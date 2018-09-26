Ichigo Office Reit Investment : New Loans

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate
September 26, 2018
Issuer
Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)
1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english
Asset Management Company
Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.
Representative: Wataru Orii, President Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891
New Loans
Ichigo Office decided today to borrow funds via new loans ("Term Loan XIII-A" and "Term Loan XIII-B").
1. Reason for New Loans
The new loans will be used to acquire the Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building, as announced in today's release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)."
2. Loan Details
Term Loan XIII-A
Lender
SMBC
Loan Amount
JPY 500 million
Use of Proceeds
Asset acquisition and related costs
Loan Date
September 28, 2018
Principal Repayment Date
February 29, 2024
Principal Repayment Terms
Repayment will be made in full on the Principal
Repayment Date
Interest Rate
1M JPY TIBOR + 0.57% (p.a.)
Interest Payment Date
Final day of each month following the Loan Date
(the first payment date will be October 31, 2018 and
the last payment date will be the same as the
Principal Repayment Date)
Collateralized
No
Term Loan XIII-B
Lender
Mizuho Bank
Loan Amount
JPY 400 million
Use of Proceeds
Asset acquisition and related costs
Loan Date
September 28, 2018
Principal Repayment Date
February 29, 2024
Principal Repayment Terms
Repayment will be made in full on the Principal
Repayment Date
Interest Rate
1M JPY TIBOR + 0.57% (p.a.)
Interest Payment Date
Final day of each month following the Loan Date
(the first payment date will be October 31, 2018 and
the last payment date will be the same as the
Principal Repayment Date)
Collateralized
No
Notes:
The base rate for the loans will be JPY TIBOR as published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) two business days before each interest payment date. For current JPY TIBOR rates, please visit the JBA's website: www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate
In the event the interest payment date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the previous business day.
3. Earnings Outlook
There is no change in Ichigo Office's October 2018 and April 2019 earnings forecasts due to the new loans and the asset acquisition announced in today's release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)."
4. Other
Risks related to this loan have no material impact on the "Investment Risks" described in the latest Financial Report submitted July 26, 2018.
Reference: Loan and Bond Composition after New Loan
Outstanding Loan and Bond Balance (as of September 28, 2018)
(JPY million)
Before New Loan
(A)
After New Loan
(B)
Change (B) - (A)
Short-term bank loans
-
-
-
Long-term bank loans (due within one year)
14,986
14,986
-
Long-term bank loans
87,555
88,455
+900
Total bank loans
102,542
103,442
+900
Bonds
2,200
2,200
-
Total bank loans and bonds
104,742
105,642
+900
Other interest-bearing liabilities
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
104,742
105,642
+900
Distribution of Loan and Bond Maturities (as of September 28, 2018)
Before New Loans
■ Bank Loans (floating rate)
■ Bank Loans (fixed rate) ■ Bonds
10,233
(JPY million)
Oct 2018
Apr 2019
Oct 2019
Apr 2020
Oct 2020
After New Loans
Apr 2021
Oct 2021
Apr 2022
■ Bank Loans (floating rate) ■ Bank Loans (fixed rate)
Apr 2023
Oct 2023
Apr 2024
■ New Loan ■ Bonds
Oct 2024
Apr 2025
Oct 2025
2026 2026
AprOctApr 2027
Oct 2027
Apr 2028
10,233
(JPY million)