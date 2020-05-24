Ichigo : Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report
Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report
The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting.
Matters Reported
Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twentieth term (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twentieth term
Matters Resolved
Proposal
Election of Nine Directors
Approved as proposed
Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri
Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio
Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido all assumed
office.
After the shareholder meeting, the Board of Directors also decided upon the following governance structure.
1. Directors
Scott Callon
Director (Chairman of Board of Directors)
Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee
Member, Compliance Committee Member
Takuma Hasegawa
Director
Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of
Compensation Committee, Chairman of Compliance
Committee
Minoru Ishihara
Director
Eri Murai
Director
Tetsuya Fujita
Lead Independent Director
Nominating Committee Member, Chairman of Audit
Committee, Compensation Committee Member, Compliance
Committee Member
Noriko Kawate
Independent Director
Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member,
Compensation Committee Member
Yukio Suzuki
Independent Director
Audit Committee Member, Vice Chairman of Compliance
Committee
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
Independent Director
Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee
Member
Nobuhide Nakaido
Independent Director
2. Statutory Executive Officers
Scott Callon
Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
(Overall Management)
Kenji Iwasaki
Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
(Overall Management)
Takuma Hasegawa
President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer
(Overall Management)
Minoru Ishihara
Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer
(Sustainable Real Estate, PROPERA) & COO
Eri Murai
Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer
(HR)
Go Watanabe
Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer
(New Ventures)
Takeyuki Yoshimatsu
Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer
(Corporate Operations)
2
Takanori Sakamatsu
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(Finance)
Kazunori Kurita
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(Engineering, Design, Facility Management)
Takashi Ohigawa
Senior Statutory Executive Officer
(Real Estate Strategic Planning, Execution)
Akihiko Tsukasa
Statutory Executive Officer
(Osaka Branch, Retail, Sports, Smart Agriculture)
Kenichi Tanaka
Statutory Executive Officer
(Business Promotion)
Yasutoyo Senda
Statutory Executive Officer
(Audit)
Note: Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai are also Directors.
3
Disclaimer
