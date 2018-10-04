Ichigo Office Reit Investment : Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) – September 2018

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

October 4, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President

Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Ichigo Office Portfolio Occupancy (Flash Data) - September 2018

August 2018 (Final: A)September 2018

(Flash: B)Difference (B) - (A)

Total

By Asset Office Type

99.1% 99.0%

99.1% 99.0%

Other

100%

100%

-

Central Tokyo

Tokyo

Metropolitan By Area Area

Four Major Regional Cities Other Regional Cities

99.3% 99.4%

99.4% 99.6%

+0.1% +0.2%

No. of Assets No. of Tenants Leasable Area Leased Area Notes:

84

97.8%

98.9%

85

909

924

-0.6% - +1 +15

260,611.12m2

263,400m2

258,287.62m2

261,100m2

1. The above figures are month-end and have not been audited.

2. Leasable Area is the total space of the individual properties that is available to be leased and is subject to minor adjustments due to refurbishing or individual rental contract terms.

3. Central Tokyo refers to Chiyoda, Minato, Chuo, Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Shinagawa Wards. Tokyo Metropolitan Area refers to Tokyo (excluding the six wards above), Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama Prefectures. Four Major Regional Cities refers to Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

Explanation of Changes

Occupancy decreased for Four Major Regional Cities due to departing tenants at the Ichigo Fushimi Building, but increased for Central Tokyo and Tokyo Metropolitan Area with new tenants at the Ichigo Shinkawa Building and the Ichigo Omiya Building. The number of assets, tenants, and leasable area also increased as a result of the September 28 acquisition of the Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building. (For details, please refer to the September 26 release "Asset Acquisition (Ichigo Uchi Honmachi Building).")

Value-Add Actions

As part of its value-add capex strategy, Ichigo Office has completed its seventh Ichigo Layout Office at the Ichigo Jimbocho Building. Ichigo Layout Office is a service that differentiates Ichigo buildings from those of its competitors by providing fully-fitted offices to accelerate tenant move-ins and reduce tenant costs.

The Ichigo Layout Office at the Ichigo Jimbocho Building is a high-quality office space with an open and natural interior design, plants and greenery, and exercise machines for tenant use. Ichigo Layout Office also seeks to support the growth needs of start-ups, including providing mobile furniture that allows tenants to flexibly change layouts to accommodate new employees.

Ichigo Office will continue to carry out value-add capex tailored to tenant needs and drive higher earnings for shareholders.

Ichigo Jimbocho Building - Ichigo Layout Office

Flexible Layout

Windows & Natural Light

Work Space