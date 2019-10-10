Log in
ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
Ichigo : FY20/2 H1 Earnings

October 10, 2019

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

FY20/2 H1 Earnings

October 10, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative:

Takuma Hasegawa, President

Inquiries:

Go Watanabe, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Submission of the Financial Report (Shihanki Hokokusho): October 11, 2019 (expected)

Dividend Payment: N/A

Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes

Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. FY20/2 H1 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Revenue

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

FY20/2 H1

46,185

+77.1%

15,118

+57.8%

13,189

+59.0%

8,612

+53.6%

FY19/2 H1

26,084

-21.9%

9,581

-27.6%

8,293

-28.3%

5,608

-36.8%

Note: Comprehensive Income FY20/2 H1: JPY 9,445 million (+70.0% YOY)

FY19/2 H1: JPY 5,556 million (-36.9% YOY)

Net Income

Net Income

per Share

per Share

(Basic, JPY) YOY

(Diluted, JPY) YOY

FY20/2 H1

17.64

+56.0%

17.64

+56.2%

FY19/2 H1

11.31

-36.2%

11.29

-36.2%

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholder

Net Assets per

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

Equity Ratio

Share (JPY)

FY20/2 H1

342,337

104,208

30.1%

211.85

FY19/2

319,343

102,859

30.9%

202.14

Note: Shareholders' Equity FY20/2 H1: JPY 103,069 million FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million

To facilitate comparison to FY20/2, FY19/2 Total Assets have been restated to reflect a minor change in Japanese accounting treatment of tax assets in FY20/2. The restatement is not material: pre-restated FY19/2 Total Assets were JPY 319,599 million.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents

Operations

Investments

Financing

at Period-End

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

(JPY million)

FY20/2 H1

-7,169

-8,323

18,602

37,208

FY19/2 H1

-10,334

-3,600

15,876

40,487

Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net investment in Real

Estate and Power Plants for Sale)

FY20/2 H1: JPY 12,279 million

FY19/2 H1: JPY 6,564 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Total

Dividend on

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total

Dividend

Payout Ratio

Equity

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(JPY million)

(DOE)

FY19/2

-

-

-

7

7

3,419

22.5%

3.7%

FY20/2

-

-

-

7

7

23.0%

(Forecast)

3. FY20/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)

(YOY = year-on-year % change)

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

Net Income per

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

(JPY million) YOY

Share (JPY)

FY20/2

26,500

+0.8%

22,800

-1.2%

15,000

-2.4%

30.39

-2.4%

Note: Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because Ichigo believes the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value. In addition, Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast.

4. Other

(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries

(material changes in scope of consolidation):

Yes

New subsidiaries:

None

Subsidiary removed from consolidation:

YK PIT PARTNERS Tokumei Kumiai

  1. Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements

(i)

Changes in accounting standards/principles:

None

(ii)

Changes in accounting principles other than the above:

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:

None

  1. Number of outstanding common shares
  1. Number of outstanding shares including treasury shares at period-end

FY20/2 H1:

505,112,630

FY19/2:

505,066,430

(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end

FY20/2 H1:

18,580,100

FY19/2:

16,556,200

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares during the period

FY20/2 H1:

488,234,390

FY19/2 H1:

495,940,255

Segment Information

Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.

Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its recently announced Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo is changing the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate from FY20/2 in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.

Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY20/2 H1)

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2 H1

(Feb 28, 2019)

(Aug 31, 2019)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

50,225

40,448

Trade notes and accounts receivable

1,344

1,582

Operational loan investments

1,324

1,324

Operational securities investments

1,218

4,654

Real estate for sale

161,322

181,264

Other

2,156

3,522

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

2

3

-

-

Total Current Assets

217,590

232,793

Fixed Assets

Property, Plant, and Equipment

Buildings and structures

24,577

26,663

Depreciation

4,238

4,536

-

-

Buildings and structures (net)

20,338

22,126

Solar power plant equipment

21,229

22,130

Depreciation

2,170

2,709

-

-

Solar power plant equipment (net)

19,058

19,421

Land

49,924

52,255

Buildings under construction

956

1,027

Solar power plants under construction

3,656

4,669

Other

1,441

1,615

Depreciation

399

555

-

-

Other (net)

1,042

1,060

Total Property, Plant, and Equipment

94,976

100,560

Intangible Assets

Goodwill

1,346

1,493

Leasehold rights

316

403

Other

331

575

Total Intangible Assets

1,993

2,471

Investments and Other Assets

Securities investments

2,455

4,247

Long-term loans receivable

10

10

Deferred tax assets

177

188

(JPY million)

FY19/2

FY20/2 H1

(Feb 28, 2019)

(Aug 31, 2019)

Other

2,231

2,157

Less: allowance for doubtful accounts

91

91

-

-

Total Investments and Other Assets

4,782

6,511

Total Fixed Assets

101,752

109,543

Total Assets

319,343

342,337

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:25:04 UTC
