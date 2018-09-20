Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corp    8975   JP3046300004

ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP (8975)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ichigo Office Reit Investment : Awarded GRESB Green Star Ranking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 10:13am CEST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 20, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President

Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Business Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Ichigo Office Awarded GRESB Green Star Ranking

Ichigo Office was awarded today a Green Star ranking, the highest ranking in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, for the second year in a row.

1. Assessment Results

Ichigo Office was awarded the Green Star ranking for its environmental performance and sustainability efforts with respect to two dimensions, Management & Policy and Implementation & Measurement. In addition to the Green Star, Ichigo Office was also awarded Three Stars in the GRESB Rating (maximum five stars).

2. GRESB Assessment Key Points (1) Environmental Monitoring

Ichigo Office is actively engaged in environmental impact reduction via implementation of an Environmental Monitoring System (EMS).

(2) Policy & Disclosure

Ichigo Office has developed and implemented an asset management structure that promotes sustainability.

(3) Stakeholder Engagement

Ichigo Office is partnering with a broad range of stakeholders, including tenants, suppliers, and local communities.

3. GRESB Real Estate Assessment Overview

Since its launch in 2009, GRESB has assessed the performance of more than 1,000 property companies and funds around the world, establishing a global standard for ESG benchmarking that is now applied to a broader and more diverse class of real assets. Today, more than 75 GRESB investor members who are some of the largest pension funds and their fiduciaries (total assets under management: USD 18 trillion) use the GRESB data in their investment management and engagement process to better understand the sustainability risks and opportunities intrinsic to their real assets investments.

903 companies and real estate funds participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment this year.

For details of GRESB, please refer to gresb.com

4. Outlook

As a specialized office REIT, Ichigo Office will continue to work to promote environmental and energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its office buildings.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTM
10:13aICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Awarded GRESB Green Star Ranking
PU
09/06ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – August ..
PU
08/30ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A
PU
08/06ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – July 20..
PU
07/30ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Shareholder Meeting Report
PU
07/05ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – June 20..
PU
06/29ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Change in Property Management Company
PU
06/13ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : New Loan and Interest Rate Swap
PU
06/11ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP : annual earnings release
06/06ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – May 201..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 16 626 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 7 362 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 19,17
P/E ratio 2019 23,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,35x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 104 750  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Takatsuka Executive Officer
Takaaki Fukunaga Supervisory Officer
Masahiro Terada Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP18.99%1 258
EQUINIX INC-2.42%35 564
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.83%25 224
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 408
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.65%16 872
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-5.44%14 315
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.