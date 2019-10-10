Ichigo : FY20/2 H1 Earnings

Number of outstanding common shares

Number of outstanding shares including treasury shares at period-end

FY20/2 H1: 505,112,630 FY19/2: 505,066,430

(ii) Number of treasury shares at period-end

FY20/2 H1: 18,580,100 FY19/2: 16,556,200

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares during the period

FY20/2 H1: 488,234,390 FY19/2 H1: 495,940,255

Segment Information

Asset Management(AM) generates fee income via the management of Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ichigo Green (9282), and providing real estate services related to real estate acquisition, operations, and disposition.

Sustainable Real Estate(SRE) preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period in which it carries out its value-add, along with earning gains on sales that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

Note: The Sustainable Real Estate segment was formerly called Value-Add. In keeping with its recently announced Ichigo 2030vision, Ichigo is changing the segment name to Sustainable Real Estate from FY20/2 in order to put full focus on Ichigo's commitment to preserving and improving real estate as a sustainable infrastructure company.

Clean Energy(CE) is utility-scale solar and wind power production that supplies clean energy and brings productive use to idle land.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgments regarding information that was available to Ichigo as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.