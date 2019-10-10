Ichigo : Share Buyback Extension

Make The World
October 10, 2019
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director
Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en
Share Buyback Extension
Ichigo decided today to extend the period of its current share buyback by three months to January 10, 2020. The other terms of the buyback remain unchanged. Ichigo originally announced the buyback on July 11, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of Articles 156 and 165 of the Companies Act.
1. Reason for Share Buyback
To grow value for Ichigo's shareholders
2. Share Buyback Period
July 12, 2019 - January 10, 2020 (extended by three months)
Reference Information
Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019
|
Share Type
|
Common shares
|
Number of Shares
|
10,000,000 shares (maximum)
|
|
(2.05% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)
|
Amount
|
JPY 3 billion (maximum)
|
Buyback Period
|
July 12, 2019 - October 11, 2019
|
Buyback Method
|
In-market purchases via trust bank
Cumulative (July 12, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
|
Number of Shares Purchased
|
2,023,900 shares
|
Amount
|
JPY 767,024,900
