ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP
News

Ichigo Office Reit Investment : JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A

08/30/2018

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

August 30, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President

Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Business Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A

The Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) today announced an upward revision to both Ichigo Office's long-term issuer rating and bond rating.

(As of August 30, 2018)

Credit Rating Agency

Type of Rating

Rating (Rating Outlook)

Before

After

Japan Credit Rating

Agency (JCR)

Long-term Issuer Rating

A- (Positive)

A (Stable)

Bond Rating

A-

A

Please refer to JCR's website (www.jcr.co.jp/en) for details of the revision.

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 07:06:15 UTC
