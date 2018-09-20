Ichigo Office Reit Investment : Awarded GRESB Green Star Ranking

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

September 20, 2018

Ichigo Office Awarded GRESB Green Star Ranking

Ichigo Office was awarded today a Green Star ranking, the highest ranking in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, for the second year in a row.

1. Assessment Results

Ichigo Office was awarded the Green Star ranking for its environmental performance and sustainability efforts with respect to two dimensions, Management & Policy and Implementation & Measurement. In addition to the Green Star, Ichigo Office was also awarded Three Stars in the GRESB Rating (maximum five stars).

2. GRESB Assessment Key Points (1) Environmental Monitoring

Ichigo Office is actively engaged in environmental impact reduction via implementation of an Environmental Monitoring System (EMS).

(2) Policy & Disclosure

Ichigo Office has developed and implemented an asset management structure that promotes sustainability.

(3) Stakeholder Engagement

Ichigo Office is partnering with a broad range of stakeholders, including tenants, suppliers, and local communities.

3. GRESB Real Estate Assessment Overview

Since its launch in 2009, GRESB has assessed the performance of more than 1,000 property companies and funds around the world, establishing a global standard for ESG benchmarking that is now applied to a broader and more diverse class of real assets. Today, more than 75 GRESB investor members who are some of the largest pension funds and their fiduciaries (total assets under management: USD 18 trillion) use the GRESB data in their investment management and engagement process to better understand the sustainability risks and opportunities intrinsic to their real assets investments.

903 companies and real estate funds participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment this year.

4. Outlook

As a specialized office REIT, Ichigo Office will continue to work to promote environmental and energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of its office buildings.