232,119

26,820

26,885

11,207

11,272

66,730

71,505

-5,988

-8,988

98,769

100,674

386

158

-408

-397

-239

-21

827

988

3,283

184

102,859

101,607

319,343

333,726

7

Consolidated Income Statement (FY20/2)

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Mar 1, 2018 to

(Mar 1, 2019 to

Feb 28, 2019)

Feb 29, 2020)

Revenue

83,540

87,360

Cost of Goods Sold

51,413

52,851

Gross Profit

32,126

34,509

SG&A

5,847

6,787

Operating Profit

26,279

27,721

Non-Operating Income

Interest income

3

8

Dividend income

68

78

Insurance income

25

35

Valuation gains on foreign currency

21

-

Mark-to-market gains on long-term

5

-

interest rate hedges

Other

23

27

Total Non-Operating Income

147

150

Non-Operating Expenses

Interest expense

2,328

2,293

Mark-to-market losses on long-term

491

336

interest rate hedges

Debt financing-related fees

327

538

Other

203

307

Total Non-Operating Expenses

3,350

3,476

Recurring Profit

23,076

24,395

Extraordinary Gains

Gains on sale of securities investments

2

11

Gains on sale of subsidiary shares

-

169

Other

-

35

Total Extraordinary Gains

2

215

Extraordinary Losses

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

27

Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale

-

7,487

Covid-19 writedown of securities

-

229

investments

Covid-19 writedown of goodwill

-

319

Total Extraordinary Losses

-

8,065

Pre-Tax Net Income

23,079

16,545

8

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Mar 1, 2018 to

(Mar 1, 2019 to

Feb 28, 2019)

Feb 29, 2020)

Income Taxes - Current

7,091

7,990

Income Taxes - Deferred

241

584

-

Total Income Taxes

7,333

7,406

Pre-Minority Interest Net Income

15,746

9,139

Net Income Attributable to Minority

373

938

Interests

Net Income

15,373

8,201

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (FY20/2)

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Mar 1, 2018 to

(Mar 1, 2019 to

Feb 28, 2019)

Feb 29, 2020)

Pre-Minority Interest Net Income

15,746

9,139

Other Comprehensive Income

Valuation gains (losses) on other securities Deferred gains (losses) on long-term interest rate hedges

Total Other Comprehensive Income

Comprehensive Income Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders Comprehensive income attributable to minority interests

-156-228

-3510

-192-217

15,5548,921

15,1807,983

373938

9

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(FY20/2 - Current Period)

(JPY million)

Shareholders' Equity

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

Capital

Shareholders'

Reserve

Earnings

Shares

Equity

Balance as of March 1, 2019

26,820

11,207

66,730

-5,988

98,769

Changes in the Current Period

Share Issuance1

64

64

129

Dividend Payment

-3,419

-3,419

Net Income

8,201

8,201

Change in Consolidated

-

-7

-7

Subsidiaries

Change due to Transactions

-

with Non-Controlling

Shareholders

Share Buyback

-2,999

-2,999

Sale of Treasury Shares1

-

Changes in Items other than

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

64

64

4,774

-2,999

1,904

Balance as of February 29, 2020

26,885

11,272

71,505

-8,988

100,674

Other Comprehensive Income

Valuation

Deferred

Total Other

Stock

Minority

Total Net

Gain (Loss)

Gain (Loss)

Compre-

on Other

on Long-

hensive

Options

Interests

Assets

Term Interest

Securities

Rate Hedges

Income

Balance as of

386

408

21

827

3,283

102,859

March 1, 2019

-

-

Changes in the Current

Period

Share Issuance1

129

Dividend Payment

3,419

Net Income

8,201

-

Change in Consolidated

7

Subsidiaries

-

Change due to Transactions

with Non-Controlling

-

Shareholders

Share Buyback

2,999

Sale of Treasury Shares1

-

-

Changes in Items other than

228

10

217

160

3,098

3,156

Shareholders' Equity

-228

-217

-3,098

-1,251

Total Changes

10

160

2020

-

-

-

-

Balance as of February 29,

158

397

239

988

184

101,607

-

-

  • Shares sold to Ichigo employees upon exercise of employee stock options.

10

(FY19/2 - Previous Period)

(JPY million)

Shareholders' Equity

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

Capital

Shareholders'

Reserve

Earnings

Shares

Equity

Balance as of March 1, 2018

26,723

11,113

54,324

-2,995

89,165

Changes in the Current Period

Share Issuance1

97

97

194

Dividend Payment

-2,974

-2,974

Net Income

15,373

15,373

Change in Consolidated

7

7

Subsidiaries

Change due to Transactions

1

1

with Non-Controlling

Shareholders

Share Buyback

-2,999

-2,999

Sale of Treasury Shares1

-5

6

1

Changes in Items other than

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

97

93

12,406

-2,993

9,604

Balance as of February 28, 2019

26,820

11,207

66,730

-5,988

98,769

Other Comprehensive Income

Valuation

Deferred

Total Other

Gain (Loss)

Stock

Minority

Total Net

Gain (Loss)

on Long-

Compre-

Options

Interests

Assets

on Other

Term

hensive

Securities

Interest Rate

Income

Hedges

Balance as of

543

-372

171

666

2,722

92,725

March 1, 2018

Changes in the Current

Period

Share Issuance1

194

Dividend Payment

-2,974

Net Income

15,373

Change in Consolidated

7

Subsidiaries

Change due to Transactions

1

with Non-Controlling

Shareholders

Share Buyback

-2,999

Sale of Treasury Shares1

1

Changes in Items other than

-156

-35

-192

160

561

529

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

-156

-35

-192

160

561

10,133

Balance as of February 28,

386

-408

-21

827

3,283

102,859

2019

  • Shares sold to Ichigo employees upon exercise of employee stock options.

11

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (FY20/2)

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Mar 1, 2018 to

(Mar 1, 2019 to

Feb 28, 2019)

Feb 29, 2020)

Cash Flows from Operations:

Pre-Tax Net Income

Depreciation

Share-based compensation expenses

Amortization of goodwill

Increase (decrease) in accrued bonuses Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

Interest and dividend income

Interest expense

Losses (gains) on sales of subsidiary shares

Losses (gains) on sale of securities investments

Covid-19 writedown of goodwill

Covid-19 writedown of operational securities investments

Decrease (increase) in trading notes and receivables Decrease (increase) in operational securities investments

Decrease (increase) in real estate for sale

Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale

Decrease (increase) in advances paid

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes receivable

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

Increase (decrease) in advances received

Increase (decrease) in deposits received

Increase (decrease) in security deposits received

Other

23,079

16,545

1,696

2,630

213

194

254

174

-3

2

-26

4

71

86

-

-

2,328

2,293

-

169

2

- 11

--

-

319

-

229

-

247

903

-

3,509

11,682

3,163

-

17,447

-

-

7,487

333

16

-350

290

-399

- 29

1,064

844

-

-

332

-201

25

36

269

-

285

-

219

-413

264

169

-

954

1,321

Sub-Total

28,420

23,304

Interest and dividend income received

71

86

Interest expense paid

2,118

2,068

Income taxes paid

-4,645

-9,430

Income taxes refunded

-

35

-

-

Net Cash from (Used for) Operations

21,762

11,892

12

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Mar 1, 2018 to

(Mar 1, 2019 to

Feb 28, 2019)

Feb 29, 2020)

Cash Flows from Investments:

Payments into time deposits

-118

-113

Redemptions of time deposits

1,060

2,063

Proceeds from cancellation of time deposits

-

2,970

Payments for securities investments

-539

-2,361

Proceeds from sale of securities investments

32

111

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

-15,440

-11,244

Acquisition of intangible assets

-425

-562

Payments of SPC capital contributions

-6

-2

Redemptions of SPC capital contributions

32

-

Payments of security deposits

-16

-34

Redemptions of security deposits

-

-

Acquisition of consolidated subsidiary

-

-187

Payments of loans receivable

-

-910

Other

-181

8

Net Cash from (Used for) Investments

-15,602

-10,263

Cash Flows from Financing:

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans

2,232

426

Proceeds from bond issuance

129

5,828

Repayment of maturing bond principal

-112

-193

Proceeds from long-term loans

43,062

49,957

Repayment of long-term loans

-20,352

-26,475

Proceeds from long-termnon-recourse loans

3,500

5,300

Repayment of long-termnon-recourse loans

-18,473

-17,701

Proceeds from employee exercise of stock options

143

95

Share buyback

-2,999

-2,999

Proceeds from minority interests

90

-

Payments to minority interests

-

-1,276

Sale of subsidiary shares resulting in no change of

100

-

consolidation scope

Dividends paid

-2,972

-3,416

Dividends paid to minority interests

-

-8

Net Cash from (Used for) Financing

4,346

9,537

Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash

-

-

Equivalents

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

10,507

11,167

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

39,365

45,029

Cash and Cash Equivalents Resulting from

-4,843

-15,369

Exclusion from Consolidation

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

45,029

40,826

13

Notes to Consolidated Balance Sheet

1. Reclassification of Real Estate for Sale

Ichigo has reclassified to Fixed Assets the following Real Estate for Sale assets that are not expected to be sold in the short-term. Real Estate for Sale assets for which sales activities are underway or sale plans are in place remain as Real Estate for Sale assets.

(JPY million)

FY20/2

(Feb 29, 2020)

Buildings and structures

33,136

Land

70,112

Buildings under construction

1,304

Other

94

Leasehold rights

284

Total

104,931

2. Reclassification of Fixed Assets

Ichigo has reclassified to Real Estate for Sale the following Fixed Assets that are expected to be sold in the short-term, including some assets acquired as Fixed Assets during FY20/2.

(JPY million)

FY20/2

(Feb 29, 2020)

Buildings and structures

905

Depreciation

-222

Buildings and structures (net)

682

Other

11

Depreciation

-7

Other (net)

3

Land

1,222

Leasehold rights

32

Total

1,941

14

Notes to Consolidated Income Statement

1. Covid-19 Writedown of Real Estate for Sale FY20/2 (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

The Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo has done a holistic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and is writing down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are being significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus expects to record a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale.

2. Writedown of Goodwill

FY20/2 (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) Ichigo did a writedown of the below asset in FY 20/2.

(1) Asset and Writedown Amount

Asset

Type

Location

Impairment Loss

Other

Goodwill

Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

JPY 210 million

(2) Writedown Rationale

Ichigo impairs the values of assets to their respective recoverable amount based on the current business environment. An equivalent amount has been recorded as a loss under Extraordinary Losses.

Note that Ichigo calculates the recoverable amount based on value-in-use. For assets that are not expected to generate future cash flows, the recoverable amount is set to zero.

15

Revenue, P&L, and Assets by Segment (Current FY20/2)

(Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Segment

Amount

Asset

Sustainable

Clean

Adjustment

2

Recorded in

Management

Real Estate

Energy

Total

Financial

(AM)

(SRE)

(CE)

Statements

Revenue

Revenue from

3,048

80,516

3,796

87,360

-

87,360

External

Customers

-902

Inter-Segment

Activities or

901

1

-

902

-

Reclassifications

Total

3,949

80,517

3,796

88,263

-

902

87,360

Segment P&L1

2,526

23,971

1,272

27,771

49

27,721

Segment P&L

-

Details1

Stock Earnings

(Rental Income,

1,731

9,484

1,272

12,487

-

-

Base AM Fees,

FIT Solar Power

Earnings, etc.)

Flow Earnings

(Profits on

Sustainable Real

Estate Sales,

795

14,487

-

15,283

-

-

Profits on Solar

Power Plant

Sales, Spot AM

Fees, etc.)

Segment Assets

2,519

273,455

31,627

307,602

26,124

333,726

Other

Depreciation

-

1,479

1,120

2,599

31

2,630

Impairment Loss

-

319

-

319

-

319

Increase in

Property, Plant,

-

7,716

4,272

11,988

45

12,034

and Equipment

and Intangible

Assets

  • Segment P&L is on an Operating Profit basis. For FY20/2, company-wide business expansion and new business entry costs have increased year-on-year and thus their allocation to the Segments has reduced Stock and Flow Earnings in each Segment.
  • The Adjustment to Segment P&L (-JPY 49 million) reflects transaction eliminations and corporate expenses that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Segment Assets (JPY 26,124 million) reflects corporate assets, such as cash and deposits, that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Depreciation (JPY 31 million) reflects depreciation of corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to

16

Increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets (JPY 45 million) reflects corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments.

17

Revenue, P&L, and Assets by Segment (Previous FY19/2)

(Mar 1, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019)

(JPY million)

Segment

Amount

Asset

Sustainable

Clean

Adjustment

2

Recorded in

Management

Real Estate

Energy

Total

Financial

(AM)

(SRE)

(CE)

Statements

Revenue

Revenue from

2,440

77,450

3,648

83,540

-

83,540

External

Customers

-

Inter-Segment

1,017

1

-

1,019

1,019

-

Activities or

Reclassifications

Total

3,458

77,452

3,648

84,559

-

1,019

83,540

Segment P&L1

2,195

22,669

1,364

26,229

50

26,279

Segment P&L

Details1

Stock Earnings

(Rental Income,

1,791

10,315

1,364

13,471

-

-

Base AM Fees,

FIT Solar Power

Earnings, etc.)

Flow Earnings

(Profits on

Sustainable Real

Estate Sales,

403

12,354

-

12,758

-

-

Profits on Solar

Power Plant

Sales, Spot AM

Fees, etc.)

Segment Assets

1,849

258,947

28,620

289,417

29,925

319,343

Other

Depreciation

-

619

1,052

1,672

24

1,696

Increase in

Property, Plant,

-

11,917

3,958

15,876

112

15,764

and Equipment

and Intangible

-

Assets

  • Segment P&L is on an Operating Profit basis.
  • The Adjustment to Segment P&L (JPY 50 million) reflects transaction eliminations and corporate expenses that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Segment Assets (JPY 29,925 million) reflects corporate assets, such as cash and deposits, that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Depreciation (JPY 24 million) reflects depreciation of corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments. The Adjustment to Increase in Property, Plant, and Equipment and Intangible Assets (-JPY 112 million) reflects corporate assets that were not allocated to the segments.

18

Goodwill and Amortization by Segment (Current FY20/2)

(Mar 1, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020)

Goodwill

(JPY million)

Segment

Amount

Asset

Sustainable

Adjustment

Recorded in

Clean Energy

Total

Consolidated

Management

Real Estate

Financial

Statements

Amortization

70

88

15

174

-

174

during the period

Outstanding

771

115

203

1,090

-

1,090

balance as of

period-end

Goodwill and Amortization by Segment (Previous FY19/2)

(Mar 1, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019)

Goodwill

(JPY million)

Segment

Amount

Asset

Sustainable

Adjustment

Recorded in

Clean Energy

Total

Consolidated

Management

Real Estate

Financial

Statements

Amortization

70

168

15

254

-

254

during the period

Outstanding

841

285

218

1,346

-

1,346

balance as of

period-end

19

Per Share Information

(JPY)

FY19/2

FY20/2

(March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019)

(March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

Net Assets per Share

202.14

Net Assets per Share

208.49

Net Income per Share

31.14

Net Income per Share

16.89

Diluted Net Income per Share

31.12

Diluted Net Income per Share

16.88

Calculation of net income per share and diluted net income per share is as follows:

FY19/2

FY20/2

(March 1, 2018 to

(March 1, 2019 to

February 28, 2019)

February 29, 2020)

Net Income per Share

Net Income Attributable to

15,373

8,201

Shareholders (JPY million)

Amount Not Attributable to

-

-

Common Shareholders

Net Income Attributable to

Shareholders in Regards to

15,373

8,201

Common Shares (JPY million)

Average Number of Shares

493,714,169

485,698,401

Outstanding

Increase in Shares Outstanding

333

107

during Period (thousand)

(of which are related to exercise

of employee stock options)

(333)

(107)

(thousand)

Jan 13, 2016 Employee

Jan 13, 2016 Employee

Stock Options Outstanding:

Stock Options Outstanding:

1,330,700 shares

1,240,200 shares

Jan 13, 2017 Employee

Jan 13, 2017 Employee

Stock Options Outstanding:

Stock Options Outstanding:

Details of Potentially Dilutive Shares

1,854,400 shares

1,743,700 shares

Outstanding

Jan 12, 2018 Employee

Jan 12, 2018 Employee

Stock Options Outstanding:

Stock Options Outstanding:

1,765,600 shares

1,692,800 shares

Jan 11, 2019 Employee

Jan 11, 2019 Employee

Stock Options Outstanding:

Stock Options Outstanding:

1,800,000 shares

1,781,600 shares

20

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:35:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
