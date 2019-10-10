Ichigo : Share Buyback Extension

Make The World

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

October 10, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Share Buyback Extension

Ichigo decided today to extend the period of its current share buyback by three months to January 10, 2020. The other terms of the buyback remain unchanged. Ichigo originally announced the buyback on July 11, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of Articles 156 and 165 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for Share Buyback

To grow value for Ichigo's shareholders

2. Share Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - January 10, 2020 (extended by three months)

Reference Information

Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019

Share Type Common shares Number of Shares 10,000,000 shares (maximum) (2.05% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares) Amount JPY 3 billion (maximum) Buyback Period July 12, 2019 - October 11, 2019 Buyback Method In-market purchases via trust bank

Cumulative (July 12, 2019 - September 30, 2019)