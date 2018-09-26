Log in
Ichigo Office Reit Investment : New Loans

0
09/26/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

September 26, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

New Loans

Ichigo Office decided today to borrow funds via new loans ("Term Loan XIII-A" and "Term Loan XIII-B").

1. Reason for New Loans

The new loans will be used to acquire the Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building, as announced in today's release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)."

2. Loan Details

Term Loan XIII-A

Lender

SMBC

Loan Amount

JPY 500 million

Use of Proceeds

Asset acquisition and related costs

Loan Date

September 28, 2018

Principal Repayment Date

February 29, 2024

Principal Repayment Terms

Repayment will be made in full on the Principal

Repayment Date

Interest Rate

1M JPY TIBOR + 0.57% (p.a.)

Interest Payment Date

Final day of each month following the Loan Date

(the first payment date will be October 31, 2018 and

the last payment date will be the same as the

Principal Repayment Date)

Collateralized

No

Term Loan XIII-B

Lender

Mizuho Bank

Loan Amount

JPY 400 million

Use of Proceeds

Asset acquisition and related costs

Loan Date

September 28, 2018

Principal Repayment Date

February 29, 2024

Principal Repayment Terms

Repayment will be made in full on the Principal

Repayment Date

Interest Rate

1M JPY TIBOR + 0.57% (p.a.)

Interest Payment Date

Final day of each month following the Loan Date

(the first payment date will be October 31, 2018 and

the last payment date will be the same as the

Principal Repayment Date)

Collateralized

No

Notes:

The base rate for the loans will be JPY TIBOR as published by the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) two business days before each interest payment date. For current JPY TIBOR rates, please visit the JBA's website: www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate

In the event the interest payment date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the previous business day.

3. Earnings Outlook

There is no change in Ichigo Office's October 2018 and April 2019 earnings forecasts due to the new loans and the asset acquisition announced in today's release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)."

4. Other

Risks related to this loan have no material impact on the "Investment Risks" described in the latest Financial Report submitted July 26, 2018.

Reference: Loan and Bond Composition after New Loan

Outstanding Loan and Bond Balance (as of September 28, 2018)

(JPY million)

Before New Loan

(A)

After New Loan

(B)

Change (B) - (A)

Short-term bank loans

-

-

-

Long-term bank loans (due within one year)

14,986

14,986

-

Long-term bank loans

87,555

88,455

+900

Total bank loans

102,542

103,442

+900

Bonds

2,200

2,200

-

Total bank loans and bonds

104,742

105,642

+900

Other interest-bearing liabilities

-

-

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

104,742

105,642

+900

Distribution of Loan and Bond Maturities (as of September 28, 2018)

Before New Loans

Bank Loans (floating rate)

Bank Loans (fixed rate) Bonds

10,233

(JPY million)

Oct 2022

Oct 2018

Apr 2019

Oct 2019

Apr 2020

Oct 2020

After New Loans

Apr 2021

Oct 2021

Apr 2022

Bank Loans (floating rate) Bank Loans (fixed rate)

Apr 2023

Oct 2023

Apr 2024

New Loan Bonds

Oct 2024

Apr 2025

Oct 2025

2026 2026

AprOctApr 2027

Oct 2027

Apr 2028

10,233

(JPY million)

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:26 UTC
