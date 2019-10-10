Ichigo : FY20/2 H1 Earnings

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
FY20/2 H1 Earnings
October 10, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
Representative:
Takuma Hasegawa, President
Inquiries:
Go Watanabe, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818
www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Submission of the Financial Report (Shihanki Hokokusho): October 11, 2019 (expected)
Dividend Payment: N/A
Supplemental Materials to Financial and Business Results: Yes
Financial and Business Results Briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. FY20/2 H1 Consolidated Financial Results (March 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
Revenue
Operating Profit
Recurring Profit
Net Income
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
FY20/2 H1
46,185
+77.1%
15,118
+57.8%
13,189
+59.0%
8,612
+53.6%
FY19/2 H1
26,084
-21.9%
9,581
-27.6%
8,293
-28.3%
5,608
-36.8%
Note: Comprehensive Income FY20/2 H1: JPY 9,445 million (+70.0% YOY)
FY19/2 H1: JPY 5,556 million (-36.9% YOY)
Net Income
Net Income
per Share
per Share
(Basic, JPY) YOY
(Diluted, JPY) YOY
FY20/2 H1
17.64
+56.0%
17.64
+56.2%
FY19/2 H1
11.31
-36.2%
11.29
-36.2%
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholder
Net Assets per
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
Equity Ratio
Share (JPY)
FY20/2 H1
342,337
104,208
30.1%
211.85
FY19/2
319,343
102,859
30.9%
202.14
Note: Shareholders' Equity FY20/2 H1: JPY 103,069 million FY19/2: JPY 98,748 million
To facilitate comparison to FY20/2, FY19/2 Total Assets have been restated to reflect a minor change in Japanese accounting treatment of tax assets in FY20/2. The restatement is not material: pre-restated FY19/2 Total Assets were JPY 319,599 million.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents
Operations
Investments
Financing
at Period-End
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
(JPY million)
FY20/2 H1
-7,169
-8,323
18,602
37,208
FY19/2 H1
-10,334
-3,600
15,876
40,487
Note: Economic Operating Cash Flow (Cash Flows from Operations excluding net investment in Real
Estate and Power Plants for Sale)
FY20/2 H1: JPY 12,279 million
FY19/2 H1: JPY 6,564 million
2. Dividends
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Total
Dividend on
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Dividend
Payout Ratio
Equity
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(JPY million)
(DOE)
FY19/2
-
-
-
7
7
3,419
22.5%
3.7%
FY20/2
-
-
-
7
7
23.0%
(Forecast)
3. FY20/2 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020)
(YOY = year-on-year % change)
Operating Profit
Recurring Profit
Net Income
Net Income per
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
(JPY million) YOY
Share (JPY)
FY20/2
26,500
+0.8%
22,800
-1.2%
15,000
-2.4%
30.39
-2.4%
Note: Ichigo provides a full-year earnings forecast, but not a half-year forecast, because Ichigo believes the longer full-year forecast is more consistent with global best practice and the focus of Japan's Corporate Governance Code on growing long-term sustainable corporate value. In addition, Ichigo is focused on earnings growth (not revenue growth), with a particular focus on growing long-term EPS, so does not issue a Revenue forecast.
4. Other
(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries
(material changes in scope of consolidation):
Yes
New subsidiaries:
None
Subsidiary removed from consolidation:
YK PIT PARTNERS Tokumei Kumiai
Changes in accounting standards/principles, changes in accounting estimates, and revisions to previous financial statements
(i)
Changes in accounting standards/principles:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting principles other than the above:
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Revisions of previous financial statements:
None
Number of outstanding common shares
Number of outstanding shares including treasury shares at period-end
FY20/2 H1:
505,112,630
FY19/2:
505,066,430
(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end
FY20/2 H1:
18,580,100
FY19/2:
16,556,200
(iii) Average number of outstanding shares during the period
FY20/2 H1:
488,234,390
FY19/2 H1:
495,940,255
Segment Information
Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.
Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.
Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its recently announced Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo is changing the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate from FY20/2 in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.
Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.
Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts
Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (FY20/2 H1)
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2 H1
(Feb 28, 2019)
(Aug 31, 2019)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
50,225
40,448
Trade notes and accounts receivable
1,344
1,582
Operational loan investments
1,324
1,324
Operational securities investments
1,218
4,654
Real estate for sale
161,322
181,264
Other
2,156
3,522
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
2
3
-
-
Total Current Assets
217,590
232,793
Fixed Assets
Property, Plant, and Equipment
Buildings and structures
24,577
26,663
Depreciation
4,238
4,536
-
-
Buildings and structures (net)
20,338
22,126
Solar power plant equipment
21,229
22,130
Depreciation
2,170
2,709
-
-
Solar power plant equipment (net)
19,058
19,421
Land
49,924
52,255
Buildings under construction
956
1,027
Solar power plants under construction
3,656
4,669
Other
1,441
1,615
Depreciation
399
555
-
-
Other (net)
1,042
1,060
Total Property, Plant, and Equipment
94,976
100,560
Intangible Assets
Goodwill
1,346
1,493
Leasehold rights
316
403
Other
331
575
Total Intangible Assets
1,993
2,471
Investments and Other Assets
Securities investments
2,455
4,247
Long-term loans receivable
10
10
Deferred tax assets
177
188
4
(JPY million)
FY19/2
FY20/2 H1
(Feb 28, 2019)
(Aug 31, 2019)
Other
2,231
2,157
Less: allowance for doubtful accounts
91
91
-
-
Total Investments and Other Assets
4,782
6,511
Total Fixed Assets
101,752
109,543
Total Assets
319,343
342,337
