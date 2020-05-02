Ichigo : Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting
0
Our Mission: Make The World More Sustainable
Ichigo is a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company dedicated to making the world more sustainable.
Our three key businesses are: Sustainable Real Estate, in which we preserve and improve real estate; Asset Management, including managing Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282); and Clean Energy, in which we develop solar and wind power plants to supply clean energy and bring productive use to idle land.
We are committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders by contributing to a sustainable society.
The word "Ichigo" comes from the ancient Japanese proverb, Ichigo Ichie, literally meaning "One lifetime, one encounter." The phrase was first used by a 16th century master of the tea ceremony, Sen no Rikyu. He called upon his disciples to give total focus and sincerity to each act of the tea ceremony for every guest, because that particular moment will only exist once and must be fully lived and realized. Ichigo embraces the Ichigo Ichie philosophy of sincerity and service, and works to build strong long-term relationships to support the success of all of our clients, shareholders, and stakeholders.
Ichigo's Sustainability Commitment (ESG)
Environmental
Sustainable Real Estate
Ichigo preserves and improves real estate, lengthening the useful life of buildings and other physical and social infrastructure. Ichigo is for reducing mankind's environmental footprint and against the squandering of resources and human talent in wasteful and unnecessary demolition and development.
Safe & Clean Energy Produced Locally
Ichigo gives new purpose to idle land across Japan and supports the revitalization of local communities by building renewable energy plants that generate clean power locally. Ichigo is currently operating 45 solar power plants in communities across Japan with a panel output of 136MW (as of February 29, 2020).
Social
Sports Rooted in Communities: J.League Top Partner
Ichigo is a Top Partner of the J.League, Japan's professional soccer league, and is working to support the J.League's vision of promoting sports that benefit local communities. Ichigo is deploying its real estate expertise to help the J.League and local governments maintain aging stadiums and reduce steep operating costs.
Smart Agriculture
Ichigo has built a smart agriculture business to promote high-quality,locally-sourced agriculture, strengthen local communities, create jobs, and increase Japan's food self- sufficiency.
Athletes & Art
Ichigo supports world-class athletes and artists with disabilities via sponsorship of ParalymArt.
GGovernance
Ichigo was an early adopter of global best-practice governance, adopting a Company with Committees (Nominating, Audit, Compensation) governance structure in 2006. The independence of Ichigo's Board of Directors underpins its strong governance and oversight capabilities. Of 9 members of Ichigo's Board, 5 are Independent Directors.
Make The World
More Sustainable
May 8, 2020
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)
Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our deepest condolences to those affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic and our wishes for the earliest possible recovery.
We are pleased to invite you to attend the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting of Ichigo Inc. ("Ichigo").
1. Date and Time Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
2. Place
La Rose, Fifth Floor, Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo
1-2-6 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
3. Agenda
Matters to be Reported
Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twentieth Period (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twentieth Period
President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services
Fukuoka Co., Ltd.
Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc.
President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co.,
Ltd.
Message to Our Shareholders
Although the Covid-19 pandemic's negative impact on business conditions is expected to be long-term, I will strive to protect real estate as an essential element of people's lives. As workstyles, consumer behavior, and lifestyles change on the back of the IT revolution, Ichigo will continue adapting to these changes and further strengthen the sustainability of our businesses. I will continue to work toward meeting the expectations of our shareholders, and appreciate your guidance and support.
Name
Ichigo
No.
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
April 1993
Joined Fujita Corporation
April 2002
Joined Ichigo
January 2007
Head of Finance, Ichigo
July 2012
Statutory Executive Officer (Business
Management), Head of Business Planning,
Ichigo
March 2013
Director (Administration), Ichigo Estate,
Director, Ichigo Global Capital
Director (Business Planning), Ichigo ECO
Energy
March 2014
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(Administration & HR), Ichigo
March 2015
Executive Managing Director (current) &
Statutory Executive Officer (Administration
& HR)
4
Group Head of Administration & HR, Ichigo
6,800
President, Ichigo University
shares
March 2017
Head of HR Development
Eri Murai
May 2019
Director (current)
March 2020
Statutory Executive Officer (HR) (current)
(May 16, 1970)
Message to Our Shareholders
The Covid-19 pandemic is dramatically impacting Ichigo's businesses. It is under such challenging times that I believe it is important for Ichigo to work as a whole and leverage individual skills and experiences to overcome difficulties together. I will continue to create a work environment at Ichigo in which employees can express their individual talents, helping drive sustainable growth and higher shareholder value. Thank you for your guidance and support.
No.
Name
Ichigo
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
April 1976
Joined Taisho Marine and Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
(now Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.)
April 2001
Executive Director, Taisho Marine & Fire
Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd. (now MSIG Insurance
(Malaysia) Bhd)
April 2002
Board Director, Skandia Life Insurance (Japan)
(now Tokyo Marine Nichido Financial Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.)
October 2006
Executive Director, AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
April 2007
Representative President & CEO, AXA Financial
Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (now AXA Life
Insurance Co., Ltd.)
October 2009
Senior Advisor, AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
May 2010
Ichigo Independent Director (current), Member of
Audit Committee, Member of Compliance
Committee
February 2011
Auditor, St. Thomas University
March 2011
President, ReMark Japan Co., Ltd.
May 2011
Chairman of Compliance Committee,
May 2012
Member of Nominating Committee (current),
5
Member of Compensation Committee (current)
64,200
Tetsuya Fujita
July 2012
Director, Member of Audit Committee, Member
shares
(March 26, 1954)
of Nominating Committee, Member of
Compensation Committee, Ichigo Real Estate
Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo
Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
May 2014
Chairman of Audit Committee (current), Member
of Compliance Committee (current),
Chairman of Audit Committee of Ichigo Real
Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo
Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
October 2015
Advisor, LAUREATE INTERNATIONAL
UNIVERSITIES Japan
May 2016
Lead Independent Director (current)
August 2017
Special Advisor to CEO, ReMark Group
March 2019
Advisor, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.
June 2019
CEO & Representative Director, Creative
Solutions Co., Ltd (current)
(Other Positions)
CEO & Representative Director, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.
No.
Name
Ichigo
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
(continued from
Message to Our Shareholders
previous page)
The world economy and the real estate market is entering a new era
due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I believe that the ability to make
5
decisions is crucial to overcome difficulties into the new era. As an
Independent Director, I want to further strengthen corporate
governance and risk management, and contribute to the creation of
even greater corporate value for Ichigo as a sustainable infrastructure
company on behalf of all shareholders.
No.
Name
Ichigo
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
April 1999
Joined International Dept., Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu LLC
July 2001
Qualified as Certified Public Accountant
August 2004
Joined Cast & Itoga (now Uryu & Itoga)
November 2004
Qualified as Certified Tax Accountant
February 2008
President of CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. (current)
January 2009
Joined Gracia Corporation
May 2011
Ichigo Independent Director (current), Member
of Audit Committee (current)
November 2011
Qualified as American Certified Public
Accountant
July 2012
Director, Member of Audit Committee of Ichigo
Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
June 2013
Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Meiji
Machine Co., Ltd.
May 2014
Member of Nominating Committee (current),
Member of Compensation Committee (current),
6
Member of Nominating Committee, Member of
48,700
Noriko Kawate
Compensation Committee of Ichigo Real Estate
shares
(February 22, 1976)
Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo
Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)
February 2015
Partner, Cast Group (current)
(Other Positions)
President, CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd.
Partner, Cast Group
Message to Our Shareholders
Last year, Ichigo got off to a good start on its Ichigo 2030long-term
vision. However, since the beginning of this year, the Covid-19
global pandemic has negatively impacted the real estate industry in
which Ichigo participates. Although Ichigo may face difficulties in
navigating the unprecedented changes in the economic landscape, I
will do my best as an Independent Director to support Ichigo's
sustainable growth.
Name
Ichigo
No.
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
April 1975
Joined Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
June 1996
Director, Nomura Research Institute Ltd.
June 1997
Director & Head of Financial Research Center,
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
June 1999
Executive Director in charge of Research
Division, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.
June 2000
Executive Managing Director in charge of
Research Division, Nomura Asset Management
Co., Ltd.
June 2003
Executive Managing Director, Nomura Asset
Management Co., Ltd.
June 2005
Director and Audit Mission Director, Nomura
Holdings, Inc.
June 2008
Advisor, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
July 2010
CEO, Belle Investment Research of
Japan Inc. (current)
August 2010
Advisor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, LLC
June 2012
Independent Director, Systena Corporation
(current)
May 2015
Ichigo Independent Director (current), Director
of Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co.,
Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co.,
Ltd.)
13,900
7
September 2015
Member of Compliance Committee
May 2016
Member of Audit Committee (current), Vice
shares
Chairman of Compliance Committee (current)
Yukio Suzuki
March 2018
Independent Auditor, WILLs Inc. (current)
(June 3, 1950)
June 2018
Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation
(current)
(Other Positions)
CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc.
Independent Director, Systena Corporation
Independent Auditor, WILLs Inc.
Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation
Message to Our Shareholders
Sustainable corporate value creation requires a long-term vision,
strategizing and executing on new business development, delivering
revolutionary products and services, and solid risk management
attuned to changes in the business environment. It is especially
important that the process of corporate value creation be shared
with shareholders. I want to fulfill my responsibility as an
Independent Director by offering management supervision based on
a belief in effective corporate governance, strong human capital
development, and concern for the environment.
Name
Ichigo
No.
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
April 1976
Joined Konishiroku Photo Industry Co., Ltd.
(now Konica Minolta, Inc.)
June 1999
General Manager, System Technology
Development Division, Office Document
Company, Konica Corporation
October 2003
Director, Konica Minolta Business
Technologies, Inc.
April 2005
Executive Officer, Konica Minolta Holdings
Inc.
Representative Director & President, Konica
Minolta Technology Center, Inc.
April 2006
Senior Executive Officer, Konica Minolta
Holdings Inc.
June 2006
Director & Senior Executive Officer, Konica
Minolta Holdings Inc.
April 2009
Representative Director & CEO Konica
Minolta Holdings, Inc.
April 2013
Representative Director & CEO Konica
Minolta, Inc.
April 2014
Director & Chairman of the Board of
Directors, Konica Minolta, Inc. (current)
June 2014
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Japan
Business Machine and Information System
8
Industries Association
32,600
May 2016
Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of
shares
Corporate Directors
Ichigo Independent Director, Member of
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
Nominating Committee (current), Member of
(July 21, 1950)
June 2016
Compensation Committee (current)
Independent Director, Nomura Research
Institute, Ltd. (current)
Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co.
Ltd. (current)
August 2016
Member of Public Interest Supervisory
Committee, PwC Aarata LLC (current)
May 2018
Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan
Association of Corporate Directors (current)
June 2019
Independent Director, LIXIL Corporation
(current)
(Other Positions)
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta Inc.
Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of
Corporate Directors
Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Until June
2020)
Member of Public Interest Supervisory Committee, PwC Aarata LLC
Independent Director, LIXIL Corporation
No.
Name
Career History
Ichigo
(Date of Birth)
Shares
Held
(continued from
Message to Our Shareholders
previous page)
In the short term, Ichigo may experience negative impacts from
market changes caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic. I believe
8
sustainable corporate growth is important for shareholders and all
stakeholders. In order to achieve the Ichigo2030 long-term vision,
I will continue to use my perspective as an Independent Director to
help the company's management team keep an eye on structural
changes in the business environment and assess opportunities and
risks in order to meet the expectations of shareholders.
Name
Ichigo
No.
Career History
Shares
(Date of Birth)
Held
April 1971
Joined Sumitomo Corporation
April 1998
Director, Sumitomo Corporation
April 2002
Managing Director, Sumitomo Corporation
April 2003
Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo
Corporation
April 2004
Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Sumitomo Corporation
April 2005
Executive Vice President, Sumitomo
Corporation
April 2009
Executive Director, Assistant to President,
Sumitomo Corporation
June 2009
Chairman, President, & CEO, Sumisho
Computer Systems Corporation (now SCSK
Corporation)
October 2011
President & CEO, SCSK Corporation
June 2013
Chairman, SCSK
April 2016
Director & Senior Advisor, SCSK
Corporation
9
June 2016
Senior Advisor, SCSK Corporation
10,000
May 2017
Ichigo Independent Director (current)
shares
October 2018
Chairman, Japan Association for Chief
Human Resources Officers (current)
Nobuhide Nakaido
March 2019
Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd.
(November 1, 1946)
(current)
(Other Positions)
Chairman, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources
Officers
Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd.
Message to Our Shareholders
Consistent with Ichigo's corporate mission Make The World
More Sustainable, I will do my best as an
Independent Director
to
contribute to growing shareholder value via business model
innovations, corporate governance, and workstyle changes, and
support Ichigo in becoming a sustainable infrastructure company
that opens up a new era.
(Note 1) None of the candidates for Director or Independent Director are a related party of Ichigo.
(Note 2) Ichigo's Nominating Committee and Board of Directors' reasons for nominating Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai for Director are as follows:
Scott Callon has extensive experience leading Ichigo since October 2008 as Director and Chairman and has knowledge and expertise derived from serving on a number of Japanese government bodies, including the Financial Services Agency (FSA) Council of Experts that drafted Japan's Corporate Governance Code and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Competitiveness and Incentives Structures for Sustainable Growth Project (the "Ito Review"). He assumed the position of Director in November 2008, and his term of office will have been eleven and a half years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Takuma Hasegawa has extensive knowledge and experience at Ichigo, having led a number of Ichigo's real estate businesses. He has been Ichigo's President since May 2015. He assumed the position of Director in May 2009 for two years, and his term of office will have been seven years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Minoru Ishihara has extensive knowledge and experience as Executive Vice President and COO of Ichigo. He assumed the position of Director in 2009, and his term of office will have been eleven years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Eri Murai has extensive knowledge and experience since joining Ichigo in 2002, having led a number of key initiatives in finance, internal management, and HR. She is currently the Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer (HR), and her term of office will have been one year at the close of this shareholder meeting.
(Note 3) All five candidates for Independent Director - Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido - meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) requirements for Independent Directors and will be registered with the TSE as such.
(Note 4) Ichigo's Nominating Committee and Board of Directors' reasons for nominating Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido as candidates for Independent Director are as follows:
Tetsuya Fujita has extensive knowledge and experience working for a leading property insurance company and a leading life insurance company. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2010, and his term of office will have been ten years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Noriko Kawate has extensive experience in statutory auditing at a major auditing firm and in accounting and tax advisory as a certified public accountant and tax accountant. She assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2011, and her term of office will have been nine years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Yukio Suzuki has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate and securities research from serving important roles at a securities company, think tank, and asset management company at a major financial group, and has experience and knowledge in operational monitoring and risk control, which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2015, and his term of office will have been five years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Masatoshi Matsuzaki has extensive experience as the CEO and Chairman leading a major global office equipment manufacturer, driving positive structural transformation and business innovation, and played a leading role in developing a best-practice board committee system to support strong corporate governance, which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2016, and his term of office will have been four years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
Nobuhide Nakaido has extensive experience and knowledge as the Executive Vice President of one of Japan's largest trading companies and President & Chairman of a leading Japanese IT systems integrator, driving innovation in the IT service industry and increasing corporate value through workstyle & workplace transformation. He has extensive knowledge and experience leading major global companies which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2017, and his term of office will have been three years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
(Note 5) No candidate for Independent Director has been involved in inappropriate conduct while serving as a Director in other companies over the past five years.
(Note 6) Additional information pertaining to the independence of the candidates for Independent Director is as follows:
Tetsuya Fujita and Noriko Kawate served as Independent Directors of Ichigo subsidiary, Ichigo Investment Advisors, from July 2012 to May 2016.
Yukio Suzuki served as an Independent Director of Ichigo subsidiary, Ichigo Investment Advisors, from May 2015 to May 2016.
No candidate for Independent Director has received in the last two years, nor will they receive, material monetary or other financial compensation (excluding any remuneration as Director or Advisor before assuming the position of Independent Director) from Ichigo or related entities.
No candidate for Independent Director is the spouse of the management of Ichigo or related entities, nor are they related within three degrees of consanguinity.
(Note 7) In order to retain Independent Directors of high quality, Ichigo has signed limited liability agreements with Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido. The extent of liabilities for compensation under the agreements is the minimum limited liability amount as defined in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law; provided that the liability is limited only when the Independent Directors have performed their duties which cause liability in good faith and without gross negligence. Upon the reappointment of Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido as Independent Directors, Ichigo will enter into new limited liability agreements with equivalent terms with each of them.
(Note 8) Scott Callon has not received and will not receive any compensation from Ichigo.
(Note 9) Shares owned by Yukio Suzuki, a candidate for Independent Director, include shares owned by Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc., all of whose shares are owned by Yukio Suzuki.
(Note 10) The number of Ichigo shares owned by each of the candidates for Director is as of February 29, 2020.
Business Report
Current Operations and Financials
Current Operations and Financials
A. Business Conditions in the Current Fiscal Year (FY20/2)
1. Business Results and Progress
In the current fiscal year, although exports decreased due to a slowdown in the world economy, corporate earnings remained high and capital expenditures strong. Household consumption increased moderately on the back of increases in employment and income, despite the negative impact of the autumn 2019 consumption tax increase. Although the Japanese economy was forecast to expand moderately as a result of stable domestic demand, supportive economic and fiscal policies, and the Bank of Japan's monetary easing, the Covid-19 pandemic is putting downward pressure on both Japanese and global economic activity.
Pre-Covid-19, the Japanese real estate market continued to generate stable investment returns, with ongoing rent increases supported by historically low vacancy rates. Low interest rates drove strong demand for real estate investments in the search for yield, while the J-REIT market grew backed by capital gains and steady rent increases. However, Covid-19 is expected to have a negative impact on real estate. Hotel earnings in particular are expected to drop as a result of both new supply and a drop in inbound tourism.
For clean energy, while changes in the renewable energy feed-in-tariff (FIT) rules have caused some companies to reevaluate project viability, solar power plants have proved their resilience against natural disasters. The Tokyo Stock Exchange infrastructure market offers continuing growth prospects, with solar power producers offering both high earnings stability and less sensitivity to changes in economic conditions.
FY20/2 also marked the first year of Ichigo's Ichigo 2030long-term vision. Ichigo is expanding its business domain as a sustainable infrastructure company to fulfill its mission of Make The World More Sustainable.
Core Business Growth
Sustainable Real Estate (SRE)
Given the strong real estate market, Ichigo was selective on acquisitions and worked to be innovative in its acquisition strategies to avoid auctions and buy at the lowest possible prices. As a result, Ichigo acquired JPY 63 billion in assets, while selling JPY 60.6 billion. Ichigo also worked to increase the value of its assets through its core value-add activities, maintaining high occupancy while driving higher rental income.
Asset Management
Ichigo supported the growth of its TSE-listed REITs and solar YieldCo by selling high-quality assets to Ichigo Office (8975) and Ichigo Hotel (3463) and operating Ichigo Green's (9282) solar power plants. It also expanded its private fund business.
During the year, Ichigo Office was selected for inclusion in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series, a global real estate investment benchmark used by institutional investors worldwide.
20
Clean Energy
Despite the massive size of Typhoon Faxai (Typhoon No. 15) and Typhoon Hagibis (Typhoon No. 19), there were no injuries or material damages at any Ichigo power plants, and the plants produced solar power as normal. Even with the typhoons and a long rainy season, Ichigo's FY20/2 solar power generation exceeded forecast.
Ichigo brought five new solar power plants (23MW) online, and continues to develop a pipeline of reliable, high-performance solar power plants and grow wind power plant generation. In particular, construction of the Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant, Ichigo's first wind power plant, is on-track.
Stock Earnings
1,632 2,507
18,485 18,450
FY19/2 FY20/2
Depreciation
SRE
583
1,391
13,451
13,331
FY19/2
FY20/2
Asset Management
2,057
2,062
FY19/2
FY20/2
(Gross Profit: JPY M)
Clean Energy
1,049
1,116
2,978
3,057
FY19/2
FY20/2
Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company
Ichigo is building upon its capabilities in real estate and clean energy to pursue new opportunities for growth and value creation for tenants, customers, and local communities.
New Business Entry
Real Estate & Tourism: Hotel Operator Market Entry via Hakata Hotels
Ichigo entered the hotel operator market via acquiring Hakata Hotels to leverage its extensive experience and know-how as a hotel owner-operator to drive higher hotel earnings and value. With the acquisition, Ichigo is operating seven hotels (700 guest rooms), primarily in the Fukuoka area, ranging from full-service to casual hotels.
Ichigo is also developing its own brands and delivering a high level of professionalism that benefits from its rich experience beyond the hotel industry.
Real Estate & IT: AI-based Hotel Revenue Management System PROPERA
PROPERA is Ichigo's proprietary hotel revenue management system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to drive a dynamic-pricing algorithm that calculates optimal pricing for hotel rooms in order to maximize hotel operator revenues.
PROPERA's AI-based dynamic pricing can respond to changes in the market by using machine learning to calculate optimal hotel room pricing up to 365 days in advance. chigo has deployed PROPERA to increase revenues by 10% to 40% at its own hotels, and is now rolling out PROPERA to third-party hotel operators.
Real Estate & Agriculture & Tourism: Public-Private Partnership as Operator of Yokosuka Port Market
Ichigo was selected as the operator of Yokosuka Port Market after the city of Yokosuka, as part of its tourism-promotion efforts, held an open public bid to renovate and operate the facility as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) . Ichigo is working to revitalize the local community, create new employment, and promote regional economic development, while generating a new capital-efficient,non-asset earnings stream for Ichigo.
Yokosuka Port Market After Renovation (Image)
22
Real Estate & Anime: Ichigo's New Anime Series VLADLOVE
On April 4, 2019, Ichigo established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ichigo Animation, which became the sole investor financing the production of a new anime series directed by renowned Japanese directors Mamoru Oshii and Junji Nishimura. Ichigo has launched the anime business to create synergies with Ichigo's existing sustainable real estate business.
Japanese anime has become a global cultural phenomenon and a centerpiece of the government's Cool Japan campaign to create new growth and employment opportunities. As the sole producer of this new anime series, Ichigo is supporting the directors and other creators in producing high-quality work for audiences in Japan and around the world.
Ichigo Animation is also investing in other animation initiatives that promote the AKIBA CULTURES ZONE (ACZ), Ichigo's major retail asset in Akihabara, the Tokyo district that is the epicenter of Japan's anime sub-culture. VLADLOVE- related goods are already being sold at ACZ, along with related events being held there. Ichigo will continue to work to increase ACZ's international recognition as a landmark of Japan's anime sub-culture.
Real Estate & Gaming: Real-World Augmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+
Ichigo has also invested in TSUBASA+, a global, real-world augmented reality (AR) game that uses smartphone GPS.
TSUBASA+ merges elements from the popular soccer manga Captain Tsubasa with the real world. Ichigo is contributing Ichigo's real estate capabilities and expertise in order to integrate real-world locations into the game, including placing virtual stadiums at Ichigo real estate assets.
New Anime Series VLADLOVE
Real -World AR Game TSUBASA+
23
Improved Borrowing Terms, Green Bond Issuance, JPX-Nikkei 400 Index Inclusion, J.League Shareholder Program Launch, & Ichigo Social Media and Branding
Ichigo further strengthened its financial base in FY20/2 by extending its loan maturities, lowering borrowing costs, hedging against future interest rate rises, and expanding its uncollateralized borrowing.
Ichigo also issued a green bond in order to fund the construction and operation of solar power plants and grow its clean energy business.
For the fourth year in a row, Ichigo was selected for inclusion in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and ranked within the JPX-Nikkei 400's top 200 companies in August 2019, marking the achievement of all of Ichigo's goals set out in its Power Up 2019mid-term business plan.
Ichigo became a J.League Top Partner in 2019, working with the J.League to help build stronger and healthier local communities. Ichigo also launched a Shareholder Program for Ichigo, Ichigo Office, Ichigo Hotel, and Ichigo Green shareholders. The Shareholder Program represents two first for Japanese shareholder programs: 1) Ichigo is the first Japanese company to include not just its own shareholders, but also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, in its shareholder program; and 2) Ichigo is the first company to offer shareholders free tickets to all 55 J.League clubs (which is the number of clubs during the 2019 season) and all J. League games.
Ichigo also uses social media, including Facebook and Instagram, to provide Ichigo- related news and updates, and continues to execute on new branding initiatives to drive shareholder value.
FY20/2 Earnings Details
Ichigo generated consolidated FY20/2 revenue of JPY 87.4 billion (+4.6% year-on-year), operating profit of JPY 27.7 billion (+5.5% year-on-year), recurring profit of JPY 24.4 billion (+5.7% year-on-year), and net income of JPY 8.2 billion (-46.7%year-on-year).
In FY20/2, the first year of the Ichigo 2030long-term vision, Ichigo achieved record-high operating and recurring profits on the back of stable stock earnings and strong flow earnings. From early 2020, however, the Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo conducted a systematic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and wrote down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus recorded an FY20/2 extraordinary Covid-19 loss of JPY 8.07 billion, the bulk of which is a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale.
Although FY20/2 net income thus decreased year-on-year, Ichigo has maintained the trustworthiness and integrity of its balance sheet and lowered future balance sheet risk.
Segment Earnings Details
The breakdown of revenue and operating profit by segment is as follows:
Asset Management
Due to increased performance fees at Ichigo Hotel (3463), a new private real estate fund mandate, and growth in base asset management fees, revenue increased to JPY 3.9 billion (+14.2% year-on-year) with segment operating profit up 15.1% year-on-year to JPY 2.5 billion.
Sustainable Real Estate
Strong value-add outcomes combined with stable growth in rental income contributed to an increase in stock earnings. Asset sales continued to be robust, generating high gross margins. As a result, revenue increased to JPY 80.5 billion (+4.0% year-on-year), with segment operating profit up 5.7% year-on-year to JPY 24.0 billion.
Clean Energy
Despite below-average productive daylight hours in July and August 2019, full-year contributions from power plants that came online in FY19/2 increased revenue to JPY 3.8 billion (+4.0% year-on-year). However, segment operating profit declined to JPY 1.3 billion (-6.7%year-on-year), due to increases in plant depreciation expenses and the cost allocation from group-wide strategic investments.
Ichigo expects FY21/2 earnings growth from 5 power plants that came online during FY20/2.
Consolidated Income Statement Details
Revenue
Robust asset sales, increased rental income from new acquisitions and value-add activities generating higher rents, higher Ichigo Hotel performance fees from hotel sales and asset management fees from new private funds, and the completion of new power plants led to a 4.6% year-on-year increase in revenue to JPY 87.4 billion.
Real estate sales contributed JPY 60.6 billion, real estate rental income JPY 19.1 billion, real estate management fee income JPY 3.1 billion, and solar power production revenue JPY 3.8 billion.
25
Operating Profit
Asset sales, rental income, and power generation revenue growth led to a record operating profit of JPY 27.7 billion (+5.5% year-on-year). Depreciation increased JPY 807 million due to the reclassification of some real estate for sale assets to fixed assets, with SG&A also rising JPY 940 million because of business expansion and strategic investments.
Non-Operating Profit & Expenses
Non-operating profit totaled JPY 150 million (+1.7% year-on-year), with dividend income of JPY 78 million and insurance proceeds of JPY 35 million.
Non-operating expenses totaled JPY 3.5 billion (+3.8% year-on-year), despite a decrease in the mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate hedges, due to an increase in debt financing-related fees for asset acquisitions and sales,.
By category, interest costs were JPY 2.3 billion, debt financing-related fees were JPY 538 million, and the mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate hedges was JPY 336 million.
Extraordinary Gains
Extraordinary gains totaled JPY 215 million (vs. JPY 2 million in FY19/2) on gains on sale of subsidiary shares of JPY 169 million and gains on sale of securities investments of JPY 11 million.
Extraordinary losses totaled JPY 8.1 billion on a Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale of JPY 7.5 billion, a Covid-19 writedown of goodwill of JPY 319 million, and a Covid-19 writedown of securities investments of JPY 229 million.
Net Income
Net income declined 46.7% year-on-year to JPY 8.2 billion. Incomes taxes totaled JPY 8.0 billion (which included a tax adjustment of -JPY 584 million).
Operating Profit
(JPY million)
28,000
26,279
27,721
22,900
21,919
21,000
16,387
14,000
7,000
0
FY16/2
FY17/2
FY18/2
FY19/2
FY20/2
Net Income
18,000
(JPY million)
15,000
14,894
14,018
15,373
12,925
12,000
9,000
8,201
6,000
3,000
0
FY16/2
FY17/2
FY18/2
FY19/2
FY20/2
2. Capital Expenditures
During FY20/2, property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), including operating and in- development power plants, increased by JPY 4.3 billion.
3. Financing
In order to drive earnings growth and further strengthen its financial standing, Ichigo is taking advantage of the current low interest rate environment to improve its borrowing terms and diversify its borrowings, including by lowering borrowing costs, staggering loan maturities, extending loan durations, and reducing loan amortizations.
Ichigo continues to increase its uncollateralized financing to further strengthen its borrowings and creditworthiness. In June 2019, Ichigo initiated a second uncollateralized JPY 10 billion commitment line. Combined with the JPY 10 billion commitment line initiated during FY19/2, the uncollateralized commitment lines totaled JPY 20 billion. Ichigo also issued an uncollateralized bond of JPY 3 billion in September 2019.
Ichigo plans to make effective use of the above commitment lines and uncollateralized bond to secure ongoing liquidity and fund real estate acquisitions.
Second Uncollateralized Commitment Line
Use of Proceeds
Real estate acquisitions
Commitment Line Amount
JPY 10 billion
Lenders
Syndicate (Lead Arranger: Mizuho Bank)
Drawdown Period
June 28, 2019 to June 30, 2022 (3 years)
Loan Final Repayment Date
June 29, 2029 (10 years)
Collateralized
No
Contract Date
June 28, 2019
Uncollateralized Bond
Issuer
Ichigo
Total Issue Amount
JPY 3 billion
Payment Date
September 27, 2019
Maturity
5 years
Lead Underwriter
Mizuho Securities
Fiscal Agent
Mizuho Bank
Ichigo ECO Energy, Ichigo's wholly-owned subsidiary, issued a green bond of JPY 2.9 billion in July 2019 in order to grow its clean energy business and further contribute to Ichigo's goal of building a more sustainable society.
Green Bond
Issuer
Ichigo ECO Energy
Total Issue Amount
JPY 2.9 billion
Payment Date
July 31, 2019
Maturity
10 years
Lead Underwriter
SMBC
Note: SMBC, Daishi Bank, Resona Bank, and Kiraboshi Bank are the members of the green bond syndicate.
Ichigo's balance of interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end was JPY 173.2 billion (+20.8% year-on-year), and its balance of non-recourse loans was JPY 40.3 billion (-23.5%year-on-year). The average interest rate during F20/2 for interest-bearing corporate loans and non-recourse loans were 0.91% (-0.06%year-on-year) and 1.02% (- 0.10% year-on-year), respectively.
Ichigo continues to have an extraordinarily stable and durable balance sheet, with 91.0% of interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end being long-term. JPY 112.7 billion of interest-bearing corporate loans have remaining loan terms of more than five years, with total interest-bearing corporate loans having an average loan term of 10 years. Furthermore, 53.0% of Ichigo's interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end are with the Japanese megabanks. The proportion of total uncollateralized borrowings was 25.6% as of FY20/2-end, driven by the aforementioned FY20/2 commitment line and bond issuance.
Average Interest Rate and Loan Term
Weighted Average Loan Period
(Interest Rate)
Weighted Average Remaining Loan Maturity
Weighted Average Interest Rate
(Loan Term, Years)
2.5%
12
10.8 years
10.2 years
10.3 years
10.0 years
2.0%
1.96%
9.0 years
8.7 years
9
9.6 years
8.3 years
7.8 years
8.3 years
5.9 years
7.6 years
7.6 years
1.71%
1.5%
6
5.5 years
1.41%
1.24%
1.04%
0.97%
1.0%
3
0.91%
0.5%
0
FY14/2
FY15/2
FY16/2
FY17/2
FY18/2
FY19/2
FY20/2
Term Structure of Loans
Short-Term
14%(JPY 4.1B)
8% (JPY 4.9B)
10%(JPY 10.3B)
6% (JPY 6.1B)
5% (JPY 5.6B)
8% (JPY 11.3B)
9% (JPY 15.6B)
Long-Term
92%
90%
94%
95%
92%
91%
86%
(JPY 26.1B)
(JPY 53.4B)
(JPY 94.4B)
(JPY 92.2B)
(JPY 112.8B)
(JPY 132.1B)
(JPY 157.5B)
FY14/2
FY15/2
FY16/2
FY17/2
FY18/2
FY19/2
FY20/2
Business Transfers, Absorption-Type Splits or Incorporation-Type Splits N/A
Transferred Businesses from Other Companies
N/A
6. Succession of Rights and Obligations relating to the Business of Other Companies by Absorption-Type Merger or Absorption-Type Split
N/A
7. Acquisition and Disposition of Shares and Other Interests in Other Companies and Stock Options, etc.
N/A
B. Earnings and Assets in the Current and Past Three Fiscal Years
17th Period
18th Period
19th Period
20th Period
(FY17/2)
(FY18/2)
(FY19/2)
(FY20/2)
Revenue (JPY million)
109,253
57,846
83,540
87,360
Operating Profit (JPY million)
22,900
21,919
26,279
27,721
Recurring Profit (JPY million)
19,755
19,185
23,076
24,395
Net Income (JPY million)
14,894
14,018
15,373
8,201
Net Income per Share (JPY)
29.66
28.12
31.14
16.89
Total Assets (JPY million)
273,455
296,501
319,343
333,726
Net Assets (JPY million)
83,443
92,725
102,859
101,607
Net Assets per Share (JPY)
159.60
180.20
202.14
208.49
Dividend per Share (JPY)
5.0
6.0
7.0
7.0
Return on Equity
20.2%
16.5%
16.3%
8.2%
(Note 1) Net Income per Share is calculated based on the average number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, during the period. Net Assets per Share is calculated based on the number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year.
(Note 2) Due to a change in accounting treatment from FY20/2, prior years have been restated. For details, please see page 18 of the "Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting."
Net Income per Share (EPS)
(JPY)
33
31.14
29.66
25.86
28.12
22
16.89
11
0
FY16/2
FY17/2
FY18/2
FY19/2
FY20/2
Net Assets per Share
(JPY)
208.49
210
202.14
180.20
159.60
134.54
0
FY16/2
FY17/2
FY18/2
FY19/2
FY20/2
Total Assets & Net Assets
(JPY million)
360,000
333,726
Total Assets
319,343
300,000
Net Assets
296,501
273,455
240,000
251,448
180,000
120,000
102,859
101,607
92,725
83,443
72,166
60,000
0
FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2
C. Company and Subsidiary Information
Controlling Parent Company
N/A - Ichigo does not have a controlling parent company.
Important Subsidiaries
Percentage
Name
Capital
Ownership
Main Business
of Voting Rights
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co.,
Asset manager of Ichigo Office
JPY 400 million
100%
(8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463),
Ltd.
and Ichigo Green (9282)
Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.
JPY 500 million
100%
Sustainable real estate
Clean energy business focusing
Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd.
JPY 150 million
100%
on utility-scale solar and wind
power production, making
purposeful use of idle land
nationwide
Ichigo Owners Co., Ltd.
JPY 110 million
100%
Real estate investment services
Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd.
JPY 50 million
100%
Sustainable real estate
Ichigo Real Estate Services
JPY 101 million
100%
Real estate business centered
Fukuoka Co., Ltd.
on Fukuoka
Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.
JPY 95 million
100%
Operates Matsudo Nanbu market
in Chiba Prefecture
Miyako City Co., Ltd.
JPY 50 million
100%
Operates Miyako City shopping
mall in Miyazaki Prefecture
Centro Co., Ltd.
JPY 30 million
100%
New real estate-related
businesses
Storage Plus Corp.
JPY 80 million
100%
High-gradeself-storage
Ichigo Animation KK
JPY 400 million
100%
Japanese anime studio & real
estate-related content developer
Hakata Hotels Inc.
JPY 100 million
100%
Hotel operator
(Note 1) Ichigo did not have any significant subsidiaries during FY20/2.
(Note 2) Centro established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Hakata Hotels, to expand the hotel operator business on March 11, 2019.
(Note 3) The newly-established Ichigo Animation became a consolidated subsidiary on April 4, 2019.
(Note 4) Percentage Ownership of Voting Rights for Centro, Storage Plus, and Hakata Hotels is calculated based on the number of shares held by Ichigo's subsidiary.
(Note 5) The Ichigo Animation capital amount is the amount held by a tokumei kumiai partnership.
D. Key Business Priorities
Ichigo's immediate focus will be managing the expected negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the real estate market, including decreased rental income due to departing tenants and a drop in real estate value for hotels and other assets. Ichigo has adopted the lower of cost or market accounting for real estate early, maintained a strong financial base, and maximized cash management.
The revolution in IT and networks that has transformed industries globally has also reached real estate, creating opportunities for radical improvements in serving tenant needs. To invest in the potentially enormous growth opportunities from this technological change and drive significantly higher long-term growth for its shareholders, Ichigo has decided to pursue Ichigo 2030, an 11-year vision that is significantly more transformative than a traditional three-yearmid-term business plan.
Ichigo 2030: Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company
As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is growing and expanding its core real estate and clean energy capabilities into new areas. In doing so, Ichigo will generate new earnings streams and opportunities to serve clients while seeking to create a more sustainable society.
Sustainable
We have entered an era when humanity must tread more lightly on our planet and learn to do more with less. Ichigo already has an extensive track record in sustainable real estate through its business model of preserving and improving existing real estate, which challenges the wasteful cycle of demolition and redevelopment in Japanese real estate. With Ichigo 2030, Ichigo will continue its long-standing commitment to sustainability while developing new technologies to extend the lives of key social infrastructure beyond 100 years. Sustainability is integral to the healthy development of people, society, and the environment.
Infrastructure
Ichigo has moved beyond the traditional view of real estate as simply physical buildings and land to one in which Ichigo more broadly provides key infrastructure that is fundamental to people's lives. Ichigo first expanded beyond real estate in 2012, when it began developing solar power, offering sustainable energy to support a cleaner and safer Japan and world. Ichigo 2030takes this strategy forward by expanding the scope of Ichigo's real estate and clean energy businesses into other types of infrastructure that contribute to creating richer, more fulfilling lives for the people of Japan.
Ichigo is now working to merge the physical infrastructure of daily life - offices, homes, hotels - with the networks and data-driven possibilities of the digital world in order to offer more enriching experiences to its clients, tenants, and other stakeholders. While continuing to grow Ichigo's existing businesses, Ichigo is increasing investments in new technologies and talent and developing new partnerships with other companies who share our sustainability vision.
Time Period
FY20/2 to FY30/2 (11 years)
KPIs
1. High Capital Productivity
FY20/2~FY30/2 Average ROE >15%
Although Ichigo's growth investments in IT and new businesses will initially lower ROE, Ichigo believes these investments will increase long-term ROE by driving higher capital productivity and earnings stability. Ichigo is focused on growing long-term EPS as a key driver of shareholder value.
(b) FY20/2~FY30/2 Continuous JPX-Nikkei 400 Index Inclusion
Ichigo is targeting continuous inclusion in the JPX-Nikkei 400 Index for the entire Ichigo 2030period (11 years). The JPX-Nikkei 400 selects companies based on ROE, operating profit, and market capitalization, resulting in an index that is comprised of companies with high capital productivity and profitability.
2. High Cash Flow Generation
FY20/2~FY30/2 ContinuousEconomic Operating Cash Flow* > Net Income
Ichigo's robust cash flows fund both growth investments and shareholder returns, so growing these cash flows is an important business priority. Ichigo is therefore setting a target of its annual Economic Operating Cash Flow exceeding its annual Net Income for the entire Ichigo 2030period (11 years).
Economic Operating Cash Flow = Cash Flows from Operations +/- any changes in Real Estate and Power Plants for Sale
3. High Earnings Stability
FY30/2 Stock Earnings Ratio >60%
Ichigo is targeting increasing its Stock Earnings ratio from FY19/2's 53% to 60% in FY30/2. It is also working to increase and diversify its Flow Earnings in order to reduce the weighting of profits from Value-Add real estate sales, which can be sensitive to changes in the real estate market. As a result, Ichigo expects to significantly increase both its earnings and its earnings stability over the Ichigo 2030period.
Shareholder Return Policy
Ichigo will work to drive long-term shareholder value with a shareholder return policy that focuses on 1) dividend stability, transparency, and growth, and 2) flexible share buybacks.
1. Progressive Dividend Policy
Ichigo will continue its progressive dividend policy, originally adopted in FY17/2, in Ichigo 2030. Ichigo's progressive dividend policy underscores its commitment to driving continued organic earnings and dividend growth for shareholders. Under this policy, the previous year's dividend becomes the floor for the current year's dividend. The dividend will be raised (or kept flat) but not cut, providing shareholders downside protection.
2. DOE >3%
In addition to its progressive dividend policy, Ichigo will continue its policy of a DOE (Dividend on Equity) payout ratio of greater than 3%. In contrast to a "dividend payout ratio policy," which calculates dividends based upon annual earnings which can be highly volatile, a DOE policy pays dividends based upon far more stable shareholder equity. A DOE policy thus results in more stable dividends for shareholders. Ichigo believes that the combination of a progressive dividend and a DOE-based payout policy will significantly increase the security, certainty, and visibility of its dividend to the benefit of Ichigo's shareholders.
3. Flexible Deployment of Share Buybacks
In addition to the above dividend policies, Ichigo is newly adopting a policy to flexibly conduct share buybacks to optimize its capital structure and drive shareholder value.
E. Key Business Segments (as of February 29, 2020)
Ichigo's biggest segment is Sustainable Real Estate, in which Ichigo preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period it is carrying out its value-add, along with profits on sale that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.
In addition to its value-add activity with respect to mid-size offices, hotels, and retail and other assets, Ichigo develops and operates solar and wind power plants to supply clean energy and bring productive use to idle land.
Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate Business Model
Sustainable Real Estate Business Model
Green
Infrastructure
Solar Plants
Buy
Ichigo Green
(9282)
Office
Sell
Third-
Real
Value-Add
Estate
Party
Ichigo Office
Investors
(8975)
Real
Hotel
不動産
Estate
Preserve &
Sell
Improve
Ichigo Hotel
(3463)
Buy
F. Employees (as of February 29, 2020)
1. Employees (Consolidated)
Segment
Number of employees
Increase/decrease from
previous fiscal year-end
Asset Management
246
(64)
80 (+57)
Sustainable Real Estate
Clean Energy
16
(1)
3 (-)
Company-wide
61
(1)
9 (-1)
Total
323
(66)
92 (+56)
(Note 1) The number of employees is the number of full-time employees (excluding workers dispatched from Ichigo to other companies and including workers dispatched from other companies to Ichigo), including Directors who are also employees.
(Note 2) The average number of non-full-time employees (including part-time and temporary staff) is presented in parentheses.
(Note 3) On a year-on-year basis the number of employees increased by 92 and the number of non-full-time employees increased by 56, primarily reflecting the addition of employees from acquired companies.
2. Employees (Parent company only)
Number of
Increase/decrease
Average years of
from previous fiscal
Average age
employees
employment
year-end
110 (1)
12 (-1)
42.5 years old
5.7 years
(Note 1) The number of employees is the number of full-time employees (excluding workers dispatched from Ichigo to other companies and including workers dispatched from other companies to Ichigo) including Directors who are also employees.
(Note 2) The average number of non-full-time employees (including part-time and temporary staff) is presented in parentheses.
(Note 3) On a year-on-year basis the number of employees increased by 12; however, this was mainly due to employees being moved from a subsidiary pursuant to a corporate reorganization and new hiring.
G. Principal Lenders (as of February 29, 2020)
Lenders
Amount
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
JPY 43.4 billion
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
JPY 37.9
billion
Kansai Mirai Banking Corporation
JPY 10.4
billion
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.
JPY 8.0
billion
The Tokyo Start Bank, Limited.
JPY 7.4
billion
(Note) These amounts are for corporate loans and do not include non-recourse loans with respect to assets that Ichigo manages (e.g., tokumei kumiai partnerships, etc.)
H. Policy on Dividends and Shareholder Distributions
Ichigo views distributions to its shareholders as an important priority.
Ichigo's Board of Directors adopted on April 19, 2016 a progressive dividend policy. This policy underscores Ichigo's commitment to driving continued organic earnings and dividend growth for its shareholders. Under a progressive dividend policy, the previous year's dividend becomes the floor for the current year's dividend. The dividend will be raised (or kept flat) but not cut, providing shareholders downside protection.
In addition to this progressive dividend policy, Ichigo has adopted a minimum DOE (dividend on equity) payout ratio of 3%. In contrast to an "earnings payout ratio policy," which pays dividends based upon more volatile annual earnings, a DOE policy that pays dividends based upon more stable shareholder equity is by its very nature more stable. Ichigo believes that the combination of a progressive dividend and a DOE-based payout policy will significantly increase the security, certainty, and visibility of its dividend to the benefit of Ichigo's shareholders.
The FY20/2 dividend per share is JPY 7.
Dividend per Share
7
7.0
7.0 (JPY)
6
6.0
5
4
5.0
3
2
1
0
3.0
FY15/2 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY19/2 FY20/2
I. Other Material Matters
Ichigo's Board of Directors decided to conduct a share buyback, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 156 and 165 of the Company Law, at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 11, 2019 and October 10, 2019. The details of the buyback are as follows:
1. Share Buyback Rationale
To grow value for Ichigo shareholders
2. Share Buyback Summary July 2019 Share Buyback
Number of Shares
7,081,200
Amount
JPY 2,999,996,200
Average Share Price
JPY 424
Buyback Period
July 12, 2019 - November 1, 2019
Buyback Method
In-market purchases via trust bank
(Note) The share buyback period was extended to January 10, 2020 at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 10, 2019.
II. Other Matters
A. Shares and Shareholder Information (as of February 29, 2020)
Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo
237,743,200
49.35%
Branch)
MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED DBU AC
22,653,000
4.70%
(Standing Proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch)
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.
13,909,865
2.89%
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
13,219,000
2.74%
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE YALE UNIVERSITY
(Standing Proxy: The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking
11,265,000
2.34%
Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
8,526,200
1.77%
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)
8,459,300
1.76%
MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC CLIENTS
FULLY PAID SEG ACCOUNT
8,124,800
1.69%
(Standing Proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch)
BNYM SA/NV FOR BNYM FOR BNY GCM CLIENT
ACCOUNTS M LSCB RD
7,501,372
1.56%
(Standing Proxy: The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.)
J.P. MORGAN BANK LUXEMBOURG S.A. 1300000
7,009,244
1.46%
(Standing Proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
TOTAL
338,410,981
70.25%
(Note 1) Shareholding Ratio is calculated excluding 23,637,400 treasury shares.
(Note 2) The Shareholding Ratio of Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd., Ichigo's largest shareholder, increasedd during the period from 48.67% to 49.35% as a result of sharebuyback.
B. Employee Stock Options
Detailed disclosure of Employee Stock Options issued as a compensation for execution of duties by officers and Directors are stated in the Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting available on Ichigo's corporate website:
Vice Chairman of Compliance Committee, Audit Committee Member
Independent
Yukio
CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc.
Independent Director, Systena Corporation
Director
Suzuki3
Independent Auditor, Wills Inc.
Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation
Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee Member
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta Inc.
Independent
Masatoshi
Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate
Directors
Director
Matsuzaki4
Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Member, Public Interest Supervisory Committee of PwC Aarata LLC
Independent Director, LIXIL Group Corporation
Independent
Nobuhide
Executive Director, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officers
Director
Nakaido
Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd.
Tetsuya Fujita, Chairman of the Audit Committee, has served as president of a major life insurance and a major property insurance company, in addition to having served as internal audit officer at a major life insurance company, and is certified as an internal auditor. He thus has extensive knowledge of internal auditing.
Audit Committee Member Noriko Kawate is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a Certified Tax Accountant and thus has extensive knowledge of the finance and accounting fields.
Audit Committee Member Yukio Suzuki has served important roles at financial conpanies and thus has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate and securities research.
Ichigo has registered all of the Independent Directors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as meeting the Tokyo Stock Exchange's qualifications for Independent Directors.
(Note) Ichigo has assigned officers and employees to assist the Audit Committee to fulfill its duties. Independent from other officers and employees, they proactively collect information and work closely with the Audit Committee members on a daily basis, and thus the effectiveness of auditing by the Audit Committee is ensured. Since such condition is maintained, Ichigo does not appoint a full-time Audit Committee member.
2. Statutory Executive Officers (as of February 29, 2020)
Position
Name
Responsibility and Other Business Affiliations
Overall Group Management
Chairman & Representative
Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer,
Scott Callon
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Statutory Executive Officer
Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo
Asset Management, Ltd.
Chairman & Representative
Overall Group Management
Kenji Iwasaki
Chairman & Director, Ichigo Land Shinchiku
Statutory Executive Officer
Co., Ltd.
Overall Group Management
President & Representative
Takuma Hasegawa
Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy
Statutory Executive Officer
Co., Ltd.
Director, Cost Science Inc.
Chairman, President, & Representative
Director, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Chairman, President, & Representative
Director, Miyako City Co., Ltd.
Executive Vice President &
Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo
Statutory Executive Officer &
Minoru Ishihara
Marché Co., Ltd.
COO
President & Representative Director, Ichigo
Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd.
Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata
Hotels Inc.
President & Representative Director, Miyazaki
Sunshine FM Co., Ltd.
Executive Managing Director
Eri Murai
HR
Finance
Executive Managing Director
Go Watanabe
President & Representative Director, Centro
Co., Ltd.
Chairman & Director, Storage Plus Corp.
Business Management
Executive Managing Director
Takeyuki Yoshimatsu
Executive Vice President, Ichigo Investment
Advisors Co., Ltd.
Statutory Executive Officer
Katsuhiko Hattori
Engineering
Statutory Executive Officer
Akihiko Tsukasa
Osaka Branch
Statutory Executive Officer
Kenichi Tanaka
Business Development
Statutory Executive Officer
Yasutoyo Senda
Audit
Statutory Executive Officer
Takanori Sakamatsu
Accounting & Business Planning
Engineering, Design, Facility Management
Statutory Executive Officer
Kazunori Kurita
President & Representative Director, Ichigo
Marché Co., Ltd.
Statutory Executive Officer
Takashi Ohigawa
Real Estate Strategic Planning
3. Directors and Statutory Executive Officers Who Stepped Down during the Current Fiscal Year
N/A (none other than those whose terms expired).
4. Outline of Limited Liability Agreement with Independent Directors
In order to retain Independent Directors of high quality, Ichigo has signed limited liability agreements with its Independent Directors pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law.
The extent of liability for compensation under the agreements is the minimum limited liability amount as defined in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law; provided that the liability is limited only when the Independent Directors have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence.
5. Total Remuneration Paid to Directors and Statutory Executive Officers
Number of Recipients
Amount Paid
Directors
9
JPY 301 million
(of whom are Independent Directors)
(6)
(JPY 56 million)
Statutory Executive Officers
11
JPY 164 million
Total
20
JPY 465 million
(of whom are Independent Directors)
(6)
(JPY 56 million)
(Note 1) As of the end of the period, there are nine Directors (including five Independent Directors) and 14 Statutory Executive Officers (four of whom are also Directors), resulting in a total of 19 officers. Since those who are both a Statutory Executive Officer and a Director do not receive Statutory Executive Officer's remuneration, the total amount and number of recipients are shown in the row of Directors and not in the row of Statutory Executive Officers.
(Note 2) There is one Director that receives no remuneration from Ichigo.
(Note 3) The total of 21 Directors and Statutory Executive Officers, which is the sum of the 20 aforementioned Directors and Statutory Executive Officers plus the one non- remunerated Director, differs from the total of 19 Directors and Statutory Executive Officers as of the end of the period, because one Statutory Executive Officer stepped down and one Statutory Executive Officer was promoted to Director during FY20/2.
(Note 4) The amount paid includes remuneration in the form of stock options of JPY 37 million for Directors (of which JPY 9 million is for Independent Directors) and JPY 16 million for Statutory Executive Officers.
(Note 5) In addition, Ichigo paid JPY 121 million as employee compensation to seven Statutory Executive Officers who also serve as employees. This amount includes remuneration in the form of stock options of JPY 12 million.
(Note 6) No remuneration has been paid by Ichigo subsidiaries to Ichigo's Independent Directors.
6. Policy on Determining Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Executive Officers a. Basic Policy
Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Executive Officers of Ichigo is determined based on factors including the duties of each individual, contribution to Ichigo, base compensation, and relevant work experience.
b. Specific Policies
- Remuneration for Directors
Remuneration for Directors consists of a monthly base salary and a performance-based bonus. The monthly base salary is a fixed amount based on the role and responsibilities of each Director, while the performance-based bonus is based on Ichigo's performance.
- Remuneration for Statutory Executive Officers
Remuneration for Statutory Executive Officers consists of a monthly base salary and a performance-based bonus. The monthly base salary is a fixed amount based on the role and responsibilities of each Statutory Executive Officer, whereas the performance- based bonus is based on the performance of Ichigo, the performance of the division for which the Statutory Executive Officer is responsible, and the performance of the Statutory Executive Officer.
- Employee Stock Options
Stock options are granted to Directors and Statutory Executive Officers (and all Ichigo employees) to increase alignment in growing value for shareholders. These stock options are granted in addition to the remuneration described above.
7. External Positions Held by Independent Directors
Positions in Other Companies and the Relationship between Ichigo and these Other Companies
Independent Director Tetsuya Fujita is CEO of Creative Solutions Co., Ltd. Ichigo has no relationship with Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.
Independent Director Noriko Kawate is President of CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. and a Partner of Cast Group. Ichigo has no relationship with CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. or Cast Group.
Independent Director Yukio Suzuki is CEO of Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. Ichigo has no relationship with Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc.
Positions as Independent Directors in Other Companies
Independent Director Yukio Suzuki is an Independent Director of Systena Corporation, an Independent Auditor of WILLs Inc., and an Independent Auditor of XNET Corporation. Ichigo has no relationship with Systena Corporation, WILLs Inc., or XNET Corporation.
Independent Director Masatoshi Matsuzaki is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Konica Minolta Inc., Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Directors, an Independent Director of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. and Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., a Member of the Public Interest Supervisory Committee of PwC Aarata LLC, and an Independent Director of LIXIL Group Corporation. Ichigo has no relationship with any of these companies.
45
Independent Director Nobuhide Nakaido is an Executive Director of Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officer and an Independent Director of eSOL Co., Ltd. Ichigo has no relationship with any of these companies.
Relationship with Ichigo or Related Entities of Ichigo
The five Independent Directors have no spouse or relatives in the third degree or closer who are Statutory Executive Officers of Ichigo or related entities.
d. Independent Director Activities in the Current Fiscal Year
Name
Activities
Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of
Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit
Independent
Committee and attended 2 out of 2 meetings (100%) of the
Tetsuya Fujita
Compliance Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of
Director
the Nominating Committee and 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of
the Compensation Committee since becoming a member.
Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an
objective standpoint independent from the management team.
Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of
Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit
Independent
Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the
Noriko Kawate
Nominating Committee and 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the
Director
Compensation Committee since becoming a member.
Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an
objective standpoint independent from the management team.
Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of
Independent
Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit
Yukio Suzuki
Committee and attended 2 out of 2 meetings (100%) of the
Director
Compliance Committee. Commented and advised on resolutions
and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from
the management team.
Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of
Independent
Directors. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
Nominating Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of
Director
the Compensation Committee. Commented and advised on
resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint
independent from the management team.
Independent
Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Directors
Nobuhide Nakaido
since becoming a Director. Commented and advised on
Director
resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint
independent from the management team.
Independent Auditor
Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC
Fees Paid to the Independent Auditor
Fees paid to the Independent Auditor during FY20/2
Fees for the services specified in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants Act (Act No. 103 of 1948)
Fees for the services other than those specified in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants Act
Total monetary and other financial benefits payable by Ichigo and subsidiaries to the Independent Auditor
JPY 70 million
-
JPY 70 million
JPY 85 million
(Note 1) Pursuant to Article 399, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and based on the "Auditor Evaluation & Selection Standards" and "Auditor Selection & Compensation Agreement Processes" set forth by Ichigo's Audit Committee, Ichigo's Audit Committee concurs with the Independent Auditor's fees after a thorough confirmation and consideration of the content of the Independent Auditor's audit plan, execution of work, audit fee trends, and the Independent Auditor's calculation of its fee estimates.
(Note 2) Pursuant to both the Company Law and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the audit agreement between Ichigo and the Independent Auditor does not call for itemizing the audit fee breakdown, and, thus as a practical matter, Ichigo is not able to itemize the fees. Therefore, the fees paid to the Independent Auditor show the total amount.
3. Policy for the Determination of Dismissal or Non-Reappointment of the Independent Auditor
The Audit Committee has stipulated a Policy for the dismissal or non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor based on the "Auditor Evaluation & Selection Standards" and "Auditor Selection & Compensation Agreement Processes" set forth by Ichigo's Audit Committee. The Policy is as below:
The term of the Independent Auditor is one year, as specified in a one-year audit contract.
The reappointment of the Independent Auditor will be decided at the Audit Committee.
1. The selection, dismissal, or the non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor will be decided at the Annual Shareholder Meeting. The Audit Committee makes the decision to place this on the shareholding meeting agenda.
2. In the event Ichigo decides to dismiss or not reappoint an Independent Auditor at Ichigo's discretion or for the breach of laws and regulations such as the Company Law or the Certified Public Accountants Law, or the breach of the contract of engagement, the dismissal or the non-reappointment will be deliberated by the Audit Committee with reference to the views of the Directors and Statutory Executive Officers.
48
In the event the dismissal or the non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor is to become the agenda of the shareholder meeting, the details of the agenda item will be determined by the Audit Committee.
In the event the Independent Auditor contravenes his/her duty as an Auditor or if proper duty as an Auditor stipulated in Article 340, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law is deemed difficult, the Audit Committee may dismiss the Independent Auditor upon consent of all Audit Committee members.
Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct
Detailed disclosure of Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct is included in the Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting available on Ichigo's corporate website:
Internal Controls to Ensure that Statutory Executive Officers and Employees Execute Their Duties in Full Compliance with Japanese Law and Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation
Systems to Ensure Proper Storage and Management of Information Required for Execution of Duty by Statutory Executive Officers
Risk Management Policies and Systems
Systems to Ensure Effective Execution of Duties by Statutory Executive Officers (
Audit Committee and Audit Systems
Systems to Ensure Fully Appropriate Business Activities by Ichigo and its Subsidiaries
Reference: Establishment and Status of Internal Structures to Prevent Dealings with Anti-Social Forces
Policy on Corporate Control (Takeover Defenses)
Ichigo has not adopted any takeover defense, poison pill, or any other policy with respect to entities or persons who would seek to control decisions with respect to Ichigo's financial and business policies.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(As of February 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Item
Amount
Assets
Current Assets
117,608
Cash and deposits
41,067
Trade notes and accounts receivable
2,308
Operational loan investments
1,324
Operational securities investments
902
Real estate for sale
68,290
Other
3,721
Less: allowance for doubtful
-6
accounts
Fixed Assets
216,118
Property, Plant, and Equipment
206,198
Buildings and structures
60,131
Depreciation
-5,080
Buildings and structures (net)
55,050
Solar power plant equipment
26,713
Depreciation
-3,287
Solar power plant equipment (net)
23,425
Land
122,114
Buildings under construction
2,432
Solar power plants under
2,058
construction
Other
1,844
Depreciation
-727
Other (net)
1,116
Intangible Assets
2,482
Goodwill
1,090
Leasehold rights
687
Other
705
Investments and Other Assets
7,436
Securities investments
4,321
Long-term loans receivable
510
Deferred tax assets
568
Other
2,128
Less: allowance for doubtful
-91
accounts
Total Assets
333,726
Item
Amount
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
24,280
Short-term loans
3,086
Bonds (due within one year)
274
Long-term loans (due within one year)
12,277
Long-termnon-recourse loans
1,178
(due within one year)
Income taxes payable
2,416
Accrued bonuses
33
Other current liabilities
5,013
Long-Term Liabilities
207,838
Bonds
6,082
Long-term loans
151,483
Long-termnon-recourse loans
39,156
Deferred tax liabilities
1,890
Long-term security deposits received
8,118
Other long-term liabilities
1,107
Total Liabilities
232,119
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
100,674
Capital
26,885
Capital reserve
11,272
Earnings reserve
71,505
Treasury shares
-8,988
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
-239
Income
Valuation gains (losses) on other
158
securities
Deferred gains (losses) on
-397
long-term interest rate hedges
Stock Options
988
Minority Interests
184
Total Net Assets
101,607
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
333,726
Consolidated Income Statement
(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Item
Amount
Revenue
87,360
Cost of Goods Sold
52,851
Gross Profit
34,509
SG&A
6,787
Operating Profit
27,721
Non-Operating Profit
8
Interest income
Dividend income
78
Insurance income
35
150
Other
27
Non-Operating Expenses
Interest expense
2,293
Mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate
336
hedges
Debt financing-related fees
538
Other
307
3,476
Recurring Profit
24,395
Extraordinary Gains
Gains on sale of securities investments
11
Gains on sale of subsidiary shares
169
Other
35
215
Extraordinary Losses
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
27
Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale
7,487
Covid-19 writedown of securities investments
229
Covid-19 writedown of goodwill
319
8,065
Pre-Tax Net Income
16,545
Income taxes - current
7,990
Income taxes - deferred
-584
7,406
Pre-Minority Interest Net Income
9,139
Net Income Attributable to Minority Interests
938
Net Income
8,201
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Shareholders' Equity
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Total
Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Shares
Equity
Balance as of March 1, 2019
26,820
11,207
66,730
-5,988
98,769
Changes in the Current
Fiscal Year
Share Issuance
64
64
129
Dividend Payment
-3,419
-3,419
Net Income
8,201
8,201
Change in Consolidated
-
-7
-7
Subsidiaries
Share Buyback
-2,999
-2,999
Changes in Items other than
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
64
64
4,774
-2,999
1,904
Balance as of
26,885
11,272
71,505
-8,988
100,674
February 29, 2020
Other Comprehensive Income
Deferred Gains
Total Other
Stock
Minority
Total Net
Valuation Gains
(Losses) on
(Losses) on
Long-Term
Comprehensive
Options
Interests
Assets
Other Securities
Interest Rate
Income
Hedges
Balance as of March 1, 2019
386
408
21
827
3,283
102,859
Changes in the Current
-
-
Fiscal Year
Share Issuance
129
Dividend Payment
3,419
Net Income
8,201
-
Change in Consolidated
7
Subsidiaries
999
Share Buyback
2,
-
Changes in Items other than
228
10
217
160
3,098
-3,156
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
-288
10
-217
160
-3,098
-1,251
Balance as of
-158
397
239
988
-
184
101,607
February 29, 2020
-
-
52
Parent Balance Sheet
(As of February 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Item
Amount
Assets
Current Assets
61,413
Cash and deposits
20,254
Accounts receivable
324
Operational securities investments
902
Short-term loans to affiliates
38,027
Advance payments
132
Accounts receivable - other
593
Accounts receivable due to
548
consolidated taxation
Other
630
Less: allowance for doubtful
-
accounts
Fixed Assets
85,156
Property, Plant, and Equipment
6,386
Buildings and structures
2,575
Depreciation
-336
Buildings and structures (net)
2,209
Land
4,146
Other
83
Depreciation
-52
Other (net)
31
Intangible Assets
526
Software
502
Other
23
Investments and Other Assets
78,242
Securities investments
2,087
Securities investments in
6,321
affiliates
Affiliate bonds
1,700
Securities investments in affiliates -
44,118
other
Long-term loans receivable
10
Long-term loans to affiliates
23,290
Deferred tax assets - other
379
Other Less: allowance for doubtful
419
accounts
Less: allowance for doubtful
-85
accounts
Total Assets
146,570
Item
Amount
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
10,731
Short-term loans
1,620
Bonds (due within one year)
112
Long-term loans (due within one year)
5,269
Accounts payable
1,288
Accrued expenses
76
Income taxes payable
2,067
Advances received
62
Deposits received
39
Other
195
Long-Term Liabilities
49,593
Bonds
3,296
Long-term loans
45,777
Long-term security deposits received
84
Other long-term liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
435
Total Liabilities
60,324
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
85,566
Capital
26,885
Capital reserve
11,270
Retained earnings
11,201
Capital reserve - other
68
Retained earnings
56,398
Earnings reserve
44
Earnings reserve - other
56,354
Retained earnings carried forward
56,354
Treasury shares
-8,988
Revaluations and Adjustments
-308
Valuation gains (losses) on other
81
securities
Deferred gains (losses) on
-389
long-term interest rate hedges
Stock Options
988
Total Net Assets
86,246
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
146,570
Parent Income Statement
(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Item
Amount
Revenue
21,895
Cost of Goods Sold
783
Gross Profit
21,112
SG&A
3,761
Operating Profit
17,351
Non-Operating Profit
Interest income
530
Dividend income
71
Credit guarantees income
17
Other
12
632
Non-Operating Expenses
Interest expense
521
Debt financing-related fees
332
Mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate
218
hedges
298
1,370
Other
Recurring Profit
16,612
Extraordinary Gains
Gains on sale of securities investments
11
Gains on sale of subsidiary shares
138
149
Extraordinary Losses
Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale
2,040
Covid-19 writedown of securities investments
200
Other
19
2,260
Pre-Tax Net Income
14,502
Income taxes - current
5,587
Income taxes - deferred
-510
5,077
Net Income
9,424
Parent Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
(JPY million)
Shareholders' Equity
Capital Surplus
Retained Earnings
Treasury
Total
Shareholders'
Shares
Equity
Other
Retained
Capital
Capital
Other
Total
Earnings
Earnings
Total
Carried
Reserve
Capital
Capital
Reserve
Retained
Surplus
Surplus
Forward/
Earnings
Retained
Earnings
Balance as of
26,820
11,136
68
11,205
44
50,349
50,393
-5,988
82,431
March 1, 2019
Changes in the Current
Fiscal Year
Share Issuance
64
64
64
129
Dividend Payments
-3,419
-3,419
-3,419
Share Buyback
-2,999
-2,999
Net Income
9,424
9,424
9,424
Changes in Items
other than
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
64
64
－
64
－
6,005
6,005
-2,999
3,135
Balance as of
26,885
11,201
68
11,270
44
56,354
56,398
-8,988
85,566
February 29, 2020
Revaluation and Adjustment
Valuation
Deferred Gains
Total
Stock
Total Net
(losses) on
Gains (losses)
Revaluation
Long-Term
Options
Assets
on Other
and
Interest Rate
Securities
Adjustment
Hedges
Balance as of March 1, 2019
312
-389
-77
827
83,181
Changes in the Current Fiscal Year
Share Issuance
129
Dividend Payments
-3,419
Share Buyback
-2,999
Net Income
9,424
Changes in Items other than
-230
－
-230
160
-70
Shareholders' Equity
Total Changes
-230
－
-230
160
3,064
Balance as of February 29, 2020
81
-389
-308
988
86,246
Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements
Report of Independent Auditor
April 14, 2020
To the Board of Directors of Ichigo Inc.
Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC
Hiroaki Ohkane, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner
(seal)
Kenta Nishimura, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner
(seal)
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Ichigo Inc., namely the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and the notes to consolidated financial statements, for the fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 pursuant to Article 444, Paragraph 4 of the Company Law.
Management's Responsibility with respect to the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for compiling and indicating the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of Japan. This includes the operation and maintenance of an internal compliance structure which management deems necessary to ensure that the consolidated financial statements are compiled and indicated free of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
The responsibility of the Auditor is to perform an independent audit and declare an opinion with respect to the consolidated financial statements. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Those standards require that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement.
We conducted our audit by carrying out auditing procedures on amounts in the consolidated financial statements and information we received from the Company. These procedures included sampling and testing based on our assessment of the potential risk of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Although our intent is not to express an opinion regarding the appropriateness of the internal compliance structure, we did assess operation of the internal compliance structure to the extent it affects the accuracy of the consolidated financial statements. This included an overall assessment of the consolidated financial statements and any assumptions made by management with respect to the Company's accounting policies or their application, and any estimates indicated in the consolidated financial statements.
We believe we received sufficient and appropriate information to have a reasonable basis to express our opinion. Auditing Opinion
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Ichigo Group consisting of Ichigo Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the period for the consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Matter of Note
The Company has reclassified some of its Real Estate for Sale assets to Fixed Assets as stated in the notes to the consolidated financial statements (Reclassification of Certain Real Estate for Sale Assets to Fixed Assets). This reclassification has not affected our opinion.
Potential Conflicts of Interest
There are no interests to be specified pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountant Law between the Company and us or the engagement partner.
Auditor's Report on the Parent Financial Statements
Report of Independent Auditor
April 14, 2020
To the Board of Directors of Ichigo Inc.
Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC
Hiroaki Ohkane, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner
(seal)
Kenta Nishimura, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner
(seal)
We have audited the Twentieth Period financial statements of Ichigo Inc., namely the balance sheet, the income statement, the statement of changes in shareholders' equity, and the notes to the financial statements and schedules, for the fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 pursuant to Article 436, Paragraph 2, Item 1 of the Company Law.
Management's Responsibility with respect to the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for compiling and indicating the financial statements and notes and schedules thereto in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of Japan. This includes the operation and maintenance of an internal compliance structure which management deems necessary to ensure that the financial statements and notes and schedules are compiled and indicated free of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error.
Auditor's Responsibility
The responsibility of the Auditor is to perform an independent audit and declare an opinion with respect to the financial statements and the notes and schedules. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Those standards require that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements and schedules are free of material misstatement.
We conducted our audit by carrying out auditing procedures on amounts in the financial statements and notes and schedules and information we received from the Company. These procedures included sampling and testing based on our assessment of the potential risk of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Although our intent is not to express an opinion regarding the appropriateness of the internal compliance structure, we did assess operation of the internal compliance structure to the extent it affects the accuracy of the financial statements and notes and schedules. This included an overall assessment of the consolidated financial statements and notes and schedules and any assumptions made by management with respect to the Company's accounting policies or their application, and any estimates indicated in the financial statements and notes and schedules.
We believe we received sufficient and appropriate information to have a reasonable basis to express our opinion. Auditing Opinion
In our opinion, the financial statements and schedules referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Ichigo Inc. for the period for the financial statements and schedules in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
Potential Conflicts of Interest
There are no interests to be specified pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountant Law between the Company and us or the engagement partner.
Audit Committee Report
April 16, 2020
Audit Committee, Ichigo Inc.
Tetsuya Fujita, Audit Committee Member (seal)
Noriko Kawate, Audit Committee Member (seal) Yukio Suzuki, Audit Committee Member (seal)
The Audit Committee has audited the execution of the duties of the Directors and Statutory Executive Officers during the twentieth fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020. We report the method and results of this audit as follows:
Method and Description of Audit
The Audit Committee has received regular reports and has made requests for explanations as necessary from the Directors, Statutory Executive Officers, and employees of Ichigo regarding the details of resolutions by the Board of Directors with respect to Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1, b and e of the Company Law and the system established under the resolutions (internal control system) and in accordance with audit policy and duties prescribed by the Audit Committee. In cooperation with the Internal Audit Department and other internal control related divisions of Ichigo, the Audit Committee has investigated the process and details of decision-making at important meetings, the details of principal-approved documents and other material documents relating to the execution of business, the execution of duties by Statutory Executive Officers and employees and reviewed Ichigo's business and assets. With respect to subsidiaries, we have communicated and exchanged information with Directors and auditors of subsidiaries and received business reports from subsidiaries as necessary.
In addition, we have supervised and verified that the Independent Auditor was independent and conducting an appropriate audit and received reports on the execution of duties from the Independent Auditor and requested explanations as necessary. We have also received a report from the Independent Auditor that the structure to ensure appropriate performance of duties (matters described in Article 131, each Item of the Company Calculation Rules) has been established pursuant to laws and regulations including the Standards for Quality Control of Audits (issued by Business Accounting Council on October 28, 2005) and that management structures have been properly established within the audit firm.
By these methods, we have reviewed Ichigo's own business report, financial statements (balance sheet, income statement, statement of changes in shareholders' equity and notes) and their schedules, along with Ichigo's consolidated financial statements (including the consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated notes).
Results of Audit
A. Audit Results of Business Report
We note that the business report and its schedules present Ichigo's status correctly pursuant to all laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.
We note that there has been no misconduct with respect to the execution of duties by Directors and Statutory Executive Officers, nor have we discovered any material facts which violate laws and regulations or the Articles of Incorporation.
We note that the details of the resolution by the Board of Directors with respect to the internal control system are reasonable. Also, there is nothing material to be pointed out with respect to the execution of duties on the internal control system by Statutory Executive Officers.
B. Audit Results of Financial Statements and their Schedules
We note that the method and results of the audit conducted by the Independent Auditor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, were reasonable.
C. Audit Results of Consolidated Financial Statements
We note that the method and results of the audit conducted by the Independent Auditor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, were reasonable.
(Note) All members of the Audit Committee are Independent Directors as provided in Article 2, Item 15 and Article 400, Paragraph 3 of the Company Law.