Ichigo Office Reit Investment : New Loans

September 26, 2018

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

New Loans

Ichigo Office decided today to borrow funds via new loans ("Term Loan XIII-A" and "Term Loan XIII-B").

1. Reason for New Loans

The new loans will be used to acquire the Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building, as announced in today's release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)."

2. Loan Details

Term Loan XIII-A

Lender SMBC Loan Amount JPY 500 million Use of Proceeds Asset acquisition and related costs Loan Date September 28, 2018 Principal Repayment Date February 29, 2024 Principal Repayment Terms Repayment will be made in full on the Principal Repayment Date Interest Rate 1M JPY TIBOR + 0.57% (p.a.) Interest Payment Date Final day of each month following the Loan Date (the first payment date will be October 31, 2018 and the last payment date will be the same as the Principal Repayment Date) Collateralized No Term Loan XIII-B Lender Mizuho Bank Loan Amount JPY 400 million Use of Proceeds Asset acquisition and related costs Loan Date September 28, 2018 Principal Repayment Date February 29, 2024 Principal Repayment Terms Repayment will be made in full on the Principal Repayment Date Interest Rate 1M JPY TIBOR + 0.57% (p.a.) Interest Payment Date Final day of each month following the Loan Date (the first payment date will be October 31, 2018 and the last payment date will be the same as the Principal Repayment Date) Collateralized No Notes:

The base rate for the loans will be JPY TIBOR as published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) two business days before each interest payment date. For current JPY TIBOR rates, please visit the JBA's website: www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate

In the event the interest payment date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the previous business day.

3. Earnings Outlook

There is no change in Ichigo Office's October 2018 and April 2019 earnings forecasts due to the new loans and the asset acquisition announced in today's release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)."

4. Other

Risks related to this loan have no material impact on the "Investment Risks" described in the latest Financial Report submitted July 26, 2018.

Reference: Loan and Bond Composition after New Loan

Outstanding Loan and Bond Balance (as of September 28, 2018)

(JPY million)

Before New Loan (A) After New Loan (B) Change (B) - (A) Short-term bank loans - - - Long-term bank loans (due within one year) 14,986 14,986 - Long-term bank loans 87,555 88,455 +900 Total bank loans 102,542 103,442 +900 Bonds 2,200 2,200 - Total bank loans and bonds 104,742 105,642 +900 Other interest-bearing liabilities - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 104,742 105,642 +900

Distribution of Loan and Bond Maturities (as of September 28, 2018)

Before New Loans

■ Bank Loans (floating rate)

■ Bank Loans (fixed rate) ■ Bonds

10,233

(JPY million)

Oct 2022

Oct 2018

Apr 2019

Oct 2019

Apr 2020

Oct 2020

After New Loans

Apr 2021

Oct 2021

Apr 2022

■ Bank Loans (floating rate) ■ Bank Loans (fixed rate)

Apr 2023

Oct 2023

Apr 2024

■ New Loan ■ Bonds

Oct 2024

Apr 2025

Oct 2025

2026 2026

AprOctApr 2027

Oct 2027

Apr 2028

10,233

(JPY million)