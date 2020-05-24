Ichigo : Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

Make The World

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 24, 2020

Ichigo Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 2337)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman

Inquiries: Takanori Sakamatsu , Senior Statutory Executive Officer

Telephone: +81-3-3502-4818www.ichigo.gr.jp/en

Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting Report

The below matters were reported and resolved at Ichigo's Twentieth Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Matters Reported

Ichigo's business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Ichigo's Audit Committee for the Twentieth term (March 1, 2019 - February 29, 2020) Ichigo's parent financial statements for the Twentieth term

Matters Resolved