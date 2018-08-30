Ichigo Office Reit Investment : JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

August 30, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President

JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A

The Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) today announced an upward revision to both Ichigo Office's long-term issuer rating and bond rating.

(As of August 30, 2018)

Credit Rating Agency Type of Rating Rating (Rating Outlook) Before After Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) Long-term Issuer Rating A- (Positive) A (Stable) Bond Rating A- A

Please refer to JCR's website (www.jcr.co.jp/en) for details of the revision.