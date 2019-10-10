Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ichigo Inc.    2337   JP3120010008

ICHIGO INC.

(2337)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
02:26aICHIGO : FY20/2 H1 Corporate Presentation
PU
02:26aICHIGO : Share Buyback Extension
PU
02:26aICHIGO : FY20/2 H1 Earnings
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ichigo : Share Buyback Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:26am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 10, 2019

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takeyuki Yoshimatsu, Executive Managing Director

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Share Buyback Extension

Ichigo decided today to extend the period of its current share buyback by three months to January 10, 2020. The other terms of the buyback remain unchanged. Ichigo originally announced the buyback on July 11, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of Articles 156 and 165 of the Companies Act.

1. Reason for Share Buyback

To grow value for Ichigo's shareholders

2. Share Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - January 10, 2020 (extended by three months)

Reference Information

Share Buyback Approved on July 11, 2019

Share Type

Common shares

Number of Shares

10,000,000 shares (maximum)

(2.05% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares)

Amount

JPY 3 billion (maximum)

Buyback Period

July 12, 2019 - October 11, 2019

Buyback Method

In-market purchases via trust bank

Cumulative (July 12, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

Number of Shares Purchased

2,023,900 shares

Amount

JPY 767,024,900

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICHIGO INC.
02:26aICHIGO : FY20/2 H1 Corporate Presentation
PU
02:26aICHIGO : Share Buyback Extension
PU
02:26aICHIGO : FY20/2 H1 Earnings
PU
09/27Japan's Unizo withdraws support for $1.3 billion takeover bid by Softbank-bac..
RE
08/24Japan's H.I.S. says pulls bid for control of Unizo
RE
08/20Japanese investor Ichigo latest to disclose stake in Unizo
RE
04/12ICHIGO INC : annual earnings release
02/26ICHIGO INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/08ICHIGO INC : quaterly earnings release
2018ICHIGO INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 83 580 M
EBIT 2020 26 912 M
Net income 2020 15 434 M
Debt 2020 152 B
Yield 2020 1,69%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
EV / Sales2021 4,07x
Capitalization 211 B
Technical analysis trends ICHIGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 508,00  JPY
Last Close Price 433,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 80,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takuma Hasegawa President & Representative Director
Scott Anderberg Callon Co-Executive Chairman
Kenji Iwasaki Co-Executive Chairman
Minoru Ishihara COO, Director & Executive Vice President
Go Watanabe Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICHIGO INC.40.13%1 962
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.34%40 524
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.16%35 197
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.27%29 466
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.80%28 165
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.27%26 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group