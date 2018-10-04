Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corp    8975   JP3046300004

ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP (8975)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ichigo Office Reit Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:13am CEST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 4, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President

Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - September 2018

August 2018 (Final: A)September 2018

(Flash: B)Difference (B) - (A)

Total

By Asset Office Type

99.1% 99.0%

99.1% 99.0%

Other

100%

100%

-

Central Tokyo

Tokyo

Metropolitan By Area Area

Four Major Regional Cities Other Regional Cities

99.3% 99.4%

99.4% 99.6%

+0.1% +0.2%

No. of Assets No. of Tenants Leasable Area Leased Area Notes:

84

97.8%

98.9%

85

909

924

-0.6% - +1 +15

260,611.12m2

263,400m2

258,287.62m2

261,100m2

  • 1. The above figures are month-end and have not been audited.

  • 2. Leasable Area is the total space of the individual properties that is available to be leased and is subject to minor adjustments due to refurbishing or individual rental contract terms.

  • 3. Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

Explanation of Changes

Occupancy decreased for Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at the Ichigo Fushimi Building, but increased for Central Tokyo and Tokyo Metropolitan Area with new tenants at the Ichigo Shinkawa Building and the Ichigo Omiya Building. The number of assets, tenants, and leasable area also increased as a result of the September 28 acquisition of the Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building. (For details, please refer to the September 26 release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building).")

Value-Add Actions

As part of its value-add capex strategy, Ichigo Office has completed its seventh Ichigo Layout Office at the Ichigo Jimbocho Building. Ichigo Layout Office is a service that differentiates Ichigo buildings from those of its competitors by providing fully-fitted offices to accelerate tenant move-ins and reduce tenant costs.

The Ichigo Layout Office at the Ichigo Jimbocho Building is a high-quality office space with an open and natural interior design, plants and greenery, and exercise machines for tenant use. Ichigo Layout Office also seeks to support the growth needs of start-ups, including providing mobile furniture that allows tenants to flexibly change layouts to accommodate new employees.

Ichigo Office will continue to carry out value-add capex tailored to tenant needs and drive higher earnings for shareholders.

Ichigo Jimbocho Building - Ichigo Layout Office

Flexible Layout

Windows & Natural Light

Work Space

Conversation Space

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTM
08:13aICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – Septemb..
PU
09/28ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Win Gotanda Building Receives DBJ Green Building..
PU
09/26CORRECTED : "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building)"
PU
09/26ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : New Loans
PU
09/20ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Awarded GRESB Green Star Ranking
PU
09/06ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – August ..
PU
08/30ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : JCR Raises Credit Rating from A- to A
PU
08/06ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – July 20..
PU
07/30ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Shareholder Meeting Report
PU
07/05ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – June 20..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 16 626 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 7 362 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 19,44
P/E ratio 2019 24,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,48x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP
Duration : Period :
Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 104 750  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihiro Takatsuka Executive Officer
Takaaki Fukunaga Supervisory Officer
Masahiro Terada Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP20.67%1 252
EQUINIX INC-6.16%34 332
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-3.78%23 856
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 076
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.46%16 477
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-8.66%13 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.