Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 5, 2020
Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman
Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020
FY21/2
Power Generation (kWh)
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1
Ichigo
Ichigo Green*
Total
YOY
Ichigo
Ichigo Green*
Total
(A)
(B)
(A) + (B)
(C)
(D)
(C) + (D)
March
12,182,452
3,124,467
15,306,919
+16.4%
8,040,418
2,062,148
10,102,566
April
14,648,416
3,471,410
18,119,827
+28.4%
9,667,954
2,291,130
11,959,085
May
15,006,742
3,443,793
18,450,535
+9.9%
9,904,449
2,272,903
12,177,353
June
13,557,222
3,147,194
16,704,416
+26.1%
8,947,766
2,077,148
11,024,914
July
10,098,456
3,052,570
13,151,027
+9.1%
6,664,981
2,014,696
8,679,677
August
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
September
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
October
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
November
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
December
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
January
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
February
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Full Year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)
July Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power generation was 13,151,027kWh, 18% below forecast, due to the lowest number of July productive daylight hours since the Japan Meteorological Agency began recording statistics in 1946.2 However, on a year-on-year basis, power generation increased 9% due to bringing online 6 new power plants since last July.
CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.
1
Reference: FY20/2 (March 2019 - February 2020) Data
FY20/2
Power Generation (kWh)
CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)
Ichigo
Ichigo Green
Total
YOY
Ichigo
Ichigo Green
Total
(A)
(B)
(A) + (B)
(C)
(D)
(C) + (D)
March
9,926,563
3,220,862
13,147,425
-3.0%
6,551,531
2,125,768
8,677,300
April
10,584,503
3,522,205
14,106,709
-0.8%
6,985,772
2,324,655
9,310,427
May
12,711,044
4,075,599
16,786,643
+15.2%
8,389,288
2,689,895
11,079,184
June
10,123,374
3,127,991
13,251,366
-1.2%
6,681,426
2,064,474
8,745,901
July
9,059,161
2,992,562
12,051,724
-17.7%
5,979,046
1,975,091
7,954,137
August
10,752,060
3,158,291
13,910,352
-3.6%
7,096,359
2,084,472
9,180,832
H1
63,156,708
20,097,512
83,254,221
-1.9%
41,683,426
13,264,358
54,947,784
September
9,796,946
3,211,102
13,008,049
+34.8%
6,465,984
2,119,327
8,585,312
October
8,166,826
2,931,452
11,098,278
-1.7%
5,390,105
1,934,758
7,324,863
November
7,955,670
2,447,969
10,403,639
+6.4%
5,250,742
1,615,659
6,866,402
December
5,853,780
1,880,849
7,734,630
+13.5%
3,863,495
1,241,360
5,104,855
January
7,619,068
2,114,838
9,733,907
+18.4%
5,028,585
1,395,793
6,424,378
February
9,669,372
2,394,355
12,063,727
+26.0%
6,381,785
1,580,274
7,962,059
H2
49,061,662
14,980,565
64,042,232
+15.8%
32,380,696
9,887,171
42,267,871
Full Year
112,218,370
35,078,077
147,296,453
+5.1%
74,064,122
23,151,529
97,215,656
Note: In addition to its own solar power plants, Ichigo manages 15 plants owned by Ichigo Green. Data for each of these Ichigo Green plants are disclosed in Ichigo Green's monthly release "Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data" announced today at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en.
Ichigo also discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco.