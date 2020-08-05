Ichigo : Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data - July 2020

Reference: FY20/2 (March 2019 - February 2020) Data

FY20/2

Power Generation (kWh) CO2 Reduction (kg-CO2) Ichigo Ichigo Green Total YOY Ichigo Ichigo Green Total (A) (B) (A) + (B) (C) (D) (C) + (D) March 9,926,563 3,220,862 13,147,425 -3.0% 6,551,531 2,125,768 8,677,300 April 10,584,503 3,522,205 14,106,709 -0.8% 6,985,772 2,324,655 9,310,427 May 12,711,044 4,075,599 16,786,643 +15.2% 8,389,288 2,689,895 11,079,184 June 10,123,374 3,127,991 13,251,366 -1.2% 6,681,426 2,064,474 8,745,901 July 9,059,161 2,992,562 12,051,724 -17.7% 5,979,046 1,975,091 7,954,137 August 10,752,060 3,158,291 13,910,352 -3.6% 7,096,359 2,084,472 9,180,832 H1 63,156,708 20,097,512 83,254,221 -1.9% 41,683,426 13,264,358 54,947,784 September 9,796,946 3,211,102 13,008,049 +34.8% 6,465,984 2,119,327 8,585,312 October 8,166,826 2,931,452 11,098,278 -1.7% 5,390,105 1,934,758 7,324,863 November 7,955,670 2,447,969 10,403,639 +6.4% 5,250,742 1,615,659 6,866,402 December 5,853,780 1,880,849 7,734,630 +13.5% 3,863,495 1,241,360 5,104,855 January 7,619,068 2,114,838 9,733,907 +18.4% 5,028,585 1,395,793 6,424,378 February 9,669,372 2,394,355 12,063,727 +26.0% 6,381,785 1,580,274 7,962,059 H2 49,061,662 14,980,565 64,042,232 +15.8% 32,380,696 9,887,171 42,267,871 Full Year 112,218,370 35,078,077 147,296,453 +5.1% 74,064,122 23,151,529 97,215,656

Note: In addition to its own solar power plants, Ichigo manages 15 plants owned by Ichigo Green. Data for each of these Ichigo Green plants are disclosed in Ichigo Green's monthly release "Solar Power Generation and CO2 Reduction Data" announced today at www.ichigo-green.co.jp/en.

Ichigo also discloses realtime solar power production and CO2 reduction data for each Ichigo and Ichigo Green solar power plant at www.ichigo.gr.jp/en/eco.