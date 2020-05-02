Log in
ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/01
267 JPY   -4.98%
09:39pICHIGO : Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
09:39pICHIGO : Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PU
04/16ICHIGO : FY20/2 Earnings
PU
Ichigo : Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting

05/02/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

Ichigo Inc.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting

THE KNOT TOKYO Shinjuku

Miyako City

Our Mission: Make The World More Sustainable

Ichigo is a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company dedicated to making the world more sustainable.

Our three key businesses are: Sustainable Real Estate, in which we preserve and improve real estate; Asset Management, including managing Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Ichigo Office (8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463), and Ichigo Green (9282); and Clean Energy, in which we develop solar and wind power plants to supply clean energy and bring productive use to idle land.

We are committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders by contributing to a sustainable society.

The word "Ichigo" comes from the ancient Japanese proverb, Ichigo Ichie, literally meaning "One lifetime, one encounter." The phrase was first used by a 16th century master of the tea ceremony, Sen no Rikyu. He called upon his disciples to give total focus and sincerity to each act of the tea ceremony for every guest, because that particular moment will only exist once and must be fully lived and realized. Ichigo embraces the Ichigo Ichie philosophy of sincerity and service, and works to build strong long-term relationships to support the success of all of our clients, shareholders, and stakeholders.

Ichigo's Sustainability Commitment (ESG)

Environmental

Sustainable Real Estate

Ichigo preserves and improves real estate, lengthening the useful life of buildings and other physical and social infrastructure. Ichigo is for reducing mankind's environmental footprint and against the squandering of resources and human talent in wasteful and unnecessary demolition and development.

Safe & Clean Energy Produced Locally

Ichigo gives new purpose to idle land across Japan and supports the revitalization of local communities by building renewable energy plants that generate clean power locally. Ichigo is currently operating 45 solar power plants in communities across Japan with a panel output of 136MW (as of February 29, 2020).

Social

Sports Rooted in Communities: J.League Top Partner

Ichigo is a Top Partner of the J.League, Japan's professional soccer league, and is working to support the J.League's vision of promoting sports that benefit local communities. Ichigo is deploying its real estate expertise to help the J.League and local governments maintain aging stadiums and reduce steep operating costs.

Smart Agriculture

Ichigo has built a smart agriculture business to promote high-quality,locally-sourced agriculture, strengthen local communities, create jobs, and increase Japan's food self- sufficiency.

Athletes & Art

Ichigo supports world-class athletes and artists with disabilities via sponsorship of ParalymArt.

GGovernance

Ichigo was an early adopter of global best-practice governance, adopting a Company with Committees (Nominating, Audit, Compensation) governance structure in 2006. The independence of Ichigo's Board of Directors underpins its strong governance and oversight capabilities. Of 9 members of Ichigo's Board, 5 are Independent Directors.

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 8, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our deepest condolences to those affected by the Covid-19 global pandemic and our wishes for the earliest possible recovery.

We are pleased to invite you to attend the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting of Ichigo Inc. ("Ichigo").

We will take all necessary Covid-19 precautions at the Annual Shareholder Meeting, but you may also exercise your voting rights via postal mail or the Internet. We would appreciate it if you could please review the Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholder Meeting attached below and cast your vote by returning the enclosed voting form or by accessing our voting website (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/)no later than Friday, May 22, 2020, 6:15 p.m. JST.

1. Date and Time Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

2. Place

La Rose, Fifth Floor, Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo

1-2-6 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

3. Agenda

Matters to be Reported

  1. Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twentieth Period (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
  2. Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twentieth Period

Matters to be Resolved

Election of Nine Directors

Additional Accounting Notes

Additional accounting notes to Ichigo's consolidated and parent financial statements are disclosed on our website at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/library.

Please also note that any amendments to the business report, consolidated and parent financial statements, or shareholder meeting materials will be posted on our website at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en.

Voting via the Internet

1. Handling of Multiple Votes via both the Proxy Card and the Internet

If you cast multiple votes via both the proxy card and the Internet voting site, only the vote cast via the Internet will be deemed effective.

2. Handling of Multiple Votes via the Internet

If you cast multiple votes via the Internet voting site, only the last vote will be deemed effective.

3. Internet Voting Procedure

The internet voting procedure is per the below. If you choose to attend the meeting, voting via the proxy card or the Internet is unnecessary.

a. Voting Website

  1. You can access the designated website https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/from a PC, smartphone, or mobile phone.
  2. Please access our voting website (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) and use the voting rights exercise code and password shown on the enclosed voting form. Follow the on- screen instructions to indicate your consent or dissent.
  3. We will accept votes submitted via the Internet until 6:15 p.m. JST on Friday, May 22, 2020. Please contact the help desk below if you have any questions.
  1. Login via QR Code

You can access the voting form by reading the QR code on the enclosed voting form. This is a shareholder-unique QR code that allows you to vote without having to enter your ID or password. We will accept votes submitted until 6:15 p.m. JST on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Inquiries concerning the Internet Voting Process

Help Desk, Corporate Agency Division, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Toll-free telephone (within Japan): 0120-768-524 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. JST)

Institutional Investors

Institutional investors may use the electronic proxy-voting platform of the Tokyo Stock Exchange for electronic voting.

Table of Contents

Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting

Reference Materials for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting

Election of Nine Directors

4

Business Report

I.

Current Operations and Financials

A. Business Conditions in the Current Fiscal Year (FY20/2)

20

B. Earnings and Assets in the Current and Past Three Fiscal Years

32

C. Company and Subsidiary Information

33

D. Key Business Priorities

34

E. Key Business Segments

36

F. Employees

36

G. Principal Lenders

37

H. Policy on Dividends and Shareholder Distributions

38

I. Other Material Matters

39

II.

Other Matters

A. Shares and Shareholder Information

40

B. Employee Stock Options

40

C. Directors and Officers

41

D. Independent Auditor

48

E. Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct

49

F. Policy on Corporate Control (Takeover Defenses)

49

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

50

Consolidated Income Statement

51

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

52

Parent Financial Statements

Parent Balance Sheet

53

Parent Income Statement

54

Parent Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

55

Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

56

Auditor's Report on the Parent Financial Statements

57

Audit Committee Report

58

Election of Nine Directors

The terms of office of all nine Directors will expire at the conclusion of this shareholder meeting. Accordingly, Ichigo proposes the election of the following nine Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

No.

Name

Current Position and Responsibility

Board Meeting

Attendance

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Scott Callon

Nominating Committee Member

100%

1

Compensation Committee Member

(10 of 10

Compliance Committee Member

Reappointment

Total)

Chairman & Representative Statutory

Executive Officer

Chairman of Nominating Committee

2

Takuma Hasegawa

Chairman of Compensation Committee

100%

Chairman of Compliance Committee

(10 of 10

President & Representative Statutory

Total)

Reappointment

Executive Officer

3

Minoru Ishihara

Executive Vice President & Statutory

100%

Executive Officer (Sustainable Real Estate)

(10 of 10

Reappointment

& COO

Total)

4

Eri Murai

Executive Managing Director & Statutory

100%

Reappointment

Executive Officer (HR)

(6 of 6 Total)

Tetsuya Fujita

Lead Independent Director

5

Chairman of Audit Committee

100%

Nominating Committee Member

(10 of 10

Reappointment -

Independent Director

Compensation Committee Member

Total)

Compliance Committee Member

Noriko Kawate

Independent Director

100%

6

Nominating Committee Member

(10 of 10

Reappointment -

Audit Committee Member

Total)

Independent Director

Compensation Committee Member

7

Yukio Suzuki

Independent Director

100%

Audit Committee Member

(10 of 10

Reappointment -

Independent Director

Vice Chairman of Compliance Committee

Total)

8

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Independent Director

100%

Nominating Committee Member

(10 of 10

Reappointment -

Independent Director

Compensation Committee Member

Total)

9

Nobuhide Nakaido

100%

Independent Director

(10 of 10

Reappointment -

Independent Director

Total)

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1988

MIPS Computer Systems, Inc.

September 1991

Asia-Pacific Research Center, Stanford

University

March 1994

Research Institute of Capital Formation, Japan

Development Bank

August 1994

Bankers Trust Asia Securities Co., Ltd.

March 1997

Morgan Stanley Japan Limited

June 2000

Japan Representative, Prudential plc

May 2001

Representative Director, PCA Asset Management

Limited

April 2002

Morgan Stanley Japan Limited

January 2003

Head of Equities, Morgan Stanley Japan Limited

May 2006

Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset

Management, Ltd. (current)

October 2008

Ichigo Chairman & Representative Statutory

Executive Officer (current)

November 2008

Director (current), Chairman of Nominating

Committee, Chairman of Compensation

Committee, Vice Chairman of Compliance

Committee

November 2011

Member of Nominating Committee, Member of

Compensation Committee

May 2012

Associate Director, Japan Association of

Scott Callon

Corporate Directors

1

Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Chiyoda

N/A

(December 6, 1964)

Co., Ltd.

July 2012

Director, Member of Nominating Committee,

Member of Compensation Committee, Ichigo

Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

May 2015

Independent Director, Chiyoda Co., Ltd. (current)

September 2015

Chairman of Compliance Committee

May 2016

Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman

of Compensation Committee

October 2016

Member of Nominating Committee (current),

Member of Compensation Committee (current)

July 2017

Group Head of IT

Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer, Ichigo

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

May 2019

Member of Compliance Committee (current)

March 2020

Chairman & Representative Director, Japan

Display Inc. (current)

(Other Positions)

Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset Management, Ltd.

Chairman & Representative Director, Japan Display Inc.

Independent Director, Fujitsu Limited (Upon shareholder approval in

June 2020)

Independent Director, Chiyoda Co., Ltd. (Until May 2020)

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

(continued from

Message to Our Shareholders

previous page)

I offer my deepest condolences and wishes for the earliest possible

recovery to all of those globally affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

1

This is your company. How societies and companies adapt to a post-

Covid-19 future is the central question of our time. Companies can

learn and grow from hardship and become stronger. All of us at

Ichigo will work to strengthen our capabilities and drive sustainable

growth in shareholder value.

6

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1994

Joined Fujita Corporation

November 2002

Joined Ichigo

October 2004

General Manager, Fund Business Division

September 2005

General Manager, Fund Business Division

Group 1

May 2006

Senior Statutory Executive Officer & General

Manager, Fund Business Division Group 1

May 2007

Senior Statutory Executive Officer & CMO

March 2008

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

May 2009

Director & Executive Vice President & Statutory

Executive Officer (Real Estate)

March 2010

Independent Director, Takara Building

Maintenance Co., Ltd.

January 2011

President & Representative Director (Overall

Company Management), Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.

March 2015

Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive

Officer

May 2015

Director (current), President & Representative

Statutory Executive Officer (current)

Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co.,

Ltd. (current)

495,138

2

March 2016

Chairman of Compliance Committee (current)

May 2016

Member of Nominating Committee, Member of

shares

Compensation Committee

Takuma Hasegawa

October 2016

Chairman of Nominating Committee (current),

(January 29, 1971)

Chairman of Compensation Committee (current)

March 2018

Group Head of IT

October 2019

Director, Cost Science Inc. (current)

(Other Positions)

Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd.

Director, Cost Science Inc.

Message to Our Shareholders

As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is growing and

expanding its sustainable real estate business while seeking to create

a more sustainable society under our new Ichigo 2030long-term

vision. Together with our employees, I will dedicate all of my

strength to overcome the challenging real estate market conditions

caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and continue working towards

establishing Ichigo as a truly sustainable company that meets

shareholder expectations. Thank you for your continued support.

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1990

Joined Hazama Corporation

October 2005

Joined Creed Corporation

May 2007

Joined Ichigo as Head of Human Resources and

General Administration Division

March 2008

Executive Officer and Head of Human Resources

and General Administration Division

October 2008

Chief Administrative Officer & Statutory

Executive Officer and Head of Business

Management

November 2008

Director, Asset Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

(now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

May 2009

Director (current), Managing Director & Statutory

Executive Officer (Administration), Member of

Compliance Committee

October 2009

Managing Director (Administration), Asset

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

November 2009

President & Representative Director, Asset

Logistics Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.)

May 2010

Director, Senior Managing Director & Statutory

Executive Officer (Administration)

April 2011

President & Representative Director, Miyako City

151,608

3

Co., Ltd.

Minoru Ishihara

May 2011

Senior Managing Director (Administration),

shares

(October 5, 1967)

Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

(now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

November 2011

Executive Vice President (current) & Statutory

Executive Officer (Administration)

July 2012

Director (current), Executive Vice President &

Statutory Executive Officer (Administration),

Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

(now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

November 2012

Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd.

March 2013

Head of Real Estate

Chairman, President, & Representative Director,

Miyako City, Co., Ltd. (current)

Chairman & Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.

Chairman & Director, Takara Building

Maintenance Co., Ltd.

May 2015

Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive

Officer & COO (current)

March 2017

President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real

Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd. (current)

April 2017

Chairman, President, & Representative Director,

Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

(continued from

March 2018

Group Head of Sustainable Real Estate (current)

previous page)

March 2019

Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo

Marché Co., Ltd. (current)

Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata

Hotels Inc. (current)

June 2019

President & Representative Director, Miyazaki

Sunshine FM Co., Ltd. (current)

(Other Positions)

Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Miyako City Co.,

Ltd.

Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.

President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services

3

Fukuoka Co., Ltd.

Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc.

President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co.,

Ltd.

Message to Our Shareholders

Although the Covid-19 pandemic's negative impact on business conditions is expected to be long-term, I will strive to protect real estate as an essential element of people's lives. As workstyles, consumer behavior, and lifestyles change on the back of the IT revolution, Ichigo will continue adapting to these changes and further strengthen the sustainability of our businesses. I will continue to work toward meeting the expectations of our shareholders, and appreciate your guidance and support.

Name

Ichigo

No.

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1993

Joined Fujita Corporation

April 2002

Joined Ichigo

January 2007

Head of Finance, Ichigo

July 2012

Statutory Executive Officer (Business

Management), Head of Business Planning,

Ichigo

March 2013

Director (Administration), Ichigo Estate,

Director, Ichigo Global Capital

Director (Business Planning), Ichigo ECO

Energy

March 2014

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Administration & HR), Ichigo

March 2015

Executive Managing Director (current) &

Statutory Executive Officer (Administration

& HR)

4

Group Head of Administration & HR, Ichigo

6,800

President, Ichigo University

shares

March 2017

Head of HR Development

Eri Murai

May 2019

Director (current)

March 2020

Statutory Executive Officer (HR) (current)

(May 16, 1970)

Message to Our Shareholders

The Covid-19 pandemic is dramatically impacting Ichigo's businesses. It is under such challenging times that I believe it is important for Ichigo to work as a whole and leverage individual skills and experiences to overcome difficulties together. I will continue to create a work environment at Ichigo in which employees can express their individual talents, helping drive sustainable growth and higher shareholder value. Thank you for your guidance and support.

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1976

Joined Taisho Marine and Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

(now Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.)

April 2001

Executive Director, Taisho Marine & Fire

Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd. (now MSIG Insurance

(Malaysia) Bhd)

April 2002

Board Director, Skandia Life Insurance (Japan)

(now Tokyo Marine Nichido Financial Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.)

October 2006

Executive Director, AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

April 2007

Representative President & CEO, AXA Financial

Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (now AXA Life

Insurance Co., Ltd.)

October 2009

Senior Advisor, AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

May 2010

Ichigo Independent Director (current), Member of

Audit Committee, Member of Compliance

Committee

February 2011

Auditor, St. Thomas University

March 2011

President, ReMark Japan Co., Ltd.

May 2011

Chairman of Compliance Committee,

May 2012

Member of Nominating Committee (current),

5

Member of Compensation Committee (current)

64,200

Tetsuya Fujita

July 2012

Director, Member of Audit Committee, Member

shares

(March 26, 1954)

of Nominating Committee, Member of

Compensation Committee, Ichigo Real Estate

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

May 2014

Chairman of Audit Committee (current), Member

of Compliance Committee (current),

Chairman of Audit Committee of Ichigo Real

Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

October 2015

Advisor, LAUREATE INTERNATIONAL

UNIVERSITIES Japan

May 2016

Lead Independent Director (current)

August 2017

Special Advisor to CEO, ReMark Group

March 2019

Advisor, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.

June 2019

CEO & Representative Director, Creative

Solutions Co., Ltd (current)

(Other Positions)

CEO & Representative Director, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

(continued from

Message to Our Shareholders

previous page)

The world economy and the real estate market is entering a new era

due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I believe that the ability to make

5

decisions is crucial to overcome difficulties into the new era. As an

Independent Director, I want to further strengthen corporate

governance and risk management, and contribute to the creation of

even greater corporate value for Ichigo as a sustainable infrastructure

company on behalf of all shareholders.

No.

Name

Ichigo

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1999

Joined International Dept., Deloitte Touche

Tohmatsu LLC

July 2001

Qualified as Certified Public Accountant

August 2004

Joined Cast & Itoga (now Uryu & Itoga)

November 2004

Qualified as Certified Tax Accountant

February 2008

President of CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. (current)

January 2009

Joined Gracia Corporation

May 2011

Ichigo Independent Director (current), Member

of Audit Committee (current)

November 2011

Qualified as American Certified Public

Accountant

July 2012

Director, Member of Audit Committee of Ichigo

Real Estate Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

June 2013

Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Meiji

Machine Co., Ltd.

May 2014

Member of Nominating Committee (current),

Member of Compensation Committee (current),

6

Member of Nominating Committee, Member of

48,700

Noriko Kawate

Compensation Committee of Ichigo Real Estate

shares

(February 22, 1976)

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd. (now Ichigo

Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.)

February 2015

Partner, Cast Group (current)

(Other Positions)

President, CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd.

Partner, Cast Group

Message to Our Shareholders

Last year, Ichigo got off to a good start on its Ichigo 2030long-term

vision. However, since the beginning of this year, the Covid-19

global pandemic has negatively impacted the real estate industry in

which Ichigo participates. Although Ichigo may face difficulties in

navigating the unprecedented changes in the economic landscape, I

will do my best as an Independent Director to support Ichigo's

sustainable growth.

Name

Ichigo

No.

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1975

Joined Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

June 1996

Director, Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

June 1997

Director & Head of Financial Research Center,

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

June 1999

Executive Director in charge of Research

Division, Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.

June 2000

Executive Managing Director in charge of

Research Division, Nomura Asset Management

Co., Ltd.

June 2003

Executive Managing Director, Nomura Asset

Management Co., Ltd.

June 2005

Director and Audit Mission Director, Nomura

Holdings, Inc.

June 2008

Advisor, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

July 2010

CEO, Belle Investment Research of

Japan Inc. (current)

August 2010

Advisor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, LLC

June 2012

Independent Director, Systena Corporation

(current)

May 2015

Ichigo Independent Director (current), Director

of Ichigo Real Estate Investment Advisors Co.,

Ltd. (now Ichigo Investment Advisors Co.,

Ltd.)

13,900

7

September 2015

Member of Compliance Committee

May 2016

Member of Audit Committee (current), Vice

shares

Chairman of Compliance Committee (current)

Yukio Suzuki

March 2018

Independent Auditor, WILLs Inc. (current)

(June 3, 1950)

June 2018

Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation

(current)

(Other Positions)

CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc.

Independent Director, Systena Corporation

Independent Auditor, WILLs Inc.

Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation

Message to Our Shareholders

Sustainable corporate value creation requires a long-term vision,

strategizing and executing on new business development, delivering

revolutionary products and services, and solid risk management

attuned to changes in the business environment. It is especially

important that the process of corporate value creation be shared

with shareholders. I want to fulfill my responsibility as an

Independent Director by offering management supervision based on

a belief in effective corporate governance, strong human capital

development, and concern for the environment.

Name

Ichigo

No.

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1976

Joined Konishiroku Photo Industry Co., Ltd.

(now Konica Minolta, Inc.)

June 1999

General Manager, System Technology

Development Division, Office Document

Company, Konica Corporation

October 2003

Director, Konica Minolta Business

Technologies, Inc.

April 2005

Executive Officer, Konica Minolta Holdings

Inc.

Representative Director & President, Konica

Minolta Technology Center, Inc.

April 2006

Senior Executive Officer, Konica Minolta

Holdings Inc.

June 2006

Director & Senior Executive Officer, Konica

Minolta Holdings Inc.

April 2009

Representative Director & CEO Konica

Minolta Holdings, Inc.

April 2013

Representative Director & CEO Konica

Minolta, Inc.

April 2014

Director & Chairman of the Board of

Directors, Konica Minolta, Inc. (current)

June 2014

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Japan

Business Machine and Information System

8

Industries Association

32,600

May 2016

Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of

shares

Corporate Directors

Ichigo Independent Director, Member of

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Nominating Committee (current), Member of

(July 21, 1950)

June 2016

Compensation Committee (current)

Independent Director, Nomura Research

Institute, Ltd. (current)

Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Ltd. (current)

August 2016

Member of Public Interest Supervisory

Committee, PwC Aarata LLC (current)

May 2018

Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan

Association of Corporate Directors (current)

June 2019

Independent Director, LIXIL Corporation

(current)

(Other Positions)

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta Inc.

Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of

Corporate Directors

Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Until June

2020)

Member of Public Interest Supervisory Committee, PwC Aarata LLC

Independent Director, LIXIL Corporation

No.

Name

Career History

Ichigo

(Date of Birth)

Shares

Held

(continued from

Message to Our Shareholders

previous page)

In the short term, Ichigo may experience negative impacts from

market changes caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic. I believe

8

sustainable corporate growth is important for shareholders and all

stakeholders. In order to achieve the Ichigo2030 long-term vision,

I will continue to use my perspective as an Independent Director to

help the company's management team keep an eye on structural

changes in the business environment and assess opportunities and

risks in order to meet the expectations of shareholders.

Name

Ichigo

No.

Career History

Shares

(Date of Birth)

Held

April 1971

Joined Sumitomo Corporation

April 1998

Director, Sumitomo Corporation

April 2002

Managing Director, Sumitomo Corporation

April 2003

Managing Executive Officer, Sumitomo

Corporation

April 2004

Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Sumitomo Corporation

April 2005

Executive Vice President, Sumitomo

Corporation

April 2009

Executive Director, Assistant to President,

Sumitomo Corporation

June 2009

Chairman, President, & CEO, Sumisho

Computer Systems Corporation (now SCSK

Corporation)

October 2011

President & CEO, SCSK Corporation

June 2013

Chairman, SCSK

April 2016

Director & Senior Advisor, SCSK

Corporation

9

June 2016

Senior Advisor, SCSK Corporation

10,000

May 2017

Ichigo Independent Director (current)

shares

October 2018

Chairman, Japan Association for Chief

Human Resources Officers (current)

Nobuhide Nakaido

March 2019

Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd.

(November 1, 1946)

(current)

(Other Positions)

Chairman, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources

Officers

Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd.

Message to Our Shareholders

Consistent with Ichigo's corporate mission Make The World

More Sustainable, I will do my best as an

Independent Director

to

contribute to growing shareholder value via business model

innovations, corporate governance, and workstyle changes, and

support Ichigo in becoming a sustainable infrastructure company

that opens up a new era.

(Note 1) None of the candidates for Director or Independent Director are a related party of Ichigo.

(Note 2) Ichigo's Nominating Committee and Board of Directors' reasons for nominating Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai for Director are as follows:

  1. Scott Callon has extensive experience leading Ichigo since October 2008 as Director and Chairman and has knowledge and expertise derived from serving on a number of Japanese government bodies, including the Financial Services Agency (FSA) Council of Experts that drafted Japan's Corporate Governance Code and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Competitiveness and Incentives Structures for Sustainable Growth Project (the "Ito Review"). He assumed the position of Director in November 2008, and his term of office will have been eleven and a half years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
  2. Takuma Hasegawa has extensive knowledge and experience at Ichigo, having led a number of Ichigo's real estate businesses. He has been Ichigo's President since May 2015. He assumed the position of Director in May 2009 for two years, and his term of office will have been seven years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
  3. Minoru Ishihara has extensive knowledge and experience as Executive Vice President and COO of Ichigo. He assumed the position of Director in 2009, and his term of office will have been eleven years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
  4. Eri Murai has extensive knowledge and experience since joining Ichigo in 2002, having led a number of key initiatives in finance, internal management, and HR. She is currently the Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer (HR), and her term of office will have been one year at the close of this shareholder meeting.

(Note 3) All five candidates for Independent Director - Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido - meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) requirements for Independent Directors and will be registered with the TSE as such.

(Note 4) Ichigo's Nominating Committee and Board of Directors' reasons for nominating Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido as candidates for Independent Director are as follows:

  1. Tetsuya Fujita has extensive knowledge and experience working for a leading property insurance company and a leading life insurance company. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2010, and his term of office will have been ten years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
  2. Noriko Kawate has extensive experience in statutory auditing at a major auditing firm and in accounting and tax advisory as a certified public accountant and tax accountant. She assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2011, and her term of office will have been nine years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
  3. Yukio Suzuki has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate and securities research from serving important roles at a securities company, think tank, and asset management company at a major financial group, and has experience and knowledge in operational monitoring and risk control, which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2015, and his term of office will have been five years at the close of this shareholder meeting.

  1. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has extensive experience as the CEO and Chairman leading a major global office equipment manufacturer, driving positive structural transformation and business innovation, and played a leading role in developing a best-practice board committee system to support strong corporate governance, which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2016, and his term of office will have been four years at the close of this shareholder meeting.
  2. Nobuhide Nakaido has extensive experience and knowledge as the Executive Vice President of one of Japan's largest trading companies and President & Chairman of a leading Japanese IT systems integrator, driving innovation in the IT service industry and increasing corporate value through workstyle & workplace transformation. He has extensive knowledge and experience leading major global companies which he can draw upon to fully monitor Ichigo's activities on behalf of shareholders. He assumed the position of Independent Director in May 2017, and his term of office will have been three years at the close of this shareholder meeting.

(Note 5) No candidate for Independent Director has been involved in inappropriate conduct while serving as a Director in other companies over the past five years.

(Note 6) Additional information pertaining to the independence of the candidates for Independent Director is as follows:

  1. Tetsuya Fujita and Noriko Kawate served as Independent Directors of Ichigo subsidiary, Ichigo Investment Advisors, from July 2012 to May 2016.
  2. Yukio Suzuki served as an Independent Director of Ichigo subsidiary, Ichigo Investment Advisors, from May 2015 to May 2016.
  3. No candidate for Independent Director has received in the last two years, nor will they receive, material monetary or other financial compensation (excluding any remuneration as Director or Advisor before assuming the position of Independent Director) from Ichigo or related entities.
  4. No candidate for Independent Director is the spouse of the management of Ichigo or related entities, nor are they related within three degrees of consanguinity.

(Note 7) In order to retain Independent Directors of high quality, Ichigo has signed limited liability agreements with Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido. The extent of liabilities for compensation under the agreements is the minimum limited liability amount as defined in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law; provided that the liability is limited only when the Independent Directors have performed their duties which cause liability in good faith and without gross negligence. Upon the reappointment of Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido as Independent Directors, Ichigo will enter into new limited liability agreements with equivalent terms with each of them.

(Note 8) Scott Callon has not received and will not receive any compensation from Ichigo.

(Note 9) Shares owned by Yukio Suzuki, a candidate for Independent Director, include shares owned by Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc., all of whose shares are owned by Yukio Suzuki.

(Note 10) The number of Ichigo shares owned by each of the candidates for Director is as of February 29, 2020.

Business Report

(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)

  1. Current Operations and Financials

A. Business Conditions in the Current Fiscal Year (FY20/2)

1. Business Results and Progress

In the current fiscal year, although exports decreased due to a slowdown in the world economy, corporate earnings remained high and capital expenditures strong. Household consumption increased moderately on the back of increases in employment and income, despite the negative impact of the autumn 2019 consumption tax increase. Although the Japanese economy was forecast to expand moderately as a result of stable domestic demand, supportive economic and fiscal policies, and the Bank of Japan's monetary easing, the Covid-19 pandemic is putting downward pressure on both Japanese and global economic activity.

Pre-Covid-19, the Japanese real estate market continued to generate stable investment returns, with ongoing rent increases supported by historically low vacancy rates. Low interest rates drove strong demand for real estate investments in the search for yield, while the J-REIT market grew backed by capital gains and steady rent increases. However, Covid-19 is expected to have a negative impact on real estate. Hotel earnings in particular are expected to drop as a result of both new supply and a drop in inbound tourism.

For clean energy, while changes in the renewable energy feed-in-tariff (FIT) rules have caused some companies to reevaluate project viability, solar power plants have proved their resilience against natural disasters. The Tokyo Stock Exchange infrastructure market offers continuing growth prospects, with solar power producers offering both high earnings stability and less sensitivity to changes in economic conditions.

FY20/2 also marked the first year of Ichigo's Ichigo 2030long-term vision. Ichigo is expanding its business domain as a sustainable infrastructure company to fulfill its mission of Make The World More Sustainable.

Core Business Growth

  • Sustainable Real Estate (SRE)
    Given the strong real estate market, Ichigo was selective on acquisitions and worked to be innovative in its acquisition strategies to avoid auctions and buy at the lowest possible prices. As a result, Ichigo acquired JPY 63 billion in assets, while selling JPY 60.6 billion. Ichigo also worked to increase the value of its assets through its core value-add activities, maintaining high occupancy while driving higher rental income.
  • Asset Management
    Ichigo supported the growth of its TSE-listed REITs and solar YieldCo by selling high-quality assets to Ichigo Office (8975) and Ichigo Hotel (3463) and operating Ichigo Green's (9282) solar power plants. It also expanded its private fund business.
    During the year, Ichigo Office was selected for inclusion in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series, a global real estate investment benchmark used by institutional investors worldwide.

20

  • Clean Energy
    Despite the massive size of Typhoon Faxai (Typhoon No. 15) and Typhoon Hagibis (Typhoon No. 19), there were no injuries or material damages at any Ichigo power plants, and the plants produced solar power as normal. Even with the typhoons and a long rainy season, Ichigo's FY20/2 solar power generation exceeded forecast.
    Ichigo brought five new solar power plants (23MW) online, and continues to develop a pipeline of reliable, high-performance solar power plants and grow wind power plant generation. In particular, construction of the Ichigo Yonezawa Itaya ECO Power Plant, Ichigo's first wind power plant, is on-track.

Stock Earnings

1,632 2,507

18,485 18,450

FY19/2 FY20/2

Depreciation

SRE

583

1,391

13,451

13,331

FY19/2

FY20/2

Asset Management

2,057

2,062

FY19/2

FY20/2

(Gross Profit: JPY M)

Clean Energy

1,049

1,116

2,978

3,057

FY19/2

FY20/2

Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company

Ichigo is building upon its capabilities in real estate and clean energy to pursue new opportunities for growth and value creation for tenants, customers, and local communities.

New Business Entry

  • Real Estate & Tourism: Hotel Operator Market Entry via Hakata Hotels
    Ichigo entered the hotel operator market via acquiring Hakata Hotels to leverage its extensive experience and know-how as a hotel owner-operator to drive higher hotel earnings and value. With the acquisition, Ichigo is operating seven hotels (700 guest rooms), primarily in the Fukuoka area, ranging from full-service to casual hotels.
    Ichigo is also developing its own brands and delivering a high level of professionalism that benefits from its rich experience beyond the hotel industry.
  • Real Estate & IT: AI-based Hotel Revenue Management System PROPERA
    PROPERA is Ichigo's proprietary hotel revenue management system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to drive a dynamic-pricing algorithm that calculates optimal pricing for hotel rooms in order to maximize hotel operator revenues.
    PROPERA's AI-based dynamic pricing can respond to changes in the market by using machine learning to calculate optimal hotel room pricing up to 365 days in advance. chigo has deployed PROPERA to increase revenues by 10% to 40% at its own hotels, and is now rolling out PROPERA to third-party hotel operators.
  • Real Estate & Agriculture & Tourism: Public-Private Partnership as Operator of Yokosuka Port Market
    Ichigo was selected as the operator of Yokosuka Port Market after the city of Yokosuka, as part of its tourism-promotion efforts, held an open public bid to renovate and operate the facility as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) . Ichigo is working to revitalize the local community, create new employment, and promote regional economic development, while generating a new capital-efficient,non-asset earnings stream for Ichigo.

Yokosuka Port Market After Renovation (Image)

22

  • Real Estate & Anime: Ichigo's New Anime Series VLADLOVE
    On April 4, 2019, Ichigo established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ichigo Animation, which became the sole investor financing the production of a new anime series directed by renowned Japanese directors Mamoru Oshii and Junji Nishimura. Ichigo has launched the anime business to create synergies with Ichigo's existing sustainable real estate business.
    Japanese anime has become a global cultural phenomenon and a centerpiece of the government's Cool Japan campaign to create new growth and employment opportunities. As the sole producer of this new anime series, Ichigo is supporting the directors and other creators in producing high-quality work for audiences in Japan and around the world.
    Ichigo Animation is also investing in other animation initiatives that promote the AKIBA CULTURES ZONE (ACZ), Ichigo's major retail asset in Akihabara, the Tokyo district that is the epicenter of Japan's anime sub-culture. VLADLOVE- related goods are already being sold at ACZ, along with related events being held there. Ichigo will continue to work to increase ACZ's international recognition as a landmark of Japan's anime sub-culture.
  • Real Estate & Gaming: Real-World Augmented Reality (AR) Game TSUBASA+
    Ichigo has also invested in TSUBASA+, a global, real-world augmented reality (AR) game that uses smartphone GPS.
    TSUBASA+ merges elements from the popular soccer manga Captain Tsubasa with the real world. Ichigo is contributing Ichigo's real estate capabilities and expertise in order to integrate real-world locations into the game, including placing virtual stadiums at Ichigo real estate assets.

New Anime Series VLADLOVE

Real -World AR Game TSUBASA+

23

  • Improved Borrowing Terms, Green Bond Issuance, JPX-Nikkei 400 Index Inclusion, J.League Shareholder Program Launch, & Ichigo Social Media and Branding
    Ichigo further strengthened its financial base in FY20/2 by extending its loan maturities, lowering borrowing costs, hedging against future interest rate rises, and expanding its uncollateralized borrowing.
    Ichigo also issued a green bond in order to fund the construction and operation of solar power plants and grow its clean energy business.
    For the fourth year in a row, Ichigo was selected for inclusion in the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 and ranked within the JPX-Nikkei 400's top 200 companies in August 2019, marking the achievement of all of Ichigo's goals set out in its Power Up 2019mid-term business plan.
    Ichigo became a J.League Top Partner in 2019, working with the J.League to help build stronger and healthier local communities. Ichigo also launched a Shareholder Program for Ichigo, Ichigo Office, Ichigo Hotel, and Ichigo Green shareholders. The Shareholder Program represents two first for Japanese shareholder programs: 1) Ichigo is the first Japanese company to include not just its own shareholders, but also the shareholders of the REITs and YieldCo that it manages, in its shareholder program; and 2) Ichigo is the first company to offer shareholders free tickets to all 55 J.League clubs (which is the number of clubs during the 2019 season) and all J. League games.

Ichigo also uses social media, including Facebook and Instagram, to provide Ichigo- related news and updates, and continues to execute on new branding initiatives to drive shareholder value.

24

FY20/2 Earnings Details

Ichigo generated consolidated FY20/2 revenue of JPY 87.4 billion (+4.6% year-on-year), operating profit of JPY 27.7 billion (+5.5% year-on-year), recurring profit of JPY 24.4 billion (+5.7% year-on-year), and net income of JPY 8.2 billion (-46.7%year-on-year).

In FY20/2, the first year of the Ichigo 2030long-term vision, Ichigo achieved record-high operating and recurring profits on the back of stable stock earnings and strong flow earnings. From early 2020, however, the Covid-19 global pandemic is dramatically lowering hotel demand and putting pressure on real estate tenants across-the-board. Given these market conditions, Ichigo conducted a systematic review of the current market values of all of its Real Estate for Sale, and wrote down assets (primarily hotel and retail) that are significantly impacted by current business conditions. Ichigo thus recorded an FY20/2 extraordinary Covid-19 loss of JPY 8.07 billion, the bulk of which is a JPY 7.49 billion writedown of Real Estate for Sale.

Although FY20/2 net income thus decreased year-on-year, Ichigo has maintained the trustworthiness and integrity of its balance sheet and lowered future balance sheet risk.

Segment Earnings Details

The breakdown of revenue and operating profit by segment is as follows:

Asset Management

Due to increased performance fees at Ichigo Hotel (3463), a new private real estate fund mandate, and growth in base asset management fees, revenue increased to JPY 3.9 billion (+14.2% year-on-year) with segment operating profit up 15.1% year-on-year to JPY 2.5 billion.

Sustainable Real Estate

Strong value-add outcomes combined with stable growth in rental income contributed to an increase in stock earnings. Asset sales continued to be robust, generating high gross margins. As a result, revenue increased to JPY 80.5 billion (+4.0% year-on-year), with segment operating profit up 5.7% year-on-year to JPY 24.0 billion.

Clean Energy

Despite below-average productive daylight hours in July and August 2019, full-year contributions from power plants that came online in FY19/2 increased revenue to JPY 3.8 billion (+4.0% year-on-year). However, segment operating profit declined to JPY 1.3 billion (-6.7%year-on-year), due to increases in plant depreciation expenses and the cost allocation from group-wide strategic investments.

Ichigo expects FY21/2 earnings growth from 5 power plants that came online during FY20/2.

Consolidated Income Statement Details

Revenue

Robust asset sales, increased rental income from new acquisitions and value-add activities generating higher rents, higher Ichigo Hotel performance fees from hotel sales and asset management fees from new private funds, and the completion of new power plants led to a 4.6% year-on-year increase in revenue to JPY 87.4 billion.

Real estate sales contributed JPY 60.6 billion, real estate rental income JPY 19.1 billion, real estate management fee income JPY 3.1 billion, and solar power production revenue JPY 3.8 billion.

25

Operating Profit

Asset sales, rental income, and power generation revenue growth led to a record operating profit of JPY 27.7 billion (+5.5% year-on-year). Depreciation increased JPY 807 million due to the reclassification of some real estate for sale assets to fixed assets, with SG&A also rising JPY 940 million because of business expansion and strategic investments.

Non-Operating Profit & Expenses

Non-operating profit totaled JPY 150 million (+1.7% year-on-year), with dividend income of JPY 78 million and insurance proceeds of JPY 35 million.

Non-operating expenses totaled JPY 3.5 billion (+3.8% year-on-year), despite a decrease in the mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate hedges, due to an increase in debt financing-related fees for asset acquisitions and sales,.

By category, interest costs were JPY 2.3 billion, debt financing-related fees were JPY 538 million, and the mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate hedges was JPY 336 million.

Extraordinary Gains

Extraordinary gains totaled JPY 215 million (vs. JPY 2 million in FY19/2) on gains on sale of subsidiary shares of JPY 169 million and gains on sale of securities investments of JPY 11 million.

Extraordinary losses totaled JPY 8.1 billion on a Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale of JPY 7.5 billion, a Covid-19 writedown of goodwill of JPY 319 million, and a Covid-19 writedown of securities investments of JPY 229 million.

Net Income

Net income declined 46.7% year-on-year to JPY 8.2 billion. Incomes taxes totaled JPY 8.0 billion (which included a tax adjustment of -JPY 584 million).

26

Operating Profit

(JPY million)

28,000

26,279

27,721

22,900

21,919

21,000

16,387

14,000

7,000

0

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

FY19/2

FY20/2

Net Income

18,000

(JPY million)

15,000

14,894

14,018

15,373

12,925

12,000

9,000

8,201

6,000

3,000

0

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

FY19/2

FY20/2

2. Capital Expenditures

During FY20/2, property, plant, and equipment (PP&E), including operating and in- development power plants, increased by JPY 4.3 billion.

3. Financing

In order to drive earnings growth and further strengthen its financial standing, Ichigo is taking advantage of the current low interest rate environment to improve its borrowing terms and diversify its borrowings, including by lowering borrowing costs, staggering loan maturities, extending loan durations, and reducing loan amortizations.

Ichigo continues to increase its uncollateralized financing to further strengthen its borrowings and creditworthiness. In June 2019, Ichigo initiated a second uncollateralized JPY 10 billion commitment line. Combined with the JPY 10 billion commitment line initiated during FY19/2, the uncollateralized commitment lines totaled JPY 20 billion. Ichigo also issued an uncollateralized bond of JPY 3 billion in September 2019.

Ichigo plans to make effective use of the above commitment lines and uncollateralized bond to secure ongoing liquidity and fund real estate acquisitions.

Second Uncollateralized Commitment Line

Use of Proceeds

Real estate acquisitions

Commitment Line Amount

JPY 10 billion

Lenders

Syndicate (Lead Arranger: Mizuho Bank)

Drawdown Period

June 28, 2019 to June 30, 2022 (3 years)

Loan Final Repayment Date

June 29, 2029 (10 years)

Collateralized

No

Contract Date

June 28, 2019

Uncollateralized Bond

Issuer

Ichigo

Total Issue Amount

JPY 3 billion

Payment Date

September 27, 2019

Maturity

5 years

Lead Underwriter

Mizuho Securities

Fiscal Agent

Mizuho Bank

Ichigo ECO Energy, Ichigo's wholly-owned subsidiary, issued a green bond of JPY 2.9 billion in July 2019 in order to grow its clean energy business and further contribute to Ichigo's goal of building a more sustainable society.

Green Bond

Issuer

Ichigo ECO Energy

Total Issue Amount

JPY 2.9 billion

Payment Date

July 31, 2019

Maturity

10 years

Lead Underwriter

SMBC

Note: SMBC, Daishi Bank, Resona Bank, and Kiraboshi Bank are the members of the green bond syndicate.

Ichigo's balance of interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end was JPY 173.2 billion (+20.8% year-on-year), and its balance of non-recourse loans was JPY 40.3 billion (-23.5%year-on-year). The average interest rate during F20/2 for interest-bearing corporate loans and non-recourse loans were 0.91% (-0.06%year-on-year) and 1.02% (- 0.10% year-on-year), respectively.

Ichigo continues to have an extraordinarily stable and durable balance sheet, with 91.0% of interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end being long-term. JPY 112.7 billion of interest-bearing corporate loans have remaining loan terms of more than five years, with total interest-bearing corporate loans having an average loan term of 10 years. Furthermore, 53.0% of Ichigo's interest-bearing corporate loans as of FY20/2-end are with the Japanese megabanks. The proportion of total uncollateralized borrowings was 25.6% as of FY20/2-end, driven by the aforementioned FY20/2 commitment line and bond issuance.

Average Interest Rate and Loan Term

Weighted Average Loan Period

(Interest Rate)

Weighted Average Remaining Loan Maturity

Weighted Average Interest Rate

(Loan Term, Years)

2.5%

12

10.8 years

10.2 years

10.3 years

10.0 years

2.0%

1.96%

9.0 years

8.7 years

9

9.6 years

8.3 years

7.8 years

8.3 years

5.9 years

7.6 years

7.6 years

1.71%

1.5%

6

5.5 years

1.41%

1.24%

1.04%

0.97%

1.0%

3

0.91%

0.5%

0

FY14/2

FY15/2

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

FY19/2

FY20/2

Term Structure of Loans

Short-Term

14%(JPY 4.1B)

8% (JPY 4.9B)

10%(JPY 10.3B)

6% (JPY 6.1B)

5% (JPY 5.6B)

8% (JPY 11.3B)

9% (JPY 15.6B)

Long-Term

92%

90%

94%

95%

92%

91%

86%

(JPY 26.1B)

(JPY 53.4B)

(JPY 94.4B)

(JPY 92.2B)

(JPY 112.8B)

(JPY 132.1B)

(JPY 157.5B)

FY14/2

FY15/2

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

FY19/2

FY20/2

  1. Business Transfers, Absorption-Type Splits or Incorporation-Type Splits N/A
  2. Transferred Businesses from Other Companies

N/A

6. Succession of Rights and Obligations relating to the Business of Other Companies by Absorption-Type Merger or Absorption-Type Split

N/A

7. Acquisition and Disposition of Shares and Other Interests in Other Companies and Stock Options, etc.

N/A

B. Earnings and Assets in the Current and Past Three Fiscal Years

17th Period

18th Period

19th Period

20th Period

(FY17/2)

(FY18/2)

(FY19/2)

(FY20/2)

Revenue (JPY million)

109,253

57,846

83,540

87,360

Operating Profit (JPY million)

22,900

21,919

26,279

27,721

Recurring Profit (JPY million)

19,755

19,185

23,076

24,395

Net Income (JPY million)

14,894

14,018

15,373

8,201

Net Income per Share (JPY)

29.66

28.12

31.14

16.89

Total Assets (JPY million)

273,455

296,501

319,343

333,726

Net Assets (JPY million)

83,443

92,725

102,859

101,607

Net Assets per Share (JPY)

159.60

180.20

202.14

208.49

Dividend per Share (JPY)

5.0

6.0

7.0

7.0

Return on Equity

20.2%

16.5%

16.3%

8.2%

(Note 1) Net Income per Share is calculated based on the average number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, during the period. Net Assets per Share is calculated based on the number of outstanding shares, excluding treasury shares, as of the end of the fiscal year.

(Note 2) Due to a change in accounting treatment from FY20/2, prior years have been restated. For details, please see page 18 of the "Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting."

Net Income per Share (EPS)

(JPY)

33

31.14

29.66

25.86

28.12

22

16.89

11

0

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

FY19/2

FY20/2

Net Assets per Share

(JPY)

208.49

210

202.14

180.20

159.60

  1. 134.54

0

FY16/2

FY17/2

FY18/2

FY19/2

FY20/2

Total Assets & Net Assets

(JPY million)

360,000

333,726

Total Assets

319,343

300,000

Net Assets

296,501

273,455

240,000

251,448

180,000

120,000

102,859

101,607

92,725

83,443

72,166

60,000

0

FY16/2 FY17/2 FY18/2 FY19/2 FY20/2

C. Company and Subsidiary Information

  1. Controlling Parent Company
    N/A - Ichigo does not have a controlling parent company.
  2. Important Subsidiaries

Percentage

Name

Capital

Ownership

Main Business

of Voting Rights

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co.,

Asset manager of Ichigo Office

JPY 400 million

100%

(8975), Ichigo Hotel (3463),

Ltd.

and Ichigo Green (9282)

Ichigo Estate Co., Ltd.

JPY 500 million

100%

Sustainable real estate

Clean energy business focusing

Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd.

JPY 150 million

100%

on utility-scale solar and wind

power production, making

purposeful use of idle land

nationwide

Ichigo Owners Co., Ltd.

JPY 110 million

100%

Real estate investment services

Ichigo Land Shinchiku Co., Ltd.

JPY 50 million

100%

Sustainable real estate

Ichigo Real Estate Services

JPY 101 million

100%

Real estate business centered

Fukuoka Co., Ltd.

on Fukuoka

Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.

JPY 95 million

100%

Operates Matsudo Nanbu market

in Chiba Prefecture

Miyako City Co., Ltd.

JPY 50 million

100%

Operates Miyako City shopping

mall in Miyazaki Prefecture

Centro Co., Ltd.

JPY 30 million

100%

New real estate-related

businesses

Storage Plus Corp.

JPY 80 million

100%

High-gradeself-storage

Ichigo Animation KK

JPY 400 million

100%

Japanese anime studio & real

estate-related content developer

Hakata Hotels Inc.

JPY 100 million

100%

Hotel operator

(Note 1) Ichigo did not have any significant subsidiaries during FY20/2.

(Note 2) Centro established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Hakata Hotels, to expand the hotel operator business on March 11, 2019.

(Note 3) The newly-established Ichigo Animation became a consolidated subsidiary on April 4, 2019.

(Note 4) Percentage Ownership of Voting Rights for Centro, Storage Plus, and Hakata Hotels is calculated based on the number of shares held by Ichigo's subsidiary.

(Note 5) The Ichigo Animation capital amount is the amount held by a tokumei kumiai partnership.

33

D. Key Business Priorities

Ichigo's immediate focus will be managing the expected negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the real estate market, including decreased rental income due to departing tenants and a drop in real estate value for hotels and other assets. Ichigo has adopted the lower of cost or market accounting for real estate early, maintained a strong financial base, and maximized cash management.

The revolution in IT and networks that has transformed industries globally has also reached real estate, creating opportunities for radical improvements in serving tenant needs. To invest in the potentially enormous growth opportunities from this technological change and drive significantly higher long-term growth for its shareholders, Ichigo has decided to pursue Ichigo 2030, an 11-year vision that is significantly more transformative than a traditional three-yearmid-term business plan.

Ichigo 2030: Ichigo as a Sustainable Infrastructure Company

As a sustainable infrastructure company, Ichigo is growing and expanding its core real estate and clean energy capabilities into new areas. In doing so, Ichigo will generate new earnings streams and opportunities to serve clients while seeking to create a more sustainable society.

  1. Sustainable

We have entered an era when humanity must tread more lightly on our planet and learn to do more with less. Ichigo already has an extensive track record in sustainable real estate through its business model of preserving and improving existing real estate, which challenges the wasteful cycle of demolition and redevelopment in Japanese real estate. With Ichigo 2030, Ichigo will continue its long-standing commitment to sustainability while developing new technologies to extend the lives of key social infrastructure beyond 100 years. Sustainability is integral to the healthy development of people, society, and the environment.

  1. Infrastructure

Ichigo has moved beyond the traditional view of real estate as simply physical buildings and land to one in which Ichigo more broadly provides key infrastructure that is fundamental to people's lives. Ichigo first expanded beyond real estate in 2012, when it began developing solar power, offering sustainable energy to support a cleaner and safer Japan and world. Ichigo 2030takes this strategy forward by expanding the scope of Ichigo's real estate and clean energy businesses into other types of infrastructure that contribute to creating richer, more fulfilling lives for the people of Japan.

Ichigo is now working to merge the physical infrastructure of daily life - offices, homes, hotels - with the networks and data-driven possibilities of the digital world in order to offer more enriching experiences to its clients, tenants, and other stakeholders. While continuing to grow Ichigo's existing businesses, Ichigo is increasing investments in new technologies and talent and developing new partnerships with other companies who share our sustainability vision.

Time Period

FY20/2 to FY30/2 (11 years)

KPIs

1. High Capital Productivity

  1. FY20/2~FY30/2 Average ROE >15%

Although Ichigo's growth investments in IT and new businesses will initially lower ROE, Ichigo believes these investments will increase long-term ROE by driving higher capital productivity and earnings stability. Ichigo is focused on growing long-term EPS as a key driver of shareholder value.

34

(b) FY20/2~FY30/2 Continuous JPX-Nikkei 400 Index Inclusion

Ichigo is targeting continuous inclusion in the JPX-Nikkei 400 Index for the entire Ichigo 2030period (11 years). The JPX-Nikkei 400 selects companies based on ROE, operating profit, and market capitalization, resulting in an index that is comprised of companies with high capital productivity and profitability.

2. High Cash Flow Generation

  1. FY20/2~FY30/2 Continuous Economic Operating Cash Flow* > Net Income

Ichigo's robust cash flows fund both growth investments and shareholder returns, so growing these cash flows is an important business priority. Ichigo is therefore setting a target of its annual Economic Operating Cash Flow exceeding its annual Net Income for the entire Ichigo 2030period (11 years).

  • Economic Operating Cash Flow = Cash Flows from Operations +/- any changes in Real Estate and Power Plants for Sale

3. High Earnings Stability

FY30/2 Stock Earnings Ratio >60%

Ichigo is targeting increasing its Stock Earnings ratio from FY19/2's 53% to 60% in FY30/2. It is also working to increase and diversify its Flow Earnings in order to reduce the weighting of profits from Value-Add real estate sales, which can be sensitive to changes in the real estate market. As a result, Ichigo expects to significantly increase both its earnings and its earnings stability over the Ichigo 2030period.

Shareholder Return Policy

Ichigo will work to drive long-term shareholder value with a shareholder return policy that focuses on 1) dividend stability, transparency, and growth, and 2) flexible share buybacks.

1. Progressive Dividend Policy

Ichigo will continue its progressive dividend policy, originally adopted in FY17/2, in Ichigo 2030. Ichigo's progressive dividend policy underscores its commitment to driving continued organic earnings and dividend growth for shareholders. Under this policy, the previous year's dividend becomes the floor for the current year's dividend. The dividend will be raised (or kept flat) but not cut, providing shareholders downside protection.

2. DOE >3%

In addition to its progressive dividend policy, Ichigo will continue its policy of a DOE (Dividend on Equity) payout ratio of greater than 3%. In contrast to a "dividend payout ratio policy," which calculates dividends based upon annual earnings which can be highly volatile, a DOE policy pays dividends based upon far more stable shareholder equity. A DOE policy thus results in more stable dividends for shareholders. Ichigo believes that the combination of a progressive dividend and a DOE-based payout policy will significantly increase the security, certainty, and visibility of its dividend to the benefit of Ichigo's shareholders.

3. Flexible Deployment of Share Buybacks

In addition to the above dividend policies, Ichigo is newly adopting a policy to flexibly conduct share buybacks to optimize its capital structure and drive shareholder value.

35

E. Key Business Segments (as of February 29, 2020)

Ichigo's biggest segment is Sustainable Real Estate, in which Ichigo preserves and improves real estate. Ichigo receives rental income during the period it is carrying out its value-add, along with profits on sale that reflect the real estate's higher value after the value-add is complete.

In addition to its value-add activity with respect to mid-size offices, hotels, and retail and other assets, Ichigo develops and operates solar and wind power plants to supply clean energy and bring productive use to idle land.

Ichigo's Sustainable Real Estate Business Model

Sustainable Real Estate Business Model

Green

Infrastructure

Solar Plants

Buy

Ichigo Green

(9282)

Office

Sell

Third-

Real

Value-Add

Estate

Party

Ichigo Office

Investors

(8975)

Real

Hotel

不動産

Estate

Preserve &

Sell

Improve

Ichigo Hotel

(3463)

Buy

F. Employees (as of February 29, 2020)

1. Employees (Consolidated)

Segment

Number of employees

Increase/decrease from

previous fiscal year-end

Asset Management

246

(64)

80 (+57)

Sustainable Real Estate

Clean Energy

16

(1)

3 (-)

Company-wide

61

(1)

9 (-1)

Total

323

(66)

92 (+56)

(Note 1) The number of employees is the number of full-time employees (excluding workers dispatched from Ichigo to other companies and including workers dispatched from other companies to Ichigo), including Directors who are also employees.

(Note 2) The average number of non-full-time employees (including part-time and temporary staff) is presented in parentheses.

(Note 3) On a year-on-year basis the number of employees increased by 92 and the number of non-full-time employees increased by 56, primarily reflecting the addition of employees from acquired companies.

36

2. Employees (Parent company only)

Number of

Increase/decrease

Average years of

from previous fiscal

Average age

employees

employment

year-end

110 (1)

12 (-1)

42.5 years old

5.7 years

(Note 1) The number of employees is the number of full-time employees (excluding workers dispatched from Ichigo to other companies and including workers dispatched from other companies to Ichigo) including Directors who are also employees.

(Note 2) The average number of non-full-time employees (including part-time and temporary staff) is presented in parentheses.

(Note 3) On a year-on-year basis the number of employees increased by 12; however, this was mainly due to employees being moved from a subsidiary pursuant to a corporate reorganization and new hiring.

G. Principal Lenders (as of February 29, 2020)

Lenders

Amount

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

JPY 43.4 billion

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

JPY 37.9

billion

Kansai Mirai Banking Corporation

JPY 10.4

billion

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

JPY 8.0

billion

The Tokyo Start Bank, Limited.

JPY 7.4

billion

(Note) These amounts are for corporate loans and do not include non-recourse loans with respect to assets that Ichigo manages (e.g., tokumei kumiai partnerships, etc.)

37

H. Policy on Dividends and Shareholder Distributions

Ichigo views distributions to its shareholders as an important priority.

Ichigo's Board of Directors adopted on April 19, 2016 a progressive dividend policy. This policy underscores Ichigo's commitment to driving continued organic earnings and dividend growth for its shareholders. Under a progressive dividend policy, the previous year's dividend becomes the floor for the current year's dividend. The dividend will be raised (or kept flat) but not cut, providing shareholders downside protection.

In addition to this progressive dividend policy, Ichigo has adopted a minimum DOE (dividend on equity) payout ratio of 3%. In contrast to an "earnings payout ratio policy," which pays dividends based upon more volatile annual earnings, a DOE policy that pays dividends based upon more stable shareholder equity is by its very nature more stable. Ichigo believes that the combination of a progressive dividend and a DOE-based payout policy will significantly increase the security, certainty, and visibility of its dividend to the benefit of Ichigo's shareholders.

The FY20/2 dividend per share is JPY 7.

Dividend per Share

7

7.0

7.0 (JPY)

6

6.0

5

4

5.0

3

2

1

0

3.0

FY15/2 FY16/2 FY17/2 FY19/2 FY20/2

38

I. Other Material Matters

Ichigo's Board of Directors decided to conduct a share buyback, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 156 and 165 of the Company Law, at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 11, 2019 and October 10, 2019. The details of the buyback are as follows:

1. Share Buyback Rationale

To grow value for Ichigo shareholders

2. Share Buyback Summary July 2019 Share Buyback

Number of Shares

7,081,200

Amount

JPY 2,999,996,200

Average Share Price

JPY 424

Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - November 1, 2019

Buyback Method

In-market purchases via trust bank

(Note) The share buyback period was extended to January 10, 2020 at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 10, 2019.

39

II. Other Matters

A. Shares and Shareholder Information (as of February 29, 2020)

1.

Number of Authorized Shares:

1,500,000,000 shares

2. Total Number of Shares Issued:

505,368,918 shares (including 23,637,400 treasury shares)

3.

Number of Shareholders:

23,400

Top 10 Shareholders

Name

Shares Held

Shareholding Ratio

ICHIGO TRUST PTE. LTD. (Standing Proxy: The Hong

Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo

237,743,200

49.35%

Branch)

MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED DBU AC

22,653,000

4.70%

(Standing Proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch)

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

13,909,865

2.89%

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

13,219,000

2.74%

NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE YALE UNIVERSITY

(Standing Proxy: The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking

11,265,000

2.34%

Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

8,526,200

1.77%

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)

8,459,300

1.76%

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC CLIENTS

FULLY PAID SEG ACCOUNT

8,124,800

1.69%

(Standing Proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch)

BNYM SA/NV FOR BNYM FOR BNY GCM CLIENT

ACCOUNTS M LSCB RD

7,501,372

1.56%

(Standing Proxy: The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.)

J.P. MORGAN BANK LUXEMBOURG S.A. 1300000

7,009,244

1.46%

(Standing Proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

TOTAL

338,410,981

70.25%

(Note 1) Shareholding Ratio is calculated excluding 23,637,400 treasury shares.

(Note 2) The Shareholding Ratio of Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd., Ichigo's largest shareholder, increasedd during the period from 48.67% to 49.35% as a result of sharebuyback.

B. Employee Stock Options

Detailed disclosure of Employee Stock Options issued as a compensation for execution of duties by officers and Directors are stated in the Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting available on Ichigo's corporate website:

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/shareholders_info.html#agm

40

C. Directors and Officers

1. Directors (as of February 29, 2020)

Position

Name

Responsibility and Other Business Affiliations

Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nominating Committee Member,

Scott

Compensation Committee Member, Compliance Committee Member

Director

Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo Asset Management, Ltd.

Callon

Independent Director, Chiyoda Co., Ltd.

Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co.,

Ltd.

President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

Takuma

Chairman of Nominating Committee, Compensation Committee, and

Director

Compliance Committee, Head of IT

Hasegawa

Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy Co., Ltd.

Director, Cost Science Inc.

Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer (Sustainable Real

Estate) & COO

Director, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Minoru

Chairman, President, & Representative Director, Miyako City Co., Ltd.

Director

Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo Marché Co., Ltd.

Ishihara

President & Representative Director, Ichigo Real Estate Services Fukuoka

Co., Ltd.

Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata Hotels Inc.

President & Representative Director, Miyazaki Sunshine FM Co., Ltd.

Director

Eri

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

Murai

(Administration & HR)

Independent

Tetsuya

Chairman of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee Member,

Compensation Committee Member, Compliance Committee Member

Director

Fujita1

CEO & Representative Director, Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.

Independent

Noriko

Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member, Compensation

Committee Member

Director

Kawate2

President, CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd.

Partner, Cast Group

Vice Chairman of Compliance Committee, Audit Committee Member

Independent

Yukio

CEO, Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc.

Independent Director, Systena Corporation

Director

Suzuki3

Independent Auditor, Wills Inc.

Independent Auditor, XNET Corporation

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee Member

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Konica Minolta Inc.

Independent

Masatoshi

Executive Director & Deputy Chairman, Japan Association of Corporate

Directors

Director

Matsuzaki4

Independent Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

Independent Director, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Member, Public Interest Supervisory Committee of PwC Aarata LLC

Independent Director, LIXIL Group Corporation

Independent

Nobuhide

Executive Director, Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officers

Director

Nakaido

Independent Director, eSOL Co., Ltd.

41

  • Tetsuya Fujita, Chairman of the Audit Committee, has served as president of a major life insurance and a major property insurance company, in addition to having served as internal audit officer at a major life insurance company, and is certified as an internal auditor. He thus has extensive knowledge of internal auditing.
  • Audit Committee Member Noriko Kawate is a Certified Public Accountant as well as a Certified Tax Accountant and thus has extensive knowledge of the finance and accounting fields.
  • Audit Committee Member Yukio Suzuki has served important roles at financial conpanies and thus has extensive experience and knowledge of corporate and securities research.
  • Ichigo has registered all of the Independent Directors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange as meeting the Tokyo Stock Exchange's qualifications for Independent Directors.

(Note) Ichigo has assigned officers and employees to assist the Audit Committee to fulfill its duties. Independent from other officers and employees, they proactively collect information and work closely with the Audit Committee members on a daily basis, and thus the effectiveness of auditing by the Audit Committee is ensured. Since such condition is maintained, Ichigo does not appoint a full-time Audit Committee member.

42

2. Statutory Executive Officers (as of February 29, 2020)

Position

Name

Responsibility and Other Business Affiliations

Overall Group Management

Chairman & Representative

Chairman & Statutory Executive Officer,

Scott Callon

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Statutory Executive Officer

Partner & Chief Executive Officer, Ichigo

Asset Management, Ltd.

Chairman & Representative

Overall Group Management

Kenji Iwasaki

Chairman & Director, Ichigo Land Shinchiku

Statutory Executive Officer

Co., Ltd.

Overall Group Management

President & Representative

Takuma Hasegawa

Chairman & Director, Ichigo ECO Energy

Statutory Executive Officer

Co., Ltd.

Director, Cost Science Inc.

Chairman, President, & Representative

Director, Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Chairman, President, & Representative

Director, Miyako City Co., Ltd.

Executive Vice President &

Chairman & Representative Director, Ichigo

Statutory Executive Officer &

Minoru Ishihara

Marché Co., Ltd.

COO

President & Representative Director, Ichigo

Real Estate Services Fukuoka Co., Ltd.

Chairman & Representative Director, Hakata

Hotels Inc.

President & Representative Director, Miyazaki

Sunshine FM Co., Ltd.

Executive Managing Director

Eri Murai

HR

Finance

Executive Managing Director

Go Watanabe

President & Representative Director, Centro

Co., Ltd.

Chairman & Director, Storage Plus Corp.

Business Management

Executive Managing Director

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Executive Vice President, Ichigo Investment

Advisors Co., Ltd.

Statutory Executive Officer

Katsuhiko Hattori

Engineering

Statutory Executive Officer

Akihiko Tsukasa

Osaka Branch

Statutory Executive Officer

Kenichi Tanaka

Business Development

Statutory Executive Officer

Yasutoyo Senda

Audit

Statutory Executive Officer

Takanori Sakamatsu

Accounting & Business Planning

Engineering, Design, Facility Management

Statutory Executive Officer

Kazunori Kurita

President & Representative Director, Ichigo

Marché Co., Ltd.

Statutory Executive Officer

Takashi Ohigawa

Real Estate Strategic Planning

43

3. Directors and Statutory Executive Officers Who Stepped Down during the Current Fiscal Year

N/A (none other than those whose terms expired).

4. Outline of Limited Liability Agreement with Independent Directors

In order to retain Independent Directors of high quality, Ichigo has signed limited liability agreements with its Independent Directors pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law.

The extent of liability for compensation under the agreements is the minimum limited liability amount as defined in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law; provided that the liability is limited only when the Independent Directors have performed their duties in good faith and without gross negligence.

5. Total Remuneration Paid to Directors and Statutory Executive Officers

Number of Recipients

Amount Paid

Directors

9

JPY 301 million

(of whom are Independent Directors)

(6)

(JPY 56 million)

Statutory Executive Officers

11

JPY 164 million

Total

20

JPY 465 million

(of whom are Independent Directors)

(6)

(JPY 56 million)

(Note 1) As of the end of the period, there are nine Directors (including five Independent Directors) and 14 Statutory Executive Officers (four of whom are also Directors), resulting in a total of 19 officers. Since those who are both a Statutory Executive Officer and a Director do not receive Statutory Executive Officer's remuneration, the total amount and number of recipients are shown in the row of Directors and not in the row of Statutory Executive Officers.

(Note 2) There is one Director that receives no remuneration from Ichigo.

(Note 3) The total of 21 Directors and Statutory Executive Officers, which is the sum of the 20 aforementioned Directors and Statutory Executive Officers plus the one non- remunerated Director, differs from the total of 19 Directors and Statutory Executive Officers as of the end of the period, because one Statutory Executive Officer stepped down and one Statutory Executive Officer was promoted to Director during FY20/2.

(Note 4) The amount paid includes remuneration in the form of stock options of JPY 37 million for Directors (of which JPY 9 million is for Independent Directors) and JPY 16 million for Statutory Executive Officers.

(Note 5) In addition, Ichigo paid JPY 121 million as employee compensation to seven Statutory Executive Officers who also serve as employees. This amount includes remuneration in the form of stock options of JPY 12 million.

(Note 6) No remuneration has been paid by Ichigo subsidiaries to Ichigo's Independent Directors.

44

6. Policy on Determining Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Executive Officers a. Basic Policy

Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Executive Officers of Ichigo is determined based on factors including the duties of each individual, contribution to Ichigo, base compensation, and relevant work experience.

b. Specific Policies

- Remuneration for Directors

Remuneration for Directors consists of a monthly base salary and a performance-based bonus. The monthly base salary is a fixed amount based on the role and responsibilities of each Director, while the performance-based bonus is based on Ichigo's performance.

- Remuneration for Statutory Executive Officers

Remuneration for Statutory Executive Officers consists of a monthly base salary and a performance-based bonus. The monthly base salary is a fixed amount based on the role and responsibilities of each Statutory Executive Officer, whereas the performance- based bonus is based on the performance of Ichigo, the performance of the division for which the Statutory Executive Officer is responsible, and the performance of the Statutory Executive Officer.

- Employee Stock Options

Stock options are granted to Directors and Statutory Executive Officers (and all Ichigo employees) to increase alignment in growing value for shareholders. These stock options are granted in addition to the remuneration described above.

7. External Positions Held by Independent Directors

  1. Positions in Other Companies and the Relationship between Ichigo and these Other Companies
    • Independent Director Tetsuya Fujita is CEO of Creative Solutions Co., Ltd. Ichigo has no relationship with Creative Solutions Co., Ltd.
    • Independent Director Noriko Kawate is President of CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. and a Partner of Cast Group. Ichigo has no relationship with CLEA Consulting Co., Ltd. or Cast Group.
    • Independent Director Yukio Suzuki is CEO of Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc. Ichigo has no relationship with Belle Investment Research of Japan Inc.
  3. Positions as Independent Directors in Other Companies
    • Independent Director Yukio Suzuki is an Independent Director of Systena Corporation, an Independent Auditor of WILLs Inc., and an Independent Auditor of XNET Corporation. Ichigo has no relationship with Systena Corporation, WILLs Inc., or XNET Corporation.
    • Independent Director Masatoshi Matsuzaki is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Konica Minolta Inc., Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Directors, an Independent Director of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. and Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., a Member of the Public Interest Supervisory Committee of PwC Aarata LLC, and an Independent Director of LIXIL Group Corporation. Ichigo has no relationship with any of these companies.

45

    • Independent Director Nobuhide Nakaido is an Executive Director of Japan Association for Chief Human Resources Officer and an Independent Director of eSOL Co., Ltd. Ichigo has no relationship with any of these companies.
  2. Relationship with Ichigo or Related Entities of Ichigo

The five Independent Directors have no spouse or relatives in the third degree or closer who are Statutory Executive Officers of Ichigo or related entities.

46

d. Independent Director Activities in the Current Fiscal Year

Name

Activities

Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of

Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit

Independent

Committee and attended 2 out of 2 meetings (100%) of the

Tetsuya Fujita

Compliance Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of

Director

the Nominating Committee and 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of

the Compensation Committee since becoming a member.

Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an

objective standpoint independent from the management team.

Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of

Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit

Independent

Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the

Noriko Kawate

Nominating Committee and 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the

Director

Compensation Committee since becoming a member.

Commented and advised on resolutions and discussions from an

objective standpoint independent from the management team.

Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of

Independent

Directors. Attended 19 out of 19 meetings (100%) of the Audit

Yukio Suzuki

Committee and attended 2 out of 2 meetings (100%) of the

Director

Compliance Committee. Commented and advised on resolutions

and discussions from an objective standpoint independent from

the management team.

Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of

Independent

Directors. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of the

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Nominating Committee. Attended 5 out of 5 meetings (100%) of

Director

the Compensation Committee. Commented and advised on

resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint

independent from the management team.

Independent

Attended 10 out of 10 meetings (100%) of the Board of Directors

Nobuhide Nakaido

since becoming a Director. Commented and advised on

Director

resolutions and discussions from an objective standpoint

independent from the management team.

47

  1. Independent Auditor
  1. Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC
  2. Fees Paid to the Independent Auditor
    1. Fees paid to the Independent Auditor during FY20/2

    Fees for the services specified in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants Act (Act No. 103 of 1948)

    Fees for the services other than those specified in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Certified Public Accountants Act

    1. Total monetary and other financial benefits payable by Ichigo and subsidiaries to the Independent Auditor

JPY 70 million

-

JPY 70 million

JPY 85 million

(Note 1) Pursuant to Article 399, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and based on the "Auditor Evaluation & Selection Standards" and "Auditor Selection & Compensation Agreement Processes" set forth by Ichigo's Audit Committee, Ichigo's Audit Committee concurs with the Independent Auditor's fees after a thorough confirmation and consideration of the content of the Independent Auditor's audit plan, execution of work, audit fee trends, and the Independent Auditor's calculation of its fee estimates.

(Note 2) Pursuant to both the Company Law and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the audit agreement between Ichigo and the Independent Auditor does not call for itemizing the audit fee breakdown, and, thus as a practical matter, Ichigo is not able to itemize the fees. Therefore, the fees paid to the Independent Auditor show the total amount.

3. Policy for the Determination of Dismissal or Non-Reappointment of the Independent Auditor

The Audit Committee has stipulated a Policy for the dismissal or non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor based on the "Auditor Evaluation & Selection Standards" and "Auditor Selection & Compensation Agreement Processes" set forth by Ichigo's Audit Committee. The Policy is as below:

  1. The term of the Independent Auditor is one year, as specified in a one-year audit contract.
  2. The reappointment of the Independent Auditor will be decided at the Audit Committee.
  3. 1. The selection, dismissal, or the non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor will be decided at the Annual Shareholder Meeting. The Audit Committee makes the decision to place this on the shareholding meeting agenda.
    2. In the event Ichigo decides to dismiss or not reappoint an Independent Auditor at Ichigo's discretion or for the breach of laws and regulations such as the Company Law or the Certified Public Accountants Law, or the breach of the contract of engagement, the dismissal or the non-reappointment will be deliberated by the Audit Committee with reference to the views of the Directors and Statutory Executive Officers.

48

    1. In the event the dismissal or the non-reappointment of the Independent Auditor is to become the agenda of the shareholder meeting, the details of the agenda item will be determined by the Audit Committee.
    2. In the event the Independent Auditor contravenes his/her duty as an Auditor or if proper duty as an Auditor stipulated in Article 340, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law is deemed difficult, the Audit Committee may dismiss the Independent Auditor upon consent of all Audit Committee members.
  2. Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct

Detailed disclosure of Controls to Ensure Appropriate Business Conduct is included in the Additional Accounting Notes for the Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting available on Ichigo's corporate website:

www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/ir/shareholders_info.html#agm

    1. Internal Controls to Ensure that Statutory Executive Officers and Employees Execute Their Duties in Full Compliance with Japanese Law and Ichigo's Articles of Incorporation
    2. Systems to Ensure Proper Storage and Management of Information Required for Execution of Duty by Statutory Executive Officers
    3. Risk Management Policies and Systems
    4. Systems to Ensure Effective Execution of Duties by Statutory Executive Officers (
    5. Audit Committee and Audit Systems
    6. Systems to Ensure Fully Appropriate Business Activities by Ichigo and its Subsidiaries
      Reference: Establishment and Status of Internal Structures to Prevent Dealings with Anti-Social Forces
  2. Policy on Corporate Control (Takeover Defenses)

Ichigo has not adopted any takeover defense, poison pill, or any other policy with respect to entities or persons who would seek to control decisions with respect to Ichigo's financial and business policies.

49

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(As of February 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Item

Amount

Assets

Current Assets

117,608

Cash and deposits

41,067

Trade notes and accounts receivable

2,308

Operational loan investments

1,324

Operational securities investments

902

Real estate for sale

68,290

Other

3,721

Less: allowance for doubtful

-6

accounts

Fixed Assets

216,118

Property, Plant, and Equipment

206,198

Buildings and structures

60,131

Depreciation

-5,080

Buildings and structures (net)

55,050

Solar power plant equipment

26,713

Depreciation

-3,287

Solar power plant equipment (net)

23,425

Land

122,114

Buildings under construction

2,432

Solar power plants under

2,058

construction

Other

1,844

Depreciation

-727

Other (net)

1,116

Intangible Assets

2,482

Goodwill

1,090

Leasehold rights

687

Other

705

Investments and Other Assets

7,436

Securities investments

4,321

Long-term loans receivable

510

Deferred tax assets

568

Other

2,128

Less: allowance for doubtful

-91

accounts

Total Assets

333,726

Item

Amount

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

24,280

Short-term loans

3,086

Bonds (due within one year)

274

Long-term loans (due within one year)

12,277

Long-termnon-recourse loans

1,178

(due within one year)

Income taxes payable

2,416

Accrued bonuses

33

Other current liabilities

5,013

Long-Term Liabilities

207,838

Bonds

6,082

Long-term loans

151,483

Long-termnon-recourse loans

39,156

Deferred tax liabilities

1,890

Long-term security deposits received

8,118

Other long-term liabilities

1,107

Total Liabilities

232,119

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

100,674

Capital

26,885

Capital reserve

11,272

Earnings reserve

71,505

Treasury shares

-8,988

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

-239

Income

Valuation gains (losses) on other

158

securities

Deferred gains (losses) on

-397

long-term interest rate hedges

Stock Options

988

Minority Interests

184

Total Net Assets

101,607

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

333,726

50

Consolidated Income Statement

(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Item

Amount

Revenue

87,360

Cost of Goods Sold

52,851

Gross Profit

34,509

SG&A

6,787

Operating Profit

27,721

Non-Operating Profit

8

Interest income

Dividend income

78

Insurance income

35

150

Other

27

Non-Operating Expenses

Interest expense

2,293

Mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate

336

hedges

Debt financing-related fees

538

Other

307

3,476

Recurring Profit

24,395

Extraordinary Gains

Gains on sale of securities investments

11

Gains on sale of subsidiary shares

169

Other

35

215

Extraordinary Losses

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

27

Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale

7,487

Covid-19 writedown of securities investments

229

Covid-19 writedown of goodwill

319

8,065

Pre-Tax Net Income

16,545

Income taxes - current

7,990

Income taxes - deferred

-584

7,406

Pre-Minority Interest Net Income

9,139

Net Income Attributable to Minority Interests

938

Net Income

8,201

51

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Shareholders' Equity

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

Capital

Shareholders'

Reserve

Earnings

Shares

Equity

Balance as of March 1, 2019

26,820

11,207

66,730

-5,988

98,769

Changes in the Current

Fiscal Year

Share Issuance

64

64

129

Dividend Payment

-3,419

-3,419

Net Income

8,201

8,201

Change in Consolidated

-

-7

-7

Subsidiaries

Share Buyback

-2,999

-2,999

Changes in Items other than

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

64

64

4,774

-2,999

1,904

Balance as of

26,885

11,272

71,505

-8,988

100,674

February 29, 2020

Other Comprehensive Income

Deferred Gains

Total Other

Stock

Minority

Total Net

Valuation Gains

(Losses) on

(Losses) on

Long-Term

Comprehensive

Options

Interests

Assets

Other Securities

Interest Rate

Income

Hedges

Balance as of March 1, 2019

386

408

21

827

3,283

102,859

Changes in the Current

-

-

Fiscal Year

Share Issuance

129

Dividend Payment

3,419

Net Income

8,201

-

Change in Consolidated

7

Subsidiaries

999

Share Buyback

2,

-

Changes in Items other than

228

10

217

160

3,098

-3,156

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

-288

10

-217

160

-3,098

-1,251

Balance as of

-158

397

239

988

-

184

101,607

February 29, 2020

-

-

52

Parent Balance Sheet

(As of February 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Item

Amount

Assets

Current Assets

61,413

Cash and deposits

20,254

Accounts receivable

324

Operational securities investments

902

Short-term loans to affiliates

38,027

Advance payments

132

Accounts receivable - other

593

Accounts receivable due to

548

consolidated taxation

Other

630

Less: allowance for doubtful

-

accounts

Fixed Assets

85,156

Property, Plant, and Equipment

6,386

Buildings and structures

2,575

Depreciation

-336

Buildings and structures (net)

2,209

Land

4,146

Other

83

Depreciation

-52

Other (net)

31

Intangible Assets

526

Software

502

Other

23

Investments and Other Assets

78,242

Securities investments

2,087

Securities investments in

6,321

affiliates

Affiliate bonds

1,700

Securities investments in affiliates -

44,118

other

Long-term loans receivable

10

Long-term loans to affiliates

23,290

Deferred tax assets - other

379

Other Less: allowance for doubtful

419

accounts

Less: allowance for doubtful

-85

accounts

Total Assets

146,570

Item

Amount

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

10,731

Short-term loans

1,620

Bonds (due within one year)

112

Long-term loans (due within one year)

5,269

Accounts payable

1,288

Accrued expenses

76

Income taxes payable

2,067

Advances received

62

Deposits received

39

Other

195

Long-Term Liabilities

49,593

Bonds

3,296

Long-term loans

45,777

Long-term security deposits received

84

Other long-term liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

435

Total Liabilities

60,324

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

85,566

Capital

26,885

Capital reserve

11,270

Retained earnings

11,201

Capital reserve - other

68

Retained earnings

56,398

Earnings reserve

44

Earnings reserve - other

56,354

Retained earnings carried forward

56,354

Treasury shares

-8,988

Revaluations and Adjustments

-308

Valuation gains (losses) on other

81

securities

Deferred gains (losses) on

-389

long-term interest rate hedges

Stock Options

988

Total Net Assets

86,246

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

146,570

53

Parent Income Statement

(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Item

Amount

Revenue

21,895

Cost of Goods Sold

783

Gross Profit

21,112

SG&A

3,761

Operating Profit

17,351

Non-Operating Profit

Interest income

530

Dividend income

71

Credit guarantees income

17

Other

12

632

Non-Operating Expenses

Interest expense

521

Debt financing-related fees

332

Mark-to-market loss on long-term interest rate

218

hedges

298

1,370

Other

Recurring Profit

16,612

Extraordinary Gains

Gains on sale of securities investments

11

Gains on sale of subsidiary shares

138

149

Extraordinary Losses

Covid-19 writedown of real estate for sale

2,040

Covid-19 writedown of securities investments

200

Other

19

2,260

Pre-Tax Net Income

14,502

Income taxes - current

5,587

Income taxes - deferred

-510

5,077

Net Income

9,424

54

Parent Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)

(JPY million)

Shareholders' Equity

Capital Surplus

Retained Earnings

Treasury

Total

Shareholders'

Shares

Equity

Other

Retained

Capital

Capital

Other

Total

Earnings

Earnings

Total

Carried

Reserve

Capital

Capital

Reserve

Retained

Surplus

Surplus

Forward/

Earnings

Retained

Earnings

Balance as of

26,820

11,136

68

11,205

44

50,349

50,393

-5,988

82,431

March 1, 2019

Changes in the Current

Fiscal Year

Share Issuance

64

64

64

129

Dividend Payments

-3,419

-3,419

-3,419

Share Buyback

-2,999

-2,999

Net Income

9,424

9,424

9,424

Changes in Items

other than

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

64

64

64

6,005

6,005

-2,999

3,135

Balance as of

26,885

11,201

68

11,270

44

56,354

56,398

-8,988

85,566

February 29, 2020

Revaluation and Adjustment

Valuation

Deferred Gains

Total

Stock

Total Net

(losses) on

Gains (losses)

Revaluation

Long-Term

Options

Assets

on Other

and

Interest Rate

Securities

Adjustment

Hedges

Balance as of March 1, 2019

312

-389

-77

827

83,181

Changes in the Current Fiscal Year

Share Issuance

129

Dividend Payments

-3,419

Share Buyback

-2,999

Net Income

9,424

Changes in Items other than

-230

-230

160

-70

Shareholders' Equity

Total Changes

-230

-230

160

3,064

Balance as of February 29, 2020

81

-389

-308

988

86,246

55

Auditor's Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Report of Independent Auditor

April 14, 2020

To the Board of Directors of Ichigo Inc.

Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC

Hiroaki Ohkane, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner

(seal)

Kenta Nishimura, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner

(seal)

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Ichigo Inc., namely the consolidated balance sheet, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and the notes to consolidated financial statements, for the fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 pursuant to Article 444, Paragraph 4 of the Company Law.

Management's Responsibility with respect to the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for compiling and indicating the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of Japan. This includes the operation and maintenance of an internal compliance structure which management deems necessary to ensure that the consolidated financial statements are compiled and indicated free of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

The responsibility of the Auditor is to perform an independent audit and declare an opinion with respect to the consolidated financial statements. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Those standards require that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement.

We conducted our audit by carrying out auditing procedures on amounts in the consolidated financial statements and information we received from the Company. These procedures included sampling and testing based on our assessment of the potential risk of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Although our intent is not to express an opinion regarding the appropriateness of the internal compliance structure, we did assess operation of the internal compliance structure to the extent it affects the accuracy of the consolidated financial statements. This included an overall assessment of the consolidated financial statements and any assumptions made by management with respect to the Company's accounting policies or their application, and any estimates indicated in the consolidated financial statements.

We believe we received sufficient and appropriate information to have a reasonable basis to express our opinion. Auditing Opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Ichigo Group consisting of Ichigo Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the period for the consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Matter of Note

The Company has reclassified some of its Real Estate for Sale assets to Fixed Assets as stated in the notes to the consolidated financial statements (Reclassification of Certain Real Estate for Sale Assets to Fixed Assets). This reclassification has not affected our opinion.

Potential Conflicts of Interest

There are no interests to be specified pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountant Law between the Company and us or the engagement partner.

56

Auditor's Report on the Parent Financial Statements

Report of Independent Auditor

April 14, 2020

To the Board of Directors of Ichigo Inc.

Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC

Hiroaki Ohkane, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner

(seal)

Kenta Nishimura, CPA, Designated and Engagement Partner

(seal)

We have audited the Twentieth Period financial statements of Ichigo Inc., namely the balance sheet, the income statement, the statement of changes in shareholders' equity, and the notes to the financial statements and schedules, for the fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 pursuant to Article 436, Paragraph 2, Item 1 of the Company Law.

Management's Responsibility with respect to the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for compiling and indicating the financial statements and notes and schedules thereto in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles of Japan. This includes the operation and maintenance of an internal compliance structure which management deems necessary to ensure that the financial statements and notes and schedules are compiled and indicated free of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

The responsibility of the Auditor is to perform an independent audit and declare an opinion with respect to the financial statements and the notes and schedules. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Those standards require that we obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements and schedules are free of material misstatement.

We conducted our audit by carrying out auditing procedures on amounts in the financial statements and notes and schedules and information we received from the Company. These procedures included sampling and testing based on our assessment of the potential risk of material misstatement in the form of fraud or error. Although our intent is not to express an opinion regarding the appropriateness of the internal compliance structure, we did assess operation of the internal compliance structure to the extent it affects the accuracy of the financial statements and notes and schedules. This included an overall assessment of the consolidated financial statements and notes and schedules and any assumptions made by management with respect to the Company's accounting policies or their application, and any estimates indicated in the financial statements and notes and schedules.

We believe we received sufficient and appropriate information to have a reasonable basis to express our opinion. Auditing Opinion

In our opinion, the financial statements and schedules referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Ichigo Inc. for the period for the financial statements and schedules in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Potential Conflicts of Interest

There are no interests to be specified pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountant Law between the Company and us or the engagement partner.

57

Audit Committee Report

April 16, 2020

Audit Committee, Ichigo Inc.

Tetsuya Fujita, Audit Committee Member (seal)

Noriko Kawate, Audit Committee Member (seal) Yukio Suzuki, Audit Committee Member (seal)

The Audit Committee has audited the execution of the duties of the Directors and Statutory Executive Officers during the twentieth fiscal year from March 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020. We report the method and results of this audit as follows:

  1. Method and Description of Audit
    The Audit Committee has received regular reports and has made requests for explanations as necessary from the Directors, Statutory Executive Officers, and employees of Ichigo regarding the details of resolutions by the Board of Directors with respect to Article 416, Paragraph 1, Item 1, b and e of the Company Law and the system established under the resolutions (internal control system) and in accordance with audit policy and duties prescribed by the Audit Committee. In cooperation with the Internal Audit Department and other internal control related divisions of Ichigo, the Audit Committee has investigated the process and details of decision-making at important meetings, the details of principal-approved documents and other material documents relating to the execution of business, the execution of duties by Statutory Executive Officers and employees and reviewed Ichigo's business and assets. With respect to subsidiaries, we have communicated and exchanged information with Directors and auditors of subsidiaries and received business reports from subsidiaries as necessary.
    In addition, we have supervised and verified that the Independent Auditor was independent and conducting an appropriate audit and received reports on the execution of duties from the Independent Auditor and requested explanations as necessary. We have also received a report from the Independent Auditor that the structure to ensure appropriate performance of duties (matters described in Article 131, each Item of the Company Calculation Rules) has been established pursuant to laws and regulations including the Standards for Quality Control of Audits (issued by Business Accounting Council on October 28, 2005) and that management structures have been properly established within the audit firm.
    By these methods, we have reviewed Ichigo's own business report, financial statements (balance sheet, income statement, statement of changes in shareholders' equity and notes) and their schedules, along with Ichigo's consolidated financial statements (including the consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity and consolidated notes).
  2. Results of Audit
    A. Audit Results of Business Report
    1. We note that the business report and its schedules present Ichigo's status correctly pursuant to all laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.
    2. We note that there has been no misconduct with respect to the execution of duties by Directors and Statutory Executive Officers, nor have we discovered any material facts which violate laws and regulations or the Articles of Incorporation.
    3. We note that the details of the resolution by the Board of Directors with respect to the internal control system are reasonable. Also, there is nothing material to be pointed out with respect to the execution of duties on the internal control system by Statutory Executive Officers.

58

B. Audit Results of Financial Statements and their Schedules

We note that the method and results of the audit conducted by the Independent Auditor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, were reasonable.

C. Audit Results of Consolidated Financial Statements

We note that the method and results of the audit conducted by the Independent Auditor, Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC, were reasonable.

(Note) All members of the Audit Committee are Independent Directors as provided in Article 2, Item 15 and Article 400, Paragraph 3 of the Company Law.

59

