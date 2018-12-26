Ichigo Office Reit Investment : New Loan and Interest Rate Swap

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

December 26, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

New Loan and Interest Rate Swap

Ichigo Office decided today to borrow funds via a new loan ("Term Loan XVII") and enter into an interest rate swap to lock-in the interest rate on the loan.

1. Reason for New Loan and Interest Rate Swap

The new loan will be used to acquire the Ichigo Nogizaka Building, as announced in the December 14, 2018 release "Acquisition of Two Office Assets and Sale of Two Non-Office Assets."

Ichigo Office is fixing the interest rate on the new loan via a swap in order to hedge against any future rise in interest rates.

2. Loan and Interest Rate Swap Details Term Loan XVII

Lender SMBC, Mizuho Bank, Shinsei Bank, MUFG Bank, Development Bank of Japan Loan Amount JPY 1.6 billion Use of Proceeds Asset acquisition and related costs Loan Date December 28, 2018 Principal Repayment Date April 30, 2026 (7.3 year loan term) Principal Repayment Terms Repayment will be made in full on the Principal Repayment Date Interest Rate 1M JPY TIBOR + 0.65% (p.a.)1 Interest Payment Date Final day of each month following the Loan Date (the first payment date will be January 31, 2019 and the last payment date will be the same as the Principal Repayment Date) Collateralized No

1 The swap will fix the interest rate for Term Loan XVII at 0.85000%. However, the interest rate for the payment on the first payment date (from December 28, 2018 through January 31, 2019) will be 0.71273%.

Swap Details Counterparty Mizuho Bank Contract Date December 26, 2018 Fixed Interest Rate 0.85000% Notes:

The base rate for the loans will be JPY TIBOR as published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) two business days before each interest payment date. For current JPY TIBOR rates, please visit the JBA's website: www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate

In the event the interest payment date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the previous business day.

3. Earnings Outlook

The impact of the new loan and interest rate swap on Ichigo Office's April 2019 and October 2019 fiscal period earnings has already been reflected in the forecasts presented in Ichigo Office's December 14, 2018 release "October 2018 Fiscal Period Earnings."

4. Other

Risks related to the loan have no material impact on the "Investment Risks" described in the latest Financial Report submitted July 26, 2018.

Reference: Loan and Bond Composition after New Loan

Outstanding Loan and Bond Balance

(JPY million)

Before New Loan (A) After New Loan (B) Change (B) - (A) Short-term bank loans - - - Long-term bank loans (due within one year) 12,875 12,875 - Long-term bank loans 90,923 92,523 +1,600 Total bank loans 103,798 105,398 +1,600 Bonds 3,200 3,200 - Total bank loans and bonds 106,998 108,598 +1,600 Other interest-bearing liabilities - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 106,998 108,598 +1,600

Distribution of Loan and Bond Maturities

Before New Loan

■ Bank Loans (Floating Rate)

■ Bank Loans (Fixed Rate)

■ Bonds

(JPY million)

10,233

Apr 2019

Oct 2019

Apr 2020

Oct 2020

Apr 2021

After New Loan

■ Bank Loans (Floating Rate)

Oct 2021

Apr 2022

Oct 2022

Apr 2023

■ Bank Loans (Fixed Rate)

Oct 2023

Apr 2024

Oct 2024

■ New Loan

Apr 2025

Oct 2025

Apr 2026

Oct 2026

Apr 2027

1,200 1,000 Oct Apr 2027 2028

■ Bonds

(JPY million)

10,233