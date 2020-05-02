MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Ichigo Inc. 2337 JP3120010008 ICHIGO INC. (2337) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/01 267 JPY -4.98% 09:39p ICHIGO : Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting PU 09:39p ICHIGO : Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting PU 04/16 ICHIGO : FY20/2 Earnings PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Ichigo : Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting 0 05/02/2020 | 09:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Make The World More Sustainable Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku Miyako City Our Mission: Make The World More Sustainable Ichigo is a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company dedicated to making the world more sustainable. Our three key businesses are: Sustainable Real Estate, in which we preserve and improve real estate; Asset Management, including managing Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282); and Clean Energy, in which we develop solar and wind power plants to supply clean energy and bring productive use to idle land. We are committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders by contributing to a sustainable society. The word "Ichigo" comes from the ancient Japanese proverb, Ichigo Ichie, literally meaning "One lifetime, one encounter." The phrase was first used by a 16th century master of the tea ceremony, Sen no Rikyu. He called upon his disciples to give total focus and sincerity to each act of the tea ceremony for every guest, because that particular moment will only exist once and must be fully lived and realized. Ichigo embraces the Ichigo Ichie philosophy of sincerity and service, and works to build strong long-term relationships to support the success of all of our clients, shareholders, and stakeholders. Ichigo's Sustainability Commitment (ESG) Environmental Sustainable Real Estate Ichigo preserves and improves real estate, lengthening the useful life of buildings and other physical and social infrastructure. Ichigo is for reducing mankind's environmental footprint and against the squandering of resources and human talent in wasteful and unnecessary demolition and development. Safe & Clean Energy Produced Locally Ichigo gives new purpose to idle land across Japan and supports the revitalization of local communities by building renewable energy plants that generate clean power locally. Ichigo is currently operating 45 solar power plants in communities across Japan with a panel output of 136MW (as of February 29, 2020). Social Sports Rooted in Communities: J.League Top Partner Ichigo is a Top Partner of the J.League, Japan's professional soccer league, and is working to support the J.League's vision of promoting sports that benefit local communities. Ichigo is deploying its real estate expertise to help the J.League and local governments maintain aging stadiums and reduce steep operating costs. Smart Agriculture Ichigo has built a smart agriculture business to promote high-quality,locally-sourced agriculture, strengthen local communities, create jobs, and increase Japan's food self- sufficiency. Athletes & Art Ichigo supports world-class athletes and artists with disabilities via sponsorship of ParalymArt. GGovernance Ichigo was an early adopter of global best-practice governance, adopting a Company with Committees (Nominating, Audit, Compensation) governance structure in 2006. The independence of Ichigo's Board of Directors underpins its strong governance and oversight capabilities. Of 9 members of Ichigo's Board, 5 are Independent Directors. Make The World More Sustainable [Provisional Translation Only] This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. May 8, 2020 Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Dear Shareholders: We would like to express our deepest condolences to those affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic and our wishes for the earliest possible recovery. We are pleased to invite you to attend the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting of Ichigo Inc. ("Ichigo"). We will take all necessary Covid-19 precautions at the Annual Shareholder Meeting, but you may also exercise your voting rights via postal mail or the Internet. We would appreciate it if you could please review the Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholder Meeting attached below and cast your vote by returning the enclosed voting form or by accessing our voting website (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/)no later than Friday, May 22, 2020, 6:15 p.m. JST. 1. Date and Time Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. 2. Place La Rose, Fifth Floor, Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo 1-2-6 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 3. Agenda Matters to be Reported Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twentieth Period (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twentieth Period Matters to be Resolved Election of Nine Directors Additional Accounting Notes Additional accounting notes to Ichigo's consolidated and parent financial statements are disclosed on our website at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/library. Please also note that any amendments to the business report, consolidated and parent financial statements, or shareholder meeting materials will be posted on our website at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en. 1 Voting via the Internet 1. Handling of Multiple Votes via both the Proxy Card and the Internet If you cast multiple votes via both the proxy card and the Internet voting site, only the vote cast via the Internet will be deemed effective. 2. Handling of Multiple Votes via the Internet If you cast multiple votes via the Internet voting site, only the last vote will be deemed effective. 3. Internet Voting Procedure The internet voting procedure is per the below. If you choose to attend the meeting, voting via the proxy card or the Internet is unnecessary. a. Voting Website You can access the designated website https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ Please access our voting website ( https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/ We will accept votes submitted via the Internet until 6:15 p.m. JST on Friday, May 22, 2020. Please contact the help desk below if you have any questions. Login via QR Code You can access the voting form by reading the QR code on the enclosed voting form. This is a shareholder-unique QR code that allows you to vote without having to enter your ID or password. We will accept votes submitted until 6:15 p.m. JST on Friday, May 22, 2020. Inquiries concerning the Internet Voting Process Help Desk, Corporate Agency Division, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Toll-free telephone (within Japan): 0120-768-524 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. JST) Institutional Investors Institutional investors may use the electronic proxy-voting platform of the Tokyo Stock Exchange for electronic voting. 2 Table of Contents Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting 1 Reference Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Election of Nine Directors 4 Business Report I. Current Operations and Financials A. Business Conditions in the Current Fiscal Year (FY20/2) 20 B. Earnings and Assets in the Current and Past Three Fiscal Years 32 C. Company and Subsidiary Information 33 D. Key Business Priorities 34 E. Key Business Segments 36 F. Employees 36 G. Principal Lenders 37 H. Policy on Dividends and Shareholder Distributions 38 I. Other Material Matters 39 II. Other Matters A. Shares and Shareholder Information 40 B. Employee Stock Options 40 C. Directors and Officers 41 D. Independent Auditor 48 E. Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct 49 F. Policy on Corporate Control (Takeover Defenses) 49 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheet 50 Consolidated Income Statement 51 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 52 Parent Financial Statements Parent Balance Sheet 53 Parent Income Statement 54 Parent Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 55 Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements 56 Auditor's Report on the Parent Financial Statements 57 Audit Committee Report 58 3 Election of Nine Directors The terms of office of all nine Directors will expire at the conclusion of this shareholder meeting. Accordingly, Ichigo proposes the election of the following nine Directors. The candidates for Director are as follows: No. Name Current Position and Responsibility Board Meeting Attendance Chairman of the Board of Directors Scott Callon Nominating Committee Member 100% 1 Compensation Committee Member (10 of 10 Compliance Committee Member Reappointment Total) Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer Chairman of Nominating Committee 2 Takuma Hasegawa Chairman of Compensation Committee 100% Chairman of Compliance Committee (10 of 10 President & Representative Statutory Total) Reappointment Executive Officer 3 Minoru Ishihara Executive Vice President & Statutory 100% Executive Officer (Sustainable Real Estate) (10 of 10 Reappointment & COO Total) 4 Eri Murai Executive Managing Director & Statutory 100% Reappointment Executive Officer (HR) (6 of 6 Total) Tetsuya Fujita Lead Independent Director 5 Chairman of Audit Committee 100% Nominating Committee Member (10 of 10 Reappointment - Independent Director Compensation Committee Member Total) Compliance Committee Member Noriko Kawate Independent Director 100% 6 Nominating Committee Member (10 of 10 Reappointment - Audit Committee Member Total) Independent Director Compensation Committee Member 7 Yukio Suzuki Independent Director 100% Audit Committee Member (10 of 10 Reappointment - Independent Director Vice Chairman of Compliance Committee Total) 8 Masatoshi Matsuzaki Independent Director 100% Nominating Committee Member (10 of 10 Reappointment - Independent Director Compensation Committee Member Total) 9 Nobuhide Nakaido 100% Independent Director (10 of 10 Reappointment - Independent Director Total) 4 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1988 MIPS Computer Systems, Inc. September 1991 Asia-Pacific Research Center, Stanford University March 1994 Research Institute of Capital Formation, Japan Development Bank August 1994 Bankers Trust Asia Securities Co., Ltd. March 1997 Morgan Stanley Japan Limited June 2000 Japan Representative, Prudential plc May 2001 Representative Director, PCA Asset Management Limited April 2002 Morgan Stanley Japan Limited January 2003 Head of Equities, Morgan Stanley Japan Limited May 2006 Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset Management, Ltd. (current) October 2008 Ichigo Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer (current) November 2008 Director (current), Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of Compensation Committee, Vice Chairman of Compliance Committee November 2011 Member of Nominating Committee, Member of Compensation Committee May 2012 Associate Director, Japan Association of Scott Callon Corporate Directors 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Chiyoda N/A (December 6, 1964) Co., Ltd. July 2012 Director, Member of Nominating Committee, Member of Compensation Committee, Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) May 2015 Independent Director, Chiyoda Co., Ltd. (current) September 2015 Chairman of Compliance Committee May 2016 Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of Compensation Committee October 2016 Member of Nominating Committee (current), Member of Compensation Committee (current) July 2017 Group Head of IT Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. May 2019 Member of Compliance Committee (current) March 2020 Chairman & Representative Director, Japan Display Inc. (current) (Other Positions) Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset Management, Ltd. Chairman & Representative Director, Japan Display Inc. Independent Director, Fujitsu Limited (Upon shareholder approval in June 2020) Independent Director, Chiyoda Co., Ltd. (Until May 2020) 5 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held (continued from Message to Our Shareholders previous page) I offer my deepest condolences and wishes for the earliest possible recovery to all of those globally affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 1 This is your company. How societies and companies adapt to a post- Covid-19 future is the central question of our time. Companies can learn and grow from hardship and become stronger. All of us at Ichigo will work to strengthen our capabilities and drive sustainable growth in shareholder value. 6 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1994 Joined Fujita Corporation November 2002 Joined Ichigo October 2004 General Manager, Fund Business Division September 2005 General Manager, Fund Business Division Group 1 May 2006 Senior Statutory Executive Officer & General Manager, Fund Business Division Group 1 May 2007 Senior Statutory Executive Officer & CMO March 2008 Senior Statutory Executive Officer May 2009 Director & Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer (Real Estate) March 2010 Independent Director, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. January 2011 President & Representative Director (Overall Company Management), Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd. March 2015 Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer May 2015 Director (current), President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer (current) Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. (current) 495,138 2 March 2016 Chairman of Compliance Committee (current) May 2016 Member of Nominating Committee, Member of shares Compensation Committee Takuma Hasegawa October 2016 Chairman of Nominating Committee (current), (January 29, 1971) Chairman of Compensation Committee (current) March 2018 Group Head of IT October 2019 Director, Cost Science Inc. (current) (Other Positions) Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. Director, Cost Science Inc. Message to Our Shareholders As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is growing and expanding its sustainable real estate business while seeking to create a more sustainable society under our new Ichigo 2030long-term vision. Together with our employees, I will dedicate all of my strength to overcome the challenging real estate market conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and continue working towards establishing Ichigo as a truly sustainable company that meets shareholder expectations. Thank you for your continued support. 7 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1990 Joined Hazama Corporation October 2005 Joined Creed Corporation May 2007 Joined Ichigo as Head of Human Resources and General Administration Division March 2008 Executive Officer and Head of Human Resources and General Administration Division October 2008 Chief Administrative Officer & Statutory Executive Officer and Head of Business Management November 2008 Director, Asset Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) May 2009 Director (current), Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer (Administration), Member of Compliance Committee October 2009 Managing Director (Administration), Asset Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) November 2009 President & Representative Director, Asset Logistics Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.) May 2010 Director, Senior Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer (Administration) April 2011 President & Representative Director, Miyako City 151,608 3 Co., Ltd. Minoru Ishihara May 2011 Senior Managing Director (Administration), shares (October 5, 1967) Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) November 2011 Executive Vice President (current) & Statutory Executive Officer (Administration) July 2012 Director (current), Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer (Administration), Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) November 2012 Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. March 2013 Head of Real Estate Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Miyako City, Co., Ltd. (current) Chairman & Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. Chairman & Director, Takara Building Maintenance Co., Ltd. May 2015 Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer & COO (current) March 2017 President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd. (current) April 2017 Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. 8 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held (continued from March 2018 Group Head of Sustainable Real Estate (current) previous page) March 2019 Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. (current) Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc. (current) June 2019 President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co., Ltd. (current) (Other Positions) Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Miyako City Co., Ltd. Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services 3 Fukuoka Co., Ltd. Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc. President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co., Ltd. Message to Our Shareholders Although the Covid-19 pandemic's negative impact on business conditions is expected to be long-term, I will strive to protect real estate as an essential element of people's lives. As workstyles, consumer behavior, and lifestyles change on the back of the IT revolution, Ichigo will continue adapting to these changes and further strengthen the sustainability of our businesses. I will continue to work toward meeting the expectations of our shareholders, and appreciate your guidance and support. 9 Name Ichigo No. Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1993 Joined Fujita Corporation April 2002 Joined Ichigo January 2007 Head of Finance, Ichigo July 2012 Statutory Executive Officer (Business Management), Head of Business Planning, Ichigo March 2013 Director (Administration), Ichigo Estate, Director, Ichigo Global Capital Director (Business Planning), Ichigo ECO Energy March 2014 Senior Statutory Executive Officer (Administration & HR), Ichigo March 2015 Executive Managing Director (current) & Statutory Executive Officer (Administration & HR) 4 Group Head of Administration & HR, Ichigo 6,800 President, Ichigo University shares March 2017 Head of HR Development Eri Murai May 2019 Director (current) March 2020 Statutory Executive Officer (HR) (current) (May 16, 1970) Message to Our Shareholders The Covid-19 pandemic is dramatically impacting Ichigo's businesses. It is under such challenging times that I believe it is important for Ichigo to work as a whole and leverage individual skills and experiences to overcome difficulties together. I will continue to create a work environment at Ichigo in which employees can express their individual talents, helping drive sustainable growth and higher shareholder value. Thank you for your guidance and support. 10 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1976 Joined Taisho Marine and Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (now Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.) April 2001 Executive Director, Taisho Marine & Fire Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd. (now MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd) April 2002 Board Director, Skandia Life Insurance (Japan) (now Tokyo Marine Nichido Financial Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) October 2006 Executive Director, AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd. April 2007 Representative President & CEO, AXA Financial Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (now AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) October 2009 Senior Advisor, AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd. May 2010 Ichigo Independent Director (current), Member of Audit Committee, Member of Compliance Committee February 2011 Auditor, St. Thomas University March 2011 President, ReMark Japan Co., Ltd. May 2011 Chairman of Compliance Committee, May 2012 Member of Nominating Committee (current), 5 Member of Compensation Committee (current) 64,200 Tetsuya Fujita July 2012 Director, Member of Audit Committee, Member shares (March 26, 1954) of Nominating Committee, Member of Compensation Committee, Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) May 2014 Chairman of Audit Committee (current), Member of Compliance Committee (current), Chairman of Audit Committee of Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) October 2015 Advisor, LAUREATE INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITIES Japan May 2016 Lead Independent Director (current) August 2017 Special Advisor to CEO, ReMark Group March 2019 Advisor, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd. June 2019 CEO & Representative Director, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd (current) (Other Positions) CEO & Representative Director, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd. 11 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held (continued from Message to Our Shareholders previous page) The world economy and the real estate market is entering a new era due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I believe that the ability to make 5 decisions is crucial to overcome difficulties into the new era. As an Independent Director, I want to further strengthen corporate governance and risk management, and contribute to the creation of even greater corporate value for Ichigo as a sustainable infrastructure company on behalf of all shareholders. 12 No. Name Ichigo Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1999 Joined International Dept., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC July 2001 Qualified as Certified Public Accountant August 2004 Joined Cast & Itoga (now Uryu & Itoga) November 2004 Qualified as Certified Tax Accountant February 2008 President of CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. (current) January 2009 Joined Gracia Corporation May 2011 Ichigo Independent Director (current), Member of Audit Committee (current) November 2011 Qualified as American Certified Public Accountant July 2012 Director, Member of Audit Committee of Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) June 2013 Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Meiji Machine Co., Ltd. May 2014 Member of Nominating Committee (current), Member of Compensation Committee (current), 6 Member of Nominating Committee, Member of 48,700 Noriko Kawate Compensation Committee of Ichigo Real Estate shares (February 22, 1976) Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) February 2015 Partner, Cast Group (current) (Other Positions) President, CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. Partner, Cast Group Message to Our Shareholders Last year, Ichigo got off to a good start on its Ichigo 2030long-term vision. However, since the beginning of this year, the Covid-19 global pandemic has negatively impacted the real estate industry in which Ichigo participates. Although Ichigo may face difficulties in navigating the unprecedented changes in the economic landscape, I will do my best as an Independent Director to support Ichigo's sustainable growth. 13 Name Ichigo No. Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1975 Joined Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. June 1996 Director, Nomura Research Institute Ltd. June 1997 Director & Head of Financial Research Center, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. June 1999 Executive Director in charge of Research Division, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. June 2000 Executive Managing Director in charge of Research Division, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. June 2003 Executive Managing Director, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. June 2005 Director and Audit Mission Director, Nomura Holdings, Inc. June 2008 Advisor, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. July 2010 CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. (current) August 2010 Advisor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, LLC June 2012 Independent Director, Systena Corporation (current) May 2015 Ichigo Independent Director (current), Director of Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.) 13,900 7 September 2015 Member of Compliance Committee May 2016 Member of Audit Committee (current), Vice shares Chairman of Compliance Committee (current) Yukio Suzuki March 2018 Independent Auditor, WILLs Inc. (current) (June 3, 1950) June 2018 Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation (current) (Other Positions) CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. Independent Director, Systena Corporation Independent Auditor, WILLs Inc. Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation Message to Our Shareholders Sustainable corporate value creation requires a long-term vision, strategizing and executing on new business development, delivering revolutionary products and services, and solid risk management attuned to changes in the business environment. It is especially important that the process of corporate value creation be shared with shareholders. I want to fulfill my responsibility as an Independent Director by offering management supervision based on a belief in effective corporate governance, strong human capital development, and concern for the environment. 14 Name Ichigo No. Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1976 Joined Konishiroku Photo Industry Co., Ltd. (now Konica Minolta, Inc.) June 1999 General Manager, System Technology Development Division, Office Document Company, Konica Corporation October 2003 Director, Konica Minolta Business Technologies, Inc. April 2005 Executive Officer, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc. Representative Director & President, Konica Minolta Technology Center, Inc. April 2006 Senior Executive Officer, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc. June 2006 Director & Senior Executive Officer, Konica Minolta Holdings Inc. April 2009 Representative Director & CEO Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. April 2013 Representative Director & CEO Konica Minolta, Inc. April 2014 Director & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta, Inc. (current) June 2014 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Japan Business Machine and Information System 8 Industries Association 32,600 May 2016 Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of shares Corporate Directors Ichigo Independent Director, Member of Masatoshi Matsuzaki Nominating Committee (current), Member of (July 21, 1950) June 2016 Compensation Committee (current) Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (current) Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (current) August 2016 Member of Public Interest Supervisory Committee, PwC Aarata LLC (current) May 2018 Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate Directors (current) June 2019 Independent Director, LIXIL Corporation (current) (Other Positions) Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta Inc. Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate Directors Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Until June 2020) Member of Public Interest Supervisory Committee, PwC Aarata LLC Independent Director, LIXIL Corporation 15 No. Name Career History Ichigo (Date of Birth) Shares Held (continued from Message to Our Shareholders previous page) In the short term, Ichigo may experience negative impacts from market changes caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic. I believe 8 sustainable corporate growth is important for shareholders and all stakeholders. In order to achieve the Ichigo2030 long-term vision, I will continue to use my perspective as an Independent Director to help the company's management team keep an eye on structural changes in the business environment and assess opportunities and risks in order to meet the expectations of shareholders. 16 Name Ichigo No. Career History Shares (Date of Birth) Held April 1971 Joined Sumitomo Corporation April 1998 Director, Sumitomo Corporation April 2002 Managing Director, Sumitomo Corporation April 2003 Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Corporation April 2004 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo Corporation April 2005 Executive Vice President, Sumitomo Corporation April 2009 Executive Director, Assistant to President, Sumitomo Corporation June 2009 Chairman, President, & CEO, Sumisho Computer Systems Corporation (now SCSK Corporation) October 2011 President & CEO, SCSK Corporation June 2013 Chairman, SCSK April 2016 Director & Senior Advisor, SCSK Corporation 9 June 2016 Senior Advisor, SCSK Corporation 10,000 May 2017 Ichigo Independent Director (current) shares October 2018 Chairman, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officers (current) Nobuhide Nakaido March 2019 Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd. (November 1, 1946) (current) (Other Positions) Chairman, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officers Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd. Message to Our Shareholders Consistent with Ichigo's corporate mission Make The World More Sustainable, I will do my best as an Independent Director to contribute to growing shareholder value via business model innovations, corporate governance, and workstyle changes, and support Ichigo in becoming a sustainable infrastructure company that opens up a new era. 17 (Note 1) None of the candidates for Director or Independent Director are a related party of Ichigo. (Note 2) Ichigo's Nominating Committee and Board of Directors' reasons for nominating Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai for Director are as follows: Scott Callon has extensive experience leading Ichigo since October 2008 as Director and Chairman and has knowledge and expertise derived from serving on a number of Japanese government bodies, including the Financial Services Agency (FSA) Council of Experts that drafted Japan's Corporate Governance Code and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Competitiveness and Incentives Structures for Sustainable Growth Project (the "Ito Review"). He assumed the position of Director in November 2008, and his term of office will have been eleven and a half years at the close of this shareholder meeting. Takuma Hasegawa has extensive knowledge and experience at Ichigo, having led a number of Ichigo's real estate businesses. He has been Ichigo's President since May 2015. He assumed the position of Director in May 2009 for two years, and his term of office will have been seven years at the close of this shareholder meeting. Minoru Ishihara has extensive knowledge and experience as Executive Vice President and COO of Ichigo. He assumed the position of Director in 2009, and his term of office will have been eleven years at the close of this shareholder meeting. Eri Murai has extensive knowledge and experience since joining Ichigo in 2002, having led a number of key initiatives in finance, internal management, and HR. She is currently the Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer (HR), and her term of office will have been one year at the close of this shareholder meeting. (Note 3) All five candidates for Independent Director - Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido - meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) requirements for Independent Directors and will be registered with the TSE as such. (Note 4) Ichigo's Nominating Committee and Board of Directors' reasons for nominating Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido as candidates for Independent Director are as follows: Tetsuya Fujita has extensive knowledge and experience working for a leading property insurance company and a leading life insurance company. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2010, and his term of office will have been ten years at the close of this shareholder meeting. Noriko Kawate has extensive experience in statutory auditing at a major auditing firm and in accounting and tax advisory as a certified public accountant and tax accountant. She assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2011, and her term of office will have been nine years at the close of this shareholder meeting. Yukio Suzuki has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate and securities research from serving important roles at a securities company, think tank, and asset management company at a major financial group, and has experience and knowledge in operational monitoring and risk control, which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2015, and his term of office will have been five years at the close of this shareholder meeting. 18 Masatoshi Matsuzaki has extensive experience as the CEO and Chairman leading a major global office equipment manufacturer, driving positive structural transformation and business innovation, and played a leading role in developing a best-practice board committee system to support strong corporate governance, which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2016, and his term of office will have been four years at the close of this shareholder meeting. Nobuhide Nakaido has extensive experience and knowledge as the Executive Vice President of one of Japan's largest trading companies and President & Chairman of a leading Japanese IT systems integrator, driving innovation in the IT service industry and increasing corporate value through workstyle & workplace transformation. He has extensive knowledge and experience leading major global companies which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2017, and his term of office will have been three years at the close of this shareholder meeting. (Note 5) No candidate for Independent Director has been involved in inappropriate conduct while serving as a Director in other companies over the past five years. (Note 6) Additional information pertaining to the independence of the candidates for Independent Director is as follows: Tetsuya Fujita and Noriko Kawate served as Independent Directors of Ichigo subsidiary, Ichigo Investment Advisors, from July 2012 to May 2016. Yukio Suzuki served as an Independent Director of Ichigo subsidiary, Ichigo Investment Advisors, from May 2015 to May 2016. No candidate for Independent Director has received in the last two years, nor will they receive, material monetary or other financial compensation (excluding any remuneration as Director or Advisor before assuming the position of Independent Director) from Ichigo or related entities. No candidate for Independent Director is the spouse of the management of Ichigo or related entities, nor are they related within three degrees of consanguinity. (Note 7) In order to retain Independent Directors of high quality, Ichigo has signed limited liability agreements with Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido. The extent of liabilities for compensation under the agreements is the minimum limited liability amount as defined in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law; provided that the liability is limited only when the Independent Directors have performed their duties which cause liability in good faith and without gross negligence. Upon the reappointment of Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido as Independent Directors, Ichigo will enter into new limited liability agreements with equivalent terms with each of them. (Note 8) Scott Callon has not received and will not receive any compensation from Ichigo. (Note 9) Shares owned by Yukio Suzuki, a candidate for Independent Director, include shares owned by Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc., all of whose shares are owned by Yukio Suzuki. (Note 10) The number of Ichigo shares owned by each of the candidates for Director is as of February 29, 2020. 19 Business Report (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) Current Operations and Financials A. Business Conditions in the Current Fiscal Year (FY20/2) 1. Business Results and Progress In the current fiscal year, although exports decreased due to a slowdown in the world economy, corporate earnings remained high and capital expenditures strong. Household consumption increased moderately on the back of increases in employment and income, despite the negative impact of the autumn 2019 consumption tax increase. Although the Japanese economy was forecast to expand moderately as a result of stable domestic demand, supportive economic and fiscal policies, and the Bank of Japan's monetary easing, the Covid-19 pandemic is putting downward pressure on both Japanese and global economic activity. Pre-Covid-19, the Japanese real estate market continued to generate stable investment returns, with ongoing rent increases supported by historically low vacancy rates. Low interest rates drove strong demand for real estate investments in the search for yield, while the J-REIT market grew backed by capital gains and steady rent increases. However, Covid-19 is expected to have a negative impact on real estate. Hotel earnings in particular are expected to drop as a result of both new supply and a drop in inbound tourism. For clean energy, while changes in the renewable energy feed-in-tariff (FIT) rules have caused some companies to reevaluate project viability, solar power plants have proved their resilience against natural disasters. The Tokyo Stock Exchange infrastructure market offers continuing growth prospects, with solar power producers offering both high earnings stability and less sensitivity to changes in economic conditions. FY20/2 also marked the first year of Ichigo's Ichigo 2030long-term vision. Ichigo is expanding its business domain as a sustainable infrastructure company to fulfill its mission of Make The World More Sustainable. Core Business Growth Sustainable Real Estate (SRE)

Given the strong real estate market, Ichigo was selective on acquisitions and worked to be innovative in its acquisition strategies to avoid auctions and buy at the lowest possible prices. As a result, Ichigo acquired JPY 63 billion in assets, while selling JPY 60.6 billion. Ichigo also worked to increase the value of its assets through its core value-add activities, maintaining high occupancy while driving higher rental income.

Given the strong real estate market, Ichigo was selective on acquisitions and worked to be innovative in its acquisition strategies to avoid auctions and buy at the lowest possible prices. As a result, Ichigo acquired JPY 63 billion in assets, while selling JPY 60.6 billion. Ichigo also worked to increase the value of its assets through its core value-add activities, maintaining high occupancy while driving higher rental income. Asset Management

Ichigo supported the growth of its TSE-listed REITs and solar YieldCo by selling high-quality assets to Ichigo Office (8975) and Ichigo Hotel (3463) and operating Ichigo Green's (9282) solar power plants. It also expanded its private fund business.

During the year, Ichigo Office was selected for inclusion in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series, a global real estate investment benchmark used by institutional investors worldwide. 20 Clean Energy

Despite the massive size of Typhoon Faxai (Typhoon No. 15) and Typhoon Hagibis (Typhoon No. 19), there were no injuries or material damages at any Ichigo power plants, and the plants produced solar power as normal. Even with the typhoons and a long rainy season, Ichigo's FY20/2 solar power generation exceeded forecast.

Ichigo brought five new solar power plants (23MW) online, and continues to develop a pipeline of reliable, high-performance solar power plants and grow wind power plant generation. In particular, construction of the Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant, Ichigo's first wind power plant, is on-track. Stock Earnings 1,632 2,507 18,485 18,450 FY19/2 FY20/2 Depreciation SRE 583 1,391 13,451 13,331 FY19/2 FY20/2 Asset Management 2,057 2,062 FY19/2 FY20/2 (Gross Profit: JPY M) Clean Energy 1,049 1,116 2,978 3,057 FY19/2 FY20/2 Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company Ichigo is building upon its capabilities in real estate and clean energy to pursue new opportunities for growth and value creation for tenants, customers, and local communities. 21 New Business Entry Real Estate & Tourism: Hotel Operator Market Entry via Hakata Hotels

Ichigo entered the hotel operator market via acquiring Hakata Hotels to leverage its extensive experience and know-how as a hotel owner-operator to drive higher hotel earnings and value. With the acquisition, Ichigo is operating seven hotels (700 guest rooms), primarily in the Fukuoka area, ranging from full-service to casual hotels.

Ichigo is also developing its own brands and delivering a high level of professionalism that benefits from its rich experience beyond the hotel industry.

Ichigo entered the hotel operator market via acquiring Hakata Hotels to leverage its extensive experience and know-how as a hotel owner-operator to drive higher hotel earnings and value. With the acquisition, Ichigo is operating seven hotels (700 guest rooms), primarily in the Fukuoka area, ranging from full-service to casual hotels. Ichigo is also developing its own brands and delivering a high level of professionalism that benefits from its rich experience beyond the hotel industry. Real Estate & IT: AI-based Hotel Revenue Management System PROPERA

PROPERA is Ichigo's proprietary hotel revenue management system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to drive a dynamic-pricing algorithm that calculates optimal pricing for hotel rooms in order to maximize hotel operator revenues.

PROPERA's AI-based dynamic pricing can respond to changes in the market by using machine learning to calculate optimal hotel room pricing up to 365 days in advance. chigo has deployed PROPERA to increase revenues by 10% to 40% at its own hotels, and is now rolling out PROPERA to third-party hotel operators.

AI-based Hotel Revenue Management System PROPERA PROPERA is Ichigo's proprietary hotel revenue management system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to drive a dynamic-pricing algorithm that calculates optimal pricing for hotel rooms in order to maximize hotel operator revenues. PROPERA's AI-based dynamic pricing can respond to changes in the market by using machine learning to calculate optimal hotel room pricing up to 365 days in advance. chigo has deployed PROPERA to increase revenues by 10% to 40% at its own hotels, and is now rolling out PROPERA to third-party hotel operators. Real Estate & Agriculture & Tourism: Public-Private Partnership as Operator of Yokosuka Port Market

Ichigo was selected as the operator of Yokosuka Port Market after the city of Yokosuka, as part of its tourism-promotion efforts, held an open public bid to renovate and operate the facility as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) . Ichigo is working to revitalize the local community, create new employment, and promote regional economic development, while generating a new capital-efficient,non-asset earnings stream for Ichigo. Yokosuka Port Market After Renovation (Image) 22 Real Estate & Anime: Ichigo's New Anime Series VLADLOVE

On April 4, 2019, Ichigo established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ichigo Animation, which became the sole investor financing the production of a new anime series directed by renowned Japanese directors Mamoru Oshii and Junji Nishimura. Ichigo has launched the anime business to create synergies with Ichigo's existing sustainable real estate business.

Japanese anime has become a global cultural phenomenon and a centerpiece of the government's Cool Japan campaign to create new growth and employment opportunities. As the sole producer of this new anime series, Ichigo is supporting the directors and other creators in producing high-quality work for audiences in Japan and around the world.

Ichigo Animation is also investing in other animation initiatives that promote the AKIBA CULTURES ZONE (ACZ), Ichigo's major retail asset in Akihabara, the Tokyo district that is the epicenter of Japan's anime sub-culture. VLADLOVE- related goods are already being sold at ACZ, along with related events being held there. Ichigo will continue to work to increase ACZ's international recognition as a landmark of Japan's anime sub-culture.

On April 4, 2019, Ichigo established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ichigo Animation, which became the sole investor financing the production of a new anime series directed by renowned Japanese directors Mamoru Oshii and Junji Nishimura. Ichigo has launched the anime business to create synergies with Ichigo's existing sustainable real estate business. Japanese anime has become a global cultural phenomenon and a centerpiece of the government's Cool Japan campaign to create new growth and employment opportunities. As the sole producer of this new anime series, Ichigo is supporting the directors and other creators in producing high-quality work for audiences in Japan and around the world. Ichigo Animation is also investing in other animation initiatives that promote the AKIBA CULTURES ZONE (ACZ), Ichigo's major retail asset in Akihabara, the Tokyo district that is the epicenter of Japan's anime sub-culture. VLADLOVE- related goods are already being sold at ACZ, along with related events being held there. Ichigo will continue to work to increase ACZ's international recognition as a landmark of Japan's anime sub-culture. Real Estate & Gaming: Real-World Augmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+

Ichigo has also invested in TSUBASA+, a global, real-world augmented reality (AR) game that uses smartphone GPS.

TSUBASA+ merges elements from the popular soccer manga Captain Tsubasa with the real world. Ichigo is contributing Ichigo's real estate capabilities and expertise in order to integrate real-world locations into the game, including placing virtual stadiums at Ichigo real estate assets. New Anime Series VLADLOVE Real -World AR Game TSUBASA+ 23 Improved Borrowing Terms, Green Bond Issuance, JPX-Nikkei 400 Index Inclusion, J.League Shareholder Program Launch, & Ichigo Social Media and Branding

Ichigo further strengthened its financial base in FY20/2 by extending its loan maturities, lowering borrowing costs, hedging against future interest rate rises, and expanding its uncollateralized borrowing.

Ichigo also issued a green bond in order to fund the construction and operation of solar power plants and grow its clean energy business.

For the fourth year in a row, Ichigo was selected for inclusion in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and ranked within the JPX-Nikkei 400's top 200 companies in August 2019, marking the achievement of all of Ichigo's goals set out in its Power Up 2019 mid-term business plan.

Ichigo became a J.League Top Partner in 2019, working with the J.League to help build stronger and healthier local communities. Ichigo also launched a Shareholder Program for Ichigo, Ichigo Office, Ichigo Hotel, and Ichigo Green shareholders. The Shareholder Program represents two first for Japanese shareholder programs: 1) Ichigo is the first Japanese company to include not just its own shareholders, but also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, in its shareholder program; and 2) Ichigo is the first company to offer shareholders free tickets to all 55 J.League clubs (which is the number of clubs during the 2019 season) and all J. League games. Ichigo also uses social media, including Facebook and Instagram, to provide Ichigo- related news and updates, and continues to execute on new branding initiatives to drive shareholder value. 24 FY20/2 Earnings Details Ichigo generated consolidated FY20/2 revenue of JPY 87.4 billion (+4.6% year-on-year), operating profit of JPY 27.7 billion (+5.5% year-on-year), recurring profit of JPY 24.4 billion (+5.7% year-on-year), and net income of JPY 8.2 billion (-46.7%year-on-year). In FY20/2, the first year of the Ichigo 2030long-term vision, Ichigo achieved record-high operating and recurring profits on the back of stable stock earnings and strong flow earnings. From early 2020, however, the Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo conducted a systematic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and wrote down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus recorded an FY20/2 extraordinary Covid-19 loss of JPY 8.07 billion, the bulk of which is a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale. Although FY20/2 net income thus decreased year-on-year, Ichigo has maintained the trustworthiness and integrity of its balance sheet and lowered future balance sheet risk. Segment Earnings Details The breakdown of revenue and operating profit by segment is as follows: Asset Management Due to increased performance fees at Ichigo Hotel (3463), a new private real estate fund mandate, and growth in base asset management fees, revenue increased to JPY 3.9 billion (+14.2% year-on-year) with segment operating profit up 15.1% year-on-year to JPY 2.5 billion. Sustainable Real Estate Strong value-add outcomes combined with stable growth in rental income contributed to an increase in stock earnings. Asset sales continued to be robust, generating high gross margins. As a result, revenue increased to JPY 80.5 billion (+4.0% year-on-year), with segment operating profit up 5.7% year-on-year to JPY 24.0 billion. Clean Energy Despite below-average productive daylight hours in July and August 2019, full-year contributions from power plants that came online in FY19/2 increased revenue to JPY 3.8 billion (+4.0% year-on-year). However, segment operating profit declined to JPY 1.3 billion (-6.7%year-on-year), due to increases in plant depreciation expenses and the cost allocation from group-wide strategic investments. Ichigo expects FY21/2 earnings growth from 5 power plants that came online during FY20/2. Consolidated Income Statement Details Revenue Robust asset sales, increased rental income from new acquisitions and value-add activities generating higher rents, higher Ichigo Hotel performance fees from hotel sales and asset management fees from new private funds, and the completion of new power plants led to a 4.6% year-on-year increase in revenue to JPY 87.4 billion. Real estate sales contributed JPY 60.6 billion, real estate rental income JPY 19.1 billion, real estate management fee income JPY 3.1 billion, and solar power production revenue JPY 3.8 billion. 25 Operating Profit Asset sales, rental income, and power generation revenue growth led to a record operating profit of JPY 27.7 billion (+5.5% year-on-year). Depreciation increased JPY 807 million due to the reclassification of some real estate for sale assets to fixed assets, with SG&A also rising JPY 940 million because of business expansion and strategic investments. Non-Operating Profit & Expenses Non-operating profit totaled JPY 150 million (+1.7% year-on-year), with dividend income of JPY 78 million and insurance proceeds of JPY 35 million. Non-operating expenses totaled JPY 3.5 billion (+3.8% year-on-year), despite a decrease in the mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate hedges, due to an increase in debt financing-related fees for asset acquisitions and sales,. By category, interest costs were JPY 2.3 billion, debt financing-related fees were JPY 538 million, and the mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate hedges was JPY 336 million. Extraordinary Gains Extraordinary gains totaled JPY 215 million (vs. JPY 2 million in FY19/2) on gains on sale of subsidiary shares of JPY 169 million and gains on sale of securities investments of JPY 11 million. Extraordinary losses totaled JPY 8.1 billion on a Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale of JPY 7.5 billion, a Covid-19 writedown of goodwill of JPY 319 million, and a Covid-19 writedown of securities investments of JPY 229 million. Net Income Net income declined 46.7% year-on-year to JPY 8.2 billion. Incomes taxes totaled JPY 8.0 billion (which included a tax adjustment of -JPY 584 million). 26 Operating Profit (JPY million) 28,000 26,279 27,721 22,900 21,919 21,000 16,387 14,000 7,000 0 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 Net Income 18,000 (JPY million) 15,000 14,894 14,018 15,373 12,925 12,000 9,000 8,201 6,000 3,000 0 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 27 2. Capital Expenditures During FY20/2, property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), including operating and in- development power plants, increased by JPY 4.3 billion. 3. Financing In order to drive earnings growth and further strengthen its financial standing, Ichigo is taking advantage of the current low interest rate environment to improve its borrowing terms and diversify its borrowings, including by lowering borrowing costs, staggering loan maturities, extending loan durations, and reducing loan amortizations. Ichigo continues to increase its uncollateralized financing to further strengthen its borrowings and creditworthiness. In June 2019, Ichigo initiated a second uncollateralized JPY 10 billion commitment line. Combined with the JPY 10 billion commitment line initiated during FY19/2, the uncollateralized commitment lines totaled JPY 20 billion. Ichigo also issued an uncollateralized bond of JPY 3 billion in September 2019. Ichigo plans to make effective use of the above commitment lines and uncollateralized bond to secure ongoing liquidity and fund real estate acquisitions. Second Uncollateralized Commitment Line Use of Proceeds Real estate acquisitions Commitment Line Amount JPY 10 billion Lenders Syndicate (Lead Arranger: Mizuho Bank) Drawdown Period June 28, 2019 to June 30, 2022 (3 years) Loan Final Repayment Date June 29, 2029 (10 years) Collateralized No Contract Date June 28, 2019 Uncollateralized Bond Issuer Ichigo Total Issue Amount JPY 3 billion Payment Date September 27, 2019 Maturity 5 years Lead Underwriter Mizuho Securities Fiscal Agent Mizuho Bank Ichigo ECO Energy, Ichigo's wholly-owned subsidiary, issued a green bond of JPY 2.9 billion in July 2019 in order to grow its clean energy business and further contribute to Ichigo's goal of building a more sustainable society. Green Bond Issuer Ichigo ECO Energy Total Issue Amount JPY 2.9 billion Payment Date July 31, 2019 Maturity 10 years Lead Underwriter SMBC Note: SMBC, Daishi Bank, Resona Bank, and Kiraboshi Bank are the members of the green bond syndicate. 28 Ichigo's balance of interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end was JPY 173.2 billion (+20.8% year-on-year), and its balance of non-recourse loans was JPY 40.3 billion (-23.5%year-on-year). The average interest rate during F20/2 for interest-bearing corporate loans and non-recourse loans were 0.91% (-0.06%year-on-year) and 1.02% (- 0.10% year-on-year), respectively. Ichigo continues to have an extraordinarily stable and durable balance sheet, with 91.0% of interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end being long-term. JPY 112.7 billion of interest-bearing corporate loans have remaining loan terms of more than five years, with total interest-bearing corporate loans having an average loan term of 10 years. Furthermore, 53.0% of Ichigo's interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end are with the Japanese megabanks. The proportion of total uncollateralized borrowings was 25.6% as of FY20/2-end, driven by the aforementioned FY20/2 commitment line and bond issuance. Average Interest Rate and Loan Term Weighted Average Loan Period (Interest Rate) Weighted Average Remaining Loan Maturity Weighted Average Interest Rate (Loan Term, Years) 2.5% 12 10.8 years 10.2 years 10.3 years 10.0 years 2.0% 1.96% 9.0 years 8.7 years 9 9.6 years 8.3 years 7.8 years 8.3 years 5.9 years 7.6 years 7.6 years 1.71% 1.5% 6 5.5 years 1.41% 1.24% 1.04% 0.97% 1.0% 3 0.91% 0.5% 0 FY14/2 FY15/2 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 Term Structure of Loans Short-Term 14%(JPY 4.1B) 8% (JPY 4.9B) 10%(JPY 10.3B) 6% (JPY 6.1B) 5% (JPY 5.6B) 8% (JPY 11.3B) 9% (JPY 15.6B) Long-Term 92% 90% 94% 95% 92% 91% 86% (JPY 26.1B) (JPY 53.4B) (JPY 94.4B) (JPY 92.2B) (JPY 112.8B) (JPY 132.1B) (JPY 157.5B) FY14/2 FY15/2 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 29 Business Transfers, Absorption-Type Splits or Incorporation-Type Splits N/A Transferred Businesses from Other Companies N/A 6. Succession of Rights and Obligations relating to the Business of Other Companies by Absorption-Type Merger or Absorption-Type Split N/A 7. Acquisition and Disposition of Shares and Other Interests in Other Companies and Stock Options, etc. N/A 30 B. Earnings and Assets in the Current and Past Three Fiscal Years 17th Period 18th Period 19th Period 20th Period (FY17/2) (FY18/2) (FY19/2) (FY20/2) Revenue (JPY million) 109,253 57,846 83,540 87,360 Operating Profit (JPY million) 22,900 21,919 26,279 27,721 Recurring Profit (JPY million) 19,755 19,185 23,076 24,395 Net Income (JPY million) 14,894 14,018 15,373 8,201 Net Income per Share (JPY) 29.66 28.12 31.14 16.89 Total Assets (JPY million) 273,455 296,501 319,343 333,726 Net Assets (JPY million) 83,443 92,725 102,859 101,607 Net Assets per Share (JPY) 159.60 180.20 202.14 208.49 Dividend per Share (JPY) 5.0 6.0 7.0 7.0 Return on Equity 20.2% 16.5% 16.3% 8.2% (Note 1) Net Income per Share is calculated based on the average number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, during the period. Net Assets per Share is calculated based on the number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year. (Note 2) Due to a change in accounting treatment from FY20/2, prior years have been restated. For details, please see page 18 of the "Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting." Net Income per Share (EPS) (JPY) 33 31.14 29.66 25.86 28.12 22 16.89 11 0 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 31 Net Assets per Share (JPY) 208.49 210 202.14 180.20 159.60 134.54 0 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 Total Assets & Net Assets (JPY million) 360,000 333,726 Total Assets 319,343 300,000 Net Assets 296,501 273,455 240,000 251,448 180,000 120,000 102,859 101,607 92,725 83,443 72,166 60,000 0 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 32 C. Company and Subsidiary Information Controlling Parent Company

N/A - Ichigo does not have a controlling parent company. Important Subsidiaries Percentage Name Capital Ownership Main Business of Voting Rights Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Asset manager of Ichigo Office JPY 400 million 100% (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), Ltd. and Ichigo Green (9282) Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd. JPY 500 million 100% Sustainable real estate Clean energy business focusing Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. JPY 150 million 100% on utility-scale solar and wind power production, making purposeful use of idle land nationwide Ichigo Owners Co., Ltd. JPY 110 million 100% Real estate investment services Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd. JPY 50 million 100% Sustainable real estate Ichigo Real Estate Services JPY 101 million 100% Real estate business centered Fukuoka Co., Ltd. on Fukuoka Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. JPY 95 million 100% Operates Matsudo Nanbu market in Chiba Prefecture Miyako City Co., Ltd. JPY 50 million 100% Operates Miyako City shopping mall in Miyazaki Prefecture Centro Co., Ltd. JPY 30 million 100% New real estate-related businesses Storage Plus Corp. JPY 80 million 100% High-gradeself-storage Ichigo Animation KK JPY 400 million 100% Japanese anime studio & real estate-related content developer Hakata Hotels Inc. JPY 100 million 100% Hotel operator (Note 1) Ichigo did not have any significant subsidiaries during FY20/2. (Note 2) Centro established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Hakata Hotels, to expand the hotel operator business on March 11, 2019. (Note 3) The newly-established Ichigo Animation became a consolidated subsidiary on April 4, 2019. (Note 4) Percentage Ownership of Voting Rights for Centro, Storage Plus, and Hakata Hotels is calculated based on the number of shares held by Ichigo's subsidiary. (Note 5) The Ichigo Animation capital amount is the amount held by a tokumei kumiai partnership. 33 D. Key Business Priorities Ichigo's immediate focus will be managing the expected negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the real estate market, including decreased rental income due to departing tenants and a drop in real estate value for hotels and other assets. Ichigo has adopted the lower of cost or market accounting for real estate early, maintained a strong financial base, and maximized cash management. The revolution in IT and networks that has transformed industries globally has also reached real estate, creating opportunities for radical improvements in serving tenant needs. To invest in the potentially enormous growth opportunities from this technological change and drive significantly higher long-term growth for its shareholders, Ichigo has decided to pursue Ichigo 2030, an 11-year vision that is significantly more transformative than a traditional three-yearmid-term business plan. Ichigo 2030: Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is growing and expanding its core real estate and clean energy capabilities into new areas. In doing so, Ichigo will generate new earnings streams and opportunities to serve clients while seeking to create a more sustainable society. Sustainable We have entered an era when humanity must tread more lightly on our planet and learn to do more with less. Ichigo already has an extensive track record in sustainable real estate through its business model of preserving and improving existing real estate, which challenges the wasteful cycle of demolition and redevelopment in Japanese real estate. With Ichigo 2030, Ichigo will continue its long-standing commitment to sustainability while developing new technologies to extend the lives of key social infrastructure beyond 100 years. Sustainability is integral to the healthy development of people, society, and the environment. Infrastructure Ichigo has moved beyond the traditional view of real estate as simply physical buildings and land to one in which Ichigo more broadly provides key infrastructure that is fundamental to people's lives. Ichigo first expanded beyond real estate in 2012, when it began developing solar power, offering sustainable energy to support a cleaner and safer Japan and world. Ichigo 2030takes this strategy forward by expanding the scope of Ichigo's real estate and clean energy businesses into other types of infrastructure that contribute to creating richer, more fulfilling lives for the people of Japan. Ichigo is now working to merge the physical infrastructure of daily life - offices, homes, hotels - with the networks and data-driven possibilities of the digital world in order to offer more enriching experiences to its clients, tenants, and other stakeholders. While continuing to grow Ichigo's existing businesses, Ichigo is increasing investments in new technologies and talent and developing new partnerships with other companies who share our sustainability vision. Time Period FY20/2 to FY30/2 (11 years) KPIs 1. High Capital Productivity FY20/2~FY30/2 Average ROE >15% Although Ichigo's growth investments in IT and new businesses will initially lower ROE, Ichigo believes these investments will increase long-term ROE by driving higher capital productivity and earnings stability. Ichigo is focused on growing long-term EPS as a key driver of shareholder value. 34 (b) FY20/2~FY30/2 Continuous JPX-Nikkei 400 Index Inclusion Ichigo is targeting continuous inclusion in the JPX-Nikkei 400 Index for the entire Ichigo 2030period (11 years). The JPX-Nikkei 400 selects companies based on ROE, operating profit, and market capitalization, resulting in an index that is comprised of companies with high capital productivity and profitability. 2. High Cash Flow Generation FY20/2~FY30/2 Continuous Economic Operating Cash Flow* > Net Income Ichigo's robust cash flows fund both growth investments and shareholder returns, so growing these cash flows is an important business priority. Ichigo is therefore setting a target of its annual Economic Operating Cash Flow exceeding its annual Net Income for the entire Ichigo 2030period (11 years). Economic Operating Cash Flow = Cash Flows from Operations +/- any changes in Real Estate and Power Plants for Sale 3. High Earnings Stability FY30/2 Stock Earnings Ratio >60% Ichigo is targeting increasing its Stock Earnings ratio from FY19/2's 53% to 60% in FY30/2. It is also working to increase and diversify its Flow Earnings in order to reduce the weighting of profits from Value-Add real estate sales, which can be sensitive to changes in the real estate market. As a result, Ichigo expects to significantly increase both its earnings and its earnings stability over the Ichigo 2030period. Shareholder Return Policy Ichigo will work to drive long-term shareholder value with a shareholder return policy that focuses on 1) dividend stability, transparency, and growth, and 2) flexible share buybacks. 1. Progressive Dividend Policy Ichigo will continue its progressive dividend policy, originally adopted in FY17/2, in Ichigo 2030. Ichigo's progressive dividend policy underscores its commitment to driving continued organic earnings and dividend growth for shareholders. Under this policy, the previous year's dividend becomes the floor for the current year's dividend. The dividend will be raised (or kept flat) but not cut, providing shareholders downside protection. 2. DOE >3% In addition to its progressive dividend policy, Ichigo will continue its policy of a DOE (Dividend on Equity) payout ratio of greater than 3%. In contrast to a "dividend payout ratio policy," which calculates dividends based upon annual earnings which can be highly volatile, a DOE policy pays dividends based upon far more stable shareholder equity. A DOE policy thus results in more stable dividends for shareholders. Ichigo believes that the combination of a progressive dividend and a DOE-based payout policy will significantly increase the security, certainty, and visibility of its dividend to the benefit of Ichigo's shareholders. 3. Flexible Deployment of Share Buybacks In addition to the above dividend policies, Ichigo is newly adopting a policy to flexibly conduct share buybacks to optimize its capital structure and drive shareholder value. 35 E. Key Business Segments (as of February 29, 2020) Ichigo's biggest segment is Sustainable Real Estate, in which Ichigo preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period it is carrying out its value-add, along with profits on sale that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete. In addition to its value-add activity with respect to mid-size offices, hotels, and retail and other assets, Ichigo develops and operates solar and wind power plants to supply clean energy and bring productive use to idle land. Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate Business Model Sustainable Real Estate Business Model Green Infrastructure Solar Plants Buy Ichigo Green (9282) Office Sell Third- Real Value-Add Estate Party Ichigo Office Investors (8975) Real Hotel 不動産 Estate Preserve & Sell Improve Ichigo Hotel (3463) Buy F. Employees (as of February 29, 2020) 1. Employees (Consolidated) Segment Number of employees Increase/decrease from previous fiscal year-end Asset Management 246 (64) 80 (+57) Sustainable Real Estate Clean Energy 16 (1) 3 (-) Company-wide 61 (1) 9 (-1) Total 323 (66) 92 (+56) (Note 1) The number of employees is the number of full-time employees (excluding workers dispatched from Ichigo to other companies and including workers dispatched from other companies to Ichigo), including Directors who are also employees. (Note 2) The average number of non-full-time employees (including part-time and temporary staff) is presented in parentheses. (Note 3) On a year-on-year basis the number of employees increased by 92 and the number of non-full-time employees increased by 56, primarily reflecting the addition of employees from acquired companies. 36 2. Employees (Parent company only) Number of Increase/decrease Average years of from previous fiscal Average age employees employment year-end 110 (1) 12 (-1) 42.5 years old 5.7 years (Note 1) The number of employees is the number of full-time employees (excluding workers dispatched from Ichigo to other companies and including workers dispatched from other companies to Ichigo) including Directors who are also employees. (Note 2) The average number of non-full-time employees (including part-time and temporary staff) is presented in parentheses. (Note 3) On a year-on-year basis the number of employees increased by 12; however, this was mainly due to employees being moved from a subsidiary pursuant to a corporate reorganization and new hiring. G. Principal Lenders (as of February 29, 2020) Lenders Amount Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation JPY 43.4 billion Mizuho Bank, Ltd. JPY 37.9 billion Kansai Mirai Banking Corporation JPY 10.4 billion The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. JPY 8.0 billion The Tokyo Start Bank, Limited. JPY 7.4 billion (Note) These amounts are for corporate loans and do not include non-recourse loans with respect to assets that Ichigo manages (e.g., tokumei kumiai partnerships, etc.) 37 H. Policy on Dividends and Shareholder Distributions Ichigo views distributions to its shareholders as an important priority. Ichigo's Board of Directors adopted on April 19, 2016 a progressive dividend policy. This policy underscores Ichigo's commitment to driving continued organic earnings and dividend growth for its shareholders. Under a progressive dividend policy, the previous year's dividend becomes the floor for the current year's dividend. The dividend will be raised (or kept flat) but not cut, providing shareholders downside protection. In addition to this progressive dividend policy, Ichigo has adopted a minimum DOE (dividend on equity) payout ratio of 3%. In contrast to an "earnings payout ratio policy," which pays dividends based upon more volatile annual earnings, a DOE policy that pays dividends based upon more stable shareholder equity is by its very nature more stable. Ichigo believes that the combination of a progressive dividend and a DOE-based payout policy will significantly increase the security, certainty, and visibility of its dividend to the benefit of Ichigo's shareholders. The FY20/2 dividend per share is JPY 7. Dividend per Share 7 7.0 7.0 (JPY) 6 6.0 5 4 5.0 3 2 1 0 3.0 FY15/2 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY19/2 FY20/2 38 I. Other Material Matters Ichigo's Board of Directors decided to conduct a share buyback, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 156 and 165 of the Company Law, at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 11, 2019 and October 10, 2019. The details of the buyback are as follows: 1. Share Buyback Rationale To grow value for Ichigo shareholders 2. Share Buyback Summary July 2019 Share Buyback Number of Shares 7,081,200 Amount JPY 2,999,996,200 Average Share Price JPY 424 Buyback Period July 12, 2019 - November 1, 2019 Buyback Method In-market purchases via trust bank (Note) The share buyback period was extended to January 10, 2020 at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 10, 2019. 39 II. Other Matters A. Shares and Shareholder Information (as of February 29, 2020) 1. Number of Authorized Shares: 1,500,000,000 shares 2. Total Number of Shares Issued: 505,368,918 shares (including 23,637,400 treasury shares) 3. Number of Shareholders: 23,400 Top 10 Shareholders Name Shares Held Shareholding Ratio ICHIGO TRUST PTE. LTD. (Standing Proxy: The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo 237,743,200 49.35% Branch) MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED DBU AC 22,653,000 4.70% (Standing Proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch) Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. 13,909,865 2.89% The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 13,219,000 2.74% NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE YALE UNIVERSITY (Standing Proxy: The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 11,265,000 2.34% Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch) SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 8,526,200 1.77% Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) 8,459,300 1.76% MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC CLIENTS FULLY PAID SEG ACCOUNT 8,124,800 1.69% (Standing Proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch) BNYM SA/NV FOR BNYM FOR BNY GCM CLIENT ACCOUNTS M LSCB RD 7,501,372 1.56% (Standing Proxy: The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.) J.P. MORGAN BANK LUXEMBOURG S.A. 1300000 7,009,244 1.46% (Standing Proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) TOTAL 338,410,981 70.25% (Note 1) Shareholding Ratio is calculated excluding 23,637,400 treasury shares. (Note 2) The Shareholding Ratio of Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd., Ichigo's largest shareholder, increasedd during the period from 48.67% to 49.35% as a result of sharebuyback. B. Employee Stock Options Detailed disclosure of Employee Stock Options issued as a compensation for execution of duties by officers and Directors are stated in the Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting available on Ichigo's corporate website: www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/shareholders_info.html#agm 40 C. Directors and Officers 1. Directors (as of February 29, 2020) Position Name Responsibility and Other Business Affiliations Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nominating Committee Member, Scott Compensation Committee Member, Compliance Committee Member Director Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset Management, Ltd. Callon Independent Director, Chiyoda Co., Ltd. Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer Takuma Chairman of Nominating Committee, Compensation Committee, and Director Compliance Committee, Head of IT Hasegawa Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd. Director, Cost Science Inc. Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer (Sustainable Real Estate) & COO Director, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Minoru Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Miyako City Co., Ltd. Director Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. Ishihara President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd. Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc. President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co., Ltd. Director Eri Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer Murai (Administration & HR) Independent Tetsuya Chairman of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee Member, Compliance Committee Member Director Fujita1 CEO & Representative Director, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd. Independent Noriko Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member, Compensation Committee Member Director Kawate2 President, CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. Partner, Cast Group Vice Chairman of Compliance Committee, Audit Committee Member Independent Yukio CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. Independent Director, Systena Corporation Director Suzuki3 Independent Auditor, Wills Inc. Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee Member Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta Inc. Independent Masatoshi Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate Directors Director Matsuzaki4 Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Member, Public Interest Supervisory Committee of PwC Aarata LLC Independent Director, LIXIL Group Corporation Independent Nobuhide Executive Director, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officers Director Nakaido Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd. 41 Tetsuya Fujita, Chairman of the Audit Committee, has served as president of a major life insurance and a major property insurance company, in addition to having served as internal audit officer at a major life insurance company, and is certified as an internal auditor. He thus has extensive knowledge of internal auditing. Audit Committee Member Noriko Kawate is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a Certified Tax Accountant and thus has extensive knowledge of the finance and accounting fields. Audit Committee Member Yukio Suzuki has served important roles at financial conpanies and thus has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate and securities research. Ichigo has registered all of the Independent Directors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as meeting the Tokyo Stock Exchange's qualifications for Independent Directors. (Note) Ichigo has assigned officers and employees to assist the Audit Committee to fulfill its duties. Independent from other officers and employees, they proactively collect information and work closely with the Audit Committee members on a daily basis, and thus the effectiveness of auditing by the Audit Committee is ensured. Since such condition is maintained, Ichigo does not appoint a full-time Audit Committee member. 42 2. Statutory Executive Officers (as of February 29, 2020) Position Name Responsibility and Other Business Affiliations Overall Group Management Chairman & Representative Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer, Scott Callon Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Statutory Executive Officer Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset Management, Ltd. Chairman & Representative Overall Group Management Kenji Iwasaki Chairman & Director, Ichigo Land Shinchiku Statutory Executive Officer Co., Ltd. Overall Group Management President & Representative Takuma Hasegawa Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Statutory Executive Officer Co., Ltd. Director, Cost Science Inc. Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Miyako City Co., Ltd. Executive Vice President & Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo Statutory Executive Officer & Minoru Ishihara Marché Co., Ltd. COO President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd. Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc. President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co., Ltd. Executive Managing Director Eri Murai HR Finance Executive Managing Director Go Watanabe President & Representative Director, Centro Co., Ltd. Chairman & Director, Storage Plus Corp. Business Management Executive Managing Director Takeyuki Yoshimatsu Executive Vice President, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. Statutory Executive Officer Katsuhiko Hattori Engineering Statutory Executive Officer Akihiko Tsukasa Osaka Branch Statutory Executive Officer Kenichi Tanaka Business Development Statutory Executive Officer Yasutoyo Senda Audit Statutory Executive Officer Takanori Sakamatsu Accounting & Business Planning Engineering, Design, Facility Management Statutory Executive Officer Kazunori Kurita President & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd. Statutory Executive Officer Takashi Ohigawa Real Estate Strategic Planning 43 3. Directors and Statutory Executive Officers Who Stepped Down during the Current Fiscal Year N/A (none other than those whose terms expired). 4. Outline of Limited Liability Agreement with Independent Directors In order to retain Independent Directors of high quality, Ichigo has signed limited liability agreements with its Independent Directors pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law. The extent of liability for compensation under the agreements is the minimum limited liability amount as defined in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law; provided that the liability is limited only when the Independent Directors have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence. 5. Total Remuneration Paid to Directors and Statutory Executive Officers Number of Recipients Amount Paid Directors 9 JPY 301 million (of whom are Independent Directors) (6) (JPY 56 million) Statutory Executive Officers 11 JPY 164 million Total 20 JPY 465 million (of whom are Independent Directors) (6) (JPY 56 million) (Note 1) As of the end of the period, there are nine Directors (including five Independent Directors) and 14 Statutory Executive Officers (four of whom are also Directors), resulting in a total of 19 officers. Since those who are both a Statutory Executive Officer and a Director do not receive Statutory Executive Officer's remuneration, the total amount and number of recipients are shown in the row of Directors and not in the row of Statutory Executive Officers. (Note 2) There is one Director that receives no remuneration from Ichigo. (Note 3) The total of 21 Directors and Statutory Executive Officers, which is the sum of the 20 aforementioned Directors and Statutory Executive Officers plus the one non- remunerated Director, differs from the total of 19 Directors and Statutory Executive Officers as of the end of the period, because one Statutory Executive Officer stepped down and one Statutory Executive Officer was promoted to Director during FY20/2. (Note 4) The amount paid includes remuneration in the form of stock options of JPY 37 million for Directors (of which JPY 9 million is for Independent Directors) and JPY 16 million for Statutory Executive Officers. (Note 5) In addition, Ichigo paid JPY 121 million as employee compensation to seven Statutory Executive Officers who also serve as employees. This amount includes remuneration in the form of stock options of JPY 12 million. (Note 6) No remuneration has been paid by Ichigo subsidiaries to Ichigo's Independent Directors. 44 6. Policy on Determining Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Executive Officers a. Basic Policy Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Executive Officers of Ichigo is determined based on factors including the duties of each individual, contribution to Ichigo, base compensation, and relevant work experience. b. Specific Policies - Remuneration for Directors Remuneration for Directors consists of a monthly base salary and a performance-based bonus. The monthly base salary is a fixed amount based on the role and responsibilities of each Director, while the performance-based bonus is based on Ichigo's performance. - Remuneration for Statutory Executive Officers Remuneration for Statutory Executive Officers consists of a monthly base salary and a performance-based bonus. The monthly base salary is a fixed amount based on the role and responsibilities of each Statutory Executive Officer, whereas the performance- based bonus is based on the performance of Ichigo, the performance of the division for which the Statutory Executive Officer is responsible, and the performance of the Statutory Executive Officer. - Employee Stock Options Stock options are granted to Directors and Statutory Executive Officers (and all Ichigo employees) to increase alignment in growing value for shareholders. These stock options are granted in addition to the remuneration described above. 7. External Positions Held by Independent Directors Positions in Other Companies and the Relationship between Ichigo and these Other Companies Independent Director Tetsuya Fujita is CEO of Creative Solutions Co., Ltd. Ichigo has no relationship with Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.

Independent Director Noriko Kawate is President of CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. and a Partner of Cast Group. Ichigo has no relationship with CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. or Cast Group.

Independent Director Yukio Suzuki is CEO of Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. Ichigo has no relationship with Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. Positions as Independent Directors in Other Companies Independent Director Yukio Suzuki is an Independent Director of Systena Corporation, an Independent Auditor of WILLs Inc., and an Independent Auditor of XNET Corporation. Ichigo has no relationship with Systena Corporation, WILLs Inc., or XNET Corporation.

Independent Director Masatoshi Matsuzaki is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Konica Minolta Inc., Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Directors, an Independent Director of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. and Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., a Member of the Public Interest Supervisory Committee of PwC Aarata LLC, and an Independent Director of LIXIL Group Corporation. Ichigo has no relationship with any of these companies. 45 Independent Director Nobuhide Nakaido is an Executive Director of Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officer and an Independent Director of eSOL Co., Ltd. Ichigo has no relationship with any of these companies. Relationship with Ichigo or Related Entities of Ichigo The five Independent Directors have no spouse or relatives in the third degree or closer who are Statutory Executive Officers of Ichigo or related entities. 46 d. Independent Director Activities in the Current Fiscal Year Name Activities Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit Independent Committee and attended 2 out of 2 meetings (100%) of the Tetsuya Fujita Compliance Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of Director the Nominating Committee and 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the Compensation Committee since becoming a member. Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from the management team. Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit Independent Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the Noriko Kawate Nominating Committee and 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the Director Compensation Committee since becoming a member. Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from the management team. Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Independent Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit Yukio Suzuki Committee and attended 2 out of 2 meetings (100%) of the Director Compliance Committee. Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from the management team. Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Independent Directors. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the Masatoshi Matsuzaki Nominating Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of Director the Compensation Committee. Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from the management team. Independent Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Directors Nobuhide Nakaido since becoming a Director. Commented and advised on Director resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from the management team. 47 Independent Auditor Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC Fees Paid to the Independent Auditor Fees paid to the Independent Auditor during FY20/2 Fees for the services specified in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants Act (Act No. 103 of 1948) Fees for the services other than those specified in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants Act Total monetary and other financial benefits payable by Ichigo and subsidiaries to the Independent Auditor JPY 70 million - JPY 70 million JPY 85 million (Note 1) Pursuant to Article 399, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and based on the "Auditor Evaluation & Selection Standards" and "Auditor Selection & Compensation Agreement Processes" set forth by Ichigo's Audit Committee, Ichigo's Audit Committee concurs with the Independent Auditor's fees after a thorough confirmation and consideration of the content of the Independent Auditor's audit plan, execution of work, audit fee trends, and the Independent Auditor's calculation of its fee estimates. (Note 2) Pursuant to both the Company Law and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the audit agreement between Ichigo and the Independent Auditor does not call for itemizing the audit fee breakdown, and, thus as a practical matter, Ichigo is not able to itemize the fees. Therefore, the fees paid to the Independent Auditor show the total amount. 3. Policy for the Determination of Dismissal or Non-Reappointment of the Independent Auditor The Audit Committee has stipulated a Policy for the dismissal or non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor based on the "Auditor Evaluation & Selection Standards" and "Auditor Selection & Compensation Agreement Processes" set forth by Ichigo's Audit Committee. The Policy is as below: The term of the Independent Auditor is one year, as specified in a one-year audit contract. The reappointment of the Independent Auditor will be decided at the Audit Committee. 1. The selection, dismissal, or the non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor will be decided at the Annual Shareholder Meeting. The Audit Committee makes the decision to place this on the shareholding meeting agenda.

2. In the event Ichigo decides to dismiss or not reappoint an Independent Auditor at Ichigo's discretion or for the breach of laws and regulations such as the Company Law or the Certified Public Accountants Law, or the breach of the contract of engagement, the dismissal or the non-reappointment will be deliberated by the Audit Committee with reference to the views of the Directors and Statutory Executive Officers. 48 In the event the dismissal or the non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor is to become the agenda of the shareholder meeting, the details of the agenda item will be determined by the Audit Committee. In the event the Independent Auditor contravenes his/her duty as an Auditor or if proper duty as an Auditor stipulated in Article 340, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law is deemed difficult, the Audit Committee may dismiss the Independent Auditor upon consent of all Audit Committee members. Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct Detailed disclosure of Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct is included in the Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting available on Ichigo's corporate website: www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/shareholders_info.html#agm Internal Controls to Ensure that Statutory Executive Officers and Employees Execute Their Duties in Full Compliance with Japanese Law and Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation Systems to Ensure Proper Storage and Management of Information Required for Execution of Duty by Statutory Executive Officers Risk Management Policies and Systems Systems to Ensure Effective Execution of Duties by Statutory Executive Officers ( Audit Committee and Audit Systems Systems to Ensure Fully Appropriate Business Activities by Ichigo and its Subsidiaries

Reference: Establishment and Status of Internal Structures to Prevent Dealings with Anti-Social Forces Policy on Corporate Control (Takeover Defenses) Ichigo has not adopted any takeover defense, poison pill, or any other policy with respect to entities or persons who would seek to control decisions with respect to Ichigo's financial and business policies. 49 Consolidated Balance Sheet (As of February 29, 2020) (JPY million) Item Amount Assets Current Assets 117,608 Cash and deposits 41,067 Trade notes and accounts receivable 2,308 Operational loan investments 1,324 Operational securities investments 902 Real estate for sale 68,290 Other 3,721 Less: allowance for doubtful -6 accounts Fixed Assets 216,118 Property, Plant, and Equipment 206,198 Buildings and structures 60,131 Depreciation -5,080 Buildings and structures (net) 55,050 Solar power plant equipment 26,713 Depreciation -3,287 Solar power plant equipment (net) 23,425 Land 122,114 Buildings under construction 2,432 Solar power plants under 2,058 construction Other 1,844 Depreciation -727 Other (net) 1,116 Intangible Assets 2,482 Goodwill 1,090 Leasehold rights 687 Other 705 Investments and Other Assets 7,436 Securities investments 4,321 Long-term loans receivable 510 Deferred tax assets 568 Other 2,128 Less: allowance for doubtful -91 accounts Total Assets 333,726 Item Amount Liabilities Current Liabilities 24,280 Short-term loans 3,086 Bonds (due within one year) 274 Long-term loans (due within one year) 12,277 Long-termnon-recourse loans 1,178 (due within one year) Income taxes payable 2,416 Accrued bonuses 33 Other current liabilities 5,013 Long-Term Liabilities 207,838 Bonds 6,082 Long-term loans 151,483 Long-termnon-recourse loans 39,156 Deferred tax liabilities 1,890 Long-term security deposits received 8,118 Other long-term liabilities 1,107 Total Liabilities 232,119 Net Assets Shareholders' Equity 100,674 Capital 26,885 Capital reserve 11,272 Earnings reserve 71,505 Treasury shares -8,988 Accumulated Other Comprehensive -239 Income Valuation gains (losses) on other 158 securities Deferred gains (losses) on -397 long-term interest rate hedges Stock Options 988 Minority Interests 184 Total Net Assets 101,607 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 333,726 50 Consolidated Income Statement (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) (JPY million) Item Amount Revenue 87,360 Cost of Goods Sold 52,851 Gross Profit 34,509 SG&A 6,787 Operating Profit 27,721 Non-Operating Profit 8 Interest income Dividend income 78 Insurance income 35 150 Other 27 Non-Operating Expenses Interest expense 2,293 Mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate 336 hedges Debt financing-related fees 538 Other 307 3,476 Recurring Profit 24,395 Extraordinary Gains Gains on sale of securities investments 11 Gains on sale of subsidiary shares 169 Other 35 215 Extraordinary Losses Loss on disposal of fixed assets 27 Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale 7,487 Covid-19 writedown of securities investments 229 Covid-19 writedown of goodwill 319 8,065 Pre-Tax Net Income 16,545 Income taxes - current 7,990 Income taxes - deferred -584 7,406 Pre-Minority Interest Net Income 9,139 Net Income Attributable to Minority Interests 938 Net Income 8,201 51 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) (JPY million) Shareholders' Equity Capital Retained Treasury Total Capital Shareholders' Reserve Earnings Shares Equity Balance as of March 1, 2019 26,820 11,207 66,730 -5,988 98,769 Changes in the Current Fiscal Year Share Issuance 64 64 129 Dividend Payment -3,419 -3,419 Net Income 8,201 8,201 Change in Consolidated - -7 -7 Subsidiaries Share Buyback -2,999 -2,999 Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes 64 64 4,774 -2,999 1,904 Balance as of 26,885 11,272 71,505 -8,988 100,674 February 29, 2020 Other Comprehensive Income Deferred Gains Total Other Stock Minority Total Net Valuation Gains (Losses) on (Losses) on Long-Term Comprehensive Options Interests Assets Other Securities Interest Rate Income Hedges Balance as of March 1, 2019 386 408 21 827 3,283 102,859 Changes in the Current - - Fiscal Year Share Issuance 129 Dividend Payment 3,419 Net Income 8,201 - Change in Consolidated 7 Subsidiaries 999 Share Buyback 2, - Changes in Items other than 228 10 217 160 3,098 -3,156 Shareholders' Equity Total Changes -288 10 -217 160 -3,098 -1,251 Balance as of -158 397 239 988 - 184 101,607 February 29, 2020 - - 52 Parent Balance Sheet (As of February 29, 2020) (JPY million) Item Amount Assets Current Assets 61,413 Cash and deposits 20,254 Accounts receivable 324 Operational securities investments 902 Short-term loans to affiliates 38,027 Advance payments 132 Accounts receivable - other 593 Accounts receivable due to 548 consolidated taxation Other 630 Less: allowance for doubtful - accounts Fixed Assets 85,156 Property, Plant, and Equipment 6,386 Buildings and structures 2,575 Depreciation -336 Buildings and structures (net) 2,209 Land 4,146 Other 83 Depreciation -52 Other (net) 31 Intangible Assets 526 Software 502 Other 23 Investments and Other Assets 78,242 Securities investments 2,087 Securities investments in 6,321 affiliates Affiliate bonds 1,700 Securities investments in affiliates - 44,118 other Long-term loans receivable 10 Long-term loans to affiliates 23,290 Deferred tax assets - other 379 Other Less: allowance for doubtful 419 accounts Less: allowance for doubtful -85 accounts Total Assets 146,570 Item Amount Liabilities Current Liabilities 10,731 Short-term loans 1,620 Bonds (due within one year) 112 Long-term loans (due within one year) 5,269 Accounts payable 1,288 Accrued expenses 76 Income taxes payable 2,067 Advances received 62 Deposits received 39 Other 195 Long-Term Liabilities 49,593 Bonds 3,296 Long-term loans 45,777 Long-term security deposits received 84 Other long-term liabilities Other long-term liabilities 435 Total Liabilities 60,324 Net Assets Shareholders' Equity 85,566 Capital 26,885 Capital reserve 11,270 Retained earnings 11,201 Capital reserve - other 68 Retained earnings 56,398 Earnings reserve 44 Earnings reserve - other 56,354 Retained earnings carried forward 56,354 Treasury shares -8,988 Revaluations and Adjustments -308 Valuation gains (losses) on other 81 securities Deferred gains (losses) on -389 long-term interest rate hedges Stock Options 988 Total Net Assets 86,246 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 146,570 53 Parent Income Statement (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) (JPY million) Item Amount Revenue 21,895 Cost of Goods Sold 783 Gross Profit 21,112 SG&A 3,761 Operating Profit 17,351 Non-Operating Profit Interest income 530 Dividend income 71 Credit guarantees income 17 Other 12 632 Non-Operating Expenses Interest expense 521 Debt financing-related fees 332 Mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate 218 hedges 298 1,370 Other Recurring Profit 16,612 Extraordinary Gains Gains on sale of securities investments 11 Gains on sale of subsidiary shares 138 149 Extraordinary Losses Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale 2,040 Covid-19 writedown of securities investments 200 Other 19 2,260 Pre-Tax Net Income 14,502 Income taxes - current 5,587 Income taxes - deferred -510 5,077 Net Income 9,424 54 Parent Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) (JPY million) Shareholders' Equity Capital Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Total Shareholders' Shares Equity Other Retained Capital Capital Other Total Earnings Earnings Total Carried Reserve Capital Capital Reserve Retained Surplus Surplus Forward/ Earnings Retained Earnings Balance as of 26,820 11,136 68 11,205 44 50,349 50,393 -5,988 82,431 March 1, 2019 Changes in the Current Fiscal Year Share Issuance 64 64 64 129 Dividend Payments -3,419 -3,419 -3,419 Share Buyback -2,999 -2,999 Net Income 9,424 9,424 9,424 Changes in Items other than Shareholders' Equity Total Changes 64 64 － 64 － 6,005 6,005 -2,999 3,135 Balance as of 26,885 11,201 68 11,270 44 56,354 56,398 -8,988 85,566 February 29, 2020 Revaluation and Adjustment Valuation Deferred Gains Total Stock Total Net (losses) on Gains (losses) Revaluation Long-Term Options Assets on Other and Interest Rate Securities Adjustment Hedges Balance as of March 1, 2019 312 -389 -77 827 83,181 Changes in the Current Fiscal Year Share Issuance 129 Dividend Payments -3,419 Share Buyback -2,999 Net Income 9,424 Changes in Items other than -230 － -230 160 -70 Shareholders' Equity Total Changes -230 － -230 160 3,064 Balance as of February 29, 2020 81 -389 -308 988 86,246 55 Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements Report of Independent Auditor April 14, 2020 To the Board of Directors of Ichigo Inc. Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC Hiroaki Ohkane, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner (seal) Kenta Nishimura, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner (seal) We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Ichigo Inc., namely the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and the notes to consolidated financial statements, for the fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 pursuant to Article 444, Paragraph 4 of the Company Law. Management's Responsibility with respect to the Financial Statements Management is responsible for compiling and indicating the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of Japan. This includes the operation and maintenance of an internal compliance structure which management deems necessary to ensure that the consolidated financial statements are compiled and indicated free of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Auditor's Responsibility The responsibility of the Auditor is to perform an independent audit and declare an opinion with respect to the consolidated financial statements. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Those standards require that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement. We conducted our audit by carrying out auditing procedures on amounts in the consolidated financial statements and information we received from the Company. These procedures included sampling and testing based on our assessment of the potential risk of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Although our intent is not to express an opinion regarding the appropriateness of the internal compliance structure, we did assess operation of the internal compliance structure to the extent it affects the accuracy of the consolidated financial statements. This included an overall assessment of the consolidated financial statements and any assumptions made by management with respect to the Company's accounting policies or their application, and any estimates indicated in the consolidated financial statements. We believe we received sufficient and appropriate information to have a reasonable basis to express our opinion. Auditing Opinion In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Ichigo Group consisting of Ichigo Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the period for the consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. Matter of Note The Company has reclassified some of its Real Estate for Sale assets to Fixed Assets as stated in the notes to the consolidated financial statements (Reclassification of Certain Real Estate for Sale Assets to Fixed Assets). This reclassification has not affected our opinion. Potential Conflicts of Interest There are no interests to be specified pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountant Law between the Company and us or the engagement partner. 56 Auditor's Report on the Parent Financial Statements Report of Independent Auditor April 14, 2020 To the Board of Directors of Ichigo Inc. Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC Hiroaki Ohkane, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner (seal) Kenta Nishimura, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner (seal) We have audited the Twentieth Period financial statements of Ichigo Inc., namely the balance sheet, the income statement, the statement of changes in shareholders' equity, and the notes to the financial statements and schedules, for the fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 pursuant to Article 436, Paragraph 2, Item 1 of the Company Law. Management's Responsibility with respect to the Financial Statements Management is responsible for compiling and indicating the financial statements and notes and schedules thereto in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of Japan. This includes the operation and maintenance of an internal compliance structure which management deems necessary to ensure that the financial statements and notes and schedules are compiled and indicated free of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Auditor's Responsibility The responsibility of the Auditor is to perform an independent audit and declare an opinion with respect to the financial statements and the notes and schedules. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Those standards require that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements and schedules are free of material misstatement. We conducted our audit by carrying out auditing procedures on amounts in the financial statements and notes and schedules and information we received from the Company. These procedures included sampling and testing based on our assessment of the potential risk of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Although our intent is not to express an opinion regarding the appropriateness of the internal compliance structure, we did assess operation of the internal compliance structure to the extent it affects the accuracy of the financial statements and notes and schedules. This included an overall assessment of the consolidated financial statements and notes and schedules and any assumptions made by management with respect to the Company's accounting policies or their application, and any estimates indicated in the financial statements and notes and schedules. We believe we received sufficient and appropriate information to have a reasonable basis to express our opinion. Auditing Opinion In our opinion, the financial statements and schedules referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Ichigo Inc. for the period for the financial statements and schedules in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. Potential Conflicts of Interest There are no interests to be specified pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountant Law between the Company and us or the engagement partner. 57 Audit Committee Report April 16, 2020 Audit Committee, Ichigo Inc. Tetsuya Fujita, Audit Committee Member (seal) Noriko Kawate, Audit Committee Member (seal) Yukio Suzuki, Audit Committee Member (seal) The Audit Committee has audited the execution of the duties of the Directors and Statutory Executive Officers during the twentieth fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020. We report the method and results of this audit as follows: Method and Description of Audit

The Audit Committee has received regular reports and has made requests for explanations as necessary from the Directors, Statutory Executive Officers, and employees of Ichigo regarding the details of resolutions by the Board of Directors with respect to Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1, b and e of the Company Law and the system established under the resolutions (internal control system) and in accordance with audit policy and duties prescribed by the Audit Committee. In cooperation with the Internal Audit Department and other internal control related divisions of Ichigo, the Audit Committee has investigated the process and details of decision-making at important meetings, the details of principal-approved documents and other material documents relating to the execution of business, the execution of duties by Statutory Executive Officers and employees and reviewed Ichigo's business and assets. With respect to subsidiaries, we have communicated and exchanged information with Directors and auditors of subsidiaries and received business reports from subsidiaries as necessary.

In addition, we have supervised and verified that the Independent Auditor was independent and conducting an appropriate audit and received reports on the execution of duties from the Independent Auditor and requested explanations as necessary. We have also received a report from the Independent Auditor that the structure to ensure appropriate performance of duties (matters described in Article 131, each Item of the Company Calculation Rules) has been established pursuant to laws and regulations including the Standards for Quality Control of Audits (issued by Business Accounting Council on October 28, 2005) and that management structures have been properly established within the audit firm.

By these methods, we have reviewed Ichigo's own business report, financial statements (balance sheet, income statement, statement of changes in shareholders' equity and notes) and their schedules, along with Ichigo's consolidated financial statements (including the consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated notes). Results of Audit

A. Audit Results of Business Report We note that the business report and its schedules present Ichigo's status correctly pursuant to all laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation. We note that there has been no misconduct with respect to the execution of duties by Directors and Statutory Executive Officers, nor have we discovered any material facts which violate laws and regulations or the Articles of Incorporation. We note that the details of the resolution by the Board of Directors with respect to the internal control system are reasonable. Also, there is nothing material to be pointed out with respect to the execution of duties on the internal control system by Statutory Executive Officers. 58 B. Audit Results of Financial Statements and their Schedules We note that the method and results of the audit conducted by the Independent Auditor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, were reasonable. C. Audit Results of Consolidated Financial Statements We note that the method and results of the audit conducted by the Independent Auditor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, were reasonable. (Note) All members of the Audit Committee are Independent Directors as provided in Article 2, Item 15 and Article 400, Paragraph 3 of the Company Law. 59 Attachments Original document

