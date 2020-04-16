Ichigo : Nomination of Directors

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
April 16, 2020
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Ichigo decided today on the following Director candidates for approval at this year's shareholder meeting. In support of a strong independent board for its shareholders, Ichigo is proposing two Independent Director candidates who have served as CEOs of Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section companies.
1. Directors (subject to shareholder approval, May 24, 2020)
To support strong corporate governance, the majority of Ichigo's board members are Independent Directors as defined in Japan's Corporate Governance Code.
Name
New Position
Current Position
(as of April 16, 2020)
Scott Callon
Director
Unchanged
Takuma Hasegawa
Director
Unchanged
Minoru Ishihara
Director
Unchanged
Eri Murai
Director
Unchanged
Tetsuya Fujita
Independent Director
Unchanged
Noriko Kawate
Independent Director
Unchanged
Yukio Suzuki
Independent Director
Unchanged
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
Independent Director
Unchanged
Nobuhide Nakaido
Independent Director
Unchanged
2. Candidates for Committees (subject to shareholder approval, May 24, 2020)
Chairman
Member
Member
Member
Member
Nominating Committee
Takuma
Scott
Tetsuya
Noriko
Masatoshi
Hasegawa
Callon
Fujita
Kawate
Matsuzaki
Audit Committee
Tetsuya
Noriko
Yukio
-
-
Fujita
Kawate
Suzuki
Compensation Committee
Takuma
Scott
Tetsuya
Noriko
Masatoshi
Hasegawa
Callon
Fujita
Kawate
Matsuzaki
Yukio
Compliance Committee
Takuma
Suzuki
Scott
Tetsuya
-
Hasegawa
(Vice
Callon
Fujita
Chairman)
Reference: Statutory Executive Officers (subject to board approval, May 24, 2020)