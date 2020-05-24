Log in
Ichigo : Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

05/24/2020 | 03:13am EDT

Make The World

More Sustainable

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 24, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu , Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Matters Reported

  1. Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twentieth term (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020)
  2. Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twentieth term

Matters Resolved

Proposal

Election of Nine Directors

Approved as proposed

Directors Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri

Murai, and Independent Directors Tetsuya Fujita, Noriko Kawate, Yukio

Suzuki, Masatoshi Matsuzaki, and Nobuhide Nakaido all assumed

office.

1

After the shareholder meeting, the Board of Directors also decided upon the following governance structure.

1. Directors

Scott Callon

Director (Chairman of Board of Directors)

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee

Member, Compliance Committee Member

Takuma Hasegawa

Director

Chairman of Nominating Committee, Chairman of

Compensation Committee, Chairman of Compliance

Committee

Minoru Ishihara

Director

Eri Murai

Director

Tetsuya Fujita

Lead Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Chairman of Audit

Committee, Compensation Committee Member, Compliance

Committee Member

Noriko Kawate

Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Audit Committee Member,

Compensation Committee Member

Yukio Suzuki

Independent Director

Audit Committee Member, Vice Chairman of Compliance

Committee

Masatoshi Matsuzaki

Independent Director

Nominating Committee Member, Compensation Committee

Member

Nobuhide Nakaido

Independent Director

2. Statutory Executive Officers

Scott Callon

Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Kenji Iwasaki

Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Takuma Hasegawa

President & Representative Statutory Executive Officer

(Overall Management)

Minoru Ishihara

Executive Vice President & Statutory Executive Officer

(Sustainable Real Estate, PROPERA) & COO

Eri Murai

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(HR)

Go Watanabe

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(New Ventures)

Takeyuki Yoshimatsu

Executive Managing Director & Statutory Executive Officer

(Corporate Operations)

2

Takanori Sakamatsu

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Finance)

Kazunori Kurita

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Engineering, Design, Facility Management)

Takashi Ohigawa

Senior Statutory Executive Officer

(Real Estate Strategic Planning, Execution)

Akihiko Tsukasa

Statutory Executive Officer

(Osaka Branch, Retail, Sports, Smart Agriculture)

Kenichi Tanaka

Statutory Executive Officer

(Business Promotion)

Yasutoyo Senda

Statutory Executive Officer

(Audit)

Note: Scott Callon, Takuma Hasegawa, Minoru Ishihara, and Eri Murai are also Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Ichigo Inc. published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 07:12:06 UTC
