Ichigo : Nomination of Directors

04/16/2020 | 02:16am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 16, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Nomination of Directors

Ichigo decided today on the following Director candidates for approval at this year's shareholder meeting. In support of a strong independent board for its shareholders, Ichigo is proposing two Independent Director candidates who have served as CEOs of Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section companies.

1. Directors (subject to shareholder approval, May 24, 2020)

To support strong corporate governance, the majority of Ichigo's board members are Independent Directors as defined in Japan's Corporate Governance Code.

Name

New Position

Current Position

(as of April 16, 2020)

Scott Callon

Director

Unchanged

Takuma Hasegawa

Director

Unchanged

Minoru Ishihara

Director

Unchanged

Eri Murai

Director

Unchanged

Tetsuya Fujita

Independent Director

Unchanged

Noriko Kawate

Independent Director

Unchanged

Yukio Suzuki

Independent Director

Unchanged

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Independent Director

Unchanged

Nobuhide Nakaido

Independent Director

Unchanged

2. Candidates for Committees (subject to shareholder approval, May 24, 2020)

Chairman

Member

Member

Member

Member

Nominating Committee

Takuma

Scott

Tetsuya

Noriko

Masatoshi

Hasegawa

Callon

Fujita

Kawate

Matsuzaki

Audit Committee

Tetsuya

Noriko

Yukio

-

-

Fujita

Kawate

Suzuki

Compensation Committee

Takuma

Scott

Tetsuya

Noriko

Masatoshi

Hasegawa

Callon

Fujita

Kawate

Matsuzaki

Yukio

Compliance Committee

Takuma

Suzuki

Scott

Tetsuya

-

Hasegawa

(Vice

Callon

Fujita

Chairman)

Reference: Statutory Executive Officers (subject to board approval, May 24, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

(as of April 16, 2020)

Chairman & Representative Statutory

Scott Callon

Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Overall Management)

Chairman & Representative Statutory

Kenji Iwasaki

Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Overall Management)

President & Representative Statutory

Takuma Hasegawa

Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Overall Management)

Executive Vice President & Statutory

Minoru Ishihara

Executive Officer (Sustainable Real

Unchanged

Estate, PROPERA)

COO

Eri Murai

Executive Managing Director &

Unchanged

Statutory Executive Officer (HR)

Executive Managing Director &

Go Watanabe

Statutory Executive Officer

Unchanged

(New Ventures)

Executive Managing Director &

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Statutory Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Corporate Operations)

Takanori Sakamatsu

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Finance)

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Kazunori Kurita

(Engineering, Design, Facility

Unchanged

Management)

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Takashi Ohigawa

(Real Estate Strategic Planning,

Unchanged

Execution)

Statutory Executive Officer

Akihiko Tsukasa

(Osaka Branch, Retail, Sports, Smart

Unchanged

Agriculture)

Kenichi Tanaka

Statutory Executive Officer

Unchanged

(Business Promotion)

Yasutoyo Senda

Statutory Executive Officer (Audit)

Unchanged

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:15:04 UTC
