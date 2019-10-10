Ichigo : FY20/2 H1 Corporate Presentation

FY20/2 H1 Corporate Presentation
JanuaryOctober 10,11, 2019
Ichigo (2337)
|
© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.
|
www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Make The World
More Sustainable
© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.
© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.
© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.
FY20/2 H1 Earnings
-
FY20/2 H1 Summary
-
Operating Profit +58%, Net Income +54%, EPS +56% (YOY)
-
Segment Earnings Details
-
JPX-Nikkei400 Index Inclusion & Top 200 Ranking
Powerful Value-Add Business Model Underpins Growth
-
Business Model (1) Stock + FlowEarnings
-
Business Model (2) Embedded Forward Earnings
-
Business Model (3) Value-Add Drives Durable Value Growth
-
Business Model (4) Robust Cash Generation
-
Strong Financial Base
-
Green Bond Issuance
-
Share Buyback
-
Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
Sustainable Growth as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company
-
SRE: Selective on Acquisitions & Sales
-
SRE: Value-Add Case - 5 Hotel Assets Sold in Q2
-
AM: Growth Support for TSE REITs & YieldCo
-
AM: Private Fund Business Growth
-
CE: FY18/2 - FY20/2 New Plant Development
-
CE: Scaling Rapidly (In-Development Plants +95%)
-
Cost Science Acquisition
Appendices
Ichigo's Commitment to ESG
-
Ichigo Sustainability Policy
-
Ichigo ESG - Environmental
-
Ichigo ESG - Social
-
Ichigo ESG - Governance
Financial & Real Estate Data
Ichigo 2030: Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company
-
Go for Growth
-
Go Beyond Real Estate to Address Broad Needs
-
KPI Targets
-
Shareholder Return Policy
-
FY20/2 Initiatives
Ichigo 2030: New Initiatives
-
Top Partner of J.League, Japan's Professional Soccer League
-
New Business Entry
-
-
Hotel Operator Market Entry: Hakata Hotels
-
Ichigo Animation: Anime + Real Estate Synergies
-
Real-WorldAugmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+
Power Up 2019Mid-Term Plan Achievement
|
© Ichigo Inc. All rights reserved.
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ichigo Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:25:04 UTC