Ichigo : Nomination of Directors

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 16, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Nomination of Directors

Ichigo decided today on the following Director candidates for approval at this year's shareholder meeting. In support of a strong independent board for its shareholders, Ichigo is proposing two Independent Director candidates who have served as CEOs of Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section companies.

1. Directors (subject to shareholder approval, May 24, 2020)

To support strong corporate governance, the majority of Ichigo's board members are Independent Directors as defined in Japan's Corporate Governance Code.