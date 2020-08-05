Log in
Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 5, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337) Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu, Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020

FY21/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)1

Ichigo

Ichigo Green*

Total

YOY

Ichigo

Ichigo Green*

Total

(A)

(B)

(A) + (B)

(C)

(D)

(C) + (D)

March

12,182,452

3,124,467

15,306,919

+16.4%

8,040,418

2,062,148

10,102,566

April

14,648,416

3,471,410

18,119,827

+28.4%

9,667,954

2,291,130

11,959,085

May

15,006,742

3,443,793

18,450,535

+9.9%

9,904,449

2,272,903

12,177,353

June

13,557,222

3,147,194

16,704,416

+26.1%

8,947,766

2,077,148

11,024,914

July

10,098,456

3,052,570

13,151,027

+9.1%

6,664,981

2,014,696

8,679,677

August

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

September

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

October

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

November

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

December

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

January

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

February

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H2

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Full Year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Green," 9282)

July Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power generation was 13,151,027kWh, 18% below forecast, due to the lowest number of July productive daylight hours since the Japan Meteorological Agency began recording statistics in 1946.2 However, on a year-on-year basis, power generation increased 9% due to bringing online 6 new power plants since last July.

  1. CO2 reduction is calculated as 0.66kg CO2 per kWh.
  2. Forecast power generation is a 50% probability mean annual production forecast (P50 forecast), calculated by an independent, third-party technical consulting firm, that serves as the base forecast for each solar power plant's operating plan.

1

Reference: FY20/2 (March 2019 - February 2020) Data

FY20/2

Power Generation (kWh)

CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2)

Ichigo

Ichigo Green

Total

YOY

Ichigo

Ichigo Green

Total

(A)

(B)

(A) + (B)

(C)

(D)

(C) + (D)

March

9,926,563

3,220,862

13,147,425

-3.0%

6,551,531

2,125,768

8,677,300

April

10,584,503

3,522,205

14,106,709

-0.8%

6,985,772

2,324,655

9,310,427

May

12,711,044

4,075,599

16,786,643

+15.2%

8,389,288

2,689,895

11,079,184

June

10,123,374

3,127,991

13,251,366

-1.2%

6,681,426

2,064,474

8,745,901

July

9,059,161

2,992,562

12,051,724

-17.7%

5,979,046

1,975,091

7,954,137

August

10,752,060

3,158,291

13,910,352

-3.6%

7,096,359

2,084,472

9,180,832

H1

63,156,708

20,097,512

83,254,221

-1.9%

41,683,426

13,264,358

54,947,784

September

9,796,946

3,211,102

13,008,049

+34.8%

6,465,984

2,119,327

8,585,312

October

8,166,826

2,931,452

11,098,278

-1.7%

5,390,105

1,934,758

7,324,863

November

7,955,670

2,447,969

10,403,639

+6.4%

5,250,742

1,615,659

6,866,402

December

5,853,780

1,880,849

7,734,630

+13.5%

3,863,495

1,241,360

5,104,855

January

7,619,068

2,114,838

9,733,907

+18.4%

5,028,585

1,395,793

6,424,378

February

9,669,372

2,394,355

12,063,727

+26.0%

6,381,785

1,580,274

7,962,059

H2

49,061,662

14,980,565

64,042,232

+15.8%

32,380,696

9,887,171

42,267,871

Full Year

112,218,370

35,078,077

147,296,453

+5.1%

74,064,122

23,151,529

97,215,656

Note: In addition to its own solar power plants, Ichigo manages 15 plants owned by Ichigo Green. Data for each of these Ichigo Green plants are disclosed in Ichigo Green's monthly release "Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data" announced today at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en.

Ichigo also discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco.

2

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:13 UTC
