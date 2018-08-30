Ichigo Office Reit Investment : JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate
[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
August 30, 2018
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Wataru Orii, President
Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Business Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891
JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A
The Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) today announced an upward revision to both Ichigo Office's long-term issuer rating and bond rating.
(As of August 30, 2018)
|
Credit Rating Agency
|
Type of Rating
|
Rating (Rating Outlook)
|
Before
|
After
|
Japan Credit Rating
Agency (JCR)
|
Long-term Issuer Rating
|
A- (Positive)
|
A (Stable)
|
Bond Rating
|
A-
|
A
Please refer to JCR's website (www.jcr.co.jp/en) for details of the revision.
Disclaimer
